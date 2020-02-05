SAP: After A Beat And Raise, Buy On Weakness

Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. - Warren Buffett

SAP SE (SAP) is underappreciated in my opinion, as this company has a lot going for it. The rapid shift of applications to the core applications to the cloud, the move of clients to their S/4HANA platform, and potential operating margin expansion are the main reasons to own the stock, especially given the recent pullback in price off of a solid earnings report. Given the company's improving execution, as evidenced by recent earnings, I believe this stock warrants a higher premium and will be higher in the long run.

On January 28, 2020, the company reported mixed Q4 earnings. They had reliable license performance and margin discipline; however, cloud revenues and bookings were impacted by recent macro volatility in the Asian-Pacific areas. I think this is a temporary setback, and if you hold this company long term, you will be rewarded. 2020 total revenue and operating income targets were raised, while cloud revenue ranges tightened, and 2023 ambitions were reaffirmed. SAP is aiming for more broad, steady growth, and they estimate that the margin leverage story will take hold eventually - I agree. For one, cloud bookings have a lot of room for growth. In the last quarter they grew to €878 million - 17% growth year-over-year. The cloud business is booming; although there is a ton of well-equipped competition that I will go over further down, the business is also expanding at rates that are underappreciated. EPS this quarter was €1.82, above the consensus at €1.70, driven by the operating margin expansion, which came in at 35.3% vs. consensus 35%. Although they missed on revenues, SAP did hit the €8 billion revenue mark with €8.04 billion, which was still up 8% year-over-year. Of course, despite the news being relatively good and the guidance for this year put higher, the stock was punished, now almost 6.5% off of its 2020 high. For me, that's a buying opportunity.

While the dividend yield isn't large, at about 1.26% trailing, it is a bonus to get as a shareholder from a software company. For one, it shows the dedication to its shareholders by being able to return capital to shareholders. This is more common of European companies compared to American ones, but given that I believe we are in an extended market rally, it is nice to be able to collect a dividend. Its payout ratio stands at a comfortable 54% as well, which means that you don't have to worry about a cut anytime soon (perhaps a dividend increase will be in its future if earnings continue to beat). Sometimes, though, it is not the size of the dividend that matters, but the implication that they are prioritizing shareholders enough to pay out a dividend is good news for the long-term viability of being a stockholder.

As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, while the cloud business is expanding at a faster rate, there is a ton of competition to be wary of. Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce.com (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Oracle (ORCL) are all big competition in SAP's markets. As an example, Oracle fights for a lot of the Enterprise Resource Planning business that SAP is, and Oracle has good software as well and could start to take some of their multinational contracts away. Salesforce.com has come to the forefront of the customer resource management business as well, which SAP may not be able to replicate, especially in North America. Microsoft's purchase of Azure is also growing at a faster pace than expected, which could take market share away from SAP. Not only might they suffer from the increased competition, there is also the possibility of a global slowdown that would affect the share price, given their higher exposure to international companies. They need to evolve their products to stay off the more specialized giants that are already around, as well as ones to come in the future.

The reason I like SAP, though, is how far it can go to catch up in the space of returns, especially as you look at the comparison of returns over the past three years. There are differences in the companies but look at how well CRM and ADBE have done in the space. SAP has a growing consumer base and is one of the go-to companies in Europe and APAC. Microsoft's recent stock winnings have come at the benefit of their Azure cloud computing services, which grew at an astonishing 62% over the last quarter. The difference is Microsoft was rewarded handsomely after its earnings release. Cloud bookings have a lot of room to go for SAP, and that is why I think they raised their guidance for 2020. There has been some short-term volatility in the stock that has pushed the price lower, but astute investors take advantage of panic selling like this. Take advantage of it and start to build a position.

From a technical analysis perspective, there is some reason to worry about buying the stock here. The stock needs to hold that 200-day moving average around the $128 level after breaking down through the 50-day moving average in the last week of January. I think that this is set up as a higher-low, however, and will rebound in the following weeks after the earnings are digested better. I also believe that the earnings season is going well so far overall and that global economic health should be okay in 2020. There is a transitory shift towards cloud-based companies, and with the incredible margins SAP is pumping out of earnings, if it is growing, it is a company to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.