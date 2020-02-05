Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/3/20

Includes: EPD, IFF, LJPC, PPR, SCHW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/3/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will start to increase this week, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • La Jolla Pharm (LJPC)
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (IFF)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Reinsurance Of Amer (RGA)
  • Independent Bank (IBTX)
  • UMB Financial (UMBF)
  • Schwab Charles (SCHW)
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR)
  • Lam Research (LRCX)
  • IHS Markit (INFO)
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
  • FLEX (FLEX)
  • Datadog (DDOG)
  • Colgate Palmolive (CL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN)
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC)
  • Alector (ALEC)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$20,917,136

2

Flynn James E

BO

Black Diamond Therapeutics

BDTX

JB*

$7,600,000

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$6,775,769

4

Boze Brandon B

DIR, BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$5,329,829

5

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$5,123,640

6

Tang Kevin C

DIR, BO

La Jolla Pharm

LJPC

JB*

$1,146,969

7

Teague Aj

CEO, DIR

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$500,360

8

Wehner David M

DIR

Alector

ALEC

JB*

$500,000

9

Guinn Patricia Lynn

DIR

Reinsurance Of Amer

RGA

B

$288,580

10

Smith G Stacy

DIR

Independent Bank

IBTX

B

$266,650

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Schwab Charles

CB, DIR, BO

Schwab Charles

SCHW

S

$10,061,150

2

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$9,083,180

3

Archer Timothy

PR, CEO

Lam Research

LRCX

AS

$3,080,000

4

Roedel Richard

DIR

IHS Markit

INFO

S

$2,476,900

5

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$1,662,597

6

Callahan Michael James

DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$1,614,312

7

Kemper J Mariner

CB, CEO

UMB Financial

UMBF

S

$1,481,822

8

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$1,443,126

9

Cook Ian M

CB, DIR

Colgate Palmolive

CL

AS

$1,355,462

10

Collier Christopher

CFO

FLEX

FLEX

AS

$1,203,651

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.