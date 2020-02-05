FedEx - The Time To Buy Is When It's Cheap

The time to buy FedEx is when the company is cheap - historically and valuation-wise. That time is slowly coming up again.

The company nonetheless remains an inherently profitable enterprise with, as i see it, extreme long-term appeal regardless of how a few comparatively minor items turn out.

Being a long-term FedEx (FDX) shareholder has lost some of its shine over the past year. With the stock dropping from high, premium multiples to below a fair value multiple, we're currently looking at one of the world's primary logistics companies trading below a 15X forward earnings multiple.

Unsurprisingly, this causes interest from value investors - myself included. I come down on the side where the company is buyable at the correct valuation, and I believe that time could be now or may be coming soon.

Let's take a new look at FedEx to see where we are.

FedEx - a new look

So, for 2019 we've clearly seen that sentiment regarding FedEx has been overwhelmingly negative. This negative sentiment has come from, I would argue, two factors above any other.

First, Amazon (AMZN) apprehension. While this is a point, I'm surprised at the degree of reaction we're seeing. Like I wrote in my last article on the logistics/shipping giant, " Why FedEx Should Be Considered A Buy At Today's Valuation ", Amazon business represents less than 2% of FedEx revenue. It's also been shown that Amazon as a business, isn't a desirable customer to have for companies like FedEx due to their profit margins, with operating margins below 0.25%, with the quote of "somewhere between tiny and zero". (Source)

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

It's as though the street is seeing Amazon as a competitor to FedEx - which I do not consider to be the case. Amazon competes with other retail operations, not with logistical companies to whom they never offered an appealing profit in the first place. The fear here seems to be focused on the potential of Amazon becoming an actual logistics giant themselves, entering a space in order to try and bring a pricing war, much like they've done in other areas.

These fears are not only irrational, but they're also - at least in the current market state - provably flawed, with all carriers increasing rather than dropping rates. This includes Amazon's own shipping/service prices (Source: Manufacturing.net). As we can see on the above graphics, FedEx is also increasing rates.

(Source: Wikipedia)

This isn't an article on Amazon, but I'd like to reiterate a caution I've made on Amazon before, at least insofar as the European market. While I personally love Amazon as a service and hub to make many of my own purchases, I see their continued existence in current form in many markets (and certain segments) as balancing on the tip of a spear.

Germany, which is currently the company's second-largest market behind the US, is facing a legal issue as Germany is currently fielding a law protecting third-party contract workers with minimum wages, social security measures and proper grievance addressing methods. It doesn't take a degree to figure that if Amazon were forced to change this, their profits would be affected.

In the end, Amazon is a company currently to be reckoned with on an international basis. However, I believe it's only begun facing some of its more existential issues, which are comprised of (among other things) worker treatment, warehouse conditions, delivery driver treatment, strikes/legal issues, suicides, differential pricing, product substitution, selling Wikipedia articles as books, Kindle content issues, tax avoidance across the world, animal cruelty, antisemitic content and products detailing on how to behave as a pedophile where the S.F Chronicle later described the company's behavior as: " defended the book, then removed it, then reinstated it, and then removed it again". (Source)

Handling risk in an investment is what I do when I pick companies and try to value them. In the end, I've found forecasting Amazon in any meaningful way to be too risky of a proposition/investment basis. The company may excel and grow, or it may just as easily become increasingly marginalized as legal, labor and tax issues catch up with them. That being said, I would never bet against the company.

Second, and as I see it, more importantly (and with more relevance), the macro situation which includes tariffs/trade wars, Brexit, as well as the European TNT integration, has weighed on company results for quite some time at this stage.

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

I want to take this time to field a concern which I answer on a real-life basis quite often when it comes to "defending" my investments in banks/finance from people who believe that the national cash-less revolution will put banks out of business.

People have a tendency of overestimating the impact of the consumer-grade market in companies and/or banks (in the context of banks, I'm talking about services like credit cards and cash management, not mortgages). The fact is that most banks' primary generation of profit isn't tied to issuing credit cards or the associated fees, but mortgages and access to capital/credit markets.

Similarly, while FedEx B2C-business is experiencing issues, part of the meat in FedEx is in the B2B-business, which has significantly stronger overall margins. This is in part why compared to the Brexit and tariff uncertainity, the Amazon issue is not all that significant in the longer term. Policy and tariffs, on the other hand, will significantly impact company profits, which will once again open the door to global trade and restore equilibrium in global trade, which in the end is what fuels large parts of FedEx operations. I also want to point out that FedEx Ground Market share, despite all the problems, has a strong historical track record.

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

There is no question that FedEx was heavily impacted by the trade war, and every investor who invested when this was the most significant, has seen the hurt that company operations have taken. However, the continued (and increased) negativity in the face of improved relations and the lightening of tariffs is illogical. The risk to FedEx, the primary risk, is increased trade uncertainity which compresses global trade further - the opposite is happening.

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Let's remember that despite everything and sell-side analysts arguing as though the sky is falling, some of the worst trends in decades and a very serious trade war has barely managed to take a real >1% dent out of FDX operating margins on a 3Y-basis - adjusted or GAAP.

No, the real issue for FedEx during the year was earnings, which due to a variety of factors dropped like a stone.

In my last article, I wrote that:

The main issue for the company remains the stressed geopolitical, macro situation. With weaker growth and contraction in the industrial sector, inventory buildups and softness across the world are causing deep troubles for companies like FedEx - forcing them to react through capacity cuts and investment reconsiderations. (Source: "Why FedEx Should Be Considered A Buy At Today's Valuation")

The company has reacted appropriately and done this. Now we're looking at a different situation where things may be turning around, yet the market is still treating the stock as though the slump will not only continue flat but worsen. I don't see the catalyst for this development - and I don't consider Amazon to be a likely catalyst to cause it, given the extremely low contract volume which FedEx had.

The bottom line going into 2020 is that while 2018 and especially 2019 were negative years for the company, the main factors which usually are considered risks don't, as I see it, hold much water in the long term. This brings us to valuation.

Valuation

In the end, it's all about what we pay for something. A company with currently-poor profits may be buyable if you're able to buy a prospect at a few times prospective earnings.

In FedEx's case, the current valuation continues to show appeal.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The company currently trades at an average weighted P/E of 12.3 and offers a conservative yield of 1.7%. It's not as good as what we've seen, but still pretty damn excellent. As we can see, this takes into expectation a significant earnings drop, followed by years of recovery as CapEx intensity gets lower, macro returns to normal levels and trade resumes its activity.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even based on earnings growth estimates, which given an average EPS growth of 2.39% (thanks to the slump) comes in around a P/E of 13X, you'd be well-covered at more or less sideways trading at current valuation, netting you a market-beating CAGR of 10.9%. If we start modeling according to historical market valuations, even a multiple expansion to a historical average (15.7X) would net you profits in the form of 16.5% CAGR.

We can do better, however. Let's cut the average earnings growth estimates by half, expecting (beyond forecast years), a near-flat growth rate of below 5% per year, in a company that typically averages double digits or high single digits.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even in such a, I would argue, conservative scenario, you need not worry about your returns on a long-term basis, as they would continue to be market-beating. Your invested capital would be well-preserved even in the case of a sideways/completely flat trading environment, bringing you a CAGR of ~5% based on trading at an average weighted P/E of 10X.

There's some ambiguity to these forecasts. FedEx isn't exactly known for providing analyst guidance good enough to make reliable forecasts, represented by a 36% failure rate even with a 10% margin of error. However, given the overall "protection" in the forecasting here, where even negative valuation development over the next 5 years doesn't result in a loss of capital, I believe this can be seen as acceptable.

Thesis

People have a tendency to overestimate the impact of certain things. Analysts are one of these groups - and in this case, the Amazon impact is, as I see it, grossly overestimated. What's more, it seems that many of them also underestimate the difference between volume and quality.

Pure volume, as Amazon provided FedEx with, makes no difference if the quality/profitability/margins of the volume is poor. This was my argument months ago - and I saw the Amazon exit as positive for the company strictly on the basis of contract margins, who instead can (and are) focus on quality of service instead of strictly price of service. In this context, this means focusing on customers/segments with better margins. FedEx shareholders should love this - I certainly do.

So, the issue for FedEx, as I see them, weren't actually Amazon but instead macro. The global trade war/Brexit contributed to a horrid performance in EU, with spillover effects affecting manufacturing and industrial performance, which ultimately impacts FedEx performance.

There was also continued integration issues with TNT in Europe, which are set to be solved going into 1H20 however. E-commerce (Not Amazon, E-commerce as a whole) is one segment for the company, and an important one, but one the company is working to improve margin-wise, which includes steps such as:

Increased FedEx ground capacity

Improvements in FedEx Express Hubs

TNT brand retired by end of FY20, fully integrated.

Modernizing aircraft fleet

Reducing cost through lowering of variable-incentive compensation and voluntary buyout programs.

Because of all of these factors, the core question of value here is one I see as a positive one. The value of FedEx is certainly here at a valuation of ~12x earnings, and the upside can be said to be between 5-10% CAGR on a fairly conservative basis.

It's not as much as some of the companies I invest in. That's the reason I'm not calling this a "Very bullish" or "Table-pounding buy". It's a good buy, and an excellent way to get some shipping/logistics exposure. It lacks the significant upside however to warrant any more positivity than that, as I see it. There's seems to be a clear split between those who believe FedEx is not worth investing in, and those who believe in the "Very Bullish" thesis that FedEx will rocket to the moon in a short while.

Me, I come down somewhere between them. FedEx is certainly worth your time, and I would say your money. I don't expect 15-25% CAGR out of my investment, however. Market-beating rates of return, even if they are barely that, are good enough for me at this time. It was the disconnect between the bull and bearish sides here which made me want to clarify my own position here.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Continued undervaluation warrants a "Bullish" and "BUY" stance for FedEx due to a potential 5-10% CAGR over the coming years. While risks still exist, the valuation is appealing enough to warrant a second look, if you invest for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.