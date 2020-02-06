The Brazilian Real Approaches A Critical Level

Brazil is the most populous nation in South America, with the continent's leading GDP. Brazil's climate and geography make the country a supermarket to the world when it comes to raw materials and agricultural products.

The Brazilian economy is highly sensitive to commodity prices as it is the world's leading producer and exporter of a handful of raw materials and a significant exporter of many others. Brazil is also an emerging market nation. At the same time, years of corruption and more than a few financial crises have weighed on economic growth. In late 2015, the Brazilian real fell to a low of $0.23040 against the US dollar. In 2011, the real had traded at $0.65095 against the greenback. At almost one-third the value, with rife corruption in its political system, Brazil elected Jair Bolsonaro its President. At first, hopes rose that the new leader would clean up the political system leading to economic growth. However, the Brazilian currency remains not far above the 2015 low and was edging closer to a test of the level on the first trading day of February 2020.

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Coffee and Sugar. The low level of the Brazilian currency reduces the production cost of the two agricultural products allowing Brazil to export at falling prices. Sugar and coffee may be agricultural commodities, but they can also act as proxies for the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair at times. Both commodities reached highs in 2011 when the real was strong and have suffered under the weight of the lower currency pair over the past years. The commodities trade on the futures market and use the US dollar as a pricing mechanism.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product (SGG) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) move higher and lower with the prices of sugar and coffee futures. Both are highly sensitive to volatility in the Brazilian currency, particularly versus the US dollar.

The Brazilian currency has been suffering for years

In July 2011, the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair reached a high of $0.65095. As a significant producer and exporter of commodities, Brazil's foreign exchange instrument rose to a peak as the prices of many commodities hit highs during a secular bull market in the asset class. The prices of coffee and sugar futures rose to $3.0625 and 36.08 cents, respectively. Copper was over $4 per pound, gold and silver hit highs, and crude oil was $100 per barrel. Since then, commodities prices moved lower along with the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar.

In late 2015 and early 2016, most raw material prices hit multiyear lows.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the Brazilian real-US dollar currency pair futures contract shows that in late 2015, the value of the real sunk to a low of $0.23040. While most commodities prices recovered from the lows in late 2015 and early 2016, the Brazilian currency only made it to a high of $0.33 in early 2017, before falling to its current level at $0.23460 on February 5. Political corruption, an economic crisis in neighboring Argentina, and overall weakness in emerging market countries have weighed on the value of the Brazilian currency.

Brief support after the last election

In October 2018, the election of Jair Bolsonaro as President of Brazil caused a brief uptick in the real's relationship versus the US dollar.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the real only made it up to a high of $0.2521 in the aftermath of President Bolsonaro's election. He ran on a far-right platform that stressed cleaning up corruption and fanned nationalistic flames. Like President Trump in the US, Bolsonaro pointed his finger as China as a nation taking advantage of South America's leading economy. Bolsonaro asked Brazilians if they want their future determined in Beijing or Sao Paulo.

The business-friendly leader ran into problems in 2019. Fires in the Amazon weighed on Brazil's economy, along with periods of weakness in the global economy. The trade war between the US and China weighed on economic growth throughout the emerging markets. At the same time, political problems in Argentina were a warning sign for the new leader of Brazil.

Argentina and emerging markets weigh on the real

In Argentina, the political sentiment shifted away from populism and business-friendly leadership in 2019 in a warning sign for Brazil. The political shift caused the value of the Argentine peso to tank.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the peso versus the US dollar shows, Argentina's currency plunged from 2.2 cents on August 12, 2019, to the 1.165 level. In July 2011, when the Brazilian real traded at $0.65095 against the US dollar, the exchange rate between the Argentine peso and the greenback was at the 0.245 cents level.

The political shift in Argentina was a reminder that the future for President Bolsonaro's leadership is on shaky ground. If the leader cannot deliver results soon, another election could swing the political pendulum from right to left.

Meanwhile, Brazil's position as a significant producer of commodities provides support for its economy. However, the overall weakness in the emerging market has weighed on the value of its currency. The Brazilian real has remained above the 2015 low, but it is coming very close. The recent low on February 3 of $0.23100 against the dollar was only 0.00060 above the low that stands as critical technical support for the Brazilian currency.

Coronavirus has not helped as China is the demand side of the commodities equation

China is the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion people. At the same time, economic growth boosted wealth within the country, making the Chinese a significant addressable market for all commodities. One of the reasons why many raw material prices rose to record highs in 2011 was the double-digit level of Chinese economic growth. The lows in late 2015 and early 2016 came as the Chinese economy cooled.

The trade war between the US and China caused concerns that a global recession was on the horizon in 2019. The "phase one" trade deal signed by China and the US on January 15 returned some optimism to markets across all asset classes. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus quickly changed optimism to pessimism and caused risk-off conditions to return to markets as the number of cases grew and the chances of a global pandemic rose. Meanwhile, the virus caused economic activity in China to grind to a halt, which has weighed on many commodity prices. The return of risk-off conditions to markets, falling commodity prices, and a magnified impact on emerging markets pushed the level of the real to its lowest level since late 2015.

Coffee and sugar prices will move with the real - JO and SGG are proxies for the real

While commodities like crude oil, copper, and others have been falling knives over recent trading sessions, the markets are not out of the woods when it comes to the impact of Coronavirus on markets. If fatalities rise, and the virus spreads around the globe, lower lows in markets across all asset classes could be on the horizon. However, if the situation calms, the market will quickly shift back to the optimism over the trade agreement between the US and China. When it comes to Brazil, any event that takes the pressure off the emerging markets would be bullish for its currency. At the same time, President Bolsonaro is under significant pressure to deliver results. If he succeeds in 2020, it could light a bullish fuse under the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship.

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of both sugarcane and Arabica coffee beans. Both commodities trade in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange and use the US dollar as their pricing mechanism. Since domestic production costs for growing sugarcane and Arabica coffee beans in Brazil are in local currency terms, both the sugar and coffee markets are highly sensitive to the level of the dollar versus the real currency pair.

In 2018, the price of sugar dropped to a decade low of 9.83 cents, partially on the back of the weak Brazilian real. In 2019, coffee futures declined to a low of 86.35 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2005. Both sugar and coffee recovered from those lows over the past weeks and months. Nearby coffee futures rose to a high of $1.3840 per pound in mid-December over fears of a smaller Brazilian crop during the 2019/2020 season. The price of nearby coffee futures was at the 97.90 cents per pound level on February 5. The weakness in the coffee market was at least partially the result of the weak Brazilian currency. The price of sugar rose to a high of 15.13 cents per pound on February 4, the highest level for the sweet commodity since early 2018. Sugar was at just under the 14.70 cents level as of February 5. Sugar rallied on fears of lower supplies from Thailand, another significant supplier of the sweet commodity.

Both sugar and coffee futures are likely to be highly sensitive to any moves in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair over the coming days, weeks, and months. Therefore, the two soft commodities could act as proxies for the Brazilian currency, moving higher if the real strengthens and lower if it falls below the 2015 low of $0.23040. The most direct route for risk positions in the coffee and sugar market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. SGG and JO provide alternatives to the futures arena.

SGG has net assets of $19.29 million, trades an average of 4,650 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The fund summary for SGG states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of nearby March sugar futures moved 13.10 cents per pound on January 2 to a high of 15.31 on February 4, a rise of 16.87%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, SGG moved from $41.08 to $47.05 per share or 14.53%.

JO has net assets of $63.4 million, trades an average of 101,191 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of nearby March coffee futures moved 95.80 cents per pound on October 16 to a high of $1.4245 on December 17, a rise of 48.7%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, JO moved from $30.70 to $45.60 per share or 48.5%.

Coffee and sugar futures prices have been volatile, and supply and demand fundamentals are likely to continue to drive prices over the coming weeks and months. However, a sudden move to the up or the downside in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship could have a significant impact on the prices of the two soft commodities as the South American nation is the world's leader when it comes to supplies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.