Disney: Compelling Investment, These Are Details You Should Consider

Many moving parts and assumptions, but there are more than enough reasons to consider this stock undervalued.

Investment Thesis

Disney's (DIS) Q1 2020 results superficially were reasonable, indeed investors' after-hours reaction was muted.

However, upon deeper analysis, we can see this juggernaut taking up arms and repositioning itself for the challenge ahead: streaming wars. This is a highly compelling opportunity for savvy investors. Here's why:

Everything Moving Strongly

Front and center: Disney+ most recently reported figures 28.6 million paid subscribers - if that doesn't give investors pause for thought, nothing will.

Netflix's (NFLX) global figures are guided for 174 million in Q1 2020. However, if you follow this space closely, you know that global subscribers are not so profitable to Netflix - and a similar economic profile can be assumed for Disney (for now).

However, what is pertinent to Disney is that Netflix's domestic subscribers hit 61 million after years of growing its content library. And in little over a single quarter, Disney+'s paid subscribers are already at approximately 50% of Netflix's.

On the other hand, one could argue that Netflix's package is priced at close to double that of Disney+. Further, through Verizon (VZ), customers are able to get a free year of Disney+ at no additional cost.

Hence, there are some exclusions, but the ballpark figure is enough for investors to grasp the potential of Disney+.

Parks & Merchandise - Competitive Advantage

The biggest problem for Netflix is that content creation is incredibly expensive, reaching $15 billion in 2019, forcing its already frail balance sheet to be further restricted to accommodate Netflix's ambitions as the ''must-have'' platform.

Lucky for Disney's shareholders, Disney does not lack funds. Indeed, its Parks, Experiences, and Products segment's operating income approximates 58% of consolidated operating income and continues to benefit from positive pricing and some attendance growth.

Meanwhile, its balance sheet carries a net debt position of $38 billion. Hence, given that it historically was generating approximately $8 billion of free cash flow, this balance sheet speaks of maneuverability while Disney goes about pivoting its direct to consumer business.

Valuation - Medium Margin of Safety

If you have followed my work before, you will notice the absence of my valuation table.

This is because Disney finds itself in a transition period making financial metrics misleading - in this instance.

However, assuming that Disney continues to make positive headway domestically, while minimally succeeding in Europe and Internationally, investors should expect the company to at least be growing its revenues in the ballpark of 10-15% over its coming couple of years.

But this figure is a huge assumption based on its paid subscribers reaching close to 30 million as quickly as they have - highlighting the tremendous demand of its Disney+ platform.

Investment Risks

Amongst the excitement of Disney's potential uprise against Netflix, let's not forget the main critical aspect: This is not a two-player streaming war. This is an increasingly fragmented market, where consumers demand high quality and volume.

Indeed, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are no push-overs to be taken lightly. But going further, there are even more competitors, both free, such as YouTube (GOOGL) or at various pricing points such as Roku (ROKU).

While Netflix and Disney are equally determined to push the narrative that consumers are likely to adopt more than one platform, I remain skeptical.

Yes, some households will, particularly wealthier ones, but the world is not made up of just wealthy households. However, for now, Wall Street remains happy to unquestionably adopt this narrative.

For Disney, personally, I would keep a focus on the numbers of paid subscribers Disney+ discloses.

The Bottom Line

Disney has everything it needs to take market share in the streaming war. Focused management, and in no way overpriced - yet. Giving its strong revenue diversification, it offers Disney huge maneuverability to reposition itself for the decade ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.