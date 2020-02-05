Northwest Biotherapeutics: Great Science, Poor Investment Idea

Company Thesis

Northwest Biotherapeutics' (OTCQB:NWBO) flagship product, DCVax (Dendritic cell vaccine for the treatment of glioblastoma) has seen its clinical investigation running well beyond schedule. While preliminary results on the entire study population are out, they raise more questions than answers as to what is happening behind the scenes. Moreover, the lack of any liquidity certainly does not help investors who have waited years for the announcement of fully unblinded results. Without further ado, let's take a look at why a biotech company with a promising drug can still become a poor investment idea.

DCVax Clinical Trial

Source: PubMed

Dendritic cells are a specialized family of antigen presenting cells with the unique ability to initiate and maintain primary immune responses when pulsed with antigens. Vaccines containing DCs function by either inducing pathogen specific T-cells to establish immune memory or raising specific immune responses against existing tumor cells. A major obstacle to the success of cancer vaccines might be the presence of regulatory T cells and suppressive pathways established by tumors. While there are downsides to this category of immunotherapy, there are also upsides supported by clinical evidence.

Source: Researchgate, Author's Curation

Recently, it was discovered immunotherapy possesses a "long tail response" in survival benefits which was not previously documented in medical literature. In a study of 6 compounds approved in the last decade, IT was found to dramatically improve the survival of patients when benchmarked against both targeted therapy and SOC but only 2-3 years after initial dosage. Furthermore, after this time period, the annual death rate among patients declined significantly as illustrated by the flattened Kaplan-Meier curve at this stage (implying its derivative against time is approaching zero). This discovery is largely in-line with the recommendation of NWBO's scientific advisory council to continue trial until the long tail survival benefits of IT are captured. Moreover, it serves to experimentally verify the reason the trial has not concluded is due to the possibility of patients living longer. However, this comes at the cost of an important caveat, which was reflected in DCVax's preliminary Phase 3 results.

Sources: Liau, et al. 2018 and Stupp, et al. 2015

At first glance, the chart appears to serve as significant validation for NWBO's bull case. In a log-rank p test of Kaplan-Meier survival, the survival of the entire treatment population demonstrated statistical significance against standards of care such as TTFields plus temozolomide and temozolomide alone. Bulls will argue this survival response cannot be due to the placebo effect, as glioblastoma is one of the most invasive types of cancers. Therefore, bulls allege the survival benefit witnessed in DCVax's clinical trial can be definitively attributed to the treatment cohort, and the drug is therefore extremely likely to see trial success.

However, there lies one serious problem. For starters, the active comparator in the trial is not the current standard care for GBM but the placebo cohort inside the trial itself. Unfortunately, the study protocol has a clause which calls for patients in the placebo arm to have the option to be administered DCVax after documented disease progression. Due to the extended duration of the trial, it is likely all patients in the study have been dosed with DCVax. At the same time, this causes a circular loophole in the bull thesis. If all patients are in fact living longer than expected and have been dosed with DCVax, then the clinical response observed in the placebo arm will likely be spectacular, which would then make the trial more difficult to achieve statistical significance.

If the drug was investigated as a neoadjunctive therapy or in a non-inferiority study, then its interim results would serve as a definitive bullish signal to eventual trial success. Due to the way the trial is structured, however, there exists significant ambiguity as to how the results are being generated. Making matters worse, the company is in dire need of new capital to continue its investigation.

Financials

NWBO's cash balance stands at just $2 million in its last reporting quarter, while accumulating over $6 million in notes payable and is operating at a $6.5 million loss per quarter. Unfortunately for NWBO, this almost guarantees a capital raise sometime in the next month to continue DCVax's R&D expenses. Aside from blank statements, management has not provided any guidelines on when the trial will conclude. Considering the market cap of the company is little above $100 million, shareholders may face up to a 25% dilution should NWBO's clinical results become delayed for yet another year. In the event DCVax's topline results are clinically significant but not statistically satisfactory, NWBO may need to raise over 9 figures in research expenses for yet another Phase 3 trial. In such scenario, shareholders will face a massive financial loss even if the drug was to eventually succeed.

Summary

While NWBO's flagship product has a well understood mechanism of action; good clinical data, and is supported by the findings of long-tail survival benefits of immunotherapy, a key design criteria may cause DCVax's placebo cohort to exhibit abnormal levels of clinical response. As a result, the study may have difficulties in displaying statistical significance, even if the drug demonstrates superb efficacy. Unfortunately, NWBO just doesn't have enough cash on its balance sheet to finance another Phase 3 trial if the study fails. Considering the long-drawn out duration of the study (with no dates on when it may end), investors may endure years of financial suffering before the science of the company is validated by its research. On the other hand, shares of NWBO are already trading at a penny-stock level as to make a short idea risky. In all, the author iterates NWBO as neutral as there are many other stocks in the biotech sector with long drawn-out studies, but have immediate catalyst for investors to act on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.