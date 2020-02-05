Detailed Assessment Of AGNC Investment's Results For Q4 2019

While AGNC’s performance exceeded my already high expectations, the majority of this outperformance was attributed to one specific, highly judgmental metric/account. Simply put, management was too aggressive with their assumption.

I also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 12/31/2019 and discuss trends that have occurred during January 2020 impacting the sector.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections vs. actual results. I also will provide a comparison between AGNC and four other sector peers regarding quarterly BV fluctuations.

On 1/29/2020, AGNC reported results for the fourth quarter of 2019. AGNC reported comprehensive income of $886 million and a non-tangible BV as of 12/31/2019 of $18.63 per common share.

Introduction/Recap:

On 1/29/2020, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the fourth quarter of 2019. AGNC reported net income of $871 million, other comprehensive income (“OCI”) of $15 million, comprehensive (total) income of $886 million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 12/31/2019 of $18.63 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 12/31/2019 of $17.66 per common share. As of 9/30/2019, AGNC had a non-tangible and tangible BV of $17.52 and $16.55 per common share, respectively.

In part 3 of my AGNC Q4 2019 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the fourth quarter of 2019: 1) net income of $719 million, 2) an other comprehensive loss (“OCL”) of ($95) million, and 3) comprehensive income of $624 million. In my prior AGNC Q4 2019 and 1/17/2020 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 12/31/2019 of $18.15 and $17.20 per common share, respectively.

As such, even though I correctly projected AGNC would have a notably better fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the prior quarter, AGNC’s reported non-tangible and tangible BV modestly outperformed my already high expectations (I previously projected AGNC would have one of the largest quarterly BV percentage increases in the broader mREIT sector). While I was reviewing AGNC’s quarterly results, I noticed the majority of AGNC’s modest outperformance solely focused on one highly “judgmental” account. Since this is very important for readers to understand, I will fully discuss this “difference of opinion” later in the article as it had a notable impact on AGNC’s quarterly outperformance versus my projections.

This article will take a look at each of AGNC’s income statement accounts and compare them to my previous projections. First though, let us take a look at how some mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) companies have performed during the fourth quarter of 2019, regarding BV fluctuations, versus my projections and other sector peers.

mREIT Sector Q4 2019 Comparative BV Results:

Through 1/31/2020, four other mREIT companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public estimated/reported BV per share amounts as of 12/31/2019. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and four other mREIT companies during the fourth quarter of 2019 (in order of largest to smallest percentage increase/smallest to largest percentage decrease):

1) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q4 2019 non-tangible and tangible BV increase of 6.3% and 6.7%, respectively (my previous projections provided above; slightly outside my stated range). I provided my initial AGNC assessment to subscribers of the REIT Forum.

2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Preliminary actual Q4 2019 BV increase of 2.0% and a 12/31/2019 BV of $20.84 per common share. My previous projection was a 12/31/2019 BV of $20.80 per common share ($0.04 per share variance; at or within 1% of my stated range).

3) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Preliminary actual Q4 2019 BV increase of 0.8% and a 12/31/2019 BV of $6.27 per common share. My previous projection was a 12/31/2019 BV of $6.30 per common share ($0.03 per share variance; at or within 1% of my stated range).

4) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q4 2019 BV increase of 0.2% and a 12/31/2019 BV of $8.62 per common share. My previous projection was a 12/31/2019 BV of $8.70 per common share ($0.08 per share variance; at or within 1% of my stated range). I provided my CMO assessment to subscribers of the REIT Forum (use link within AGNC above).

5) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) (hybrid mREIT): Preliminary actual Q4 2019 BV decrease of (1.8%) and a 12/31/2019 BV of $18.47 per common share. My previous projection was a 12/31/2019 BV of $18.90 per common share ($0.43 per share variance; slightly outside my stated range).

So, through 1/31/2020, two peers reported a BV as of 12/31/2019 that was slightly outside my projected range (less than 1% outside my stated range, AGNC a modest outperformance while EFC had a modest underperformance) while three peers reported a BV that was either well inside my stated range (at or within a 1% variance) or basically an exact match (ARR, CMO, and ORC).

As readers can see, some mREIT peers can have modestly-notably different results in any given quarter. Since I began covering the mREIT sector through Seeking Alpha in 2013, even with similar types of quarterly interest rate/yield movements, results can notably vary from one quarter to the next. In some cases, this even occurs when peers have very similar types of investments. This is due to the underlying subtle, yet numerous types of identifiable differences from mREIT to mREIT when one takes a “good look under the hood." This is the main reason why it's so hard for analysts to project the quarterly BV fluctuations within the mREIT sector in any given quarter.

Regarding my personal performance, I project/provide all my quarter-end BV fluctuations for the entire mREIT sector PRIOR to any company reporting quarterly results. As such, when three out of five mREIT peers listed above had their BV as of 12/31/2019 at or within 1% my previously projected range, I believe that is an extremely hard “feat” to accomplish. Simply put, it's not easy to provide this type of accuracy which is why myself, along with Colorado Wealth Management and his team making up the REIT Forum, are the only analysts on Seeking Alpha (or any other web-based platform) who provide this type of continuous, labor-intensive service for readers/subscribers.

Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I also will provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

AGNC Actual Vs. Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures vs. AGNC’s actual reported results for the fourth quarter of 2019, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s trailing twelve-month (last four quarters) so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Q4 2019 Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $695 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $768 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a modest outperformance when compared to my expectations. The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. I projected AGNC would record cash interest income of $875 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC recorded cash interest income of $852 million. This was a minor underperformance mainly due to the fact AGNC slightly lowered the company’s on-balance sheet mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) while modestly increasing its off-balance “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS portfolio. In comparison, I projected AGNC would basically maintain both the company’s on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the quarter.

The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. Within AGNC’s press release for the fourth quarter of 2019, management disclosed the company had an average actual constant/conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 15.4% during the fourth quarter of 2019. When calculated, this was an increase of 1.9% when compared to the average actual CPR during the third quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report an average actual CPR of 15.0% during the fourth quarter of 2019. When calculated, this was only a variance of 0.4% which was nearly an exact match. As I correctly anticipated, AGNC’s actual CPR would be higher during the fourth quarter of 2019 (when compared to the prior quarter) due to higher prepayments occurring during October and November 2019 (began to slightly decrease in December 2019).

However, let us now discuss AGNC’s “lifetime CPR” forecast as of 12/31/2019. AGNC had a lifetime CPR forecast of 13.4% as of 9/30/2019. As discussed above, even though AGNC had an average actual CPR of 15.4% during the fourth quarter of 2019, AGNC determined the company’s lifetime CPR forecast was only 10.8% as of 12/31/2019. Simply put, and to be perfectly frank (as I try to remain non-bias in all my research), this is a very agressive percentage to record as of 12/31/2019. While this percentage already was bordering “aggressive” as of 12/31/2019 since overall rates/yields only slightly moved higher during the fourth quarter of 2019 (with no strong support rates would continue to move higher in 2020, in my professional judgment rates will remain “net neutral” in 2020 with a higher probability of rates moving lower versus higher), now knowing that rates/yields have notably net decreased during January 2020 (especially longer-term rates/yields), keeping this type of very aggressive life CPR percentage is a misnomer/incorrect assumption on the part of AGNC’s management team as of 12/31/2019. This especially holds true when management has designated a larger proportion of their MBS portfolio in TBA MBS which typically exhibit higher CPR percentages versus specified pools. This is a very important point to mention to readers. When calculated, I projected AGNC would record a total premium amortization expense of $180 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC recorded a total premium amortization expense of only $84 million which was notably impacted by the large “true-down” adjustment in direct relation to AGNC’s very aggressive lifetime CPR percentage as of 12/31/2019. While this specific account is “non-cash” in nature, it does have a direct impact on AGNC’s BV.

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $530 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $481 million. I would consider this as a minor-modest outperformance and was near the low end of my projected account range. There were two reasons for this outperformance (lower interest expense). First, as mentioned earlier, AGNC lowered the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio to a greater extent vs. my projection (and increased the company’s off-balance sheet TBA MBS portfolio) which directly resulted in a lower quarterly average of repurchase agreements outstanding during the quarter. Second, while I correctly projected AGNC would once again report a net decrease in the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans, the company’s actual quarterly average was a larger decrease vs. what I projected. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 2.48% during the third quarter of 2019. This rate decreased to 2.12% during the fourth quarter of 2019 which should be considered a larger quarterly move. In comparison, I projected a weighted average repo rate of 2.30% during the fourth quarter of 2019. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above).

For readers mainly focused on dividend metrics, AGNC reported net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $308 million or $0.57 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. When compared to the prior quarter, this was a ($0.02) per common share decrease. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income of $295 million or $0.55 per common share. So, while I correctly projected AGNC’s net spread + NDR income would decrease during the fourth quarter of 2019, the severity of this decrease was not as large as I projected (but was within my previously projected $0.53 - $0.57 per common share range).

As discussed in part 2 of my AGNC Q2 2019 income statement and EPS projection article, I stated this specific metric is currently the closest portrayal of AGNC’s “true earnings power” when it comes to dividend sustainability. I also stated, even with my projected ($0.04) per common share decrease to AGNC’s net spread + NDR income for the fourth quarter of 2019 (when compared to the prior quarter), the company’s quarterly dividend would still be covered by a $0.07 per common share “margin." In the current mREIT environment, this would still be a fairly large “spread." In actuality, AGNC’s net spread + NDR income for the fourth quarter of 2019 covered its quarterly dividend by $0.09 per common share. As such, AGNC’s near-term dividend sustainability remains high, even if net spread + NDR income metrics were to modestly “dampen” during 2020. In my opinion, investors should be happy if the current monthly $0.16 per common share dividend remains stable.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a net realized gain of $90 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net realized gain of $107 million. I believe this was basically an exact match due to the sheer size of AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 12/31/2019 ($100.4 billion).

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net gain of $460 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a slightly-modestly more enhanced net gain of $662 million. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there's typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus most other accounts. As such, I would consider this a minor-modest account outperformance. I also would point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined net notional balance of ($98.7) billion as of 12/31/2019 (excluded TBA MBS). While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Simply put, a couple of the assumptions I used to project the quarterly change in valuations within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio “deviated” from the company’s actual risk management strategy. This quarter, these assumptions resulted in slightly larger valuation gains within the four derivative sub-accounts. Simply put, AGNC maintained more net (short) derivative instruments during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to my projections. This ultimately led to a higher hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2019 vs. my projection (which will be discussed later in the article).

I projected AGNC would report a net valuation gain (loss) of ($5), $400, ($10), and $75 million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain (loss) of $21, $452, $45, and $136 million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. Out of these four derivative accounts, I believe AGNC’s estimated fair market value (“FMV”) of the company’s interest rate payer swaptions was too aggressive as of 12/31/2019. As such, I strongly believe there will be a proportionately large “true-down” adjustment in the first quarter of 2020 regarding this specific account. Further analysis regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio is provided later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio. Regarding AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts, I projected the company would report a combined net unrealized loss of ($70) million. In comparison, AGNC reported an unrealized net valuation loss of ($145) million. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 12/31/2019 ($100.4 billion), I believe a ($75) million variance is a very minor variance. If one were to include the $26 and $17 million outperformance within the company’s off-balance sheet TBA MBS position and realized gain on investment securities account (discussed earlier), this net variance would decrease to only ($32) million which is basically an exact match. AGNC’s MBS/investment and TBA MBS portfolios typically have offsetting impacts to one another. A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s compensation expense (formerly management fees) and operating expense accounts was $11 and $10 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported compensation expense and operating expenses of $16 and $9 million, respectively.

Now, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC slightly decreased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while modestly increasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the fourth quarter of 2019. However, due to quarterly valuation increases, AGNC’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage decreased from 9.3x as of 9/30/2019 to 8.9x as of 12/31/2019. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2019, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2019 Versus 9/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 12/31/2019 versus 9/30/2019, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of $0.6, less than ($0.1), ($0.9), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), $0, and $0 billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.5) billion (rounded). AGNC had a combined net par value decrease in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of less than ($0.1) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of $5.6, $2.6, ($1.4), ($0.7), less than ($0.1) billion, and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $6.1 billion.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets the recent notable rise in borrowing costs. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons “enhance” the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment. As shown in Table 2, AGNC increased the company’s 30-year fixed-rate holdings with a 3.0% and 3.5% coupon (a good portion of that was TBA MBS) while decreasing its exposure to the 4.0% and 4.5% coupon (mainly by (shorting) the 4.0% coupon TBA MBS). Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 12/31/2019.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the fourth quarter of 2019, AGNC slightly increased the company’s already elevated hedging coverage ratio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2019, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2019 Vs. 9/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 101% as of 9/30/2019. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio increased to 102% as of 12/31/2019. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuation within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would have decreased its hedging coverage ratio to approximately 90% as of 12/31/2019; mainly through a minor (5%-10%) reduction to its net (short) interest rate payer swaps and U.S. Treasury securities position.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses (or enhances BV gains) in a rising interest rate environment. However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment. Of course, other factors are at play but I'm keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

For example, such a high hedging coverage ratio “paid off” for AGNC during the fourth quarter of 2019 as mortgage interest rates/longer-term U.S. Treasury yields net increased (along with a notable decrease in spread/basis risk which has been discussed in prior mREIT articles “as it was occurring”). This directly led to AGNC’s impressive quarterly BV gain (which even exceeded my already high expectations). However, when all other factors are held constant, raising one’s hedging coverage ratio would lead to a more severe valuation decrease in a decreasing interest rate environment versus lowering a company’s hedging coverage ratio. To AGNC’s detriment, this is what has occurred during January 2020 (more severe derivative valuation losses) which I strongly believe has led to a quick, fairly sharp decrease in BV during January 2020. Readers should keep this recent trend in mind.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked up” to AGNC’s actual results (I continue to be the only contributor/team to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via either subscriber-based or “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $624 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $866 million. When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $18.63 and $17.66 per common share versus my projection of $18.15 and $17.20 per common share, respectively. As such, AGNC’s quarterly BV fluctuation was a modest outperformance when compared to my already high expectations.

However, when digging deeper, the majority of this outperformance was attributed to one specific, highly judgmental metric/account. Simply put, management was too aggressive with their life CPR percentage as of 12/31/2019. In addition, the recent sharp decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields only solidifies management’s overly aggressive judgment. When calculating the impacts of a more “cautious/prudent” percentage as of 12/31/2019, along with the aggressive swaptions valuations, in my professional judgment AGNC’s reported 12/31/2019 BV is “inflated” by approximately $0.25 per common share.

Excluding this difference of opinion, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio slightly-modestly exceeded my expectations (by basically keeping an already elevated hedging coverage ratio) while the company’s on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio basically matched my expectations (some could argue a very minor underperformance). I believe I previously correctly projected AGNC was going to outperform most sector peers when it came to quarterly BV fluctuations.

Moving to the first quarter of 2020 (through 1/31/2020), I'm projecting AGNC’s BV has likely decreased (4.0%) - (2.0%) as a more “negative” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations quickly developed the last two weeks in January. Simply put, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields have quickly net decreased 20-40 bps which is a large move for just one month. This volatility is the direct result of market “panic” when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus (speculation of a global slowdown).

Moving to dividend metrics, AGNC’s net spread and NDR income of $0.57 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a ($0.02) per common share decrease when compared to the prior quarter’s $0.59 per common share. Still, this was a $0.02 per common share outperformance when compared to my projection of $0.55 per common share. This minor outperformance was mainly the result of a lower weighted average repurchase agreement rate during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to my projection. Considering recent and projected trends, I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for February-April 2020:

Dividend for February – April 2020 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.16 Per Common Share (80% Probability)

As I previously correctly projected last quarter, a notable portion of AGNC’s 2019 dividend was classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 1/31/2020; $18.10 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately one week ago).

I would point out my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV already considers the above mentioned ($0.25) per common share decrease in BV that I have assigned to AGNC when it comes to a higher lifetime CPR percentage (discussed above). In other words, I'm already “incorporating/factoring-in” the notion that it's a very high probability management will have to record a large “true-down” adjustment (hence an increase in expense) when the company reassess this specific percentage as of 3/31/2020.

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL since the stock is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. As such, I currently believe AGNC is slightly overvalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $18.10 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.30 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) Projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019).

Furthermore, I believe my/our historical “track record”/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should “count for something” when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, and 9/5/2019 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, and $12.435 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.739 per share (yes, my latest purchase was proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI (close to my HOLD range though).

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months. Each TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a SELL recommendation on TWO (very close to my HOLD range though).

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on MITT (close to my HOLD range though).

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ARR.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on IVR.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ANH.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIW (very close to my HOLD range though).

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIC.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 per share. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $5.58 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AI (close to my HOLD range though).

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of January 2020 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 93.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 98.0% out of 49 total past and present positions (updated monthly, multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a “total loss” in any of my past positions. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. In the future, I will be transitioning all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, ARR, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AGNCB, AGNCM, AGNCN, AGNCO, CMO, EFC, MORL, MORT, NYMT, ORC, REM, or TWO.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AIC, ANH, ARR-B, ARR-C, CHMI, IVR-C, MFA-B, MITT, NLY-F, and TWO-D.