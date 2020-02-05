Natural Gas Storage: The Weather Models Have Continued To Disappoint The Bulls

ECMWF 00z model was very bearish vs. yesterday's results, but total degree days are still projected to rise above the norm on Feb. 14.

We anticipate to see a draw of 131 bcf, which is 97 bcf larger than a year ago and 12 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending January 31), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) dropped by another 17.2% w-o-w (from 198 to 164). Indeed, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was as much as 32.0% below last year's level and 17.0% below the 30-year norm. Cooling demand remained too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption.

This week

This week (ending February 7), the weather conditions will get even warmer. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will drop by another 7.7% w-o-w (from 164 to 151). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 115 bcf/d and 120 bcf/d, which is approximately 9.4% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 6.2% below last year's level and as much as 20% below the 30-year norm.

Next week

Next week (ending February 14), the weather conditions are expected to get colder. The number of HDDs is currently projected to increase by 8.2% w-o-w (from 151 to 164). In annual terms, however, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is currently expected to decline by around 12.1%. The deviation from the norm should be less severe, but still negative - approximately -8.7%. Although, the deviation from the norm is negative - i.e., "bearish" - it is smaller than during previous periods of "bearish weather" - particularly, at the end of December/beginning of January (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

Overall, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that TDDs should reach a near-term low on around Feb. 10-Feb. 12 and should then generally trend higher and possibly rise above the norm on Feb. 14.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is still a disagreement in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 107.9 bcf/d worth of natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), but ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 106.6 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 122.8 bcf/d (some 15.5% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by robust LNG sales.

Indeed, combined LNG stocks (at six major facilities) currently stand at just 54% of total observed capacity (see the chart below). This is a bullish signal for exports (with all other things being equal) as it indicates that strong LNG feedgas flows are likely to continue.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors have a minor bullish impact on natural gas consumption in both relative and absolute terms. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 8.0 bcf/d (0.5 bcf/d above last year's level and 1.6 bcf/d above 5-year average). Additionally, nuclear outages are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. Indeed, the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants is likely to increase in the nearest future as nuclear outages have already reached a near-term low and from now on should continue rising until mid-April (at least).

However, stronger wind, hydro, and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a minor bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2019). We estimate the net impact to be around +2.7 bcf/d (+0.1 bcf/d vs. 2019).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, in the week ending February 7, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance in the U.S. will be looser (vs. the same week in 2019) by +1.0 bcf/d (as per EIA methodology). We expect the balance to get even looser in the week ending February 14 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations based on EIA methodology (Lower-48 states + Alaska). The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 131 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 97 bcf smaller than a year ago and 12 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to expand by 131 bcf (in total) over the next 3 weeks (4 EIA reports): from +524 bcf today to +655 bcf in the week ending February 21.

