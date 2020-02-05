John And Jane - 2019 Year-End Account Review

This article takes an in-depth look at the concept of total return for Dividend Growth Investors and discusses the role of capital appreciation and dividends.

We look at the numbers and discuss the combined return of all the accounts for FY-2019 to see how the portfolio performed.

This results in an average monthly income from dividends of $4,509.40 for FY-2019 compared to an average monthly income of $3,445.31 for FY-2018.

We have covered the year-end numbers on the Taxable and Retirement accounts in their own articles released throughout the month of December.

I have spent the better part of the last month documenting many of the changes that I have seen in my clients' John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement portfolios for the month of December and also for FY-2019. This will be the article that wraps everything together and also explores the changes we expect to see in 2020 by examining how different dividend growth levels would impact the income generated.

As mentioned in previous articles (links listed below), the goal of John and Jane's portfolio is to generate dividend income while also providing capital appreciation from owning high-quality dividend-paying stocks. John and Jane have decided that dividend income (among other sources) is something that makes them feel much more comfortable and secure in their retirement. Prior to helping John and Jane with their portfolios, their previous advisor had them invested in a number of mutual funds that were primarily focused on growth stocks which is why John and Jane take so much comfort in the dividend-focus for this part of their retirement nest egg. The links for the three separate year-end articles that make up John and Jane's Investment Portfolio are listed below:

2019 Milestones

The bullet points below represent some of the major milestones achieved by John and Jane's portfolios for FY-2019:

John and Jane's combined accounts generated a 2019 monthly dividend high of $5,182.53 during the month of September which compares to a 2018 monthly dividend high of $4,557.11 which was generated in October.

January 2018 vs. January 2019 saw the biggest change year-over-year with a total dividend income of $2,703.99 and $5,133.72, respectively. This is equal to an 89.9% increase in dividends generated year-over-year which is largely due to the newness of the portfolio in early 2018 when the portfolio wasn't fully invested.

Approximately 37% of all dividends generated came from John's retirement accounts which were equal to $20,182.99.

Jane's retirement accounts generated approximately 35% of all dividends which is equal to $18,662.00 in FY-2019.

The Taxable account was responsible for roughly 28% of all dividends for a total of $15,257.75 in FY-2019.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

In my recent article on John's retirement accounts, a comment was left that started an interesting discussion about the term Dividend Growth Investor (DGI) and whether or not John and Jane's investments fit under a traditional DGI methodology (mature companies with a long-term history of increasing dividends) or if their portfolio is better defined as a high-yield portfolio. I wanted to use the year-end wrap up to address this because I think it will provide some clarity when it comes to the kind of expectations we expect to see when it comes to how a dividend-based investment portfolio will perform.

NOBL And VIG vs. Self-Directed DGI Portfolio

Let's start by considering what an investor should expect a market-baseline is for a solid dividend-growth portfolio. For this example, we have chosen to use ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) because these represent two mainstream funds that are focused on high-quality dividend-paying stocks that regularly increase their dividends.

Data by YCharts

The first chart looks at the capital appreciation return of each fund for FY-2019 while the chart below looks at the total return (capital appreciation plus dividends) over the same time period.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, VIG outperformed NOBL for FY-2019 when it comes to price appreciation and total return, however, the chart below demonstrates that NOBL continues to provide a higher yield than VIG (although the yield associated with both funds has dropped drastically due to the price appreciation experienced in FY-2019).

Data by YCharts

In this hypothetical scenario let's pretend that NOBL Investor and VIG Investor both have $1 million and invested exclusively in NOBL and VIG, respectively. The projections below give a rough estimate of how each fund benefited from capital appreciation and dividends in FY-2019. The share price used is based on the closing price for 1/2/2019.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Let's compare how these portfolios would have performed against a DGI portfolio that saw capital appreciation of 20% but had dividend yields varying from 3.0% to 4.5%.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

In the examples above, it is safe to say that all investors in the scenarios would have done quite well over the FY-2019 time frame but there is no denying that NOBL and VIG clearly outperformed the four DGI examples during the same timeframe. People tend to have a very short memory when it comes to stock market performance which is why it is easy to accept these results when times are good but what happens when times get difficult and returns diminish or turn negative?

Don't forget that it wasn't that long ago that we saw the 2018 market take a dive which dropped what would appear to be double-digit returns into the negative single-digit range.

Data by YCharts

NOBL and VIG were no exceptions to the rapid decline we saw at the end of 2018 as both funds experienced the same overwhelming drop in the share price.

Data by YCharts

Using the same methodology (but starting the share price on January 2, 2018), we can see that 2018 as a whole had a rather poor performance which means that both the NOBL investor and VIG investor would have only had their dividends to collect as income unless they wanted to lock in losses on their shares that had decreased in value.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Taking this one step further, let's consider how a similar portfolio with a higher yield would have performed during the same timeframe. Because I try to be conservative with my figures, in these examples I am assuming a capital appreciation rate of -6% (which is worse than the performance of both NOBL and VIG during the same period of time in 2018).

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Although all examples still report a total return that is in negative territory, it is still roughly the same total return as NOBL and VIG. The main advantage (specifically for the retiree or investor who is in need of income) is that the portfolio is generating a substantially larger dividend income. A higher dividend income decreases the chances that an investor will need to sell shares in order to come up with the income they need.

Explaining The Differences

Unlike John and Jane's portfolio, these funds have rather strict rules that determine whether or not a security is eligible. When comparing NOBL and VIG it is really interesting to see the difference in criteria, the current difference in holdings, and also the difference in top holdings composition compared to John and Jane's Taxable account (I limited this research to the Taxable account for in order to put a limit on the amount of time and effort).

NOBL Eligibility & Top 10 Holdings

To be eligible as a holding in NOBL a company must be in the S&P 500 and have increased dividends for at least 25 years. There must be at least 40 individual securities in this fund and if there are not 40 stocks that meet these criteria they can include stocks that have dividend increase track records less than 25 years. Based on these criteria, this fund has a very limited number of stocks that can be held in this fund and there tends to be an emphasis on certain types of industries, including:

Healthcare

Household Products

Industrial/Manufacturing

No industry is allowed to make up more than 30% of total holdings at any given time. The image below represents the top 10 holdings of NOBL as of December 31, 2019.

Source: Charles Schwab

VIG Eligibility & Top 10 Holdings

VIG chooses stocks based on the Nasdaq Dividend Achievers Index (NDAI). The NDAI has a rather specific criterion that securities must meet in order to be eligible for the index, including:

Be included in the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index (NQUSB) except for limited partnerships.

Be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®)

Have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million.

Have at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividends based on exdate .

. One security per issuer is permitted. If an issuer has multiple securities, the security with the highest three-month average daily dollar trading volume will be selected for possible inclusion into the Index.

May not have entered into a definitive agreement or other arrangement which would likely result in the security no longer being Index eligible.

May not be issued by an issuer currently in bankruptcy proceedings

VIG does not have specific criteria beyond what is established by NDAI. The top 10 holdings as of December 31, 2019 are as follows:

Source: Charles Schwab

NOBL vs. VIG Summary

Based on the information above, it is important to understand that two funds may produce similar results but be comprised of entirely different holdings and built on entirely different methodologies.

A deeper dive on NOBL vs. VIG demonstrates that NOBL provided a higher dividend yield primarily because it is focused on old-growth companies that are known for increasing their dividends more as their growth potential continues to diminish. VIG may have more rules regarding eligibility but the rules established are broad enough that it encompasses a larger pool of securities that are typically faster growing. I think it is most telling when you compare the top 10 holdings list of each fund and realize that NOBL has no IT Consulting, Data Processing, or Software companies in its top 10 holdings. VIG, on the other hand, has three companies in its top 10 holdings from the Information Technology sector that make up roughly 11.4% of holdings.

Both of these funds are excellent ways for passive investors to allocate resources towards reliable and safe dividend growth investments but these funds are more different than they are alike which is why it's important to remember that your DGI portfolio may perform better (or worse) based on the type of DGI assets you hold. John and Jane's portfolio is more of a hybrid model that focuses on DGI stocks while also including some high-yield names that have not raised their dividend in quite some time but continue to consistently pay dividends on a monthly/quarterly basis. The high-yield names in the portfolio tend to be the exception (in the minority) to the rule because most common stock positions are focused on continued dividend growth.

John and Jane - Taxable Account - Top 10 Holdings

So how do NOBL and VIG compare with John and Jane's top 10 holdings based on the representative size in the portfolio?

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to the composition of a DGI portfolio other than it should be indicative of an investor's risk tolerance and should carry an appropriate balance when it comes to capital appreciation, current dividend yield, and dividend growth. For example, some may see Simon Property Group (SPG) as a risky investment, however, we find the stock to be undervalued given the extreme nature of the retail apocalypse.

John and Jane - Combined Account FY-2019 Results

This is the first time I have combined the full-year results of John and Jane's accounts and presented them in this format. My goal in presenting this information is to help investors' understand the "bigger picture" when it comes to the articles I have written for more than two years. Each monthly article update that covers the Taxable account, Jane's Retirement accounts, and John's Retirement accounts is useful but it fails to capture the big picture of what happens with their account on an annual basis.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

The table above looks at all of the dividend income generated on a monthly basis by John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement accounts. The column on the right is intended to provide a better understanding of how much the dividend income for that month has changed year-over-year (YoY). In this column, there are some months with extreme changes which can be explained by the following:

Not all capital was invested at the beginning of 2018 which contributed to dividend income increasing significantly YoY. Companies that paid dividends in 2018 and 2019 occasionally delivered those dividend payments during different months. We occasionally trade into and out of certain positions (particularly in the retirement accounts) which can cause a temporary increase or decrease in dividend income for certain months. As a result of the sales, there have also been a number of months where the amount of capital held as cash is higher or lower than normal. Some of the YoY change is the direct result of dividend increases.

At the bottom of the table above, we added up the total amount of dividend income received during the 12 months of each respective year and we averaged out that income in order to estimate what John and Jane's average monthly income could be if they were to begin drawing from their dividends received in order to supplement their income. Dividend income increased by more than $12,700 in FY-2019 compared with FY-2018 which is an increase of 30.9% YoY or approximately $1,064/month. These major increases/changes YoY can also be explained by the same four reasons mentioned above.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

The image above provides a visual representation of the data from the table above and covers the amount of dividend income generated in all of the combined accounts during each month of 2018 (Blue) and 2019 (Orange).

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

The image above provides a breakdown of how much dividend income was generated by each of the three accounts (Taxable, Jane Retirement, John Retirement) in FY-2019. Although John and Jane have roughly the same combined balances in each of their Retirement accounts, John's portfolio produces approximately 37% of all dividends while Jane's account brings in 35% of all dividends. The image below also provides a graphical representation of these numbers.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

The table below is intended to update the balances in each account on a monthly basis (the last day of the month). I like this table because I release the three different articles associated with John and Jane's account during different times of the month which means that it can be difficult to update balances for each of those accounts on exactly the same date. By choosing the 31st we are able to accurately portray all account balances so that there is no distortion caused by balances acquired on a different date.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

The main detail I wanted to reiterate is that for the first 10 months of 2019 there was a large cash balance that was kept as cash-on-hand or was reinvested in short-term certificates of deposit. These funds left the account because they were being used to make a purchase that John and Jane had disclosed to me previously. November 2018 statement represents a balance that increased by $200k as a result of these funds while November 2019 statement represents a balance that decreased by $137k. Because these funds were kept in low-yield instruments or not invested in the market at all it contributed to the Taxable Account having a return that was less-than-expected.

It should also be noted that $100k will be shown coming back into the January statement which are the proceeds from a different business transaction. The goal is to manage these funds carefully and to make sure that we have the cash to deploy these funds and purchase undervalued stocks when the situation arises.

Conclusion

Capital appreciation isn't everything but neither is the dividend yield. I also focus most of my personal investments on DGI stocks while my 401(k) is focused on growth stocks because I would rather leave investments in rapidly growing companies (many of which I have never heard of) to the professionals who do this kind of work for a living.

The original reason for writing this article was to determine whether or not DGIs should expect sub-par returns relative to the market and like most complicated investing topics the answer is "it depends." The good news is that the factors it depends on are largely within the control of the individual doing the investing and so I will conclude with the following thoughts:

Investors who are looking to generate safe dividend income and who are satisfied with a yield below 2% are better off investing in relatively cheap ETFs like NOBL and VIG because these are going to mimic the market better than almost any self-managed portfolio.

Investors who are looking to invest in high-quality companies with the primary focus on capital appreciation and a secondary focus on dividends are also likely best served by investing in ETFs like NOBL and VIG.

Investors who are split 50/50 on the importance of capital appreciation and dividend growth are also likely best served by investing in NOBL and VIG although there is an argument to be made that a self-directed portfolio would be more appropriate (especially if a higher dividend yield is desired).

Investors who are seeking a dividend yield greater than 2% but less than 5% are likely best served by a self-directed investment portfolio because this allows them to maintain a specific level of quality while addressing the need for higher yield. It is possible to achieve a yield between 2% to 5% while also seeing modest capital gains (John and Jane's Taxable portfolio is a great example of this).

Investors who are seeking a dividend yield greater than 5% are less likely to see capital appreciation associated with their portfolio. Most investors would consider a yield above 5% to be high-yield and many stocks that fall in this category have a higher likelihood of experiencing a dividend cut due to their business model/nature of the business.

I'd love to hear about the perspectives and experiences of others in the DGI community in the comment section. I try to cover as much as I possibly can in a 3,000-word article so I would love to expand the conversation beyond what I wrote. If there are any ETFs or stocks that you find particularly interesting I would love to hear about them!

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), Johnson Controls (JCI), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder System (R), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Co. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Technologies (UTX), VF Corp. (VFC), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

