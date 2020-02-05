Intuitive Surgical Captures A Revolutionary Secular Growth Trend

While the stock is expensive, I still rate the stock a buy, but not a conviction buy, simply due to valuation.

Intuitive Surgical is what I consider the best pure play surgical robotics stock available to investors.

Surgical robotics is an innovation largely developed in the 21st century and largely led by Intuitive Surgical.

After two decades of the 21st century, certain investing trends have emerged in such a way that these trends do not represent ephemeral ideas of academics and technology mystics; rather, they are revenue-generating, free cash flow-producing trends you can buy now.

Today, I share with you a company that captures one of these trends in an absolutely outstanding manner.

Intuitive Surgical (PT $700)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been the leader in surgical robotics for 20 years now, and surprisingly, we still appear to be in the very early stages of this booming company's development. During my visit to their headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA, I was afforded the opportunity to actually use their flagship da Vinci Xi System.

After visiting and using the da Vinci Xi System, I felt compelled to share with the world the great things that are happening at Intuitive Surgical. Here are some photos I took with my iPhone while visiting:

My personal experience with the machine was that it was extremely intuitive. I could immediately understand the massive benefits surgeons could derive from using the system; in that, the system enabled me to make extremely precise movements without the fatigue that would result from manually executing those movements.

The da Vinci System is composed of three primary components:

Intuitive further illustrates the use of the da Vinci System with some video and action shots on their website, which I highly recommend prospective investors visit.

Intuitive Surgical produces several models of the da Vinci Surgical System and the IonTM endoluminal system. The former of which helps surgeons perform minimally invasive surgeries, and the latter of which consists of a "robotic-assisted endoluminal platform for minimally invasive peripheral lung biopsy."

The da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a high-performance vision system, and proprietary instruments and accessories. The Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform that utilizes instruments and accessories for lung biopsies. Da Vinci systems offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

On the company's website, they make a point of it to explain that "Robotics" is actually a misnomer, as there is no autonomous robot performing the surgery, a prospect about which many might have apprehensions. Instead, a surgeon operates the surgical system through the previously mentioned high-performance vision system.

Intuitive's Revenues

Intuitive Surgical breaks down their revenues into three segments: instruments and accessories, systems, and services, as can be seen below.

The da Vinci and Ion systems, along with the services and instruments Intuitive offers to complement the aforementioned robotic systems, encompass the entirety of Intuitive Surgical's ~$4.5B yearly revenue run rate.

And, boy, are they profitable systems. With gross margins at ~70%, they are cash-generating machines that are revolutionizing how surgeries are performed.

As you can see in the above chart, Intuitive Surgical commands serious pricing power as the industry standard in surgical robotics. And, this is not your dotcom boom tech stock either. Intuitive Surgical's margins have led it to generating consistent, substantial free cash flow for their investors. This has allowed them to execute various growth initiatives, but almost as importantly, it has prevented value destructive dilution, which would normally result from their stock-based compensation plans for their employees.

So, the company has demonstrated heretofore that they have a viable, highly sought after, and extremely profitable surgical robotics portfolio, but are they a buy at today's price?

Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values Projected FCF to Equity Growth Rate (%; 10 years) 20% Terminal FCF Growth Rate (%) 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return of SPY) 9.8% Initial FCF Per Share $8.75 Fair Value $425.48

Considering that Intuitive Surgical is in rapid growth mode, as evidenced by their massive spend on Sales, General, and Administrative relative to revenues, I view the above fair value estimate as very conservative. At $425.48, we're assuming that growth has essentially stopped at the end of 10 years, and as a result, price to free cash flow would hover around 7.85x, once again, at the end of 10-year period modeled above.

In reality, Intuitive's price to free cash flow will likely hover somewhere around 30x-40x as they continue to innovate and command strong gross margins.

At a conservative 30x price to free cash flow, the company would trade at $1625.4 by around 2029. This implies a CAGR of 11.24% from today's share price.

With 20% free cash flow growth over 10 years and a price to free cash flow multiple of 30x at the end of those 10 years, both of which are extremely rosy projections, we'd only be getting around S&P 500 performance.

So, while I don't absolutely love the stock at its current price, I still think it would be worth buying, as the company will likely surprise the world with innovative new ways to monetize their systems, as well as with the creation of a bevy of new systems.

Future Growth Opportunities

What excites me most about Intuitive Surgical is that they currently only sell two systems, from which they generate $4.5B worth of revenue. With surgical robotics and robotic medical care set to absolutely explode over the coming decades, Intuitive Surgical will possess the first-mover advantage that will afford investors fantastic returns for decades to come.

That is, Intuitive Surgical has built a network of relationships and trust with hospitals and surgeons; through which selling new products should be a relatively seamless endeavor when they eventually introduce new systems or services in the future.

Risks

The most prominent risk that Intuitive Surgical faces is the possibility that another company creates a system of equivalent value to surgeons at a lower price point, or another company creates a new robotics system that is more innovative.

Further, in terms of my projections for free cash flow growth, competition may eat at their gross margins, dampening my projections, which would lead to less than desirable capital appreciation. That is, at today's share price, you won't be beating the 9.8% annualized return of the market by much, so the company needs optimal execution moving forward if our investment is to beat the market.

Concluding Thoughts

Intuitive Surgical provides investors a straightforward pure play on an explosive trend of surgical robotics in the 21st century. Their financials are extremely sound, their management appears to be prudent and judicious in the way they are operating the company, and they offer the best-in-class surgical robotics system.

For those looking to buy, the recent decline following an earnings report that entailed underwhelming guidance provides investors an opportunity to dip their toes in the water. If the stock were to re-test the $400s, it would be an all-in scenario.

I added at ~$560 after beginning a large position at ~$485. I plan to hold forever and add on any dips major in the coming years!

