NanoViricides: Don't Buy The Coronavirus Hype

NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) has been on a wild ride since the Coronavirus outbreak. This microcap company that has stated that it is working on a treatment closed Monday at $10.82, already 44% off of its high made last week. Even with the pull back, the market cap has ballooned about $60 million from just over $10 million to over $70 million so far this year. It has happened on nothing more than being in the right place at the right time and there is no guarantee that NNVC can capitalize on its recent luck.

While researching NNVC, two fellow authors on Seeking Alpha - Biologics and White Diamond Research - beat me to the punch. They both put forth cogent arguments as to why it is very unlikely that NNVC will produce a viable Coronavirus vaccine based on limited funds and a history of a non-performing pipeline. Therefore, I will focus on the financing side of things that will provide support to the same bearish conclusion. NNVC is an expensive trading vehicle for day traders and a profit machine for recent institutional investors. It is not a very good long term investment.

Financing at $3 puts a stranglehold on the company

As NNVC was first headed up on hype, it was clear that the company was desperate for financing and played its hand too soon. As of September 30, 2019, NNVC had a working capital deficit of $1.3 million which included just $0.9 million in cash and a $1.6 million quarterly burn rate. The bank account was likely barren at the start of 2020 before a gift landed at the company's feet in the form of a virus that has infected thousands, killed hundreds and has put the world on alert.

On January 24, NNVC announced a secondary offering of 2.5 million shares at $3.00 which raised $6.9 million net of fees for the company. In addition to being a steep discount to the market price at the time, this financing also set the wheels in motion that will completely strap the company of any further cash resources. NNVC entered into a settlement agreement with investors in a previous secondary from last February. The agreement expunges certain restrictive covenants in the prior offering. It exchanges warrants for 677,224 common shares and warrants to purchase 347,222 common shares at an exercise price of $3.00 per share with an expiry date of August 27, 2024.

While the $3 strike might be worrisome for even more dilution at that price, not to fear, they won't be exercised any time soon. Why? NNVC only has 7.5 million shares authorized and this SEC filing confirms that it has hit that limit:

The New Warrants are, subject to the availability of authorized shares of Common Stock of which there are none today.

So NNVC managed to secure $7 million worth of funds which should be enough to carry on status quo for a year. But it is certainly not enough to actually develop any vaccine for the Coronavirus or anything else. NNVC can't finance until it holds a meeting with shareholders to approve an increase to the amount of authorized shares. That might be good news for day traders as there is no threat of another prospectus filing any time soon. But it pretty much guarantees that the company won't be able to develop anything at a time when there are several companies with the financial wherewithal and monetary support from government and international agencies to develop a vaccine for the Coronavirus.

Empery Asset Management participated in the financing

Shortly after the $3.00 secondary closed, Empery Asset Management, LP filed a 13G stating that it owns 381,728 NNVC shares, approximately 5.67% of the shares outstanding. Empery is a fund that specializes in low quality microcap investments. Below is a screenshot of its historical top holdings:

The list is a veritable who's who of undercapitalized startup companies that have stocks with 5-year ski slope charts. But the first thing that stands out is that Great Basin Scientific (OTCPK:GBSNQ) was Empery's "top holding". For those who don't know that story, GBSN is likely the worst destroyer of shareholder value and biggest running joke of the microcap world. It had a series of reverse splits including 1-for-80, 1-for-300 and 1-for-2000 in late 2016 and early 2017. The end result was the following chart:

That's right, GBSN once had a $600 billion split adjusted stock price before the vulture financiers dug their teeth in with convertible debt. An article titled "Great Basin Scientific, Inc. - How Long Will It Survive?" gets into some details of that mess which includes Empery as a participant in the convertible debt that diluted shareholders to oblivion several times over. Sabby was another fund involved in GBSN which also has gotten involved with the financing of NNVC.

If Empery buys and holds all of these positions, it would have ceased to exist long ago. That's not what it does. Funds like Empery take advantage of pumps on small float stocks like NNVC to either flood the market with cheap paper, or benefit from the arbitrage of cheap convertible debt or warrants like on GBSN. It is not an investor in NNVC by any means.

In summary, NNVC is a microcap company up a lot on Coronavirus hype. It doesn't have enough capital to initiate any serious R&D on a vaccine nor has it secured outside sources of funding while several companies have already done so. The investors behind the recent financing are notorious small cap focused funds that make their money by dumping cheap paper onto the market. NNVC is nothing more than an expensive trading vehicle. Buyer beware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.