Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/3/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/3/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will start to increase this week, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

La Jolla Pharm (LJPC)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Intl Flavors (IFF)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Reinsurance Of Amer (RGA)

Independent Bank (IBTX)

UMB Financial (UMBF)

Schwab Charles (SCHW)

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Lam Research (LRCX)

IHS Markit (INFO)

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

FLEX (FLEX)

Datadog (DDOG)

Colgate Palmolive (CL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trinity Industries (TRN)

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Alector (ALEC)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $20,917,136 2 Flynn James E BO Black Diamond Therapeutics BDTX JB* $7,600,000 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $6,775,769 4 Boze Brandon B DIR, BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $5,329,829 5 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $5,123,640 6 Tang Kevin C DIR, BO La Jolla Pharm LJPC JB* $1,146,969 7 Teague Aj CEO, DIR Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $500,360 8 Wehner David M DIR Alector ALEC JB* $500,000 9 Guinn Patricia Lynn DIR Reinsurance Of Amer RGA B $288,580 10 Smith G Stacy DIR Independent Bank IBTX B $266,650

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Schwab Charles CB, DIR, BO Schwab Charles SCHW S $10,061,150 2 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $9,083,180 3 Archer Timothy PR, CEO Lam Research LRCX AS $3,080,000 4 Roedel Richard DIR IHS Markit INFO S $2,476,900 5 Hsing Michael CEO, DIR Monolithic Power MPWR S $1,662,597 6 Callahan Michael James DIR Datadog DDOG AS $1,614,312 7 Kemper J Mariner CB, CEO UMB Financial UMBF S $1,481,822 8 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $1,443,126 9 Cook Ian M CB, DIR Colgate Palmolive CL AS $1,355,462 10 Collier Christopher CFO FLEX FLEX AS $1,203,651

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

