STAG Industrial: A REIT Of The Future

There seems to be a mindset in the current market that the newest technological advances and data are the industries to be in. While I will not disagree with this, I do think that there are a lot of sectors that are beginning to get overlooked and are presenting opportunities in the market. One of these opportunities may be STAG Industrial (STAG).

Who is STAG?

STAG is, in their own words, "only pure-play industrial REIT active across the entire domestic industrial real estate market". In my words, STAG owns and rents out warehouses/properties for industrial use by various companies.

This is boring.

But guess what? I love companies that do boring things in boring industries because most of the time that leads to boring consistent increases in profits and revenues.

STAG, currently, operates about 86 million square feet of warehouses that equate to 430 different properties, with the highest annual based rental revenue (or ABR) from one company being only 2.0%. In fact, the top 10 tenants only account for about 11.9% of ABR.

Notable companies in the top ten include Ford (F), FedEx (FDX), and Amazon (AMZN). Currently, Amazon is their second-highest ABR, and with the increase in e-commerce, it is easy to see that the warehouse space provided by STAG is something that will continue to be needed in all of the United States. In fact, according to their recent investor presentation, ~43% of their tenants are already involved in e-commerce.

The Portfolio

I touched briefly on the STAG portfolio in the previous section, but let's take a deeper dive inside. The STAG rental portfolio is one that has grown significantly since their IPO in 2011. What started as a REIT with 14.2 million square feet, 93 properties, and an equity market cap of $290 million, now has transformed into 86 million square feet from 430 properties, and the equity market cap has grown to over 4 billion dollars. Now, that is some major growth in 8 years.

The portfolio also boasts over 60 markets in 37 different states, the majority of leases with at least a three-year commitment (weighted average of 5.1 years), exposure to 45 different industries, and more than 87% of the tenants have annual revenue of over $100 million. In fact, as of the 2018 annual report, only $642 thousand of rental revenue was month to month of their reported $309 million.

Add to this that the current occupancy sits at 94.8% and it is all very comforting when there are some people that are talking about a recession possibility.

The Financials

Here is what we all have been waiting for, the money. Who cares about the portfolio of tenants, the properties, or the equity market cap when what we all really want to know is how the company is doing financially. Well, I am actually happy to report that it looks pretty solid.

From 2016-2018, STAG increased its FFO (funds from operations) from $135 million to a staggering $190 million. This is just above a 40% increase. So far, in 2019, through three quarters, STAG has already produced $174 million in FFO. This should enable STAG, in my estimate, to have a full-year 2019 FFA of around $220-230 million. This would be another phenomenal year of growth, one that has again surpassed the 20% growth mark. The growth, again, can be credited to smart and aggressive acquisitions by the company.

Obviously, we all know that a huge part of REITs is acquisitions and this is something that STAG has been doing very well over its short history. It has been acquiring properties all over the nation and leasing them appropriately. Acquisitions are great to grow FFO, but not if that means a company's debt begins to swing out of control. There are a couple of ways to look at debt, and I want to take a look at both.

The first is the leverage ratio that is simply calculated by debt/assets. STAG's leverage ratio, as of their third quarter report of 2019, would come to about 42%. This is not a ratio that has me staying up at night, but I would love to see it in the mid-30s.

The second is the Debt/EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization). This is the long-term debt of the company vs. its earnings. This ratio in normal REITs is usually around 3.5:1. Currently, STAG sits at a higher ratio of around 5:1. This is a bit worrisome for me in terms of their current growth techniques as well as the coverage of future debt and dividend growth.

Those two debt ratios lead me to my next point... dilution. STAG, actually, just issued a stock offering of around 8.75 million shares. They intend to use it to pay off some debt and acquire some new properties. This, as an investor, is not what I want to see. Not only does issuing shares mean that growth may begin to slow as the refocusing of debt begins, but it also means that the cost of dividend payments will be on the rise. This could put the future growth of the dividend in jeopardy.

The Valuation

Now that we have got through a brief overview of the company, their portfolio, and what their financial situation looks like, let's talk about their current valuation.

As of writing, STAG, currently, sits at $32.88 a share which equates to a market cap of $4.9 billion. Based on FFO (funds from operations), I would say that the price is a bit steep currently for STAG. I would feel much more comfortable buying into shares at a price that doesn't warrant a continued double-digit revenue growth rate over a sustained period of time.

So, what do the analysts say about STAG's future growth? Analysts, currently, are calling for around 11% for future revenue growth, which I could definitely see happening and, along with the dividend, could end up equaling around a 15% annual ride up by STAG.

On a separate note, the dividend, paid monthly, currently, sits at 4.38%, a little lower than some other REITs but is very safe, in my opinion. STAG, currently, has 9 years of dividend growth, which I expect them to maintain, but the growth rate may begin to reduce as they look to pay off debts.

Conclusion

I think that you could do a lot worse than parking money into STAG, as you will be able to count on monthly dividend payments and a relatively safe ride, but I think that at the current valuation, you could do much better elsewhere. Don't get me wrong, I like STAG, I really do, but I don't think that there's much left to chew off this bone at its current cost. You are currently buying it at a top cost and need that 10-15% growth rate to be fulfilled to get the returns that warrant placing money into a position for the long term.

I will continue to wait for another drop before I invest, something that I will be looking forward to in, hopefully, the very near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.