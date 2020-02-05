Your Total Returns Will Go South If You Buy The Southern Company Now

The Southern Company (SO) is an excellent utility business, but no stock, no matter how excellent the underlying business, should be bought at any price - especially if it is trading at a premium to fair value. And at present, trading just 0.56% below its 52-week high of $71.10, and 47.88% above its 52-week low of $47.81, I believe that The Southern Company is trading at such a premium.

Several factors have led to the share price being bid up to $70.70 at present. Initially, its Q3 2019 results showed earnings-per-share of $1.34 beating estimates by $0.20, which caused a 2.3% surge in share price. Since then, the stock has rallied as a consequence of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, which has taken its toll on the markets and left investors scrambling for stable, defensive stocks such as utilities.

The Southern Company is a large utility, operating in six states. Image provided by J&A Engineering.

The Southern Company certainly qualifies as a stable, defensive utility. It operates seven regulated utilities in six states - Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia - which serve approximately nine million customers. It has sustainable business due to two key advantages: geographical entrenchment and government regulation.

Utilities are geographically specific entities. For the customers who live in the geographic areas which The Southern Company caters to, it would be cost-prohibitive to switch their electric supplier, which ensures customer retention. Furthermore, it is also expensive to build power plants and to clear the regulatory hurdles to gain permission to do so, which ensures a high barrier to competitive entry that keeps The Southern Company insulated from potential competitive threats.

That these factors have proved to be profitable competitive advantages for The Southern Company is clear from the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 18.47 billion 2.03 billion 2015 17.49 billion 2.42 billion 2016 19.86 billion 2.49 billion 2017 23.12 billion 880 million 2018 23.62 billion 2.24 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on The Southern Company's investor relations page.

The drop in net income for 2017 requires further explanation. The Southern Company is engaged in the construction of the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, and initially it seemed as though it would be able to complete this in partnership with Westinghouse, a subsidiary of Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY).

However, Westinghouse subsequently filed for bankruptcy in March 2017, overwhelmed by the costs involved in the construction of four nuclear reactors which ran into billions of dollars. This left The Southern Company having to take on the Vogtle project single-handedly, and while it has had to push the completion date forward to 2021 or 2022, it is steadfastly moving towards completion. The 2017 hit to net income was not repeated in 2018, and quarterly results for the present financial year testify to the anomalous nature of the 2017 results.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 5.38 billion 2.09 billion Q2 5.05 billion 902 million Q3 6 billion 1.32 billion Total 16.43 billion 4.31 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on The Southern Company's investor relations page.

Equally stable has been management's ability to wring profits from revenue, as testified to by the operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 24.23%. The previous five years show that this is a consistent trend, with 2017 being the outlier due to the Westinghouse bankruptcy.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2014 19.72 2015 24.48 2016 23.27 2017 11.08 2018 17.49

Figures collated from Morningstar.

Shareholder returns have paralleled this trend as well, with current return on equity (trailing twelve months) coming in at 17.47%, and the previous five years (barring 2017, again) showing a steady return.

Year Return On Equity (%) 2014 10.08 2015 11.75 2016 10.80 2017 3.44 2018 9.11

Figures collated from Morningstar.

One area that 2017 did not impact shareholders on was the dividend, which has been consecutively rising for eighteen years, and should still do so even with a rather high 79.94% payout ratio. This may seem unlikely given the long-term debt of $43.7 billion exceeding a net worth of $32.08 billion, but the ongoing expenditure required for the Vogtle project, in tandem with the capital-intensive nature of utility maintenance, makes this figure less troublesome than it initially appears. Short-term finances look healthier, with total current liabilities of $10.53 billion offset by total current assets of $9.92 billion, cash-on-hand worth $2.93 billion, and total accounts receivable of $3.39 billion.

I believe that the dividend will remain secure, though it is unlikely to be subject to high hikes going forward, as The Southern Company is profitable enough to service its debts and reward its current shareholders with continuing income. However, the high debt, the ongoing Vogtle project, and the fact that utilities are not a high growth business in general mean that investors would need a discount to fair value before investing here, particularly as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is estimated to be only 2.10%.

The Southern Company has shot up to the low-$70 range in recent months. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, The Southern Company trades at a share price of $70.70 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The current P/E is on par with the five-year average P/E of 16.26, but the dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.63%. So what is fair value for The Southern Company?

To determine fair value, I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.08 (16.20 / 15 = 1.08) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $65.46 (70.70 / 1.08 = 65.46). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.00 (16.20 / 16.26 = 1.00) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $70.70 (70.70 / 1.00 = 70.70).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.32 (4.63 / 3.51 = 1.32) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $53.56 (70.70 / 1.32 = 53.56). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $63.24 (65.46 + 70.70 + 53.56 / 3 = 63.24). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently overvalued by 12%.

While The Southern Company is an excellent utility that will continue to reward shareholders with income and good overall total returns going forward, its forecasted EPS growth is too low to consider purchasing the stock at a 12% premium. In summary, The Southern Company is a hold, but not a buy at present. It is, however, certainly worth keeping an eye on for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.