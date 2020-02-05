New Relic: Value And Growth Packaged Into One

Still, New Relic remains a technology powerhouse in the application monitoring space. Its recent platform expansion into the "New Relic One" takes its TAM to an estimated $21 billion.

Despite beating revenue estimates for the quarter, investors worried about the deceleration in New Relic's growth rate as well as a slowdown in its all-important revenue retention rate.

New Relic (NEWR), the mid-cap software company best known for its monitoring tools that help IT departments gauge the health and performance of underlying applications and infrastructure, has just reported third-quarter results. As has been a common theme over the past year, investors aren't overly impressed. New Relic's growth rates have come down considerably since last year, and the stock price has reflected that tough reality. In response to a mixed Q3 print and wavering optimism for next year, shares of New Relic are down ~7% post-earnings:

Data by YCharts

In my view, however, little has changed to the bullish thesis for New Relic. The stock remains one of the best value plays in the software sector. Having rapidly moved from one of the best-loved darlings of the stock market into the "penalty box" for its lower growth rates, New Relic shares have suffered through a vast dislocation in its share price that improperly values the company for all its merits.

To me, the case for New Relic can be summed up in a few key points:

Incredibly attractive valuation. We'll break down New Relic's valuation in detail shortly, but the stock's current bargain-basement valuation virtually prices in all the supposed fundamental weakness that New Relic has encountered over the past year. The fact that New Relic is still managing to grow revenues at a ~20% pace makes the company a great growth/value balanced play amid an expensive, volatile market.

We'll break down New Relic's valuation in detail shortly, but the stock's current bargain-basement valuation virtually prices in all the supposed fundamental weakness that New Relic has encountered over the past year. The fact that New Relic is still managing to grow revenues at a ~20% pace makes the company a great growth/value balanced play amid an expensive, volatile market. Technology leadership. More so than any other, New Relic more or less invented the application monitoring space, and many other startups, like the now-public Datadog (DDOG), followed its lead. New Relic's continued innovation, and its decision to move a host of new modules under a platform umbrella called New Relic One, have expanded its TAM to $21 billion (its current revenue base suggests the company is only 3% penetrated)

More so than any other, New Relic more or less invented the application monitoring space, and many other startups, like the now-public Datadog (DDOG), followed its lead. New Relic's continued innovation, and its decision to move a host of new modules under a platform umbrella called New Relic One, have expanded its TAM to $21 billion (its current revenue base suggests the company is only 3% penetrated) Strong recurring revenue stream at sky-high margins. Like most SaaS companies, the overwhelming majority of New Relic's revenue is repeating. And once installed and a part of the IT process, New Relic's software is incredibly hard to rip out. New Relic also delivers revenue at a ~85% gross margin, with virtually every dollar flowing to the bottom line - giving it tremendous profit potential at a greater scale.

Given all these merits, New Relic is a strong buy-the-dip candidate.

Valuation update

Let's zoom in a bit closer on New Relic's valuation. At current post-earnings share prices of ~$65, New Relic has a market cap of $3.82 billion. After we net off the $742.7 million of cash on New Relic's balance sheet against $421.7 million of convertible debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $3.50 billion.

New Relic's updated guidance for FY20, of which only one quarter is remaining, calls for $594-$596 million in revenues:

Figure 1. New Relic FY20 guidance update Source: New Relic Q3 earnings deck

Let's assume New Relic can grow at a ~20% y/y pace in FY21, showing a few points of deceleration to this quarter's 23% y/y growth rate. This gives us a revenue estimate of $714 million for FY21 (for comparison, Wall Street consensus for FY21 calls for $695 million in revenues, or +17% y/y growth, per Yahoo Finance)

Using the higher revenue estimate, we arrive at a current valuation for New Relic of 4.9x EV/FY21 revenues. Even if we apply the lower 17% consensus growth rate, that valuation only stretches up to 5.0x EV/FY21 revenues.

In any case, New Relic's valuation is several turns lower than other software peers that are currently growing at a mid-20s pace:

Data by YCharts

In my view, New Relic is worth at least 6.5x EV/FY21 revenues, implying a price target of $84 and 30% upside from current levels.

Q3 download

With that being said, we do have to acknowledge some mixed results in Q3 that made investors cautious - my thesis, however, is that New Relic's ~7% dip and its already-cheap <5x forward revenue valuation adequately prices in this slowdown.

Take a look at New Relic's third-quarter results below:

Figure 2. New Relic 3Q20 results Source: New Relic Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 23% y/y to $153.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $149.6 million (+20% y/y) by a respectable three-point margin. As expected, however, New Relic experienced significant deceleration from last quarter's 27% y/y growth rate.

One of the major drivers behind this revenue deceleration is a reduction in the company's net revenue expansion rate - which is a closely watched indicator across all software companies, measuring their ability to retain and upsell current customers.

Figure 3. New Relic key metrics Source: New Relic Q3 earnings deck

As seen in the table above, New Relic's expansion rate showed three points fo sequential decay to 109%. In FY18 (which was a much stronger year for New Relic, in which revenues grew in the high 30s), net expansion rates had trended as high as the 120s. Because expansion business is often a more profitable source of revenue growth (consuming less sales dollars than new business), this reduction in expansion rates has an implication for margins as well.

In the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call, CFO Mark Sachleben directly addressed the slowdown in the net retention rate:

The overall number in the quarter was impacted by customers -- a couple customer, number of customers, reducing their spend and right sizing their spend with New Relic. In particular, we had one large customer, it’s a multimillion dollar customer. They signed up for a New Relic upgraded a year or so ago at renewal time they reduced their spend and right sized, their environment. Not all projects and deployments go as expected. This is one case where that was the case. And so they right sized their investment in New Relic. They continue to be a multimillion dollar customer. And we expect them to be continued to increase their subscription rates going forward over the next couple of years. We do expect our net expansion rate to improve to the best of the year in Q4. And, overall I would say that the demand environment is healthy. We continue to think that the market is very attractive and something that we want to continue to go after."

Nevertheless, New Relic's lower contribution from expansion deals this quarter did hit margins - compounded on top of the fact that the company has continued an "investment period" as it adds to its headcount. Pro forma gross margins dipped one point this quarter to 84% (albeit still high), while pro forma operating margins dipped to 2%, down from 6% in the year-ago quarter. At the same time, New Relic's pro forma EPS of $0.09 also missed analyst consensus of $0.12.

This being said, however, we still note that New Relic is among few mid-cap software companies that are still in growth mode, but are capable of producing positive pro forma operating margins. We note as well that the company has a plan to reduce sales and marketing costs, over the long term, by as much as fifteen points as a percentage of revenue, giving the company target operating margins above 25%.

Figure 4. New Relic target margins

Source: New Relic Q3 earnings deck

Over time, New Relic's huge gross margin profile gives it the capacity to produce tremendous profits. Key for us to track as FY21 progresses will be its progress toward reducing these core expense buckets down to the long-term targets.

Key takeaways

Despite several disappointing results from New Relic's third-quarter earnings release (a reduction in net expansion rates, partially contributing to a slight decay in operating margins), the stock remains sufficiently cheap at <5x forward revenues to warrant a long position. The days when New Relic was valued at double-digit revenue multiples are far behind us, but the stock remains one of the true value plays in the software sector. Use the post-earnings dip as an opportunity to add to your position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.