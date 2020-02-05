Ally Financial: Reconsidering The Trust Preferred Securities

Ally Financial (ALLY) is one of the world's largest automotive finance companies. In addition, the company has branched out from its origins as a former unit of General Motors to offer associated financial services, including retail banking, mortgages, and discount brokerage services.

A little more than a year ago, in the midst of the market meltdown which accompanied the close of the prior year, we revisited an earlier view that the company’s GMAC Capital Trust I Fixed/Floating Trust Preferred Securities (ALLY.PA) were unattractive given the significant valuation premium over redemption value and concluded that the steep year end decline in the market quotation for the trust preferred securities (to around $25.25) once again presented a compelling opportunity for income-oriented investors despite the ongoing redemption risk.

In order to provide a brief overview, the GMAC trust preferred securities yielded a fixed 8.125% through February 15, 2016, at which time distributions adjusted to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 5.785%, all of which are cumulative. The trust preferred securities simultaneously became callable at $25.00 per share, well below the current market price.

In the year since our last article, the trust preferred securities have returned to their earlier trading range between $26.00 and $26.60 per share, the range typically reflecting accrued dividends over the course of each quarter. In the meantime, the reversal in benchmark interest rates – which peaked right around the time of our prior article – has eroded the variable rate yield on the trust preferred securities. In essence, the intervening year has seen the market quotation rise and the base yield fall simultaneously, a less than appealing combination.

Indeed, the decline in three month LIBOR to, most recently, approximately 1.8% implies a forward effective yield at the current market price in the range of 7.3%. The yield is lower when calculated on a yield-to-call or yield-to-maturity basis (assuming constant interest rates) given the present premium to the redemption value. The yield is still compelling in the context of a low interest rate environment but much less appealing than was the case a year ago.

It remains to be seen where benchmark interest rates may go in the coming years. The Federal Reserve has indicated an intent to maintain interest rates at current levels for the time being. Furthermore, forward interest rates suggest weakness in the future and ongoing concern about the longevity of the bull market, the strength of the global economy, and other factors (some perhaps specific and transitory, such as the current coronavirus outbreak in China), suggest that rising benchmark interest rates are likely not on the horizon.

In addition, we’re somewhat skeptical of commentary suggesting the company will not redeem the trust preferred securities in the foreseeable future. The company’s earnings per share would benefit, even if on the margin, from either a refinancing of the trust preferred securities through the issuance of a series of noncumulative nonredeemable preferred stock (which would also count as additional Tier I capital) or through the use of retained earnings to redeem trust preferred securities in lieu of repurchasing common shares. It’s also worth noting that in prior years – 2015 and 2016 – Ally Financial redeemed most of its other outstanding preferred securities, thus leaving the trust preferred securities the only remaining exchange traded issue.

Similarly, other institutions have not had qualms about redeeming legacy trust preferred securities despite the capital implications, especially those at high yields. Granted, Ally has not expressed an intent to redeem the trust preferred securities but our view remains unchanged that the current risk premium over benchmark interest rates applicable to the trust preferred securities's floating yield is untenable in the long term when lower premiums are readily available in the marketplace. In the last two months alone, other financial institutions (as well as other companies) with similar credit ratings in the range of BBB- to BB have issued noncumulative perpetual preferred shares at much lower interest rates, including Morgan Stanley (4.875%) (MS.PL), SVB Financial (5.25%) (SIVBP), Wells Fargo (4.75%) (WFC-Z), and Capital One (4.80%) (CPONZ). A percentage point a year, after considering tax deductibility of interest expense versus preferred dividends, still equates to approximately $0.07 per share in additional annual earnings.Finally, even if a call does not occur, the potential for a redemption below market value will likely limit future potential gains beyond the dividend.

Ally is also, of course, more subject to the vicissitudes of the automotive market than most other financial institutions. The company’s core business, automotive lending, tends to be more sensitive to changes in economic conditions than other classes of loans. The ongoing weakness in new automotive sales could well crimp loan originations going forward as could the forecast glut of relatively new cars coming off leases in the next three years. Falling used car prices pose a complementary risk, potentially confirming speculation in prior years that an influx of relatively new used cars could depress used car prices, making new cars less appealing for consumers and further reducing demand for new cars.

In addition, given the inherent risks in auto loans, the growing tendency for more auto loans to exceed the value of the underlying asset and for loan terms to be lengthened to make new car loans “affordable” contribute to the potential risks facing the company.

We’d be somewhat surprised if the trust preferred securities remained outstanding well into the future although we've held that sentiment for a few years without a redemption coming to pass. Still, at the current valuation in the face of a declining floating yield, we once again find the trust preferred securities are no longer an especially attractive opportunity and current holders may wish to revisit their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.