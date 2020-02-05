MELEXIS NV IEPER (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MELEXIS NV IEPER (OTC:MLXSF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2020 4:30 AM ET

Françoise Chombar

Thank you, Maria. Good morning, dear audience. Karen van Griensven, our CFO; and myself are pleased to host the Melexis earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2019 and thus also the full year. We will take you through the highlights of the year, and we’ll be happy to answer your questions afterwards.

So fourth quarter sales came out at €127 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 3% compared to the previous quarter. Full year sales rounded up to €487 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the previous year.

Geographically, Europe’s share in 2019 turned out at the same level as 2018. The U.S. was a bit stronger in 2019, while Asia Pacific was a bit weaker. This being said, the Q4 percentage for Asia Pacific picked up quite nicely, mainly thanks to distribution. Based on the latest data points, worldwide car sales dropped around 5% in 2019, while Melexis' sales were impacted almost threefold. And this is fully attributable to inventory corrections triggered by an uncertain economic and geopolitical situation caused by global trade tensions.

This being said, Q4 marked the end of downward inventory corrections at our customers and distributors. Based on what we observe today and barring any unexpected geopolitical or other adversities, we’re confident that 2020 will be a return to growth. Even though we expect another year of lukewarm end market demand, with potential worldwide sales below 2019 levels, Melexis is guiding for around 10%-plus sales in this year on the back of normalized order behavior and automotive semiconductor content growth.

I already mentioned in the past that, next to the economic uncertainty, people postpone their decision to buy a car because they are uncertain about which type is best for them. Climate protests; new city regulations; new, stringent norms; and volatile tax rules make buying a car into a conundrum.

And in this perspective, I believe it is interesting to highlight the following. On the eve of the Brussels Motor Show on January 10 and 11, the Flemish TV news desk, together with three academics, carried out research into the impact of different car engine types on our planet. The research rightly considered the full life cycle from the making of the car, so the use of raw materials; to the combustion itself; the manufacturing of the fuel; and the recycling. The focus was both on air quality and on climate impact.

This research yielded some surprising results, though some results were not that surprising to us at Melexis. The overall conclusion was twofold. For one, modern technology, and may I add here that a lot of it is proudly powered by Melexis, so modern technology, makes all types of cars increasingly cleaner, whether for particulate matter or for nitrogen oxides.

And secondly, modern fossil-fueled cars almost closed the gap with battery electric vehicles and fuel cells, as far as air quality are concerned. The real fight, as they say, concerns now the climate. Indeed, some of the more counterintuitive conclusions were the following: Electric cars lead the pack only if they run on green electricity, so powered by solar panels or wind turbines, which is not surprising. However, an electric car that runs on electricity from coal-fired power stations is the worst enemy of the climate.

As far as particulate matter is concerned, it turns out that the modern Euro 6 diesel cars perform 10 times better than gasoline cars, so diesel bashing is clearly no longer in its place. And a third surprising fact is that, due to leakages during extraction and transport, CNG has the largest impact on our climate, larger than gasoline or diesel.

Natural gas consists of 80% to 90% methane, and that is a greenhouse gas that is 28 times more aggressive than CO2. I believe such research is relevant context, and I’d like to point out here that Melexis innovation and Melexis products serve all types of powertrain.

In the press release, we elaborated already on the product lines that outperformed last year, but I’d like nevertheless to add a spotlight here on our temperature sensors. You may remember that, in June 2019, our medical-grade temperature sensor, the MLX90632, was recognized as a winner of the excellence in sensors innovation at the Sensors Expo show in the U.S.

On December 4, our world’s smallest medical-grade FIR sensor received attention again by winning the Elektra excellence in product design for medical in the UK. As one of our customers stated, miniaturized far infrared sensors are typically sensitive to thermal interference, but our sensor mitigates this effect with smart compensation algorithms. And because it is so tiny in size, the smallest in the world, it is extremely well suited for applications such as contactless ear thermometers to fit into children’s ears. In addition, it measures infrared radiation at a wider angle than other types of such sensors, allowing more accurate measurement of body temperature.

Many of the Melexis sensors and drivers are indeed increasingly finding their way to interesting other markets. Therefore, it remains crucial that Melexis continues investing into R&D and innovation.

I now hand the stage to Karen for the financials.

Karen Van Griensven

Thank you, Francoise. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. So for the full year 2019, sales were around €487million, a decrease of 14% compared to the previous year. The gross result was €196.2 million or 40.3% of sales, a decrease of 25% compared to 2018. R&D expenses were 16.3% of sales. G&A was at 6.3% of sales, and selling was at 3.2% of sales.

The operating result was €70.6 million or 14.5% of sales, a decrease of 49% compared to €138.5 million last year. The net result was €60.3 million or €1.49 per share, a decrease of 48% compared to €115.5 million or €2.86 per share in 2018.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were €127.1 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 3% compared to the previous quarter. The gross result was €50.4 million or 39.7% of sales, a decrease of 21% compared to the same quarter of last year and an increase of 2% compared to the previous quarter.

R&D expenses were 16.1% of sales. G&A was at 6% of sales, and selling was at 3.2% of sales. The operating result was €18.3 million or 14.4% of sales, a decrease of 43% compared to the same quarter of last year and an increase of 1% compared to the previous quarter.

The net result was €15.4 million or €0.38 per share, a decrease of 46% compared to €28.5 million or €0.70 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a status quo compared to the previous quarter. The Board of Directors approved also on January 31, 2022 – 2020, to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to pay out over the result of 2019 a total dividend of €0.02 gross per share.

This amount contains an interim dividend of €1.3 per share which was paid in October 2019 and a final dividend of €0.9 per share which will be payable after approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The Melexis shares will start trading ex coupon on May 13, 2020. The record date is May 14, 2020.

So with this, we have ended the first session. We are now ready to receive your questions. So please, operator, go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first one is coming from the line of Matthias Maenhaut. Please go ahead your line is open.

Matthias Maenhaut

Matthias Maenhaut, Kepler Cheuvreux. And three questions actually from my end and two on guidance and one broader-based question, and maybe going to ask them one by one. First question is actually on the guidance. I see no mentioning of the coronavirus. Is there any impact of – negative impact of that implied in guidance?

And could you maybe give us a little bit of an idea? I know it’s been a while, but was there any disruption when there was SARS virus in 2002? That will be my first question.

Françoise Chombar

Okay, Matthias, thank you. So we see no impact today on order behavior. I think it’s also much too soon to see that. Last week was the usual Chinese lunar new year holiday, anyways, so I think it’s really too soon. Now as such, we did not factor in any impact of the coronavirus in our guidance, but as you will have noticed, we guide sequential flat sales over the year, so that means we do factor in some uncertainty. We are cautious in general, and that is because the markets are still volatile and the visibility remains low.

Matthias Maenhaut

All right. And second question then, maybe as you already kind of answered my second question I had on guidance, is on the gross margin. I see it’s still down quarter-over-quarter. What are the main drivers? Because sales are up 3% but still gross margin down. So that was for me a bit surprising.

Karen Van Griensven

Yes, indeed it’s slightly down, yes. That is mainly impacted by – yes, gross margin is impacted by many factors. Capacity utilization today is the main contributor to the lower margin than we’ve seen in the past, but there are also some other elements like U.S. dollar, like product mix and – but also some, yes, inventory effects. So what we saw in Q4 is related more to one-off events. And we do expect, as we grow, that gradually the gross margin will further increase and over the next quarters.

So also for 2020, we guide a somewhat higher gross margin mainly because of a better use of capacity, and this should further evolve in that direction as we grow.

Matthias Maenhaut

All right. Then for the last question. I appreciate your comments on the Belgian research, yes, but still it seems that, electrical vehicles, the adoption of it is going quicker than anticipated. If you look at the midterm guidance that you gave at the Capital Markets Day last year, I think it was 10% to 15% sales growth over the midterm, do you think that this faster-than-anticipated adoption in any way could limit your ability to grow? Or you think it’s just going to be vice versa.

Françoise Chombar

Well, I think we are well positioned both for the powertrain side as for the non-powertrain, so body, chassis and safety, side of the car. So no matter which car – or which powertrain is in a car, I think there are always Melexis products inside. And if you remember, when we – on the Analyst Day, we even made or gave two examples. That was, I think, a 530 BMW e, e530; and a Tesla. And you could see that, while the – overall our presence in cars is about 11 chips, and that has not changed last year.

So it was flat last year. We have over 30 and sometimes over 40 chips in such electric vehicles, so in that sense I think it’s more – I wouldn’t – it will never be exactly the same, of course, but I will say, for us, because of the fact that we deliver to all powertrains but also because of the fact that we have many applications in body, chassis and safety systems, and that’s then, yes, powertrain neutral, let’s say, we still believe that the midterm or long-term growth opportunities are there.

Matthias Maenhaut

All right, very clear. Thank you very much.

Karen Van Griensven

You’re welcome.

Françoise Chombar

You had a third question – that was the third question, yes, yes. Sorry. Go ahead.

Operator

The next question is coming from the line of Francois Bouvignies. Please go ahead.

Francois Bouvignies

Good morning, everyone. I have a couple, if I may. So the first one is on your Q1 guidance. So if we look at your Q1, it’s like a 15% year-over-year growth at constant currency. Now if we compared to your peers – and the productions as well. It’s much higher than the others. So I just wanted to understand if there is any inventory buildup specifically to magnetic sensor or anything to explain such outperformance. That’s my first question, and I have others.

Françoise Chombar

Okay, Francois, thank you. Well, you will remember that, more than a year ago, we were also the first to say that things would drop. And the others then followed suit afterwards, maybe with a quarter or two of delay. Our Q1 guidance, as usual, we guide to what we see, so – and this does not involve any inventory buildup at our customers or distributors at all because the inventory levels there are very, very healthy. So I don’t see any particular thing. It’s, of course, the – let’s say, the comparison base. If you take Q1 last year, that was our lowest quarter as well, so the comps are a bit benign in Q1 as such.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. So there is no specific product ties or ramp or…

Françoise Chombar

No, no, not really, no. I think it’s across the board. And of course, there are always some products that do better than others, but yes, nothing special really.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. So now if we take Q1. And of course, you said that you want to have a cautious view. So if we takes up Q1 and your full year guide, it means that, like you said, the quarter-on-quarter development for the rest of the year is flattish. And so the year-over-year will slow down in terms of growth, so I just wanted to understand what – why you have this as such, like, trajectory. Infineon, just before you, said that they will – they expect a very strong H2 in terms of production, so I’m just trying to understand. Is it – are you conservative basically? Or is there any specific reason why the growth should slow down for the rest of the year?

Françoise Chombar

Yes. Well, as I said before, we have – we are always saying what we see. We don’t have necessarily a full view on half year two. And we try to be as close to reality as we possibly can. There are no elements today that leads for us to be either negative or optimistic at this stage. So I think it’s a good guidance that we’re giving. It’s a return to growth. We see the opportunities that we’ve been going after, that they are good for us. We have, on the one hand, the better – so the regulations that are coming up. And on the other hand, many of our products, many of our product lines have different applications in non-powertrain. So it’s just a continuation of the good opportunities that we have been working on in the past.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, okay, but sorry. Just trying to understand why you would go from minus – plus 15% growth to, let’s say, low single-digit growth in the second half of the year. Just trying to explain, maybe given your visibility you have now, why it would slow down.

Françoise Chombar

Well, as I said before already, the comparison base Q1 2019 is, of course, that was the lowest quarter, so the comparison base over the next quarters will be different.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, okay. That’s very clear. And in production for 2020, you talked about sales for – sales to be flat to even negative maybe, but for the production, you expect the same for 2020.

Françoise Chombar

Well, it’s very hard to tell at this point in time. I think the markets are still extremely volatile. And that’s also a reason for us to be just saying what we see for the time being, and our guidance is the best we can do from today’s point of view. And it does not differ – yes, the base assumption that we have today doesn’t differ as much versus the sales in cars, yes, but we do see a little low – it will not – we don’t feel that it will be – that sales will be increasing. That means that also production of cars will follow the sales trend. So it will be rather flattish to maybe a little down. Again, for us it’s normalized order behavior. Inventories of our customers and distributors are healthy at this time. We do not see any inventories or special inventory buildup at all. And it’s mainly semiconductor content growth and new applications and new markets that we see giving us growth in 2020.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. That’s very clear. And maybe last one for me. In terms of R&D and CapEx for 2020, what kind of levels should we expect?

Karen Van Griensven

For our operational expenses, we continue to invest in the future. We will see a slight increase, but the increase will be definitely lower than sales growth. So as a percentage of sales, our operating expenses will go down in 2020, also R&D.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, okay. And then CapEx.

Karen Van Griensven

In CapEx, we expect around €40 million, yes, €40 million investment in 2020.

Operator

Next question is coming from the line of Varun Rajwanshi. Please go ahead.

Varun Rajwanshi

And I apologize because I joined the call slightly late. I have a couple of questions. The first one is for Karen. Is there any way to quantify the impact from underutilization on your gross margin? You guided for a 70 bps improvement year-on-year in 2020 despite a 10 percentage point growth in your sales. So I’m just trying to understand how much negative impact are you suffering because of underutilization at the moment. And I have a follow-up.

Karen Van Griensven

Yes. So underutilization, it’s accounting for more than 2% at the moment, yes, if that answers your question.

Varun Rajwanshi

No, that’s clear. And the second question is on the sales growth itself. I mean clearly inventory restocking and content growth are the key sales drivers for Melexis in 2020. And based on your commentary, it sounds that content growth is a big part of your 10% top line growth. So I’m just trying to understand.

You mentioned normalized order behavior in the supply chain, does that mean that there is much better inventory destocking at the moment? And if this continues, then inventory restocking will become a bigger portion of your sales driver, which means that this 10% can easily be 14% to 15% if order momentum continues to improve from here. So I just want to understand, from your perspective, how do you see the end demand play out? And how should we think about supply chain dynamics?

Karen Van Griensven

Yes. Well, when I talk about normalized order behavior, it’s just – that’s what it means. It’s normal, so that doesn’t imply at all that there is a restocking or excessive restocking as such, rather that there is no destocking anymore because it’s not necessary. The inventories are healthy today. And we see no – we see the order behavior coming back to normal, so that means that our customers and our distributors order what they see as a need in their markets. So it’s, yes, normalized, what it – what the word means.

Varun Rajwanshi

And sorry, is there any way to quantify out of this 10% sales growth, how much is driven by content growth? Or do you say that majority of that as essentially content growth?

Karen Van Griensven

I think the majority of that is content growth as such because, if you look at the sales of cars by itself, yes, then we see no increase there. Of course, there is a – there are always changes in types of cars, types of vehicles that are sold, but overall we don’t expect 2020 even to have a higher number of car sales than 2019. We rather expect it to be a minus 1% or minus 2%, particularly also in China.

So that’s not – markets are pretty mature. And as I said already in the introduction, there is also still quite some volatility, as far as tax legislation is concerned. We have automakers that need to comply to new, stringent rules, which is in the end good for us, those stringent rules, because Melexis technology powers a lot of those applications that automakers need in order to comply to the new, stringent rules. So for us it’s good, in fact.

Varun Rajwanshi

That’s very clear. So basically, you haven’t really factored in any inventory restocking in your guidance at this moment?

Karen Van Griensven

At this moment, no.

Operator

Next question is coming from the line of Jardan Menon. Please go ahead.

Jardan Menon

It’s Janardan Menon from Liberum. I joined the call late as well, so I might have missed some of your opening comments, but I’m still extremely confused by your full year guidance and the seasonality that you seem to be expecting through the course of this year.

And when I look at all your previous years, you’ve always had Q1 as the lowest quarter of revenue growth – or sorry, Q1 as the lowest quarter for absolute revenues. And the typical seasonal pattern has always been flat to up through the course of the year. There was one exception in 2018 where Q4 fell by about 3%, but that was when you went into the whole inventory correction that you’re now coming out of, but otherwise, almost every year, Q1 is the lowest.

And things have sort of been upward from there onwards. Your current guidance is for something completely the opposite because, if I multiply €136 million times four, I get to €544 million, which will be 12% growth, but you’re guiding to €535 million, which means that you actually expect future quarters to be down from Q1 levels, which is going to be completely the reversal of previous seasonality. And that to it is a recovery year where typically the sort of seasonality will be amplified rather than sort of going the other way, which is normally when you’re going into a down cycle. So I’m very confused by this guidance. And if you could just explain a little bit more what your thinking is and why you do not expect any normal seasonality through the course of this year, it will be very helpful.

Françoise Chombar

Yes. Well, the past is never a good guide for the future, yes. If you take into account all the still many uncertainties around geopolitics – and even if there is a now a sort of agreement between China and the U.S., it’s rather a truce. And the volatility there in the international trade is still there. Now it’s mainly our guidance mainly can take from that, the uncertainty and the volatility we see in the markets today and the difficult visibility that we have. And that’s why we are careful, for the time being. That’s it. So I don’t think you need to be confused. I think Melexis has a tradition of saying what we see and not trying to speculate on the future. And speculating on the future has become exponentially more difficult than it was a couple of years back.

Jardan Menon

Okay, okay, but if you do get at least your normal seasonal pattern, you would admit that this guidance could prove conservative through the course of the year.

Françoise Chombar

Again, we guide to what we see and to what we feel is correct for the market. And of course, I hope, together with everyone, that maybe the economic situation will improve, but as long as we don’t really have that visibility, we prefer to stick to what we can see.

Jardan Menon

Understood. Just to the same question sort of on the gross margin side. You were sort of guiding at 41% for Q1, and you’re guiding at 41% for the full year. Even if your revenue is sort of flattish through the course of the year, would there be any improvement in testing utilization just because you may be working through some internal inventory, then you can go back to normal or a higher level of utilization which should prop up your gross margin through the course of the year even at flattish revenues? Or are you already at pretty optimal internal levels of inventory?

Karen Van Griensven

No. With similar sales, we will not improve really our gross margin at – a lot throughout the year. It’s mainly growth that is – that will be the driver of gross margin. Of course, there are always one-off effects that’s extremely difficult. So it could be that in one quarter it could be a bit better, but that’s extremely difficult to guide on, so we stick to what we know, yes. And obviously there is also throughout the years the inflation that we will also see in our cost base. So all in all, we guide for a flat gross margin with the sales guidance that we’ve given.

Jardan Menon

Understood. And my last question is you’ve talked, you’ve given some comments on the non-automotive wins that you’re getting and success you’re getting in the adjacent markets, especially in temperature sensors. Would that – are you – do you think you will – you could be seeing a bit of an inflection there in terms of non-automotive growth because you’re sort of expanding into new markets? And if so, will that be – the wins that you’ve talked about, will they come through in the current fiscal year? Or will it take some more time to start ramping into volume?

Françoise Chombar

Yes. Well, it’s also, if the auto market is volatile – has become and more – much more volatile market than in the past, the adjacent markets that we’re pursuing are even a bit worse in that perspective, so even more difficult to foresee. I think that it depends – the design-in time takes maybe a little less, but the volatility is a little bit higher than in auto. But I think indeed we, for example, have good success in motorbikes. We have good success for smart buildings for the temperatures – thermometers, for example.

So we’re a bit – we’re pretty much still at the beginning of what we can target in those adjacent markets. It could be that we see a little bit higher sales from non-auto versus auto this year’s, but then again if you look at the comparison base last year, certainly in the first half, we lost more in adjacent markets than in auto. So also there the comparison base will be more benign going forward.

Jardan Menon

Understood, thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is coming from the line of Marc Hesselink. Please go ahead.

Marc Hesselink

Yes, thanks for taking the questions. My first question is on the differences between the regions. So APAC was clearly very, very strong in the fourth quarter. And you talked about a little bit in the introductions. Could you say a bit more like what is behind that and also what you’re seeing going into the beginning of next – of this year?

Françoise Chombar

Yes. Well, the – Europe, over the year, let’s say, is the same, and also in the quarter it’s the same. In Europe it’s definitely also legislation that plays a role which is right in the sweet spot of the Melexis technologies. I think APAC was – Asia Pacific was a bit more volatile. And I think it’s rather the weakness of Asia Pacific that drove the U.S. percentage a bit up, but it still remains volatile overall. I hope that answers your question. I’m not sure what you were looking for…

Marc Hesselink

No, no. Maybe then as a bit of a follow-up, like take it’s volatile and it was very strong in the fourth quarter. Is that also what you are expecting in the beginning of the year [indiscernible] pretty strong guidance for the first quarter. Is that then also driven by a strong APAC market?

Françoise Chombar

The Q1 guidance is in fact an overall effect, a worldwide effect. And as we said in the comment of the press release, that has to do with the fact that there is normalized order behavior; and we see content growth, semiconductor content, growth. And as the inventories are now – have now reached a healthy level, that is the reason why it’s – yes, why it’s a bit up already in the first quarter.

Marc Hesselink

Okay. And then maybe a follow-up then on the gross margin. I want to be that I completely understand it. And there is some underutilization, a two percentage point impact. Is that a part that is going to be solved in 2020? Or do you also then have additional underutilization to solve in the coming years? Because if you’re looking back, your gross margin in the past was much higher than even adding two percentage points to 41%.

Karen Van Griensven

No. The 2% that I’m referring to is underutilization in 2020, but indeed it does not bring us back to the gross margin that we saw pre crisis because there are also elements and – other elements at play, as I mentioned before, amongst which is also our product mix as we grow today with new products, pressure sensor, for instance. These products are not optimized today. So we are obviously working on that, but it’s extremely difficult to know the timing of how fast we will improve margin on the new products that we bring to the market.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, so you have to, yes, optimize your own design to improve the margin up to the level that you saw in the past. Is that what I should read?

Karen Van Griensven

We indeed need to work on – when we bring – when we launch new products, they are typically not optimized in margin. So that has always been the case, but today we have quite some new products ramping up, and it takes time to bring them at higher margins. Where we will end and how fast, that is extremely difficult to predict today. What we know for sure is that the utilization will definitely improve if we grow the gross margin on the launch of new products. How fast that will improve, that is much more difficult.

Françoise Chombar

Yes. We keep, of course – if I may just add one thing. We keep, of course, investing. For new products, we also need to invest, which is of course not necessary today. So if you talk about the capacity utilization, that is for existing products, but if we have new products that require new toolings or new equipments, yes, we have to invest. Otherwise, we don’t get the sales. So it’s not on one to one. It’s not completely standardized overall. Some new products require also new investments.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, clear. And the final question is on – then on working capital. That is something you have been talking about in previous calls as well. And you wanted to have, again, a slightly higher level to be able to actually deliver when real demand is coming up. So are you happy with the level where it is today? And does that imply that – if there will be restocking, that you are, yes, fully geared to deliver?

Karen Van Griensven

Indeed we are happy with – as I’ve mentioned before, that was a strategic decision, to keep inventories at sufficiently high levels. The current levels are where we expect them to remain, more or less, also in the – going forward in 2020. And that should give us sufficient buffer in case of restocking as well.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Next question is coming from the line of Jeff Osborne. Please go ahead.

Jeff Osborne

Yes, good morning. I just had two questions. I was wondering if you could touch on, as the market is recovering, what you’re seeing in terms of the competitive dynamics, in particular around pricing.

Françoise Chombar

The – I mean there – we have always suffered from price pressure. The – I don’t really see a big change in price pressure due to different competition. It’s always been there. And I think there is no big – no significant difference there, I will say, remains a challenge as always.

Jeff Osborne

I completely understand. The last question I had, Francoise, was on the visibility that you touched on. Can you just remind us? As inventory in the channels return to normal – and you’re highlighting improved visibility in one comment but then also, I think, touched on it being somewhat limited. Can you just give us a sense of how much weeks or months of visibility you have into the channel just in particular as we consider what’s going on in China around global production and potential startup issues of some automotive manufacturing plants around the world because of some supply chain bottlenecks?

Françoise Chombar

Yes. Usually, our lead times, let’s say, that we ask our customers to take into account are around 16 weeks. Some are lower, 12. Some are higher, 20, I mean, but 16 is a good average for that. So I would say four, five months is the visibility we have. And we do see that customers really order just in time. They don’t over-order as such because, I think, also they see somehow the – yes, the reality of not a great visibility these days and a lot of volatility in what their customers want. So in that sense, yes, our visibility is around, I will say, four, five months.

Jeff Osborne

That’s very helpful, thank you.

Operator

Next question is coming from the line of Michael Roeg. Please go ahead.

Michael Roeg

Good morning, ladies. I have a follow-up question on the gross margin question that was asked by Marc Hesselink. If I compare your guidance for Q1 on sales, 136, and the gross margin of 41%. Net sales level is almost identical to Q1 of 2018 when you had a gross margin that was 430 basis points higher than what you’re now guiding. So I get that about 200% issued underutilization, but what is the under 200 basis points that we’re missing this quarter?

Karen Van Griensven

2% to 3%. It’s more than 2% underutilization, but that is, like I mentioned before, also the product mix that is playing here; new products with not optimized margins as of today, that we will definitely work on to bring them at higher levels, but that’s – will take time. And it’s difficult to predict how fast that will be. That’s why we keep – why we guide for 41% in 2020.

Michael Roeg

Okay. Is there some rule of thumb from the pasts that gives you an indication, say, after 12 or 24 months, a product has become mature and generates the average margins? Or can it be very diverse from product to product?

Françoise Chombar

I think it can be very diverse from product to product.

Karen Van Griensven

In fact, yes.

Françoise Chombar

And let’s complement also that our company has been built on growth or is building on growth all the time. So we now have indeed still higher costs on all levels because 2019 did not bring what we had expected before. So we need to absorb, but I think we have a good cost control. At the same time, we don’t want to sacrifice our future, yes. It’s really important that we continue to invest into innovation, into R&D. And the requirements of the market, yes, continue to get more challenging, yes, as such. So we have to continue investing. So…

Michael Roeg

Okay, that’s clear.

Françoise Chombar

I think, might we have a good cost control.

Michael Roeg

Okay. And on your testing facilities. They’re suffering from some underutilization. If you have to compare them to, say, two years ago, how much bigger is the capacity that you have, that you need to fill to get to that gross margin?

Karen Van Griensven

The capacity is – yes, we are building in Sofia. So the full capacity is not yet available within equipment. If you will remember, in 2017 and 2018, we invested quite heavily. And so we have – yes, it’s difficult to say how much capacity we have because we have a very mixed equipments park. So for the new products, it could be that they are used at 10%, where products that are more mature, we have much higher levels. So it doesn’t make sense to really give a figure there at how much capacity utilization. An average number doesn’t mean anything in our business, but it’s clear that we can, yes, still grow quite a bit without investing a lot. So also, 2019, we had I think 25 million – in the range of €25 million big equipment.

And in 2020, we are around €40 million equipments, so we are definitely at levels that are much lower than in the past. We are still investing also in the – like Francoise was mentioning, in the new capacity and – but that’s definitely much lower levels than before 2019. Of the €40 million that we invest this year, a big portion, actually yes, around – not half but close to half, is into infrastructure in Sofia.

Michael Roeg

Okay. And the remainder is equipment or something else….

Françoise Chombar

Yes, equipment and tooling…

Karen Van Griensven

Yes, on tooling for R&D…

Françoise Chombar

Automation investments, et cetera, yes.

Michael Roeg

Okay. So is it fair to assume that – based on your capacity that will be expanded a bit further, that the recovery in the gross margin may go a bit slower than, say, your sales growth also in 2021 perhaps?

Karen Van Griensven

What do you mean by the question?

Michael Roeg

Well, basically you’re ramping up your sales. You’re growing sales again year-on-year. And ideally you would assume that the gross margin would benefit strongly, but there is clearly impact from still some underutilization. There’s a product mix. And then looking at 2021, which is still far away, but you would assume further growth based on content penetration in cars. But your gross margin will probably not yet hit the 46% because there’s still some more underutilization to work away.

Karen Van Griensven

Indeed. It will be a slow process to go back to gross margin levels that we saw in 2018.

Michael Roeg

Okay, good. That’s clear, thank you those are my questions.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Françoise Chombar

Okay. Well, thank you very much for your attendance and your good questions. They keep us always sharp. It will be our pleasure to host you at our next earnings conference call on April 29. I wish you a great 2020. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.