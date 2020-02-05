HDFC Bank: An Unwarranted Premium

HDFC Bank (HDB) recently reported a mixed set of 3QFY20 numbers - PAT grew 32.8% YoY, and Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) grew 20.1% YoY, driven primarily by core fee income growth of 24.1% YoY. Domestic loan growth was 20.9% YoY aided by strong growth in the corporate segment (+29.3% YoY), offset by lower growth in retail loans (+14.1% YoY), leading to NIMs of 4.2%. Yet, the bank's asset quality deteriorated in the quarter as seen by the 4 bps QoQ increase in Gross NPAs to 1.42%, as agriculture segment NPAs remain pressured.

While I do appreciate that the bank has been upfront in recognizing its exposure and provisioning in accordance, credit costs continue to remain elevated and remain a key point of concern. This, along with the rising attrition at the top layer of the management team and the upcoming CEO change in October 2020, introduces considerable uncertainty to the bank's bottom-line growth prospects in the near-to-mid-term. Additionally, the current valuation at 1.0x PEG represents a ~21% premium to the historical average of 0.85x PEG, which leaves little room for upside, in my view.

A Closer Look at Earnings

Headline Numbers: HDFC Bank's 3QFY20 net revenues increased by 19.1% YoY to INR208.4 billion. Net interest income for the quarter was INR141.7 billion, up 12.7% YoY, driven by overall loan growth of 19.9%, and growth in deposits of 25.2%, leading to net interest margin (NIM) of 4.2%. Importantly, the bank's core fees & commissions income grew a solid 24.1% to INR45.3 billion in the quarter.

Growth in Loans and Deposits: Total loans during the quarter grew 19.9% YoY to INR9,360 billion (Gross Loans were INR9,448 billion, up 19.8% YoY). Retail segment loan growth of 14.2% YoY continued to be impacted by slower auto sales due to the economic slowdown. Ex. vehicle, retail loans grew by 20% YoY, with improvements seen in most other asset classes, while the corporate segment loans witnessed a more broad-based growth of 31.9% YoY.

Total deposits with the bank grew 25.2% YoY to INR10,674 billion. CASA deposits, which comprised 39.5% of total deposits at the end of 3QFY20, grew 21.5% YoY, driven by term deposit growth of 27.7% YoY, offset by slower savings deposit growth of 18.2% YoY. The bank has been trying to grow its retail deposits to support its overall loan growth; however, the higher cost term deposits remain the core source of funding loans for the bank. The higher cost of funds is factored into the lending spreads.

Strong Liquidity: The continued focus on deposits has helped the bank maintain a liquidity coverage ratio at 140% (vs. 133% in 2QFY20), well above the regulatory requirement. Strong liquidity should allow the bank to grow its balance sheet by over 20% without any liquidity constraints. Additionally, the improved liquidity has also helped HDFC to cut its deposit rates sharply, which should help support its NIMs.

The CET1 ratio improved 90 bps QoQ to 16.2%, driven by optimization in risk weights, a change in loan mix toward higher-rated entities, and improvement in borrower ratings.

Deteriorating asset quality and elevated credit costs: Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at the end of 3QFY20 stood at 1.42%, a marginal increase of 4 bps QoQ. As expected, slippages in the agriculture segment led to a sharp rise in slippages at 2.4%, but what is worrying here is the unexpected slippage in the corporate segment, for which the bank created specifically marked provisions of INR7 billion, in addition to INR14.5 billion of floating provisions and INR14.6 billion of contingency provisions (as per its policy of creating provisioning buffer).

While I appreciate that the bank is being upfront in recognizing stress and is prudently provisioning for it, I am concerned about the elevated credit cost run-rate, which could run up to 1.3% for FY20, ~30 bps higher than the historical average (~90 bps).

Profitability: With regard to profitability, the bank's PPOP grew 21.1% YoY to INR129.5 billion. Slow retail loan growth pulled down the core NII/PPOP growth to 13%/14% YoY. However, I think HDFC Bank deserves credit for navigating the cycle well, given its higher corporate loan growth, better retail/payment fees, and improving CASA momentum. Going forward, I expect a gradual recovery in retail loan growth (and non-recurrence of the one-off credit cost) to drive core PPOP growth of 16%-17%.

With regards to PAT, despite the 37.6% YoY increase in provisions to INR30.4 billion, the bank earned a net profit of INR74.2 billion, representing growth of 32.8% YoY, driven by higher trading gains of INR6.8 billion, and a one-off recovery from an NCLT account of INR2 billion.

Looking Ahead

Moderation expected in top-line growth: For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, HDFC's NII growth was 16.6%, a moderation from historical NII CAGR of 21% over FY14-FY19. Additionally, the bank's NIM contracted by 7 bps in 9MFY20 vs. FY19, and the system-level loan growth of ~7.5% remains low. With economic weakness showing little sign of abating, I see loan growth remaining below 10% in my base case.

Going forward, HDFC can either choose to maintain its NIM by moderating loan book growth to ~14%-15% or opt for a ~19%-20% loan growth with low-yielding corporate loans (which have already started impacting the bank's NIMs), sacrificing margins. Moreover, I am concerned if HDFC Bank will be able to grow its low-cost deposits sufficiently to fund loan book growth of 19%-20%, given its system-level deposit growth of ~9.5% and CASA growth of ~9%.

Risks due to rising attrition levels in the senior management: Worryingly, HDFC Bank has seen significant attrition in the top management team (instrumental in building the various businesses) in FY19. Additionally, the bank's current CEO is set to retire in October 2020. This churn at top management, along with the non-conducive external environment leading to rising stress in retail agriculture and mid-corporate loans, exposes the bank to risks on both asset quality as well as future growth prospects, in my view.

Trading at an Unwarranted Premium

HDFC Bank has generally traded at a lofty >4x P/B multiple on strong >15% RoEs and an EPS CAGR of >20%. Yet, despite the elevated risks and a slower growth outlook today, the bank still trades at a PEG ratio of >1.1x - a premium to its historical average - despite consistently posting lower RoEs.

I would also point out that this premium persists despite a weaker earnings growth outlook (>20% near to medium-term vs. a historical average of >20%). Thus, at current levels, the risk/reward does not seem favorable in my view, and I would argue that the company's multiple should instead be at a discount to its historical trading levels.

Upside risks to this view include an above-consensus improvement in asset quality on an improving macro outlook. In addition, an improved loan/deposit growth outlook for the overall banking system could see HDFC Bank outperform on NII growth in line with historical trends.

