Network Effect And How Not To Bet On The Global Economy

In a scenario in which global growth slows, cloud investors will be massively exposed to weak investing factors on all fronts.

Unprofitable cloud stocks (SKYY) are more expensive than their profitable counterparts. While there is little difference in the total addressable market of top stocks in both groups, unprofitable SaaS plays seem to have a better ability to rake in international revenue. This exposes them to global macro risk factors, which are mostly country-specific. A self-serve revenue-generating platform which is devoid of regulatory risks is the best way to enjoy the benefits of the global network effect. In the absence of supporting investing factors besides growth, investors should demand a better risk premium when adding unprofitable cloud stocks to their portfolio.

I have developed more interest in the application software industry for a long time now. The reason for this is due to the outperformance of the 2016 cohort of fast growth cyber plays in my research database. The class of 2016 (Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), CyberArk (CYBR), Proofpoint (PFPT)) all exhibited gravity-defying valuation metrics backed by strong growth. I found a strong correlation between growth and valuation multiples. Also, growth continues to be (arguably) the strongest predictor of future outperformance in the tech space.

However, the class of 2019 (Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Okta (OKTA)) has exhibited similar behavior. This has prompted my desire to stay away from the overvaluation circus as I study these stocks to understand the reason for their overvaluation.

Firstly, we have the price to sale and forward revenue growth estimate of all large-cap stocks in the application software industry. As you can see, the P/S range varies widely. That's the network effect baked into the valuation of these SaaS plays. Investors familiar with the SaaS space can already spot the unprofitable plays that made it to the large-cap list.

Next, we filter out profitable large-cap stocks.

These are the unprofitable outliers. It doesn't take rocket science to identify the accumulative competitive advantage of their AI (artificial intelligence) & ML (machine learning) driven business model. Before you ask, these are the unprofitable large-cap application software stocks with the highest P/S. Irrational exuberance doesn't have a better example than the table above.

Here, we have the top unprofitable mid-cap stocks. It's interesting to know that the median revenue growth expectation for mid-cap stocks is in line with the estimate for large-cap stocks.

Finally, we have unprofitable small-cap stocks with a tighter P/S range and a lower forward revenue growth estimate.

Ideally, you will hardly find a large-cap stock that isn't profitable in another tech industry. A positive return on invested capital is the last factor that investors consider before valuation multiples propel a stock into the mid or large-cap territory.

However, when you move a step down into the mid-cap space, you find a lot of unprofitable plays. The number of unprofitable companies increases as you descend the market cap ladder.

In light of these, investors should expect Mr. Market to consider profitability as an economic moat in a volatile space like the application software industry. The data suggests the opposite. This leaves the possible tests for valuation irrationality to total addressable market and network effect.

Investors will observe little difference in total addressable market between profitable and non-profitable mid-cap plays. However, for non-profitable mid-cap stocks, revenue ex-US is meaningful and mostly above 20% of overall. This casts any doubt about their ability to acquire market share. It also makes their geographical diversification case compelling. However, their lack of profitability suggests international revenue is coming at a huge customer acquisition cost. A similar result can be obtained if you move into the large-cap space.

Momentum and EPS factors remain in favor of unprofitable mid-cap stocks. However, investors should remember that growth is the biggest driver of their valuation. Analysts' expectation of unprofitable stocks to outperform their profitable counterparts in both growth and EPS revision is a vote of confidence that global growth will continue to keep the network effect narrative alive. This means buying unprofitable application software stocks is partly a bet on global growth and a strong ex-US economy.

Big techs have often reported US ARPU, which is significantly higher than international ARPU. While the likes of Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT), are profitable (scalable self-serve revenue-generating assets), non-profitable plays will have to justify the profitability and superior ROIC of their international business for them to move up the market cap ladder. Investors should recall that there isn't a single mega-cap technology stock with a net negative profit margin. Some unprofitable plays have climbed up to the large-cap stage of the valuation ladder off the network effect narrative. This suggests the risk/reward of investing in the SaaS space remains in favor of profitable large and mid-cap stocks in the event of a global economic downturn or recession. Investors with significant exposure to tough to justify unprofitable large-cap stocks should consider trimming their position.

