VAALCO Energy's Growth Is Undervalued

After feeling the negative effects of a low oil price for a number of years, VAALCO Energy (EGY) is finally past its turnaround and finds itself at the start of its growth phase. Thus far, this is going much better than initially expected with the company already having achieved its growth goals for the entire fiscal year 2020 before it even started. Yet, a lot of investors seem to have missed the recent positive developments surrounding this company that make it a good investment, even with the current oil price.

Business

VAALCO is an oil exploration and production company based in the US. Despite it being based in the US, all of its revenue is currently derived from Gabon where it operates its fields with other partners. The plan is to expand operations to Equatorial Guinea in the near future, where it already owns assets as well.

The company reports both gross barrels of oil per day as well as net barrels of oil per day. Gross barrels indicate the total number of barrels that have been produced while net barrels are VAALCO’s 31% working interest less 13% royalty payment. This is also called net of royalty, or “NRI”.

A short overview of the assets in Gabon:

Recent financial results

The volatility of the oil prices during the past five or so years has put many oil-related businesses in a difficult spot. VAALCO responded by making sure the balance sheet remained solid during this period, as mentioned in their latest 10K:

In the light of the volatility of oil prices over the past several years, we have focused on maximizing our margins by reducing costs, paying off debt, divesting non-core assets, minimizing capital expenditures and maintaining our existing production at optimal levels.

This approach has proved to be a success. Liquidity has been improving lately as the company managed to regain a positive cash flow in 2017 which is only increasing further.

Lowering costs and expenses has had its desired effect. The normalized free cash flow breakeven level is currently at $47 Brent while Brent trades above around $55 at the moment. Over the past twelve months, a free cash flow of $25.9 mln was recorded, a strong yield of 20%.

Partly as a result of the lowered spending, however, production has been in a downtrend for a number of years.

The above numbers are gross bopd. The net production looks as follows for the recent years.

Declining production volumes like these might look gloomy, but these were merely temporary and partly the result of management optimizing the performance during difficult times.

Five-year growth plan

Now that the company has improved its balance sheet and is able to generate strong free cash flow, the focus has shifted from survival to growth. Earlier this year, a five-year growth plan was announced to drastically increase the company’s value. A short overview of just how management plans to achieve this is as follows:

The Etame and Gamba wells are the ones located in Gabon. A lot of progress is already being made there. Thus far, the average production rate of 2019 has been 3,414 bopd, but with the new growth path, this production rate is about to surge. More capital is allocated to CAPEX to make this happen. For the drilling campaign of 2019/2020, the CAPEX is expected between $28 mln and $35 mln compared to a trailing twelve months CAPEX of $4.3 mln and $14.1 mln last fiscal year.

Gabon

The fruits of this labor are already showing as recent well drilling operations have proved more than satisfactory.

For the fourth quarter, the Etame 9H well and the Etame 11H well were to be developed. The guided stabilized rate for the Etame 9H well was 2,500 - 3,500 gross bopd, or 675 - 960 net bopd. Initially, the well was brought online at a rate of 5,500 gross bopd with 1,500 net bopd. A month later, it was announced that this rate had declined to a more stable rate of 4,200 gross bopd, or 1,145 net bopd which is still significantly above expectations.

The Etame 11H well had the same production guidance which it also managed to outperform. The well was brought online at a stabilized initial flow rate of 5,200 gross bopd or 1,400 net bopd, although a small initial decline is expected here as well. Together with the Etame 9H well, the current production rate of Etame 11H brings VAALCO’s production to 5,900 net bopd, an increase of 73% compared to the average production of the first three quarters of 2019.

Besides the success of these two wells, even more growth is expected going forward. For example, an additional 200 net bopd will likely be added soon as Etame 10H will come back online. It was also mentioned that a third well would be added should the results of Etame 9H and 11H wells be better than expected, so we still have that to look out for. This is the SE Etame 4 well which has an estimated reserve of 4-10 mln barrels and an expected IP rate of 3,000-4,200 gross bopd or 825 - 1,100 net bopd. These are just a couple of examples of growth prospects. So there is even more upside expected to the already strong growth that the company has recently seen in Gabon.

Equatorial Guinea

VAALCO has a 31% working interest in an undeveloped portion of a block offshore Equatorial Guinea that was acquired by the company in 2012. The Block P interest was in suspension until September 2018. It was then announced that GEPetrol had to introduce a new investor or joint venture owner to the EG MMH by March 28, 2019. Upon approval of the new joint owner, the contractor group had one year to drill an exploration well. Currently, the company and joint venture owners are evaluating the timing and budgeting of the whole operation, including the approval of a production plan.

A recent news release also showed that the company is in talks with Levene Hydrocarbon to become a contract operator for the oil blocks they were recently awarded.

Exactly what to expect from Equatorial Guinea is difficult to estimate. But any growth on top of the strong growth numbers the company is already seeing in Gabon will have a positive effect on its share price.

Easily beating guidance

When management announced the latest quarterly earnings (Q3) it also gave guidance for its production. The exit rate for Q4 was initially expected to be 3,800-4,100 net bopd. After the success of Etame 9H, this was raised to 4,500-4,700 net bopd, up 16% from its previous estimate. It even managed to beat this guidance as it exited 2019 with a production rate of 4,800 net bopd. This landed the Q4 average production at 3,664 net bopd, beating the issued guidance of 3,100-3,500.

Things are already looking similarly well for the FY 2020. The guidance given during the Q3 presentation for FY 2020 is as follows:

Net production is expected to average 4,100-4,925 bopd for the entire fiscal year. But with the recent better than expected new wells’ performance, the net production is already at 5,900 with more growth opportunities in the upcoming fiscal year. So besides beating the guidance for Q4 of 2019, it already seems that VAALCO will easily beat its guidance for the upcoming year as well.

Recent trend

Throughout the year, the number of barrels sold has been low due to the earlier mentioned declining production rate which has pressured financial results compared to 2018 as well as a lower oil price. Last quarter saw a yoy revenue decline of 30.4% for example. Despite the decline, VAALCO still managed to stay significantly free cash flow positive over the past twelve months. In total, $25.9 mln in free cash flow was realized, or a yield of 20%. Going forward, this yield is expected to remain strong with significant upside potential due to the rising production volume. At the same time, the surging production volume will also lower the breakeven point for free cash flow in terms of the oil price, lowering the risk for the company.

The high free cash flow yield allows the company to look for further growth as discussed earlier in the article. It also creates the possibility for management to repurchase shares of VAALCO. On June 20th of last year, it was announced that a stock repurchase program for up to $10 mln had been approved. Up until November, 1,606,719 shares have been repurchased at an average price of $1,80 for $2,9 mln, or 2,8% of the total shares outstanding.

Free cash flow leads to upside

Looking at the tangible book value of VAALCO, the stock might not seem undervalued at first. The tangible book value is currently $84 mln, or a P/B of 1.54. However, the reason for this stock’s undervaluation is its current free cash flow combined with the massive growth that is already happening. At the end of 2016, the tangible book value was slightly negative. So a lot of value has already been created. This all happened while VAALCO also paid down all debt and grew its cash pile to $57.2, a P/C ratio of 2.27.

the current free cash flow yield of 20% is an outstanding number if you think how a large portion of the industry is still struggling. However, the average Brent price of the past four quarters has been $64,64, while the price has recently taken a dive to almost $55 per barrel.

With the new production level, the annual normalized free cash flow would still be over $18.3 mln, a 14.1% yield, should Brent hover around its current price level of $55. This estimate does not take into account the lowering of the free cash flow breakeven level due to the risen production and is based on the earlier shown free cash flow guidance that the company has given during its Q3 2019 presentation. A recovery of the oil prices will give a significant boost to the free cash flow.

Risks

The biggest risk to VAALCO’s results is, not surprisingly, the oil price. It has been increasingly volatile lately. The most recent risk has been the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China. Despite a production surge, the company could still suffer the consequences of a further declining oil price. So this is definitely something to keep an eye out for. Luckily the announced free cash flow breakeven level lied at $47 Brent before the production surge. Since a lot of the costs are fixed, it is expected that the breakeven point will decline further with the production build, creating an extra margin of safety.

VAALCO’s current operation is in Gamba, an OPEC member. Therefore, there remains the risk that it will someday be limited in its expansion as OPEC could decide to cut oil production further to 1.7 mln barrels/day. Thus far, the company has not been obliged to participate in the cuts. However, since the last quarterly report, more cuts have been announced by OPEC. It has also been reported that the countries might cut even more oil on the back of fear of the impact that the Coronavirus will have on oil demand.

Conclusion

Should the oil price fail to recover, VAALCO would still be one of the better picks in the industry as it holds such a strong free cash flow yield, and a low free cash flow breakeven level while already having a strong cash pile. There is not a lot of downside risk in case the oil price declines further towards its breakeven level, while there is a lot of upside in case the Brent oil price remains well above $50 per barrel. This is especially the case with the recent, and possibly future, production increase. I am long VAALCO but will keep an eye on Brent.

