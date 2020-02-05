PALL: Overbought, No Big Deal

Our Feb-20 target for PALL is at $245 per share.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

First and foremost, we would like to apologize to our readers for not having published an update sooner this year.

PALL has exploded higher since our last update published on December 26, 2019.

Our Jan-20 target of $195 per share was largely reached as PALL hit an all-time high of $238 per share on January 22, enjoying a monthly gain of roughly 20% last month.

We attribute PALL strength to the deeply tight fundamental picture of the palladium market, which has induced palladium spot prices to move higher to stimulate supply and/or destroy demand.

For February, we expect a further appreciation in PALL due to its tight fundamental dynamics, despite the fact that palladium spot prices are overbought on most metrics.

Our Feb-20 target for PALL is at $245 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed significantly their net long position in Nymex palladium in the week to January 28, marking a third uninterrupted week of spec selling. The palladium spot price tumbled 8% over the corresponding period.

Over January 21-28, non-commercials liquidated 293,200 oz of their net long positions in Nymex palladium, representing a whopping 12% of open interest or 4% of global production. This was the largest weekly pace of spec selling since last August. In this context, the 8% sell-off in the palladium spot price should not be a surprise.

Encouragingly, the spec positioning in palladium is relatively the lightest among the precious metals space judging by the net spec length in % of open interest.

This suggests that there is plenty of dry powder among the speculative community, which is ready to be deployed, and which could push palladium spot prices much higher.

Implications for PALL: Given the light positioning in the palladium futures market, palladium spot prices could continue to rise strongly in 2020, which will naturally lend support to PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut significantly their palladium holdings to the tune of ~36 koz in the week to January 31, marking a third straight week of intense selling. The palladium spot price sold off 5.4% over the corresponding period.

ETF investors have been induced to sell their palladium holdings at an increasing pace in recent weeks, which is probably driven by their view that palladium has become a bubble. These ETF investors prefer to play it safe and lock in profits, which seems to have exacerbated the decline.

However, it's worth noting that remaining palladium ETF holdings are at a very low level and, therefore, are unlikely to act as a sufficient cushion against the ongoing tightness of the palladium market.

Implications for PALL: ETF flows do not drive palladium spot prices; rather, palladium spot prices drive ETF flows. In this context, we are not worried about the impact of the recent wave of ETF selling on the performance of PALL in 2020 (like 2019!).

Overbought conditions: Yes, so what?

Looking at the technical picture of palladium, we are willing to admit that palladium was clearly overbought in January.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, the daily RSI reached an extreme high of 93 on January 17 while palladium got out of its Bollinger Bands (200, 3). While this, clearly, indicated that palladium was vulnerable to a correction, we did not view this configuration as a tangible signal that the bubble was ready to pop.

Implications for PALL: We expect overbought conditions to prevail in February, which should be conducive to a stronger PALL.

Closing thoughts

Despite many market participants calling PALL a bubble, the rally has continued forcefully so far this year, despite overbought conditions.

Given the currently tight fundamental picture of the palladium market, the recent decline in the monetary demand for palladium, whether it is speculative or of investment nature, has only provided a buying opportunity for investors.

We continue to ride the wave, expecting PALL to reach a high of $245 per share in the course of February.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.