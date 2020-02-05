JJCTF: Watch The Recovery In February

We think that the sharp fall in January could be perceived as a good opportunity to buy JJCTF for and hold it as a medium-term investment.

About JJCTF

iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN is an exchange-traded note issued in the USA. The Note will provide investors with a cash payment at the scheduled maturity or early redemption based on the performance of the underlying index, the Bloomberg Copper Total Return Sub-Index.

Introduction

In the past few weeks, growing concerns regarding the Coronavirus has been translated in markets by a rise in risk-off with investors finding refuge in safe assets such as the dollar, the yen and US Treasuries. In addition, January has been a rough month for commodities, especially oil and copper (JJCTF). We saw that the JJCTF plunged by over 10 percent in the first month of the year, erasing most of its H2 2019 gains and is currently trading at its lowest level since November 2016. If we look back at the price dynamics of JJCTF in the past four years, we can actually notice two main trends (figure 1). We first had a positive 2-year trend from 2016 to 2018 with copper prices raising from $22 to $36, and then the momentum reversed sharply in the first half of 2018 as global uncertainty started to rise significantly, constantly lowering growth expectations.

Did investors overreact in January or is the JJCTF going to retest its 2016 lows as the global economy starts to weaken again?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Macro drivers of JJCTF

In the past few decades, China has grown to become the world’s largest buyer of a large number of commodities including copper as the Giant currently accounts for half of the global copper demand (up from 10% in the mid-1980s). Hence, it is important to watch the trend in Chinese fundamentals to come up with a top down analysis on the industrial metal. In the past cycle, Chinese GDP growth has been slowly decelerating from 8.1% in the third quarter of 2012 to 6.1% in 2019 in real terms, and is expected to drop below 6 percent in the coming year according to economists.

As many private sector economists have complained that Chinese officials tend to overestimate its annual GDP growth, some institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (NASDAQ:CASS) have argued that a more accurate estimate of Chinese real GDP growth rate is obtained by multiplying the annual change in industrial production by 0.7. After co-moving strongly for 20 years, figure 2 (left frame) shows that the ‘adjusted IP’ has been pricing a much lower growth of 4% in recent years. Hence, with the rising uncertainty associated with the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, investors may have started to price in weakness in the Chinese economy in the coming quarters, which is currently reflected by the fall in copper prices. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that JJCTF has been completely diverging from Chinese fundamentals in the past month, which implies that investors are positioned for much disappointing economic figures in China in the coming month.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RRcalculations

Interestingly, JJCTF has been strongly co-moving with China 10Y bond yield in the past 6 years (figure 3, left frame); hence, the recent fall in global bond yields has also pushed the China 10Y yield below 3 percent for the first time since November 2016 and therefore increased the pressure on the industrial metal. Hence, rising uncertainty over the virus will tend to reduce growth expectations in China and therefore decrease long-term bond yields as investors will tend to position accordingly.

We could also look at the relationship between copper and US equities in the past few years as both assets are seen as leading indicators of the future pace of the economic growth. Figure 2 shows the evolution of JJCTF prices along with equity prices (SP500). One could argue that in recent years, copper prices have ‘followed’ the trend in equity prices with a much higher volatility (twice bigger realised vol in the past 5 years), and that JJCTF has been significantly diverging from equities in the past year, implying that the commodity is currently ‘extremely undervalued’ relative to equities.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Over the years, copper, as the Australian dollar, have both been perceived as risk-on assets that tend to co-move strongly with global equities. In addition, they have been usually sensitive to Chinese credit impulse; figure 4 shows that both assets tend to rise when the annual change in the Total Social Financing (TSF), which is defined as the aggregate volume of funds provided by China’s domestic financial system to the private sector of the real economy within a given time frame, increases.

Both assets have not been responding to the rise in Chinese liquidity in 2019 and have been trending lower in the past two years (particularly the Aussie), pricing in a much weaker economic outlook than the current consensus (figure 4, right frame).

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

On the other hand, the Li Keqiang index, which is another alternative measure of China’s economy created by the Economist using three indicators (railway cargo volume, electricity consumption and loans disbursed by banks), has been pricing in a stronger copper prices in the months to come. Figure 5 shows that the LK index has historically led JJCTF by 12 months and has been trending higher in recent months. As movements on the LI index tends to be erratic, we will see if the trend will reserve in the coming data points.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

CFTC positioning and investment idea

According to the CFTC CoT report, positioning on copper is now neutral on the back of a sharp reduction in shorts (figure 6, left frame). Net shorts started to rise significantly in the first half of 2019 as the macro environment was constantly weakening and demand for safes was skyrocketing. Net shorts reached a high of nearly 60K in the end of August 2019, which corresponds to the turning point of 2019 (yield curve 2Y10Y inverted and amount of negative yielding debt peaked at USD17tr).

We think that the sharp fall in January could be perceived as a good opportunity to buy JJCTF for and hold it as a medium-term investment. In addition, figure 6 (right frame) shows that to the exception of the period during the financial crisis, JJCTF tends to experience strong reversal following a 10-percent monthly drawdown. Our current first target on JJCTF is $31, which corresponds to the December levels.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, CFTC

Disclosure: I am/we are long JJCTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.