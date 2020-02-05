Samsung Electronics: Virus Fears Offer Opportunity To Ride Upcycle

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY, and our six-month-forward target price of KRW71,000 on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), applying a 1.72x target P/B to 2020F BPS.

Samsung announced yesterday that it reported KRW59.9tn in sales and KRW7.16tn in operating profit for 4Q19. Divisional operating profits were mostly in line with our estimates, with semiconductors taking in KRW3.45tn in operating profit, IM KRW2.52tn, DP KRW0.22tn, and CE KRW0.81tn.

Growing sales of memory semiconductors to unaffiliated customers and dwindling smartphone sales resulted in an intracompany adjustment of KRW5.35tn, down by KRW1.5tn from 4Q17. Samsung looks to have shipped just 69.38mn smartphones in 4Q19 due to declining market shares in low-end smartphone markets such as India. Samsung needs to increase its joint development manufacturing (JDM) volume through Chinese partners, in our view. In 4Q19, earnings from NAND are believed to have outperformed the market. NAND shipments and ASP both climbed on the back of rising market share, especially for PCIe 4.0 NVMe.

In particular, we expect the arrival of a server replacement cycle among North American cloud companies to help sustain earnings momentum into this year. Intel's (INTC) weakening hold on the SSD controller IC market, which it has shared with Samsung so far, also means an opportunity for Samsung. We believe off seasonality will weigh on semiconductor shipments in 1Q20, but operating profit will advance QoQ on ASP hikes for memory semiconductors. We expect 1Q20 sales to slide 4% QoQ to KRW57.5tn and operating profit to climb 3.4% QoQ to KRW7.4tn.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Samsung is operating a NAND plant in X'ian, China, but it shut down its last smartphone plant in China last year. Its other production line in Suzhou is mainly for the production of large displays and the semiconductor back-end process. As such, it is less affected by the Wuhan coronavirus uncertainties compared with its peers such as Apple (AAPL) and Huawei. That said, there is still a possibility that the coronavirus outbreak will impact its global supply chain in the short term.

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend using any pullbacks caused by virus jitters as an opportunity to join the second round of the semiconductor upcycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.