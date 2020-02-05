Cummins: I'm Updating My Outlook From Neutral To Bullish

At the end of October 2019, I wrote my most recent article covering the heavy machinery producer Cummins (CMI). Back then, I was neutral as the stock had priced in higher economic growth despite a complete absence of evidence that economic growth was indeed bottoming. While I am writing this, the stock is down slightly more than 7% compared to that point. In this article, I am going to break down the company's most recent earnings call and tell you why bottoming economic growth is offsetting the company's own 2020 outlook.

Source: Cummins Inc.

Q4 Was Bad - As Everyone Already Expected

I added the part 'as everyone already expected' to the title as this is one of the most important factors when looking at earnings. Pretty much every single analyst on the planet knows the economy is in a slowing cycle. That's why simply going short a cyclical company is not always the best trade. As you can see below, Cummins reported its largest earnings contraction of the cycle as adjusted EPS fell by 26% to $2.56. The good news is that analysts were looking for $2.42 as this simply indicates that too much negativity has been priced in so to speak.

Source: Estimize

That said, I like to look at segment results as these display the underlying strengths or weaknesses of a company. In this case, we get solid evidence of the economic downturn as every single segment except for new power is down. The largest segment engines saw a sales decline of 15% compared to the prior-year quarter. On-highway sales declined by 13% while off-highway sales were down 22%. This difference makes sense as well as off-highway sales are often more cyclical and therefore prone to bigger downswings in economic slowing cycles. EBITDA was down as favorable pricing was unable to offset lower sales volumes. Engine sales were down significantly. Heavy-truck sales declined by 21% to 755 million. Medium-duty truck sales were down 12%. Light-duty automotive sales improved by 2% as light trucks continue to be a hot selling item. Distribution sales were down 1% as a result of lower demand for engines in construction and oil and gas markets. Strength in power generation demand was able to partially offset these headwinds. EBITDA was up 17% in this segment as pricing power and lower variable compensation costs turned out to significantly offset the top-line weakness. The components and power systems segments are not different as both saw slower sales due to lower truck demand and weakness in cyclical industries like power generation, mining, and oil and gas.

Source: Cummins Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, let's move from historical data to future expectations.

Outlook Matters

If there is one thing I care about most when analyzing industrial companies, it's their outlook. In the case of Cummins, the engine producer sees a sales decline of 8% to 12%. That's not at all what I wanted to hear as this implies that the current growth slowing trend continues. On the other hand, it also strongly implies that the company will have to upgrade its outlook in case we are seeing higher economic growth.

However, before I show you what I consider to be a growth bottom, let's quickly take a look at expectations per segment. As you can see, engine sales are expected to be down big. Note that the company only generates roughly 7% of its engine sales in China (regarding Coronavirus). Margins are expected to be down across the board as well.

Source: Cummins Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

This forecast includes expectations that heavy-duty truck sales (in units) are going to decline by 40%. Medium truck units are expected to be down 20%. China's heavy and medium truck sales are expected to be down 10%. The same segment in India is expected to be down 5%. Only Brazil is expected to see higher unit sales as Cummins sees 6% more units sold.

And in case it wasn't clear already, a bar chart of historical and expected sales and operating income shows perfectly that the company expects the slowing cycle to continue.

Source: Cummins Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

So why am I turning bullish? The answer is because I expect a growth slowing bottom in the first quarter. This would almost certainly mean that Cummins has to adjust its outlook if growth accelerates as current expectations are based on the economic situation we had at the end of 2019. Personally, I was incredibly happy to see that the just-released ISM manufacturing index indeed made it above 50.0 in January. The ISM index easily beat expectations of 48.5 and rose to 50.9. As you can see below, we are now in a situation where regional surveys and the ISM index have bottomed. If this trend continues, we are in a situation of 'growth acceleration'. While I would love to start using these two words again, one needs to be aware that the entire coronavirus headwinds we are currently witnessing will impact February numbers. So, regardless if February is going to be a bit weaker if the virus threat is able to linger, I expect we are going to get growth acceleration this year.

Takeaway

Cummins reported bad fourth-quarter results. Earnings came in higher than expected but confirmed that slower economic growth was hitting the top and bottom line like a truck. The company saw weakness across the board and issued a very depressing full-year 2020 outlook. However, the stock was up after earnings and continues to be in a steady uptrend. The bull case is unfolding as economic growth is starting to look promising. This could result in higher full-year expectations and makes this stock valued at 12.6x next year's expected earnings an interesting buy.

Source: FINVIZ

Also, keep in mind that the stock is yielding 3.2% right now. I therefore expect Cummins to be a good buy in 2020 as long as economic growth is able to bottom in the first quarter.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.