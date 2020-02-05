WestRock Is Poised To Produce

Its recent infrastructure changes and the industry's push toward sustainability should facilitate this goal.

Taking a longer-term view, WestRock maintains its goal to grow faster than the industry. It will have to win new business as well as persuade customers to convert existing business.

WestRock reported fiscal 2020 first quarter results on January 30th. Revenue improved slightly year-over-year but the bottom line declined, primarily, due to changes in price/mix.

My investment thesis on WestRock (WRK) makes it a definite hold and potential reinvestment for my investment club because, as it solves its customers' problems, it intends to capture market share. The paper and packaging giant aims to “achieve above-market organic growth rates”. For fiscal 2020, its goal is 1% to 2% above the industry. To do so, it will have to win new business as well as persuade customers to convert existing business.

And now, as the packaging industry pushes toward sustainability, is an opportune time to convert existing business.

Helping customers achieve their sustainability goals, while also meeting consumer expectations of performance is an undertaking that requires deep partnership and innovative thinking, but if we work together, we can connect people to products in a more sustainable way. The challenge before us is to move toward packaging that is right-sized, renewable, recyclable and/or compostable.

Source

WestRock

WestRock is the result of a merger between Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco in July 2015. The combined company would operate in two segments, corrugated packaging and consumer packaging. The merger propelled the new company to the number two spot domestically behind International Paper (IP).

However, this merged company was not finished growing. WestRock is expert at acquisitions and mergers, having done more in the industry since 2015 than any other paper and packaging producer. In 2018, it merged with KapStone Paper and Packaging, a producer and distributor of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty papers. Its integration with KapStone would be one of its largest endeavors. This growth through acquisition positioned WestRock to focus on integration, that is, the participation by a business in multiple points of the supply chain.

The acquisitions dramatically grew WestRock in size, and with greater geographic and end-product reach for its containerboard, corrugated boxes, boxboard, and folding cartons. The firm also gained increased downstream integration from its board mills to its box and carton plants.

Source

Integration

By the third quarter of 2017, WestRock had set a goal of 80% for its integration rate.

Source

In 2019, the company achieved the 80% mark in two consecutive quarters. So, by the fiscal 2019 third quarter, the company updated its goal to 90%. For the whole of 2019, the integration rate was 77%.

Because WestRock has a portfolio of packaging solutions, there are actually multiple integration rates.

Source

When WestRock reported results on January 30th, the integration rate for the fiscal 2020 first quarter was 78%. But, the company splits its integration perspective between specialty applications and paperboard converting.

Today we’re about 70% integrative with CNK [Coated Natural Kraft], CRB [Coated Recycled Board] is at 60% and SBS [Solid Bleached Sulfate], that goes through folding cartons, roughly 20%. We certainly see opportunities in increased integration.

When WestRock's packaging solutions are embedded into its customers' manufacturing or production processes, it not only increases customer retention but enables the company to expand its reach. One of the more promising avenues for expansion centers on sustainability and plastics replacement.

This gets really to our innovation capability around plastics replacement and we continue to see strong demand there in beverage, food service as well as in food. And, we’ve so far delivered $115 million run rate since we’ve started tracking this about 15 months ago. And, we’re on track to deliver $400 million.

First Quarter Financials

WestRock's revenue in the fiscal 2020 first quarter improved 2.2% to $4.4 billion. On the other hand, the bottom line was negatively impacted, primarily, as a result of changes in the price and mix of volumes sold. Had the company also not had twice the amount of scheduled downtime for maintenance in the fiscal 2020 first quarter as the downtime in the prior year, the impact would not have been as negative. Source

The EBITDA decline from the prior year was the result of the flow through of previously published price changes, lower export in domestic containerboard and kraft paper prices and lower global pulp prices.

Of the $58 million difference in adjusted segment EBITDA, $24 million, over 40%, was attributable to mill outages. A portion of these outages facilitated implementation of the company's strategic projects.

Strategic Projects

In fiscal 2020, WestRock expects to expend approximately $1.1 billion on its strategic projects.

These projects include a reconfiguration to its mill in North Charleston, South Carolina. The changes will lower its linerboard capacity and thus decrease its expenses by approximately $40 million annually.

Implementation of a state-of-the-art kraft linerboard machine in Florence, South Carolina should be completed in the spring of 2020. This machine replaces three older machines.

WestRock is also upgrading its mill in Tres Barras, Brazil. This project is not expected to complete until 2021. Production capacity at the mill will be boosted 44%. The upgrade will also improve the mill's energy use. When complete, the mill is expected to be one of the world's lowest-cost containerboard mills.

As these projects ramp up, we expect they will deliver an additional $85 million in annual run rate EBITDA at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter and a total of $175 million in cumulative annual run rate EBITDA by the end of fiscal 2021. We expect to increase this run rate when the Tres Barras upgrade is fully operational in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

WestRock's full-year guidance for fiscal 2020 includes revenue in a range of $18 to $18.5 billion. Adjusted segment EBITDA should fall in a range of $3 to $3.2 billion. Adjusted free cash flow should top $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year.

As mentioned already, revenue in the first quarter totaled $4.4 billion. Adjusted segment EBITDA was $675 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $79 million. The company expects results to be skewed toward the second half of the fiscal year.

It does reflect both seasonal volume increases that we have in the second half and an acceleration of synergies and productivity. The elimination, most of our downtime, is in the first half of the year. It’s a reflection of all those that drive the first half to second half profile.

The company also intends to decrease its debt level in the second half of the fiscal year, driving toward its leverage target of 2.25X to 2.5X. Leverage at the end of the fiscal 2020 first quarter was 3.0X.

Comparatively, revenue in fiscal 2019 was $18.3 billion. Adjusted segment EBITDA was $3.24 billion. Adjusted free cash flow totaled $1.04 billion.

The Takeaway

At first glance, WestRock's fiscal 2020 does not look to vary greatly from fiscal 2019. Furthermore, fiscal 2020 first quarter results were not necessarily indicative of the company's potential. Revenue did improve slightly but there were negative impacts to the bottom line.

My investment club has already established a position in WestRock. When considering whether to hold or increase our position, a comparison of just one quarter's results would seem short-sighted as it does not adequately reflect the company's capabilities nor the market's expanding opportunities.

WestRock's recent investments in and reconfigurations of its infrastructure are poised to produce. Patient investors should be rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in WRK