BNP Paribas' (BNPQF) CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé on 2019 Full Year Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BNP Paribas 2019 Results Presentation. Today's presentation will cover the first three chapters of the slides presentation: group results, division results and 2020 objectives. First, I will take you through the summary of our group results. Lars Machenil will comment on the results by division. And then I'll update you on our 2020 objectives. As usual at the end, we'd be pleased to take your questions.

So we start with Slide 3. Looking at our 2019 key messages, BNP Paribas delivered a very good overall performance with a strong growth in income, thanks to good business drive and on the back of our transformation process. In more detail, revenues were up 4.9% from last year, which each operating division delivering revenue growth. Costs evolved by 2.5% on the back of the continued development of the businesses in IFS, CIB and in the domestic markets, they were down in the retail networks. Thus the group operated with positive jaws in 2019. These jaws delivered in each of those three operating divisions.

As a consequence, our cost income ratio improved by 1.7 points. Cost of risk at group level was low at 39 basis points over outstandings. The group’s net result stood at €8.2 billion, up 8.6% on 2018, which translates into a dividend payment of €3.10 per share, fully paid in cash as per our 50% payout target. The group is very well capitalized with a fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio at 12.1% at year end. Slide 6, you can see that our net result equates to return on tangible equity of 9.8%, up 20 bps on last year.

Turning now to the revenues of the operating divisions on Slide 7. You can see that they were up 5.9% on last year and that those three – and there were revenue growth in each of the three operating divisions. Domestic markets showed a 0.8% revenue increase on last year. The increase in business activity in domestic markets and the steady growth in specialized businesses were partly offset by the impact of the low interest rate environment. At IFS, our engine of growth revenues were up 6.9%, thanks to a strong business driving personal finance and very good performances in the insurance business and Euro-Med retail banking. Lastly, CIB’s revenues grow sharply by 11.6% on the back of continued market share gains in Europe with very good performances in global markets and corporate banking.

On Slide 8, you can see that cost of operating divisions were up 3.5% on last year with positive jaws and lower cost income ratio in each operating division. In domestic markets, costs were up just 0.3% on last year. In the retail networks, they decreased by 0.5%, thanks to the ongoing implementation of cost saving measures and the adaptation of our operating model. In the specialized businesses, they were up as a result of the growth in business activity.

Domestic markets delivered positive jaws in 2019. Both IFS and CIB show cost evolution reflecting business growth, which were for both largely contained by cost saving programs. In 2019, IFS operated with positive jaws of 2.4 points or 3.2 point on a like-for-like basis and CIB with 5.5 points. Moving to cost of risk starting with Slide 9, you can see that at group level, it clocked in at 39 basis points in terms of outstandings at the low level. Looking at the different businesses, one at the time. In corporate banking, provisions were low in absolute terms and the increase on last year is mainly due to write backs in 2018.

Turning to the other business lines on slide 10, you can see that cost of risk was low in French retail, very low in Belgian retail and continue to decrease at BNL in Italy. In other retail businesses, Euro-Med cost of risk was up with the trends stabilized in Turkey. BancWest cost of risk was still low and personal finance show an increase on the back of higher outstandings, which was fairly stable in basis points.

Turning to Slide 11 on the financial structure, you can see that our common equity Tier 1 increased by 40 basis points to 12.1% compared to the level of the 1st of January 2019. Our Basel 3 leverage ratio stood at 4.6% and the group’s immediately available liquidity reserve totaled €309 billion at the end of the year. The evolution of these ratios illustrates the very solid financial structure of the group.

On Slide 12, you can see that our net book value per share stood at €79 euros at year-end, up €4.3 euros on last year, a €69.7 of tangible net book value per share as grown at an annual rate of 7.3% since 2008 highlighting our continued value creation through the cycle. A dividend payment of €3.10 per share fully in cash will be proposed at our Annual General Meeting on the 19th of May. You will on Slide 13 some key points on the continuous reinforcement of the group's internal control and compliance system.

Last but not least, moving to Slide 14, I would like to emphasize the importance of our policy of engagement in society and reiterate our ambition to be a global leader in sustainable finance. The group has already taken positions in this area; for example, by stopping the financing of new coal projects in 2017 of being the world's number three player in the green bond market at the end of 2019. BNP Paribas is the first financier of renewable energy projects in Europe, number three in Asia Pacific. €47 billion in SRI funds assets are managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management, which is number one in term of ISAR certified assets under management in France. As you can see, our efforts are obviously recognized through ratings and our presence in the measure specialized entices. These engagements are key elements of BNP Paribas company purpose, which was established at the end of 2019.

I now hand over to Lars to the divisional results.

Lars Machenil

Thank you, Jean-Laurent. Fine ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon from Paris. Before walking you through the divisional results, I would like to highlight that we have changed the layout of our presentation slides. We hope you will welcome them and enjoy this new format.

If we turn to Slide 18, and we start with the first of our three divisions Domestic Markets, you can see that it showed good business drive with solid loan growth in the retail networks in particular in France and Belgium, as well as in the specialized businesses the Arvals and Leasings.

Besides net asset inflows in private banking were up on 2018 at €5.6 billion. When we look at digital transformation, Domestic Markets has continued to support the customers with new client experiences.

I'm pleased to say that Domestic Markets has now 9.7 million digital clients and that they are active indeed on our apps and websites. BNP Paribas is again recognized as the leader in France in terms of digital performance and with Nickel Domestic Markets has equipped itself with a top five player in the European new bank market with over 1.5 million accounts open to-date.

I will provide some additional color on our digital success on Slide 19, in a second. If we look now at the P&L revenues were up 0.8% clocking in at €15.8 billion with the effect of rising loan volumes across retail networks and specialized businesses being partly offset by the low rate environment in Europe.

Operating costs were marginally higher due to the continued development of the specialized businesses that were down 0.5% in the retail networks. Thus Domestic Markets operated with positive jaws in 2019. Given a reduction of cost of risk in particular at BNL in Italy pretax income marked a 3.7% increase standing at €3.8 billion.

If you can now flick to Slide 19, which provides further details of Domestic Markets, successful implementation of digital offerings, you can see that it accelerated its growth in active customers on mobile apps with an increase of 31% in 2019. Besides, mobile usage has continued to increase with 97 million monthly connections on mobile apps.

Lastly, Hello Bank! continues to prove successful with its target customer segment in Belgium for example, one in three youngsters under the age of 28 is a customer of Hello Bank!.

If we now turn to Page 20, you can see the Domestic Markets relies on very strong franchises in an integrated model, in particular with leading positions in corporate and private banking, for instance. BNP Paribas is number one in terms of customer penetration rates with corporates in France and Belgium and number three in Italy. While we are the largest private banking player in France and Belgium by amount of assets under management and fifth largest in Italy.

If we now move forward to Slide 21, where you will see that Domestic Markets continued the transformation of its operating model by rolling out best-in-class customer data management tools, streamlining and digitalizing end-to-end, it's key customer journeys as well as further automating its processes.

To illustrate this, in the last quarter of 2019 robots processed in excess of 700,000 transactions in the Domestic Markets networks. Moreover, the operating division continued adapting its offerings beyond banking services with for example, the accelerated development of Lyf Pay an electronic wallet solution which has seen a sharp rise in downloads in 2019 and the launch of Telepass, in Italy a mobility offering for corporate and individual customers.

If we now look at the different businesses in domestic markets on Slides 22 to 25 I like to highlight in particular in French Retail Banking loans were up 5.4% on last year in particularly due to the very active corporate lending activity, revenues were slightly up thanks to the rise in net interest income on the back of higher loan volumes and despite a decrease in fees due in particular to the decrease in charges on fragile customers, which took effect at the beginning of 2019.

Thanks to cost saving measures and the streamlining of the network, costs were slightly down, thus generating a 0.4 point positive jaws effect. Pretax income was slightly down the last year.

If we now go to the South BNL bc showed a slight decrease in revenues due to the impact of the lower rate environment and the positioning on clients with a better risk profile. Costs were flat on last year, thanks to the effect of cost saving measures. Besides new adaptation measures were launched to further reduce cost this year.

With cost of risk down 17.3% cost income rose sharply by over 24% compared to 2018. If you now go north Belgium Retail Banking, we had good business drive with loans up 4.4% and a strong rise in our balance sheet savings. Revenues were down 2% due to the impact of low interest rates, which was only partly offset by the rise in fees.

Costs were down 1.6% on the back of cost reduction measures and continuing branch network optimization. Pretax income down 5.1% on last year. Finally, looking at the specialized businesses, which continued to deliver a very good business drive within particular a strong growth of 8.9% in finance, fleet at Arval and a rising outstandings of 6.9% at Leasing Solutions.

Revenues were up 6.6% cost accompanied this growth and were up 4.5% as a result of the development. Thus the specialized businesses operated with positive jaws and delivered pretax income up 9.5%.

To wrap-up domestic markets, good business drive at a higher pretax income despite the persistent headwinds of the low interest rate environment. If you now swipe to Slide 26, you will see that our International Financial Services division, our engine of growth showed sustained business activity.

Outstanding loans were up 8.1% or 5.1% on a like-for-like basis with good growth in particular at personal finance and EuropeMed, and IFS reported good net asset inflows plus €20.2 billion. Thus assets under management of the savings and insurance business were up 9.3% on 2018 at slightly over €1.1 trillion.

In terms of profit and loss, revenues were up 6.9%, or 4.7% on a like-for-like basis. Operating costs evolved 4.5% or 1.5% on a comparable basis, again on the back of the business development. And this increase of cost is contained by the savings and operating efficiency gains translating into a positive jaws effect of 2.4 points for this division. As a result, IFS pre-tax income was up 4.5% on 2018.

Now if you move to Slide 27, you will see that IFS enjoys leading positions in many of the businesses, for instance, in Personal Finance and Wealth Management where it ranks number one in Europe. BNP Paribas Cardif is a global leader in creditor protection insurance. For its growth, IFS continued to rely on partnerships and alliances, like for example, the new partnerships between personal finance and leading car manufacturers and retailers or in the case of insurance, the strategic alliances, for example, with ScotiaBank in four countries in Latin America.

IFS has continued to optimize its services to clients through digital transformation as you can see on Slide 28. To illustrate this, IFS has now 3.9 million digital clients across Bankwest and its Europe-Med retail networks. Besides the e-signature is now widely available for instance at Personal Finance, where 5.8 million e-signatures were processed in 2019. IFS has carried on developing a digital offering with for instance, an ever increasing number of self care transactions at Personal Finance, representing 85% of total transactions, as well as the launch at Cepteteb in Turkey of an app dedicated to SME clients.

Furthermore, as described in Slide 29, IFS continues to embrace innovation with joint initiatives with startups.

If we now look at the different businesses within IFS and we take a look at Slide 30 to Slide 35, I like to highlight in particular. First, Personal Finance continued to show strong business drive in 2019 with a strong increase in loans, thanks to a strong demand in Europe and the impact of new partnerships. Revenues were up 4.8% and cost increased at a slower pace of 3.3%, thus delivering 1.4 positive jaws effect.

Pretax income was down 2.7% on last year due in particular to a nonrecurring item in one of the associate companies.

If we now turn to Europe-Med, we generated revenue growth in all regions, thanks to strong business drive, in particular, in Poland and Morocco, thus on a like-for-like basis revenues were up 6.8% while cost rose by 1% generating largely positive jaws.

Pretax income rose sharply by 23% versus previous year on a comparable basis.

If we stay on constant scope and exchange rate and we look at Bankwest, we generated slightly year-over-year revenues on the back of lower interest rates and delivered a decrease in its operating expenses of 3.6%. Cost of risk was up on last year’s low base and pretax income was down 10% on a like-for-like basis.

Now turning to insurance, revenues progressed by 14.5% for the full year, thanks to a favorable market performance and good business drive. Pretax income was up 16% on the previous year or 19% on the like-for-like basis.

The last element within IFS is Wealth and Asset management. Revenues were up 1% year-on-year driven by real estate and a gradual improvement over the year following the difficult market conditions stemming from the financial market turmoil at the end of 2018. Globally, pretax income was up 2%.

This completes the review of our second business and therefore the total of retail banking and services. And I can now draw your attention to Slide 36 on corporate and institutional banking. CIB managed to pursue its market share gains and strengthen its leading positions on target, corporate and institutional client basis. CIB ranked third CIB and first non-U.S. CIB in EMEA based on revenues generated in the first nine months of 2019 thus making it the leading European player behind two U.S. institutions.

If you look at revenues, they rose shortly to €12.1 billion, up 11.6% compared to 2018 with growth in CIB’s three sub businesses. Costs were up 6.1% in support of this business growth. The increase in cost was contained by cost efficiency measures including the development of shared platforms and the continued optimization of processes. Thus CIB operated with a very positive jaws effect at 5.5 points. Overall, CIB generated €3.2 billion of pretax income, up 19.6% compared to the year before.

If we now turn to the next three slides, that’s 37 to 39, let’s look into more detail in the three sub businesses. If we start with Global Markets on Slide 37, revenues were up 17.9% thanks in particular to a very strong performance in FICC. FICC revenues were indeed up 36%, excluding the effect of the introduction of the Capital Markets platform and in particular with a sharp rise in primary markets and credit and a sharp rebound in Forex and in emerging markets. Besides FICC lynched number one ranking for all bonds in EMEA and number eight for international issues.

If you now look at the second part within Global Markets, which is the equities and the revenues were stable in 2019 with a gradual recovery from a low point at the end of 2018 and a good performance in equity derivatives.

If we now swipe to the second part of CIB and that’s on Slide 38, with Corporate Banking revenues were up 9.9% on the previous year. It has become the number one European player in terms of investment banking transactions in EMEA, thanks in particular to the very good start in early 2019 of the Capital Markets platform. In the Americas and Asia Pacific, Corporate Banking has pursued its business development in particular in cross border transactions.

Finally glancing at Slide 39, with the third part of CIB Securities Services where revenues progressed on the back of strong business drive and the positive effects of the implementation of the partnership with Janus Henderson assets in the U.S.

If we now take the next slide, which is Slide number 40, which summarizes the achievement to-date of CIB’s digital transformation. The success of digitalized client journeys is evidenced in particular by continued client on-boarding on the Centric online platform for corporate, which has now over 11,500 clients at the end of 2019. It also epitomized by the over 21 million electronic orders processed by Global Markets this year and over 6,000 institutional clients on Securities Services Neolink platform.

CIB has also developed new offers to clients in partnership with fintechs in the three of its businesses. It has continued to improve operating efficiency and customer service through automation of processes and ramping up of mutualized platform. And those mutualized platforms, they account for 35% of CIB’s workforce.

You will see on Slide 41 that CIB has continued to strengthen its leading franchises. For instance, the strengthening of its corporate franchise has relied in Europe on the success of country-specific development plans with, for instance, 260 new large corporate clients having been on-boarded in targeted countries since 2016, as well as targeted development in the Americas through incentified cooperation with BancWest and in Asia-Pacific in particular in Trade Finance. Furthermore, the agreement with Deutsche Bank and prime brokerage, which has now entered to early stage of the transaction period will support our ambition with fund manager clients.

Lastly, on CIB on Slide 42, we see that CIB continued to foster cross cooperation with other operating divisions, capitalizing on the close relationship enhanced by the integrated model of BNP Paribas with for example, joint initiatives in transaction banking as well as CIB solutions marketed to major domestic markets and IFS clients. In addition, more than €2.8 billion of annual revenues are generated by domestic markets and IFS for the scope of clients covered by CIB. So this concludes the review of the three divisions’ results.

I now hand it back to Jean-Laurent for the last part of the presentation.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Thank you, Lars. Let's now look at the last part of today's presentation or 2020 objectives. On Slide 44, you can see that the adjustment of monetary policies in the summer of 2019 led to less favorable interest rates environment that anticipated at the beginning of 2019. This is impacting revenues related to interest-bearing products in the eurozone network banks. Nevertheless, according to the IMF forecast, economic growth for 2020 should be well oriented in the eurozone and in emerging markets with a slight slowdown in the United States. In this environment, BNP Paribas anticipates continuing to deliver growth in all divisions, thanks to its diversified and integrated model, strong business drive and intensified cooperation business-business between businesses.

Turning to Slide 45, let's review the growth drivers of our operating divisions. Domestic markets, we continue to leverage its leading positions in specialized businesses and in the corporate and private banking customer segments with further developing innovative digital offerings to acquire new customers and support evolving usages.

IFS forecasts to pursue growth by leveraging its best-in-class offerings, platforms, distribution partnerships and networks. As for CIB, it is anticipated to continue to leverage its leading market positions, first, again, market share in Europe and globally in the corporate and institutional client segments.

Switching to the objectives of each operating division on Slide 46, you will see that the activities anticipated to continue to grow in all the divisions on the back of strong business drive, strengthening of franchises and development of cooperation between businesses. In addition, they should benefit from the full contribution of the transformation plan in terms of efficiency and new opportunities.

While domestic markets, 2020 is expected to be a year of pressure on the net interest income of the eurozone retail networks, which should result in a moderate decrease in revenues at the impact of interest rates is expected to somewhat outweighed the increased businesses in old client basis and the strong growth in specialized businesses, costs anticipated to decrease just generating neutral jaws effect this year.

For IFS, we first see revenue growth in all businesses thanks to the strong business drive and the development of existing and new partnerships with costs anticipated to evolve at the slower pace. We expect IFS to continue to deliver a positive jaws effect. Lastly, we focus CIB to continue to grow its revenues sustained by market share gains, including through intensified cooperation without the businesses in the group, with costs reflecting the continued business growth, which reaping the benefits of the transformation. We foresee that CIB would continue to operate with positive jaws.

Secondly, on the back of continuous business development, full contribution of its transformation plan, the group forecast continued growth in revenues and a decrease in operating expenses delivering a positive jaws effect. The outlook is that the group should once again increase its net income in 2020.

On Slide 47, you can see the update on cost savings resulting from our transformation plan. To-date, we've achieved €1.8 billion of recurring cost savings and as planned these recurring cost savings should reach €3.3 billion by the end of 2020. As a matter of fact, €1.5 billion of additional cost savings are expected for 2020, with respect to one-off transformation costs, they reach €0.7 billion in 2019 in line with targets, as indicated there will be no transformation costs in 2020.

To flick to Slide 48, you can see that our transformation resulted in 47% of our office space in the Paris metropolitan area being now earmarked as flex office. Accordingly, we’re in a position to adjust our portfolio office buildings. Around €500 million capital gains are expected from the sale of such properties this year. On another note, the Group envisions exceptional costs up to €200 million for the reinforcement of our IT system and €200 million for restructuring and adaptation measures, which will give us more flexibility and opportunities to adapt to the evolving context.

If you advance to Slide 49, you will see that BNP Paribas capital generation is regular and solid. The average growth in our core Tier 1 ratio has reached 35 basis points per year over the period from 2014 to 2019. The target announced in 2017 to reach a 12% core equity Tier 1 by the end of 2020 was already achieved in 2019. Moreover, the 12.1% at the end of December 2019 are core Tier 1 ratio is well above the requests notified to us as part of the SREP.

Switching to Slide 50, you will see that BNP Paribas is well-positioned to face the finalization of Basel 3, which is as you’ll note in the process of being transposed in the European Union law. The European authorities reminded that this transposition is not expected to significantly increase the requirements for the banking industry taken as a whole. So it’s very probable that the exemptions decided during the vote of the CRD5 will be maintained. With this assumption and to the extent necessary, by taking management actions, BNP Paribas deems that it will limit to 10% the inflation of its risk-weighted as a result of this transposition.

Facing this inflation, BNP Paribas is favorably positioned taking into consideration; firstly, our core equity Tier 1 ratio well above current requests as notified as part of the SREP; secondly, a regular and a solid capital generation of 35 bps on average in the past years, the expected adjustment with respect to Pillar 2. Starting with the application of the Article 104a of CRD5 authorizing the partial coverage of P2R by hybrid securities, AT1 and T2, and no longer by common equity Tier 1. And then they announced recalibration of the Pillar 2 requests.

Turning to Slide 51, you will find a summary of the Group’s objectives for 2020 to conclude this presentation. We forecast our continued growth of our businesses in all operating divisions, leveraging our diversified and integrated model, while reinforcing our franchisees in particular for CIB, which should continuously strengthen its European leadership. This Group would be a component by the reinforcement of our leadership in sustainable finance, thus pursuing our policy of engagement in the society.

Furthermore, the Group should continue to benefit for the 2020 transformation plan and cost saving measures, resulting in a decrease of operating expenses in absolute terms and positive jaws effect. On these bases, we expect the return on tangible equity to further improve to a level of 10% in 2020. Lastly, objective of 50% dividend payout ratio in cash remains unchanged.

This concludes today’s presentation. As a takeaway, I’d like you to keep in mind, the very good overall performance of the Group is a net income at €8.2 billion, up 8.6% on 2018, positive jaws effect and decrease of the cost income ratio, core equity Tier 1 ratio at 12.1% at year end and a good positioning for the finalization of Basel 3, the success of our transformation, our good business drive and the strengths of our franchisees.

Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you for your attention. Together with Lars, we now be pleased to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Jean-François Neuez from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jean-François Neuez

Hi. Good afternoon. I just wanted to ask two quick things. The first one is could you update us on the progress of the integration of the Deutsche Bank platform for the CIB prime brokerage unit? And give us a sense of what your balances are and how many you’ve taken on since the – seen a new announcement? So essentially to understand how much they have to come versus how much they’re already in.

And the second thing I wanted to ask is, on your Slide 50, essentially what this border them to is that if you take into account your own capital generation and your risk-weighted asset inflation, you will essentially be at 12% quarter one capital by 2023 when Basel 4 is fully loaded – if you fully load the 10% of risk-weighted assets. At this stage, I guess, if you then say that the peel off too might be filled in with also different buckets or potentially be revised, I suppose down, the question from there is, if you no longer need to build capital as well as if you have a bigger MDA buffer, what happens to the capital distribution policy? Is there scope for BNP to increase this from its current level? Thank you very much.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

So, on the Deutsche Bank transaction, we’re proceeding very swiftly, and we’re very much in line with the original plan and balances are slightly moving up. So fair enough, we’re on track. Looking at capital, you got it right. Slide 50 is very clear. On one side, you have three elements and those three events, I would say, are going to more than compensate the increasing Basel 3 requirements. But what will happen to kind of excess capital generation, to be understood and this is part of the next plan, the purpose of the slide is to explain in a very clear way that this is our situation.

And looking at – and this is quite recent, because the stance at the European level looking at, I would say, exemptions, keeping exemption is quite recent. I mean, it became very clear last autumn. And the stance of the supervisor, this is regarding for example, the P2R, even the P2 is also quite recent. So factoring those two quite new elements, yes, you are quite right. There is room for free equity. But the answer to the question is part of the next plan. But it’s a nice, I would say, it’s a nice information that we are giving the market to them in that respect.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Jon Peace from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jon Peace

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon. My first question is just to clarify the last one, in terms of how you manage your CET1 over the next few years. Do you intend to, let it rise to about 13% on a Basel III basis by 2023. So when the RWA inflation comes in, you’re still at 12% on the Basel-IV. Or are you happy to run it to a lower number accepting the fact that the 2R can include some AT1 and maybe put a two gets recalibrated.

And then my second question is about the lowering of the ROTE target for 2020 from 10.5 to 10. How much of that is due to slower revenue growth, where I think you would – you had recalibrated to 1.5% CAGR under the existing plan. And how much of it is due to carrying a higher capital level in anticipation of Basel-IV. Thanks.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

There is no plan to continue to move up the ratio. But again, it’s too early to say, with all the details, what will happen next year, 2021, 2022, 2023. So we just want to make that point that anything you heard, we’d say to comment of the European level, being received some additional coming from the SSM. It becomes very clear that not only we can counterbalance Basel III, finalization, but there is room to maneuver. And how would we manage that to be understood and it very much depends on the where those two bodies, their European level and the SSM will ultimately decide to – I would say, to – decide to wait, they will implement to do the Basel III packaging with all the details. Also to be understood, but what is very clear is that what we have already know. Hence, it is strong enough to more than counterbalance these effects.

So these are going up, we don’t know. Not necessarily. It would very much depend on the regulator should be reserve will manage the situation. But some free capital generation will be, I would say, available, which is looking ahead quite a strong difference compared to the 2020 plan. In the 2020 plan, we were building what was considered relevant and down there is a new period in which we are in a different situation.

Looking at the return on tangible equity, Barclays due to the fact that, yes, we’re accumulated equity during 2019. So on average, the basis on which we’re computing the ratio next year is bigger, larger and the business we have had in 2019. The other part is obviously the impact of very low rates in the domestic market. So if you look at the company in 2020, we are very much in line with what we said last year beginning of 2019, the measure difference is very much impact of the low rate environments. Thank you.

Jon Peace

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Lorraine Quoirez from UBS. Please go ahead.

Lorraine Quoirez

Hello, good afternoon. Just a few questions for me. The first one would be on CIB. I would like to know whether when you review the targets. You have actually review upwards, 2020 revenue targets for the CIB since last February. And yes, this is purely due to the recent agreement with Deutsche Bank. Or are there any other reasons for that? The other thing I’d like to know is what did you assume on foreign exchange, when sitting your new targets. And finally on P&L, do you have full issue could quantify the one-off the top line please. Thank you.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

So looking at CIB, this is purely organic grocery. As of today, we do not have any impact coming from the Deutsche Bank transaction. And we’re not factoring in that year any impact, so this is purely organic growth. Around P&L, Lars, if you want to…

Lars Machenil

Yes. There is a series of smaller elements that flattered a bit the results, but these are elements that we do not clarify. It’s a series of smaller customer. And on the forex, basically when we look into the year 2020, we assume that it is stable to what we have now, so we don’t take any positive or any effect actually for forex evolution. Lorraine, that will be your answers.

Lorraine Quoirez

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Delphine Lee from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Delphine Lee

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. First of all, I just wanted to come back to your outlook on domestic markets being down. If you could just give us a little bit of color by country, if possible, just because when you look at the performance in 2019 has been quite resilient and obviously rates expectations have changed. But if you could just give us a little bit more color by country, that would be helpful. And secondly, if you don't mind, so we understand a little bit the impact of low rates. If you could just remind us the sensitivity to low interest rates on a three year basis for each year, if that's okay. And then lastly, just to come back on your capital management. So is it – do we understand that you would be happy to run under Basel 4 with a CT1 below 12%. And what level would you feel comfortable about? Thank you very much.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Again, the last point we tried to answer it was risk previously. So, too early to say, we need very much to wait for the last details. But in absolute terms, we are entering next year in a different, that we say, a cycle in which additional requirements would be more than, I would say counter balanced by capital generation. The initial position that gives leaves us with some room to maneuver down, that's it. So we'll give you the next plan – the full details. But in absolute terms, yes, there is, I would say, kind of capital generation that is free again, to be understood the purpose.

Looking at domestic market, the sensitivity is very simple. What we tend to say, this is – I would say, the order of magnitude then, a drop of 50 bps as €100 million impact the first year, €400 million the second, €700 million the third one. So if it's 100 bps, it's €200 million, €800 million and €1.4 billion. So the difference in between if you assume the impact took place in 2019 midyear, the dropping by 100 bps, you would assume that in 2020 the impact is the excess of €500 million.

The two most impacted geographies are France and Belgium and the geography that is slightly less impacted. This is very much into the deposit bag they sold the bank is BNL. So you have to factor that impact comparing 2019 is in the order of magnitude or €500 million, which basically is 3% of the total revenue base of domestic market. And this is slightly more looking at Belgium and France and slightly less looking at BNL.

Lars Machenil

Delphine, these are our answers.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Azzurra Guelfi from Citi. Please go ahead.

Azzurra Guelfi

Hi. Good afternoon. Couple of question on the French Retail. Could you update us on the progress on the cost reduction there? And how do you find that relative to the other domestic market where we have seen already some progress there. And following on still on the domestic market in France, the loan growth is very solid, but if you look at the industry data, it seems to point to that there is an expectation that it could be a slow down in the volume in France in the demand. What do you see in the ground and what are your expectation there? And quickly on the BNL. The cost of risk expectation for 2020 of 50 basis point guidance, is it confirmed? Thank you.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

So, on BNL yes, we should be 50, even lower. And looking at the French Retail, the cost base went down by 0.2% this year. We will deliver a better result in that respect this year in 2020, this is for sure. And this is why ultimately looking at domestic market, if you consider that you have this large impact coming from low rate environment, compensated by better action on cost. And we said, the gross of the commercial business, ultimately you end up with a negative evolution of the top line, but limited.

Looking at the mortgage, the volumes, the evolution in the French market. We're not typically the banking in France that is very – we'd say, very linked to the evolution of the mortgage business. We are more kind of private bank, commercial bank, corporate bank, affluent type of platform so to do it. This impact that can always take place, we’re not impact that much the French Retail.

Lars Machenil

Those are our answers.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Jacques-Henri Gaulard from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you. First of all, congrats for the guidance and capital, because you said that last year, that's super clear one very, very, very lasting, does that include the impact of the output floor as well that would happen post-2023, because some banks tend to give you a season one and a season two of Basel 4? And the second question, when do you think you will be able to quantify climate risk particularly on the stranded assets? I know it's very complicated in terms of disclosure and we don't ask you to give you any number, but it's more a matter of timeline of where you would be able to give some precise figure on this? Thank you very much.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

The first question, everything is being computed, so we’re not disclosing any kind of Basel 3 result to floor. I mean it's covered by the computation of course, we thought it would be very fair just to give the impact away from the floor, I mean, so everything is included. Climate, climate change, we're already in that process. I mean, we already changed the bank approach in a number of sectors or sub-sectors. We have closed down some businesses. So there will be an impact, but this is already covered by, I would say, the current strategic plan. And we believe it's going to be progressive, but we have also to factor the fact that there will be new sectors, new industries, new company, new technologies, and most probably those banks that started first in that respect are going to have additional market share in those newer reality.

If you look at us globally, worldwide, number three for green bonds, we're the leading bank for renewable in Europe and so on. And so the banks that started first will have larger market shares in those new, I would say, sectors, economies, approaches. So even it's very difficult to compute, we don't believe that. Ultimately, this will change. I would say that the growth long term of the company, because in a way or another, you will have to provide new energy, you will have to provide new sectors, you will have to provide new goods, new ways of I'd say moving the economy.

So its form question of free balancing the business of the bank and it can only be done in a progressive way, knowing that of course, it's better to start in advance than to be the last one in the process. And again, if you look at those two positions, number three globally in green bonds, and have the one in renewable in Europe actually are good. We'd say measures of the situation were already in that, so good evidence that we're already benefiting from that transformation.

Lars Machenil

Jacques that will be our answers.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Kiri Vijayarajah of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Kiri Vijayarajah

Yes. Good afternoon, gents. A couple of questions on CIB if I may. So firstly, how active were you on the securitization front in CIB? Your slides really only talk about the full years and more just the fourth quarter, we’re running about 5 bps capital release per quarter that you've previously targeted. And then secondly, just some background on the €100 million restructuring charge in prime brokerage, really what's driving that? Is it from taking on the Deutsche Bank platform? You've had to write-off your pre-existing IT in the prime brokerage area. The reason, I ask is, when that deal, Deutsche Bank deal was announced, it was supposed to be quite a clean transaction where you sort of avoid restructuring cost. So I just curious, is to what's driving that in prime brokerage please? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Yes. All right, on your questions. Yes, the CIB order in the securitization in general because it's indeed our CIB who performs it with the securitization is done on assets, which are wider than that. Where at the beginning of 2019, there was basically blocking because there was clarity needed by the supervisors, so they were not done. Since this summer, we found back the normal rhythm of doing. So that's the rhythm at which we are.

And then when it comes to your question on prime brokerage, so yes, if you look at the adaptation or restructuring costs that we have, you typically always have some of those related on the transactions that you do. It can be relating to mergers, it can be related to software. It can be related to several things. So we do not give more guidance. But it is part of the overall costs of the integration that we had foreseen.

Kiri Vijayarajah

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Flora Benhakoun from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Flora Benhakoun

Good afternoon. The first question is regarding a capital gain, but this time on the trim guidance that you had provided. I think, you have been saying so far that you are expecting probably around 20 basis points. So, I was wondering if there was anything new that came up during the quarter, if you maintain that guidance, and if you had some of portfolios reviewed, that gives you may be a better visibility and better confidence in that guidance.

The second question is regarding the insurance business, where the revenues were a bit weaker this quarter than the usual run rate. So, I was wondering if this is linked to some further provisioning that you would have done on the PPE reserve. And therefore, if you could maybe, give us even a number for the PPE reserve and the Solvency II ratio? Thank you.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Yes, Flora. Thank you for your questions. When it comes to the trim and as we said in the past, I mean, we have no idea of what the results would be, right? It is not an objective that has to be attained. But we said that it could be around like up to 20 basis points. In the meantime, several evaluations have been performed by the supervisors. So, on market risk, on credit risk, counterparty risk and as we said, there’s basically the impact has been very limited. Nevertheless, there is still what is still ongoing is the low risk portfolio. Now, that is a less statistical kind of review. So, I have to repeat that the guidance we have is the impact of 20 basis points. It could be less, it could be more and that is what there is to say about trim.

When it comes about insurance, indeed, like every quarter, we review the provisions we are taking, in particular at year-end, we took a prudent stance, in particular to some of the activities we have for example, in Latin. So, we’ve basically stepped that up. We see in some of those countries, we observe some risks around social crisis and that is basically what we took, what we provisioned for it. So, it’s a – it’s a one-time on the stock, right? It’s not something you have to assume that it happening quarter-over-quarter and it’s, we are prudent in particularly on Latin. And as I said, it’s not to be done times four. It’s basically the stock which has been aligned. So, for those would be my two answers.

Flora Benhakoun

Thank you. Any comment on the Solvency II ratio?

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

I’ll invite you to come back when it’s going to be published a bit later. In the end, you do know that we are all provisioning on solvency as well. So, there is no concern or that.

Flora Benhakoun

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Stefan Stalmann from Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Stefan Stalmann

Yes, good afternoon, gentlemen. I have two questions, please. The first one also relates to the insurance business. There seems to be a bit of an evolving debate of starting with one of your friendly competitors in Italy about how to treat the Tier 2 investments of the bank into the insurance business as a deduction from Tier 2 capital or as a 370% risk weight position under the Danish compromise. Could you maybe, tell us how you’re currently doing this into whole large, your amounts of Tier 2 investments are into guidance.

And the second point relates to, I guess, the topic of negative interest rates and what your intentions are to pass on negative interest rates to your depositors, and in particular, in France and Belgium. If you could maybe, talk a little bit about what you have done so far and how much potential you see for that going forward? Thank you very much.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

So, on the last point that we’re just looking at the situation on the case-by-case basis and only for counterparts that are – which had the positive regularly or let’s say more than €100 million. So, this is very much the approach we have. We do not intend to charge, I would say retails, retail customers, or SMEs and so on. So, this is very much to the stance we have. Looking at situation that’s really large important, basically above €100 million, sometimes slightly below. But this is really a case-by-case situation and then is this looking offshore the global portfolio of business we might derive from a certain counterpart.

On insurance, there are so many ways to compute everything and this is very much linked to the way the local regulator or she’s not at the open level that this is being handled. So, it’s very difficult to answer to your question and to compare, because basically, we don’t know how it’s being done in Italy, but Lars can comment maybe a…

Lars Machenil

No, indeed, it is the financial conglomerate is a complex regulation and there are several triggers that can move you in one or the other, so it can evolve. For us, that BNP Paribas it has been stable the way it’s handled, and just to position it. I mean, even if the total Danish compromise would go away for us that would be an impact of 10 basis points on the common equity Tier 1. So, we’ll leave it at that, Stefan.

Stefan Stalmann

Thank you very much. And Lars, if you could not share with us the current investment of Tier 2 Capital into the insurance entity.

Lars Machenil

Because it’s a thing on top of that where we invest intra-group and not an intra-group is eliminated. So, I’ll leave it to that by saying that the total impact is 10 basis points.

Stefan Stalmann

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Tarik El Mejjad from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Tarik El Mejjad

Hi, good afternoon. I’m Tarik El Mejjad from bank of America. Just two quick questions please. First one on costs, I mean, you’ve been very clear that there’s no transformation costs from this year, 2020. however, I mean, I’m just questioning is it reasonable to actually stop this transformation costs, because I agree you’ve done lots of work in terms of automization, digitization and so on. But I think the work to be done is still large. So, if you just oppose this year before the new plan you announce your transformation costs or you think that actually the current IT systems and so on, don’t need more, more investments.

And second question is on capital, I mean clearly, you see more relaxed about regulation and how you will absorb these in the next few years. I mean, what’s the favorite route for you? Would you wait for regulation too much? Realize and then you return capital somehow or you would preempt that and continue into focusing on bolt-on acquisitions and perhaps M&A. And maybe, you can give us what your updated view on the M&A in the sector, in the coming quarters or years? Thank you.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Tarik, when it comes to transformation costs, they – basically, we had the last one in 2019. So those 700, they are not there. So that’s the synthesis. And when it comes to capital, there is no favorite road. As I said, we’re basically ending in 2020, our plan. during 2020, one would assume that there will be some clarity with respect to how these things will unfold. And at that time, in the next plan, we will be able to again, make a correct detail of what it basically means. And as you know, – on the acquisition, if that’s what your question is, what we were – the only thing we look at if at one moment in time, we can do bolt-on acquisitions like what we’ve done on prime brokerage, that’s basically what we limit ourselves to.

Tarik El Mejjad

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Omar Fall from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Omar Fall

Hi, good afternoon. just a couple of questions, just going back on expenses, just – if I remove or the 2019 exceptionals, add the new guidance for 2020 exceptionals and the cost savings to come. It looks like you’re at €29 billion or so, which is €1 billion below the consensus for what it’s worth. my question is two-fold. Firstly, are there any other elements impacting costs that we need to know of such as higher regulatory costs?

And then secondly, what do you think the underlying annual wage or expense inflation for the group is in the last plan – in the last strategic plan, I think it was like around 2% or so if I remember, but this was a while ago now. and then, secondly and I’m sorry if I just missed that, but I’m not sure it was too clear. But just on the 2020 exceptional items on slide 48, is this a firm commitment to no more than €200 million of restructuring and adaptation costs for 2020, because I thought the adaptation costs were somewhat flexible, because you progressively reviewed businesses and decided to adjust them to the new environments.

And then last question, if I may, just on revenues in the Belgian business, you mentioned they were encouraging things to market sensitive fees. but looking at the progression of NII, it looks like that’s improves meaningfully as well. It was basically flat, which is better than the previous quarters. Your peers are quoting better mortgage margins, is that what’s – is that what’s being reflected there? Thanks.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Omar, thank you for your questions. If maybe, allow me to clarify indeed on the costs, because intrinsically, you should have all elements to compute them. So, if you start from the basis of 2019, what do we know that when rolling into 2020. First, we said the transformation costs, which were €700 million in 2019, they will be no longer there. So, we take them out. Then, we also said that there would still be net cost savings, NCS over an additional €1.5 billion, which we’ll also click in. So, those are two improvements, but at the same time, there is this kind of what we call wage drift, yes, which is the evolution of inflation, but also the natural of the businesses that we have, the growth that we have, which is, if you look historically, which is gravitating around 3.5%. So, if you take all that, that’s basically where you stand. Because if we take those exceptional costs that you talked about, the restructuring and the likes, they are basically, the same in 2020 as in 2019 and on top of that, we have some in 2020, some exceptional events that we’ll be offsetting those even though it’s not in the cost line.

So with that, you should basically have all the elements to clarify those expenses. When it comes to those $400 million that we basically mentioned, listen from the horizon we have today in what we see, how we have to adapt which businesses, because their fintechs are there, because the branches are different, because it is $400 million that’s basically the best view we have added today. And when it comes to Belgium on the pricing, there is indeed, there is a flux and there is a stock, yes. So if you look at what we see in the behavior, there is indeed some pricing, which kind of makes sense. However, there is still the – the history. Yes, the loans that were made four years ago are in a different shape than the ones that are now. So those would be my three answers.

Omar Fall

That's brilliant. So just a follow-up, the 3.5% is both natural drift inflation and the business lines development plan. It's basically the same amount as it was when you did the plan back in 2017. There's been no real change to the pace of…

Lars Machenil

It's what you call it, it’s the real change or the real piece of the costs and it's the blend on the countries in which you are sometimes, it's the inflation which makes up for it. Sometimes it's the more natural wage rate that makes up for it, but in the end, that's a bit statistical number we comment.

Omar Fall

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Aurélia Faure from Santander, please go ahead.

Aurélia Faure

Thank you for taking my question. Good afternoon. It's a question on Tier 1 regarding the Danish Compromise. Do you see any risk that the ECB requested you risk weight Tier 2 issued by Cardiff as happened to integer?

Lars Machenil

This question, yes. We basically address it, so it is every time different than, as I said, for us, if you look at the overall impact of the Danish Compromise., if it would disappear, it would be 10 basis points.

Aurélia Faure

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Matthew Clark from Mediobanca, please go ahead.

Matthew Clark

Good afternoon. Two questions. Firstly, on the Basel IV 10% risk weighted asset inflation, please could you clarify whether that includes FRTB in the market risk elements that I think are a bit uncertain when they'll come in. So if you included Basel assumptions to be made around a market risk in there. And then secondly, could you update us aside from trim, are there any other regulatory headwinds you're anticipating in 2020. So the securitization framework is something some of your competitors have flagged. Is there anything we should expect that. Thank you very much.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

So, yes, looking at the final Basel III, our assumption is covering everything. It would not be fair just to say this is the impact and keep it out of scope something to both floor, FRTB, everything is included, this is the current perception of the group for a very detailed divisions analysis so this is – that is still in there on top.

And from trim that is a regular, I would say process that started in 2018. We've been through 2019, 2020, last year away from trim. We do not expect anything on top, so that’s it.

Matthew Clark

Great, very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Anke Reingen from RBC, please go ahead.

Anke Reingen

Yes, thank you. I have just a few numbers question left. So coming back to the Slide 50, if I look at model, should I basically assume higher AT1 cost in order to preparation for Basel III. And then secondly, on the cost of risk, the 39 for the year, you said has diverged they stayed over 46 in the fourth quarter. What should we assume for 2020, maybe somewhere in the middle? And now on the corporate center, can you please provide us some guidance here. Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Okay. When it comes to AT1, so what indeed we have updated the overall issuance plans for the year, they are a slightly up compared to what we had in the past. So that is a small change that shouldn't materially impact. When it comes to corporate center the overall guidance that we give both on the top line and on the costs are unchanged, they remain at what they are. Can you repeat your second question?

Anke Reingen

There was the cost of risk, but if you can please repeat the corporate center guidance because it's been quite volatile over the quarter, so I just wanted to make sure that I have the correct numbers. Thank you.

Lars Machenil

If you look at the cost overall, we anticipate a yearly run rate of the cost of around €450 million to €500 million. And when you look at the top line, we have like around €150 million that we have for the top line. And when you look at cost of risk, it is basically a small amount on the cost of risk, because we have some legacy portfolios in there, for example relates to the activities that we have ended. And so we have some exceptional elements that now weigh on the results this time. But overall it should be negligible what we have there.

Anke Reingen

Thank you. But the cost of risk was actually for the group level, so what about things for 2020, thank you very much.

Lars Machenil

Yes, for 2020. As we said, the overall cycle is 50 basis points for us and we said that it might be that we are below that, so it could gravitate towards 45 basis points.

Anke Reingen

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Grégoire de Salins from Morgan Stanley, please go ahead.

Grégoire de Salins

Hey. Good afternoon. Just two questions from me please. First one on the leverage ratio, which was at 4.6%, so 60 bps increase Q-on-Q is quite significant. If you could please provide some information on what’s driving this increase? And also on Basel 4 RWA inflation, if you could provide us with some detail about potential management actions you plan to implement? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Grégoire, on leverage, typically at year end there is a slowdown happening in the activities. I assume that all of you on the phone take holidays and so those basically the majority of the business as well. So that is why there is a pick up in the leverage because there is a bit of a winding down on the balance sheet. And so that is just like last year, last year we ended the year – last year, I mean 2018, we ended the year on 4.5% and now we ended it on 4.6% because we accumulated some more capital.

So if you want to look at the ratio which we see in the first quarter, the second quarter and the third quarter, which is gravitating around 4, 4.1, that is more of the metric that reflects the natural business and that is well above the yardstick we will have to be in two years. So from that point of time, we are relaxed on that one.

When it comes to Basel 4 again we looked at that effect, we’ve calculated it. I mean there is no use of giving you more color on what it is. Those will depend on what the rules are and what activities we have to contemplate, so it is too early to say.

Grégoire de Salins

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Chedeville from CIC Market Solutions. Please go ahead.

Lars Machenil

I think, he’s gone, I mean from the phone.

Operator

Okay. So let’s take the next question from Jean-Pierre Lambert from KBW. Please go ahead.

Jean-Pierre Lambert

Yes, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. It’s only one question. I can see in the slides that you have more and more application of artificial intelligence which are spreading in the business. And the question is what do you think the impact is on the natural cost growth? We were talking about 3.5%, we would expect that in the medium term, these applications may help you to reduce the natural cost growth. And perhaps is there an element of revenue impact as well? And I think this is more relevant because you completed your transformation, you have the Datalex and you have about 100 AI scientists, I think. So there’s a scope for financial impact as well. Thank you very much.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Well, Pierre it’s too early to say. Some domains if you want to stay as a state-of-the-art bank, you have just to grow that technology, but it’s not going to change your position relatively to peers. So if you want to stay in a certain business, you have to be very good at that. And basically, more or less all businesses are involved in that respect. In some businesses you could potentially come across, I would say new ideas, new services, and this will give the company, I would say, additional growth potential. I would tend to say that looking at the cost base, I doubt very much this will have a clear impact, because you need to feed the technology, you need to invest. It requires a lot of IT, capacity, and so on, and so on. That potentially can be a driver in certain businesses for the top line. So I would rather say that then a driver to lower the cost base.

Jean-Pierre Lambert

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We will take the last question from Chedeville from CIC Market Solutions. Please go ahead.

Pierre Chedeville

Hello? Can you hear me this time?

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Yes.

Pierre Chedeville

Okay. First question regarding Asia and Germany, in your current strategic plan, you are very ambition for these two areas. And you are targeting, if I’m right, €3 billion of revenues in 2020. Can you give us a quick statement where you stand at the end of 2019? And are you still in a position to reach this target the current environment?

Regarding P&C, could you give us an update regarding the development of the number of contracts in BDDF. And also what is your view regarding P&C for SMEs considering the fact that you told us that you wanted to be especially in BDDF, reference to cooperate globally in your domestic markets, what would be your view in developing a P&C for SMEs?

And my last question is regarding Hello Bank! your domestic market. If we accept Germany, which is a kind of exception, I would say, because it began with a high level of clients – of high number of clients. What is globally the impact of Hello Bank! and profitability, I mean, probably a negative impact on profitability. And when do you see it contributing positively to the profitability of your networks, as long as the transformation now is over? Thank you very much.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

So we are having interest in Germany and China for very simple reasons. German is by far the largest economy in Europe and we are kind of preference banking in the Eurozone. So, yes, of course, we have a strong interest in Germany and just the same can be said around China in Asia and worldwide, so these are, I would say, the obvious factors in our interest cannot explain the global platform in Europe without having a strong push in Germany and being, I would say relevant in Asia without, I would say a kind of a global preferred China.

We're very much in line with the planning those two geographies. So, nor seeing less, nor seeing more, while making good progresses in the two regions. Looking at P&C, we're very much in line with MedPut [ph] project. So, the way we are, I will say cross selling that product in the end so far, I would say retail customers in France is proceeding well. This is the beginning. We’ve not reached yet the level of cross-sell, you cannot see in short-tern, that we'd say are cooperative of mutual banks in France. But progressively, we are building the machine and for sure, ultimately, we will reach the same level, it’s a machine, and the MedPut offering is very relevant in that context.

Looking at SME, we partnered one-year ago with Axa, Axa is a worldwide leader in that domain and we are still in the very beginning of the learning curve. This is brand new. We’ve to adapter. We have to be relevant, but it's calling the potential is less important compared to the potential of P&C individuals. But still this is relevant. It will take some years to be delivered fully.

Looking at Hello Bank! Hello Bank! is not a negative impact on domestic markets, that should of course base is covered by the revenue. And in the coming months we will be clearly in the left with a positive impact. Hello Bank! is not positioned the same way in France, Belgium and Italy. Because the way we are in those markets is very different according to the different geographies and for France for example, we're going to have a new strategy to be, which was announced a couple of weeks ago in terms of pricing, offering. So the positioning we're having for those – for that platform in the different countries is different. But what we can say, we are not anymore in kind of negative impact situation. We are having already something that is likely positive and that slightly positive should grow in the years to come.

Pierre Chedeville

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Phelbe Pace from Société Générale. Please go ahead.

Phelbe Pace

Hi, yes. Hello, good afternoon. Phelbe Pace from Société Générale. Thank you very much for taking my question. I just have one quick one, a follow-up one on your leverage ratio actually. So I appreciate that there has been some 4Q seasonality to explain the important increase in a ratio at the end of the year. But if I look at your leverage ratio exposure, I can see that it's been growing by 4% this year, more or less, which is quite high compared to the past three years. I just wanted to know whether you could give some color on that. Many thanks.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Sure. The intrinsic evolution that we have on the balance sheet, things you look at it quarter after quarter, yearly basis is basically to grow two credits. That's the one we said that credits are growing around 5%. So that element is basically what is lifting that group, however, that growth is accompanied by revenue growth by bottom line growth, therefore by capital growth. So from that point of view, that's the evolution that the overall trend is very fine.

Phelbe Pace

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We don't have any more questions. Back to you for the conclusion.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Maybe as you've seen, if you can take away that there was a very good overall performance of the group with the net income at €8.2 billion, up 8.6%, positive jaws in each of the divisions, common equity Tier 1, 12.1% a year in advance, and therefore the success of our transformation. Thank you very much and have a good day.