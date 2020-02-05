NUO: Why I'm More Cautious On This Closed-End Muni Fund

Introduction

I first wrote about Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) in June 2019 in the article "Leveraged Municipal Bond Funds - Expect Dividend Growth". At that time, my thesis was that the yield curve would begin to steepen as the Fed started cutting short-term rates. This would decrease the cost of leverage for the fund and enable distributions to increase. In that article, I showed that NUO's monthly distribution amount was well-correlated with the 2-20 year US Treasury spread.

Since then, the fund did raise its distribution as I predicted, from 4.18 to 4.40 cents per month beginning with the 11/1/2019 distribution. That represents a 5.26% increase in income and gives the fund a 3.36% yield based on a $15.70 share price. The share price has appreciated in line with the distribution increase so that the yield on the fund is very close to where it was when I wrote the last article.

There were other factors driving the distribution increase than the ones I outlined in June, however. First, the fund was targeted by an activist shareholder, Saba Capital Management LP, who tried to use the fund's expense ratio and discount to net asset value to persuade shareholders to change fund management. This proxy battle ultimately failed, but may have prompted the existing manager to take additional risk by buying out-of-state bonds to boost income. The discount to NAV did narrow, from 12% at the end of June to below 9% by the end of 3Q. It has since widened back out to 10.5%.

While the Fed cut the funds rate target three times in the second half of 2019, it did not cause a sustainable steepening of the yield curve. In fact, the 2-20 year spread first narrowed from 56 basis points at the end of June to 31bp at the end of September before widening again to 67bp at year-end as the macro outlook brightened. It narrowed again to 50bp at the end of January 2020 on the flight-to-safety trade over virus fears. In addition to the treasury yield curve failing to steepen, muni bond yields have fallen even more than treasuries of similar maturity. While that is good for the fund's NAV, it limits appreciation potential going forward.

The Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund still has a safe dividend with a coverage ratio over 100%. However, I no longer expect significant increases in the fund's distribution to happen soon. For that reason, I consider the fund a Hold and would not add to my position at this time. Before getting bullish, I would want to see the yield curve steepen again and also see muni bond yields increase relative to treasuries.

Activist Prompts Riskier Strategy

NUO has been trading at a discount to net asset value for most of the last decade. In 2019, this drew the attention of Saba Capital Management LP. Saba frequently attempts to gain control of closed-end funds trading at a discount to NAV. Saba submitted its own slate of fund trustees along with a proposal to declassify the board and allow all trustees to be elected at once. Saba issued a letter to shareholders stressing the discount to NAV and asking shareholders to replace current management.

Date Source: Nuveen Fund Data Page

Saba's proposals ultimately failed at the annual meeting on 12/5/2019. It was just a little over a month before this that Nuveen increased the distribution. Unfortunately, it appears that they also decided sometime between February and August to add some risk to the fund by buying out-of-state bonds for higher income. This includes about 7.3% of bonds from other states and 2.7% of Puerto Rico sales tax bonds. Not only does this add risk but it also complicates tax filing for Ohio residents who need to correct their state return for the out-of-state income percentage which is liable to state income tax but not federal.

Data Sources: Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report, CEF Web Holdings

While Nuveen rebuffed the hostile takeover attempt by Saba and raised the distribution, they also increased the risk profile of the fund by adding out-of-state bonds and reducing core state holdings below 90%.

Yield Curve Flattens, Muni Yield Spread Goes More Negative

As I noted in my last write-up, the monthly distribution paid by NUO has correlated well to the spread between the 2 and 20-year treasuries. These maturities are similar to the term on the variable rate preferred securities the fund sells for leverage and the average maturity of the fund's holdings. I thought that upcoming Fed Funds rate cuts would help the yield curve steepen, but that was ultimately not the case.

Data Source: US Federal Reserve

Although the Fed Funds rate was cut three times in the second half of 2019, the 2-20 year treasury spread initially declined until the end of August, then began increasing as I had predicted through the end of 2019. Much of this was given back in January 2020 as the coronavirus scare prompted a flight to safety, re-flattening the yield curve.

The flight to safety impacted munis even more than treasuries. Here is a chart of the yield spread between benchmark muni bond yields from MBIS and similar maturity treasuries. The spread has pushed further into negative territory, indicating muni bond yields have declined faster than treasuries since October 2019.

Data Source: US Federal Reserve, mbis.com

For a specific example, here is the price chart of a 3.125% coupon, 20-year bond issued by the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority in November 2019. The bond initially traded at 96.733 for a yield of 3.35% and now trades for 101.461 for a yield of 2.956%.

With this ongoing drop in yields, it is not surprising that NUO had to turn to out of state issues to help boost income and raise the distribution.

Looking Ahead

If the coronavirus scare passes in a short amount of time, it is reasonable to think that the yield curve can resume its steepening trend. This would be good for NUO's income as the spread grows between the bonds it buys and the preferred securities it sells for leverage. Still, this flattening episode at the end of January shows how hard it is to get a sustained steepening of the yield curve. Inflation or strengthening economic growth would do it, but at the end of an economic cycle, these tend to be less likely. For this reason, I am less optimistic than I was in June about NUO increasing distributions further. The fund could further increase out-of-state allocations, but I would view this as a warning signal that the fund is stretching for growth. Investors should monitor the fund's holdings closely over the next few months.

I also do not see the need for a distribution cut in the near future as the fund reported a distribution coverage ratio of 105.1% at the end of 2019. I consider NUO safe to hold, but I would not buy more until the treasury yield curve shows signs of steepening again and muni yields increase closer to those of treasuries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.