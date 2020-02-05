World Wrestling Entertainment: Joining The Bulls

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has been on my radar for a while, but the valuation has always been a key hurdle. That has changed following the abrupt departures of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson (both long-tenured co-presidents). The manner in which both executives departed has spooked the market - shares are now at 52-week lows - but with shares trading well below the mid-term earnings power of the underlying business, I think the risk/reward looks compelling at these levels.

Untimely Double Departure

The fact that both co-presidents left at a key juncture for WWE is telling - the company's planned long-term financial and strategic guidance update is scheduled for later this month. With both executives said to have favored a more measured "pace and scale" of investment, the market is likely reading into their departures as a negative signal for medium-term (beyond 2020) OIBDA.

Potentially supporting this view is WWE's disclosure that 2019 OIBDA is set to land at ~$180m, at the low end of the prior $180-190m guidance, likely due to higher spending.

Source: Q3 Presentation

With rival wrestling promotion company AEW recently signing a long-term extension with WarnerMedia, keeping it on television (and competing for talent) through 2023, the Street will likely interpret the management departures as a new material risk to the Street's 2020 Adjusted OIBDA forecasts of ~$400 million.

Rampant Pessimism Heading into Q4 Results

The Q4 results (set for Feb. 6 before the market opens) should serve as a key catalyst for the stock - recall that at WWE's Q3 earnings call, the company stated they would "provide an in-depth perspective on its 2020 performance, long-term strategy and business model in mid-to-late-February." This was reaffirmed by George Barrios, who appeared at two conferences in January and at both highlighted long-term growth opportunities, including for its core content rights and brands in international markets.

From the Citi conference: "Our perspective generally is live rights are going to become even more valuable in the U.S. over the next 5 years. Our perspective is that 60%, 70% of the growth in global media and entertainment is going to come outside the U.S. over the next 5 to 10 years." From the Needham conference: "Obviously, the overall revenues from outside the U.S. have grown at a pretty good CAGR over - I think it's more than doubled over the last 10 years. So yes, that is at the highest level. That's why we're focused on international. We think there's going to be growth there over the next 5 to 10 years, and we want to just put ourselves in the best position to kind of avail ourselves of that."

Management will likely provide similar commentary later next month, along with its detailed investment plans to capitalize on the opportunity set at hand. Expect the 2020 guide to come within a range to account for flexibility on overall spend. The recent executive departures, however, set things up nicely for investors - though consensus remains at ~$400m in OIBDA, the recent de-rating likely implies a $375m-$400m range is likely the new bar. Given WWE's history of beating initial guidance, the lowered bar makes the upcoming Q4 earnings report a key catalyst for the stock.

While a target below this range could result in further pressure on shares, management could also use the Q4 call as an opportunity to refocus attention away from near-term uncertainty, as the India TV deal, and the Saudi events have yet to be finalized.

India and Middle East Rights Deals Still Pending

While WWE has yet to finalize its media rights in India, early estimates have pegged a potential deal at $240m over five years - an average annual value (AAV) of $48m (representing a 40-50% increase). By comparison, there has been little to go on with regard to WWE's progress in the MENA region - while WWE content continues to be distributed through the free-to-air MBC network, WWE has alternative options, e.g., regional PayTV operators like beIN or media rights aggregators like IMG.

Source: Wrestlenomics via Twitter

Encouraging Viewership Trends in Q4

Q4 viewership numbers have been trending well - in its debut quarter, SmackDown on Fox averaged ~2.47 million viewers (+15% YoY), outpacing Raw on the USA, which declined to ~2.17 million in Q4 (-7% YoY), though the latter half of the quarter saw a sharp upturn.

Source: Fightful

Meanwhile, NXT on the USA averaged ~775k viewers for the quarter and now runs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on TNT. After starting at a lag to AEW, the NXT show exceeded or ran steadily with its rival for several weeks starting in late November; year to date, AEW has pulled ahead, though NXT's 18-49 ratings are still good enough for a top 30 cable finish (higher when excluding news) on most nights.

Source: Fightful

WWE's ability to maintain viewership numbers is a key positive considering key talent injuries and the challenge in re-adjusting following John Cena's absence. While the latter likely had a major impact on venue merchandise and e-commerce sales last year, management has done a commendable job in navigating the shift.

Risk-Reward Looks Attractive

WWE's historical OIBDA multiple trend reflects significant cyclicality - WWE multiple seems to move in tandem with the market's perception of the firm's prospects. Going into 2017, WWE stock commanded a >20x OIBDA multiple at its peak. At current levels, even assuming the FY20 OIBDA is guided below the targeted $400 million, WWE stock is trading at a heavily discounted <9x fwd OIBDA.

Sources: Author Est

Applying a mid-cycle multiple of ~15x to a bear case FY20 OIBDA of $375 million would still yield ~$74 per share or ~60% above WWE's current share price. There is still risk, however, that management could guide below even the lower-end of the FY20 OIBDA case, though the risk-reward in WWE's equity offers a considerable margin of safety, in my view. Having been on the sidelines for a while now, I think WWE is a buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.