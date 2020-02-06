The Dollar Index Has Been Failing At Lower Highs

The U.S. election is likely to cause far more currency volatility this year.

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. Central Banks around the world hold dollars are a critical part of their reserves because of the stability of the US currency. The dollar has been in a bullish trend over the past two years. Over the past months, the upward trajectory stalled. Bullish and bearish factors are pulling the dollar in opposite directions. When compared to gold, all currencies, including the dollar, have been falling in value.

The dollar index measures the US currency against other world reserve foreign exchange instruments. The index has a 69.5% exposure to the euro and the British pound. The dollar index remains a lot closer to the high than the low, over the past two years.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart the Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish Fund (UDN) move higher and lower with the value of the dollar index.

A strong dollar since February 2018

The last significant high in the dollar index came in January 2017 when the index rose to 103.815, where it ran out of upside steam and fell over the next thirteen months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the US dollar index highlights, the greenback index hit a low of 88.15 in mid-February 2018 and has been making higher lows over the past two years. The most recent higher low came in late January when the index found a short-term bottom at 96.02 on the nearby March futures contract. The dollar index reached a high of 99.33 in early September 2019 but has been making lower highs over the past five months. At the 98.110 level on February 5, the dollar index was above the middle of its trading range since the beginning of September.

The recent rise from the late December low of just over 96 shifted price momentum and relative strength indicators back into bullish trends. Both metrics were just over neutral readings on the weekly chart on February 5. Open interest in the index has moved lower since early September. The decline was not a technical validation of the bearish price action in the index from September through late December. The metric that measures the total number of long and short positions in the ICE futures contracts has been flatlining as the dollar recovered., yielding few clues about the direction of the index.

Interest rate differentials continue to favor the dollar, but they narrowed in 2019

After the Fed cut US interest rates by a total of 75 basis points and ended its program of balance sheet normalization during the second half of 2019, the rate differential between the US dollar and euro, which accounts for 57.5% of the index narrowed. The differential peaked at 2.65%-2.90% before the Fed moved the Fed Funds rate in 2019. As of February 4, after a 10-basis point cut in the euro deposit rate, the differential between US and European short-term rates stood at 2.00%-2.50%,

While the difference narrowed, which likely weighed on the dollar index, the dollar continues to offer holders a yield, while owning euros involves a cost as the rates are in negative territory. Rate differentials continue to favor the dollar when it comes to reserve holdings.

Brexit and a new leader at the ECB could weigh on the dollar index

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, February 1, the fears over Brexit faded into history as the UK formally separated from the European Union. The June 2016 referendum created more than three and one-half years of uncertainty that likely weighed on both the UK and European economies versus the US dollar. As the weight of Brexit is now over, the potential for a recovery in both currencies is high. In the aftermath of the election of Boris Johnson on December 15, the pound moved higher against the dollar.

Source: CQG

The chart of the British pound-US dollar currency pair illustrates the move from under $1.20 in September to over $1.35 after the December 15 election. The pound was around the $1.30 level on February 5.

When it comes to the European Union, sluggish economic conditions and accommodative monetary policy under Mario Draghi have kept the pressure on the value of the euro versus the dollar. Mr. Draghi's term ended in late 2019, and the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, took over as the President of the ECB. Draghi's legacy may be as an accommodative dove, but President Lagarde has said she intends to run the central bank as a "wise owl." Given the example of the US, where tax cuts and regulatory policy shifts aided economic growth, President Lagarde is likely to pressure the leadership of the European Union to enact fiscal reforms to replace years of accommodative monetary policy.

Source: CQG

Since the low at $1.0928 in early September, the euro has edged higher against the dollar to the $1.10290 level as of February 4. The dollar index includes almost 70% exposure to the pound and the euro. The prospects for a higher pound in the aftermath of the official Brexit divorce and a new course that could include fiscal stimulus in Europe could support the currencies and weigh on the dollar index.

The U.S. election is likely to cause far more currency volatility this year

The pound and euro currencies experienced lots of volatility over the past years because of the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit. Now, it may be the dollar's turn to see increased price variance as the 2020 election season kicks into high gear.

This week, Iowa led the first primary to select the nominee to challenge President Trump. In a sign that the primary season will be anything but smooth and decisive, Iowa had not released the final results of the caucus by Wednesday, February 5. Typically, the strength of the US economy and stock market would make an incumbent president virtually impossible to beat. However, these are not typical times when it comes to US politics.

The 2020 election is likely to be the most contentious in history. It will not only be a referendum on President Trump's performance in the wake of impeachment and acquittal but a host of policy initiatives. Tax, energy, social, and environmental policies after the election could shift dramatically in the US. The uncertainty over a close election is likely to cause increased volatility in the dollar as the November election nears.

UUP and UDN are the dollar index ETF products

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the OTC or futures arenas but wish to participate in the volatile dollar index, UUP and its bearish counterpart UDN provide an alternative.

The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

The fund summary for the UDN product provides for inverse performance as UDN rallies when the dollar index declines. UUP has net assets of $228.31 million, trades an average of 420,785 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The dollar index rose from 96.02 on December 31 to its most recent high at 98.180 on February 5, a rally of 2.25%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP moved from $25.93 to $26.54 per share or 2.35%. Both UUP and UDN do excellent jobs tracking the dollar index on the up and the downside.

The dollar index has failed at recent highs and made lower peaks since early September. The level to watch on the upside is the 99.33 peak. I expect lots of volatility in the dollar index over the coming months. Increased price variance translates to lots of trading opportunities.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.