Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) CEO Steven Becker on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stacie Shirley - CFO

Steven Becker - CEO

Paul Metcalf - Acting Chief Merchant

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to the Tuesday Morning Corporation second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is Chief Executive Officer, Steven Becker; and Paul Metcalf, our new Acting Chief Merchant. If you've not yet received a copy of today's earnings release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Becker

Good morning and thank you everyone, for joining us for our second quarter call. As Stacie mentioned, we're pleased to have our new Acting Chief Merchant, Paul Metcalf, join us on the call today. I'm going to begin with a review of our second quarter results, and then Paul will discuss the work he's been doing with the merchant teams and the progress they are making against our initiatives as well as some additional observations regarding the holiday season.

As has been well reported, the holiday period was challenging for retail as everyone contended with a shortened calendar and the resulting heightened promotional cadence that drove. Despite the tough environment, we delivered transaction growth of almost 1% for the quarter.

We've continued to see positive results from the work we have done with our real estate portfolio, our digital marketing efforts, and our product assortment. This transaction increase, however, did not fully offset the decline in basket we experienced which resulted in a decrease in total comp store sales of 3% for the second quarter.

Our seasonal performance, especially our holiday product and assortment did not perform to our expectations and impacted both our top line and pressured our gross margin results as markdowns increased year-over-year. We have identified opportunity to improve our seasonal assortment, which Paul will touch on shortly.

Importantly, we are pleased to end the December quarter with our store-level inventory balances down approximately 10% versus last year, which improves our flexibility and ability to chase. We are well-positioned as we head into spring.

As we discussed on our last call, we have made tremendous progress in our merchant organization over the past six months. We have added over 10 experienced off-price merchants, repositioned a number of roles within our team as well as examined how we resource the team, all with the goal of giving our merchants the resources they need to be more effective in the market. We are focused on being liquid and opportunistic in a very exciting environment for off-price goods. We are committed to improving our turn in freshness.

In early January, we began the rollout of our new markdown system, which allows us to begin taking performance-based markdowns with store scanners. This is an exciting step forward, and we expect it to help drive more profitable business and a more compelling shopping experience. The percentage of closeouts in our receipt flow has grown meaningfully.

We've added additional new vendor relationships, and we believe that our values have improved. Our new merchant leadership has positioned us to chase. We continue to grow back and hold opportunistically, and our teams continue to be in the market much more than in the past. In short, we believe we are on our way.

Now, it would be a good time for me to pass the call over to Paul to discuss the work in more detail. Paul?

Paul Metcalf

Thank you, Steve. I'm pleased to be here with you this morning, and I'm excited to be a part of the Tuesday Morning team. As Steve mentioned in prior calls, I began consulting with Tuesday Morning a few days a month, starting back in April of this year -- of last year. I would like to spend a moment on that, if I may.

Initially, the role was to advise and recommend to the merchandise team, things that would help them bring them back to the heritage of being a world-class off-price retailer. In September, my role has expanded to increase both my scope and time and we started to evaluate the planning process and structure compared to other models I've been involved with in the off-price channel.

In December, Steve and I agreed to expand the role even further to a more of an execution role, and I'm now committed to Tuesday Morning on a full-time basis as the leader of the merchandising, planning and allocation team.

Additionally, I have made a significant personal investment in Tuesday Morning common stock. I've been down this path a few times before in my career and I'm confident that with the people, systems and processes that we are putting in place, we are setting Tuesday Morning up for success in the off-price channel.

Over the last several months, we've begun to make a lot of progress hiring three new off-price merchant leaders all with a tremendous amount of experience from the major off-price retailers. We have also hired seven new buyers from off-price as well. These talented additions join a strong existing Tuesday Morning team that has great company as well as industry knowledge.

The divisional merchandise managers have initiated many important changes regarding on how we approach the vendor community, how we spend time in the market, how often we competitively shop. We have developed a new merchandising vision and strategy as well as helping to identify business opportunities at Tuesday Morning relative to their experience with other retailers in this channel.

The team has been able to open up more than 300 new vendor partnerships in the last 6 months as well as create strategies with underdeveloped resources that have a tremendous amount of growth opportunity.

Our strategy as a merchant team is to be riveted on value, which is to us, not just price but also desirability, quality from great brands, all delivered at the right time. The focus in the planning area is to be fluid and flexible in order to take advantage of market conditions. Our mission is to build smart, thoughtful plans and then operate with flexibility at the department and category level based on being able to find the right values for the Tuesday Morning customer.

We have built processes and put them in place that will ensure we stay liquid and not just fill open to buy, as evidenced by our quarter ending inventory position, which we are very pleased with. This will allow us to take advantage of the bountiful opportunities that exist in the marketplace today.

We are committed to reducing the quantity of our inventory, improving the freshness and increasing our turns. This will be done by improving the value, as mentioned prior, as well as allocating our resources to trending businesses and being more diligent in shifting dollars away from underperforming categories.

On the allocation front, we will be utilizing pack-and-hold and flow-and-hold more aggressively and strategically. Pack-and-hold will allow us to take advantage of great deals at great values, while making sure we maintain scarcity at the store level.

Flow-and-hold will allow us to reduce the depth of style at store level to also create more scarcity and a sense of urgency for the customer, which will allow us to improve our turns and frequency of shop. We continue to grow our transactions and as we build brands and great values, we expect the basket to grow as well.

Before I turn it back to Steve, I do want to weigh in on our holiday performance. Many of these initiatives discussed are in their infancy. I am confident, given my experience in the channel, that Tuesday Morning will be well positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities in this channel once these initiatives take root.

We have done a lot of analysis on our performance and spent a lot of time in our stores as well as those of the competition. We have identified key business drivers for next holiday that will dramatically change how we compete and what we offer our valued customer.

We ended the quarter in a lean inventory position with significant open to buy and ample flexibility. This will allow us to be nimble and make real-time decisions to capitalize on the rapidly changing opportunities in the market, as well as react to the ever-changing needs and wants of our customer and chase accordingly.

I am excited by the many changes throughout the organization and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact of these initiatives on our team and on our customer.

With that, I will now hand it back to Steve.

Steven Becker

Thanks Paul. Before I turn the call over to Stacie to review our financial results in more detail, I want to take a moment to update you on latest developments with our real estate and distribution strategy. The sale of our non-core D.C. real estate is progressing, and we'll provide an update as soon as is practical. Our D.C. retrofit work is also coming along with the planning stage largely complete and the initial physical work beginning in the D.C.

With plans on track, we remain focused on ensuring we have capacity to support our merchandising priorities. Additionally, we continue to successfully renegotiate our leases and opportunistically close stores. This was the first quarter in many years where our rent expense declined year-over-year. We're pleased with the progress we're making on the lease renegotiation front. And with 175 leases coming due over the next 12 months, we expect to continue to make headway reducing our real estate expenses.

As we outlined in our press release, we're undergoing a transformational period led by Paul, our new Acting Head of Merchandising and a seasoned off-price veteran. As he discussed, we're in the process of executing changes across the merchant organization, from talent to buying processes and procedures, adding new brands, and expanding vendor relationships. All of this will enable us to operate as a true off-pricer and will drive our success going forward. As we execute these [technical difficulty] prior guidance.

With that said, we have continued to drive positive transaction growth heading into the second half of our fiscal year and expect adjusted EBITDA to be positive for the full fiscal year, although down to last year. We remain focused on improving our inventory turns and continuing to be in a liquid position to be nimble to react and chase opportunistically.

In summary, while our [technical difficulty] gone below expectations for the first half of the year, we are making progress in advancing initiatives transform Tuesday Morning and return the company to its off-price root. In the past 12 months, we've completely reorganized the merchant team and with Paul's leadership, have installed more off-price disciplines throughout the organization.

At the same time, we continue to make headway reducing our costs, whether it be in real estate or in the work we are doing on the distribution retrofit. While transformation such as ours take time, we are confident in the opportunity ahead for Tuesday Morning. And believe we're taking the right steps for our future growth.

Now, let me turn the call over to Stacie.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, Steve. Net sales were $324.4 million, down 4.1% from Q2 last year, and comp sales decreased 3% on top of last year's positive 1.9% comp performance. We ended the quarter with 705 stores, which is a reduction of 15 stores from last year. Comp transactions increased 0.7%, while average ticket decreased 3.7%.

Gross profit was $105.8 million versus $116.7 million last year. Gross margin decreased 190 basis points to 32.6% compared to last year's gross margin of 34.5%. The gross margin rate decline was primarily driven by higher markdowns year-over-year due to the challenging performance of our seasonal assortment.

Our new performance-based markdown tool will allow us to be more strategic in how we execute markdowns and we believe, over time, will have a positive impact on our sales and gross margins. Additionally, as expected, although our supply chain expenses were lower on an incurred basis this quarter, on a recognized basis, they were higher over the prior year period.

SG&A expenses were $94.7 million for the second quarter compared to last year's expenses of $100.4 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A leveraged 50 basis points to 29.2% compared to 29.7% last year. The improvement in SG&A was driven primarily by a reduction in incentive compensation and retention costs as well as lower marketing spend. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in store labor.

I had mentioned last quarter that as a result of both, the net impact of the actions we have taken with opening and closing stores, and importantly, the positive rent renegotiations that our rent expense was flattening out year-over-year. And as Steve mentioned, I'm pleased to say that in Q2, rent expense declined year-over-year, and we would expect that trend to continue.

Operating profit for the quarter was $11.1 million compared to operating profit of $16.3 million in the second quarter of last year. We reported net income of $10.9 million or $0.24 per share compared to the second quarter last year when we reported net income of $16 million or $0.35 per share.

Lastly, EBITDA was $17.7 million compared to $23.3 million last year. And adjusted EBITDA was $18.5 million compared to $24.4 million in the second quarter of last year. For our year-to-date performance highlights, please refer to this morning's press release.

Turning now to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $4.9 million at the end of the quarter compared to $6.1 million at the end of the second quarter of last year. Our total liquidity was $96 million, which includes approximately $91 million available on our revolver.

And as of quarter end, we had $3.6 million in borrowings outstanding under our line of credit compared to $5 million last year. We ended the quarter with our inventory in a good position at $204 million, which is a decrease of 10% from a year ago. And our overall inventory turns were flat compared to last year's 2.7 turns.

For the second quarter, we invested $3.4 million of CapEx on a net basis. For the year, we now expect total CapEx to be approximately $23 million to $26 million, with the year-over-year increase related to the retrofit of our Dallas, D.C. as well as an increase in investments in information technology, partially offset by lower spend on stores.

For the second half of the fiscal year, we also expect to open two new stores, relocate five stores and close 18 stores, bringing our final store count at the end of fiscal 2020 to 689.

I'll now turn the call back over to Steve for concluding remarks.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie. Before we open the call to questions, I would like to take a moment to thank all of our teams for their hard work. We're fortunate to have a tremendously dedicated team of professionals at Tuesday Morning, and we're very focused on returning this company to its off-price roots.

Many of our initiatives are in their early stages, but we call now on board on a full-time basis and all the steps we're taking on the merchandising front, we believe we are positioning ourselves well for the future.

With that, we'll turn the call over to questions. Operator?

And our first question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Good morning everyone. Steve, a question for you. Just on the seasonal merchandise that didn't work. Are there specific call-outs there or was it fairly broad?

Steven Becker

Paul, you want to handle that?

Paul Metcalf

Yes, good morning Jeff. It was fairly broad in a sense that the values just weren't there on the seasonal product. Probably, the pricing was a little bit off. And honestly, just the quality wasn't where we expected it to be. The good news is we are getting ahead of it for next year. We have a new team in place and feel that, that will now be an opportunity for next year.

Steven Becker

Yes, I will just add to that. We've already done a significant amount of pack-and-hold for next season, and I think that as our seasonal assortments have more pack-and-hold in them, they're obviously going to have better values.

To some extent, you see that in the spring of this year. And you'll definitely -- each season, going forward, you're going to see more of that, which is really a big opportunity for us that we weren't taking advantage of in the past.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And Paul, by the way, I just want to say welcome to the role of CMO. And can I have a couple of questions around that. I know you talked about some things in your prepared comments. And as Steve just mentioned again about the -- you both mentioned, I think, both the merchant team has been upgraded, buyers upgraded, you have a lot more folks there with true off-price backgrounds. Could you delve more into what you feel are the most important things you've accomplished so far at Tuesday? And then I have a follow-up to that.

Paul Metcalf

Sure. And thanks for the congratulations, Jeff. I would say that it's important that we brought in additional talent from the outside. But I would also state that there's a lot of talented people that existed in this building. And I think, really, the things that we've tried to accomplish is really get them back to what they did well in the past, which is really be an off-price retailer.

And some of those things that we've accomplished so far, although in the early innings, is really changed the process or the way they approach everything, right? So, it's the workload, it's the time in the market, it's being in stores, being in competition. And really trying to get them from a work simplification on operational things just out in the market more and in front of the vendor community more.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then sort of as a follow-up to some of the things you just touched on for holiday next year, more pack-and-hold that you've already done for next year. Can you speak more about the major merchandising moves you're targeting, maybe touch on those within the context of the opportunities you see for Tuesday Morning? How you're tackling those opportunities? And any time frame you can give us associated with those? Just trying to get a sense of how you think about the -- how you think the business can be run differently?

Paul Metcalf

Yes, I mean I think overall, the focus really is going to be on value. And we're going to be riveted to that value. And Jeff, just to be clear, value is not price only. For us, it's having better brands in the mix, better quality, desirability of the product and timing. So, all those things is going to be our 100% undivided focus.

The goal then is to open up more vendors, which we've accomplished already. We've had a substantial amount, well over 300 so far in the last six months, which will give us more leverage in negotiation as well as and most importantly, give our customer more choices.

At the same time, we've looked at things relative to the competition, both from all of our past experiences, but also just comp shopping. And we've identified key areas where we're very underdeveloped, and we're putting additional resources there. And those additional resources could mean receipts, but it's also people. We're looking at areas in the scope of responsibility and dividing those where we feel there's opportunity relative to the competition.

Steven Becker

And Jeff, I would add to that, if you think about what Paul is focused on, inventory has been a big one. I mean we're really very focused on turn and freshness. So, when you think about as difficult as the second quarter was, we ended with 10% lower store inventory than we had last year, which really puts us in a very different position.

If you think about where we were this time last year, we were much less liquid, we were much more bought forward and now we have huge open to buy, a lot of liquidity and flexibility. And that all speaks to the way a traditional off-pricer would run their model. We want to be very liquid in the marketplace.

And especially in a marketplace like the one we have now, I mean, it just continues to be a world where the vendor community needs other resources to move product that they were traditionally moving through other channels that no longer exist in the way they did in the past.

Paul Metcalf

And Jeff, if I may add one more point to that. One of the biggest, first learnings I had when I came in here was really two things. One was the loyalty of this customer at Tuesday Morning, very loyal customer, but maybe more importantly, or just as importantly as the support from the vendor community.

Really, they really support Tuesday Morning, an important part of their business model. And in some cases, it had lapsed relationships that were a while ago. We are now bringing back and reevaluating and really looking to expand. So, I think the vendor community has been incredibly supportive.

Stacie Shirley

And Jeff, one -- this is Stacie. One thing I would add to the comments about inventory as we continue to be very focused on that and productivity. There's obviously some working capital efficiencies to be gained there. And as we move through the balance of this fiscal year, we would expect that our balances would continue to be down year-over-year. So, just wanted to add that point.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. So, we should expect comp inventory down year-over-year. And hopefully, your comp rate, actually, should be better than the comp inventory rate, correct?

Stacie Shirley

Not made any comments about guidance in that regard.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then, Paul, just kind of turning back to your experience in Tuesday, and I guess, kind of how you view Tuesday Morning versus competitors. What do you think are the barriers to performing with results that are closer to some of the larger competitors out there?

Paul Metcalf

Jeff, I think if I look back and kind of compare it to other experiences I've had, whether in the public arena or private arena, whether -- I look at it, we're on a similar path to what I've been on before with other retailers.

Again, good, strong customer base, good vendor support, I think really just getting the processes in place, which I think we've made great strides over the last few months to get those in place and then executing the playbook. A lot of people in this building know the playbook. Now, let's just stay and riveted and being patient to that playbook. We know what to do, and that's what we're executing to.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, great. Thanks for that. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll let someone else jump in.

Steven Becker

Thanks Jeff.

Steven Becker

Thank you all. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to our next quarter conference call.

