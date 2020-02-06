Retirement Strategy: The Business Owner's Challenge

These possibilities are worthwhile to know, even for those who don't currently own a small business.

We'll outline when and why each type of retirement account makes sense.

Much of what we covered in our recent Roth article applies to self-employed individuals.

This article was co-produced by Williams Equity Research.

In case you missed it, we recently introduced a new series of articles focusing on retirement strategies. The first article focused on maximizing your Roth IRA and the second centered around REITs.

There are many interesting studies done on net savings and retirement readiness related to 401(k)s, like this one from the Brookings Institute. And numerous organizations have reported that approximately half of Americans have no retirement savings.

There are many interesting studies done on net savings and retirement readiness related to 401(k)s, like this one from the Brookings Institute. And numerous organizations have reported that approximately half of Americans have no retirement savings.

Of those who do, most are invested in employee-sponsored plans.

But self-employed persons – who we'll use interchangeably with business owners – don’t have that luxury. They also receive much less unsolicited support from the media, leaving them to wade through numerous convoluted options by themselves.

Yet the information below isn’t just valuable for business owners. If you’re an employee of a small company or ever plan to start your own business, we recommend you read on.

Traditional or Roth IRA

Before we officially begin, remember that we are not tax advisers and are not providing tax advice. So double check all information with the IRS website (which we link to throughout for your convenience) and your CPA.

Now, before we get too far into the weeds, it’s best to assess your own personal situation. If your business is new and/or just required an unexpected investment of capital, a run-of-the-mill Traditional or Roth IRA could be worthwhile options to explore.

Several of the possibilities discussed below enable business owners to invest tens of thousands of dollars annually. Which is great at first glance. But what if:

Your budget only leaves $5,000 for retirement in 2020 The $6,000 IRA cap (same limit as from 2019) isn't a restriction Your setup and ongoing simplicity is unmatched.

(Also, don't forget the IRS has an additional $1,000 catch-up provision for those 50 and over.)

A traditional IRA permits a tax deduction against your income provided it does not exceed certain levels. A Roth does not, but it does provide indefinite tax-free income and capital gains (subject, like the rest of the tax code, to any future changes in law).

Consult our Roth IRA article for additional details on this subject.

This solution does not involve employees. But if your firm does have a few without an established plan, they can take advantage of traditional and Roth IRAs as well.

This retirement strategy is the easiest one – once you obtain a good grasp on what makes the most sense to place in which type of IRA, a topic we covered in depth in our first retirement article.

Defined Benefit Plans

Defined Benefit Plans, or DBAs, carry unique benefits but have gone the way of the dodo for a few reasons.

On the plus side, they do allow one-person business owners to structure effectively unlimited retirement savings. DBAs are pension plans designed by the pensioner – in this case the business owner.

After involving an actuary and paying high setup fees, you'll need to make an annual commitment to the fund. Any alterations (e.g., greater commitment amounts due to market performance) require additional costs.

Even so, DBAs could be an optimal choice when business owners have no employees, but very high earnings and savings capacity and consistency. For example, a plan could be constructed permitting annual contributions of more than $100,000. That’s far beyond what's possible through any other retirement account discussed in this article.

When we looked into services that establish DBAs, it appears that, in most cases, they range from $3,000 to $4,000.

Then there’s ongoing costs. These include:

Filings with the IRS and Department of Labor

Reviews by an actuary

Monitoring plan compliance

Ensuring plan contributions are made on time.

These vary from $1,500 to $15,000, depending on the load borne by the business owner and number of employees. DBAs also only make sense when business owners are very confident in their companies’ outlook to make contributions over many years.

Conclusion: For the business owner with very high and consistent earnings willing to absorb thousands in startup and reoccurring annual costs, the DBA permits the highest theoretical retirement savings: Unlimited.

Solo or One-Participant 401(k)

Sticking with the theme of a newer or smaller business, the Solo 401(k) is the next step up. The IRS prefers the "one-participant" label, but it's also known as a solo-k, uni-k, or one-participant k.

This strategy comes with both additional complexity and advantages.

First, the owner is both the employee and employer. For those working for companies offering 401(k) plans, think of it as making decisions on behalf of the plan, with you as the participant.

The business owner can elect to contribute as much as 100% of earned income up to $19,500 in 2020, or $26,000 if age 50-plus. These are up $500 and $1,000, respectively, vs. 2019.

If those numbers appear familiar, it's because they’re the same limits applied to your average company-sponsored 401(k). This only makes sense, giving the business owner the right to contribute to his company's plan like any other employee.

Second, the business itself – as directed by the owner – can contribute up to 25% of said owner's compensation. The IRS states that the solo 401(k) plan defines compensation, but later goes on to define it anyway.

The "earned income" figure is slightly cumbersome, we admit, and takes several seconds to grasp. But it amounts to net earnings from self-employment after deducting:

One-half of your self-employment tax Contributions for yourself

These adjustments make sense in the context of what the IRS is trying to achieve.

Just like with participants in a company-sponsored plan, there’s a $57,000 limit to total contributions, up from $56,000 in 2019.

Let's walk through an example.

Sally and You

Sally owns an up-and-coming Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha. After years of slow progress as the only employee, she managed to bring home $150,000 in earned income in 2019.

Now, as a keen investor, she knows that saving is half the battle and decides to maximize her retirement contribution under a solo 401(k) plan.

That’s why she makes an elective deferral up to the annual limit of $19,500, given she is 40. As the business owner, she also gives herself the maximum non-elective contribution of 25% of her earned income, or $37,500.

Coupled with her elective deferral of $19,500, she’s contributed the annual maximum of $57,000.

Sally also read my “retirement strategy” article, carefully consulted with her CPA, and remembered to deduct one half of her self-employment tax and the contributions made to her account when calculating earned income.

If her business was structured as a sole proprietorship or single-member LLC, she could use a special rule for those entity types, permitting the contribution of 25% of net self-employment income minus the same deductions we discussed previously. That would have a limit of $280,000 in compensation applied in 2019.

And here’s a bonus in case Sally is married: The "spouse rule" allows a business owner to hire her spouse and contribute separately. As a couple, this effectively doubles their retirement savings capacity to $114,000m or $127,000 if both are over 50.

As a special side note, the IRS is imperfect, but it isn’t stupid. So, no, individuals can’t participate in another 401(k) to supersede the contribution limits stated above.

Limits are associated with individuals, not plans.

Lastly, solo 401(k) plans aren’t subject to "nondiscrimination testing". These rules, which apply to standard 401(k)s, ensure employees receive similar treatment, not disparate benefits.

Business owners utilizing solo 401(k)s, however, do need to file a form with the IRS annually once the account has more than $250,000 in assets.

Overall, this is clearly superior to the Roth or traditional IRA for those with the ability and desire to save more for retirement. There's also minimal additional complexity.

Solo 401(k)s can be established in a Roth (after tax, and often called a Roth 401(k)) or traditional IRA (pre-tax) style. That’s a benefit many other plans do not have.

They’re likely the best option for businesses run completely by the owner – or the owner and their spouse – provided the expected contributions exceed that already available under a traditional or Roth IRA.

Simplified Employee Pension Plan ("SEP") IRA

SEP IRAs and solo 401(k)s are analogous in many ways. The type of firm (i.e., low number of employees) they’re suitable for overlaps, and their annual contribution limits, formulas, and flexibility are identical.

However, SEP IRAs are easier to maintain, as no reporting to the IRS is necessary regardless of account values. So why not use them?

First, the SEP is a pre-tax solution only. No Roth alternative is available, unlike with the Solo 401(k).

Plus, the percentage of pay contributed to each employee by the business owner must be identical. This can quickly create challenges when business owners want to maximize contributions to their own retirement account.

Practically speaking, SEP enjoy:

Potentially higher contribution amounts by the employee (e.g. $6,000 versus a traditional IRA’s $19,500). The ability for the firm to contribute to the retirement account up to a combined contribution limit of $57,000 – which the business owner also must invest proportionately in all employees' retirement accounts.

Let's walk through a concrete example.

As a business owner, you decide to contribute 25% of your earned income (as previously defined) toward your SEP IRA. This means you also must contribute 25% of each eligible employee’s compensation to their SEP IRA, with "eligible" employees being defined by the IRS as:

At least 21 years old

Been employed at your firm during three of the last five years

Earned at least $600 from your firm in the past 12 months

This system also permits the deduction of all your employer contributions when calculating business taxes.

The SEP IRA has many of the benefits of the solo 401(k). However, it’s more suitable for a small business with a handful of highly valued employees rather than just the owner or the owner and their spouse.

SIMPLE IRA

The Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees, or SIMPLE, IRA is designed for businesses with up to 100 employees. It's essentially a company-provided traditional IRA with less operational hassles than a full-blown 401k.

Unlike other solutions, SIMPLE IRAs require the business owner to contribute to employees' retirement accounts within strict parameters. They’re therefore not a great fit for one-person operations or businesses run by an owner and his/her spouse. Solo 401(k) or traditional/Roth IRA are probably superior in those cases.

For SIMPLE IRAs, employees can contribute up to $13,000 in 2020, or $16,500 if 50 or over. These are both up $500 vs. 2019.

The mandatory employer contributions are:

Up to 3% of the employee’s pay, not limited by annual compensation.

Non-elective contributions equal to 2% of the employee’s compensation based on a maximum salary of $285,000 ($280,000 in 2019).

The Department of Labor also has rules around when deferrals must be made, adding a layer of complexity.

In addition, if you make a withdrawal within the first two years of participation in a SIMPLE IRA, the regular 10% penalty goes up to 25%. This severely limits rolling one over to another retirement account, at least within that time window.

Now, there's a lesser-discussed 401(k) version out there that allows participants to make loans against their retirement accounts. But it requires more administrative oversight and probably isn’t worth the incremental cost unless the firm has many employees.

In line with the other solutions, the business receives a tax deduction for contributions to employee accounts. Like SEP IRAs, there's no Roth version available.

In our view, SIMPLE IRAs only work for larger firms (but less than 100 employees) that are transitioning toward a standard 401(k) but want a less costly and easier to maintain solution in the interim.

Final Takeaways

As business owners ourselves, we understand the myriad of daily sacrifices self-employment entails. The investment isn't just financial but also emotional, not to mention time you can't get back.

And that dedication can create unintended consequences.

Financial advisers often struggle to convince business owners to diversify outside of their business. The plans we've discussed today are great tools for hard-working self-employed persons to build a stable nest egg – independent of their companies’ long-term success.

At some point in our lives, we've probably all shaken our head in disbelief at stories of Enron or Worldcom employees who had all their savings in their company's stock.

But investing all cash flow back into a business can create a similar risk profile. To offset this risk, it may be worth it to direct some profits to one of the retirement plans covered in this article.

Regardless, we’ll continue to provide regular retirement-related guidance to subscribers, as its importance in the broader realm of intelligent investing cannot be overstated.

Stay tuned for more articles on retirement including a list of some of the most popular REITs for retirement, including Realty Income (O), W.P. Carey (WPC), Store Capital (STOR), and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STOR, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.