Earn A 7.6% Yield At A 50% Discount: Cedar Realty Trust

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Most property REITs have had a huge run in the past two years and opportunities are hard to find. For income investors seeking yield from REITs, it's important to consider the current value of the investment as well as the anticipated future values. Sometimes, one portion of the capital structure provides a better option than another. At High Dividend Opportunities, we took advantage of the widespread mispricing of preferred shares early in 2019. In many instances, we chose to pass on the common equity and buy the preferred shares.

In our original article on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR), a property REIT that invests in grocery-anchored shopping centers, we highlighted several key changes that CDR has made during the last five years that have improved the company. Despite these changes, their valuation has continued to drop.

While we agree with management that the common shares are trading substantially under NAV, we said:

The common shares are undervalued and for aggressive investors provide an interesting opportunity with a comfortable discount to NAV and paying a 5.5%-plus yield below $3.60. The major downside to the common is that we do not see an immediate catalyst that will drive prices up. CDR's developments are promising, but it will be a few years before they start producing material results. The current discount could persist and might even get steeper in the near term.

Our main concern was that the benefits of any redevelopments were too far out. Even though CDR is a stronger company today than five years ago by almost any measure, the lack of any upward catalyst would hold down prices. That prediction came true as the common shares continued to trend down and are now trading at $2.60.

Data by YCharts

While we have been tempted to recommend CDR common since April 2019, we decided to avoid it and that has been the right choice. Our position in the preferred stock of CDR, Cedar Realty Trust, 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CDR.PC) or CDR-C on the other hand, has provided us with a total return in excess of 20% in just nine months.

While CDR-C is still an attractive opportunity for conservative investors, there's now more upside with the common. The time is ripe to move into the common equity and take advantage of locking in the current 7.6% yield and gain exposure to the potential 100% upside embedded in the common equity.

There are three main reasons why CDR is a buy today:

CDR is trading at a 50%-plus discount to NAV.

to NAV. Leasing spreads and SSNOI (Same-Store Net Operating Income) is improving .

. CDR has major developments in their pipeline and will start seeing the benefits in late 2020 or early 2021.

1: Huge Discount To NAV

To get the market value of a property, investors can use the "capitalization rate." Capitalization rate is calculated by dividing a property's "net operating income" (NOI) by the current market value. This ratio, expressed as a percentage, is an estimation for an investor's potential return on a real estate investment. If we know the average capitalization rate and the NOI of a property, we can solve for the market value with the formula Cap-rate/NOI = Market Value.

CDR's NOI run rate is $93 million/year. By looking at actual sales of similar properties, we can determine the appropriate cap-rate and get a solid estimate of what the company could sell their properties for. We can then divide $93 million by the cap-rate to get an estimate of the market value of the real estate assets, and subtract liabilities. Here's a look at CDR's NAV per common share at various cap-rates.

Source: High Dividend Opportunities

Even if we assume a 9% cap rate (which is very high), there would be $3.20 leftover for the common shares after paying off all debt and redeeming all the preferred.

While estimating an appropriate cap-rate always means making assumptions, CDR has consistently been selling properties. Instead of trying to find similar properties, we can look directly at actual properties that CDR has successfully sold. Better yet, CDR has been selling their lower-quality properties, properties that have lower rents and are in areas that have less population density. We would expect those types of properties to sell at higher than average cap-rates.

Here's a look at how CDR has improved their portfolio since they started their disposition program in 2011.

Source: CDR Presentation

CDR has reduced the size of its portfolio by selling their lowest-quality assets. This has contributed to an increase in their average base rent as well as the average population density around their centers. They continue selling properties that have below-average rents.

The best part is that CDR has been selling these "low" quality properties for cap-rates in the 7-7.25% range. To get the market value of a property, you can use the "capitalization rate." Capitalization rate is calculated by dividing a property's net operating income by the current market value. This ratio, expressed as a percentage, is an estimation for an investor's potential return on a real estate investment.

CDR has a slide that they keep updated with the cap-rate of comparable sales that they see most fall into a channel of 6%-7.5%.

Source: CDR

This also matches with our own observations, so we are very confident that a cap-rate of 7% is a fair and conservative estimation of CDR's NAV.

Another valuation method we could use is to look at price/FFO, a common method to compare REITs. CDR's FFO will be $0.44-$0.45/share for 2019, more than double their $0.20 dividend. This means they trade at 5.8-5.9x FFO. Their peers trade at an average of 14.12x FFO.

Source: NAREIT

That valuation method also suggests that there's room for 100%-plus upside to trade inline with their peers.

This means that CDR is trading at more than a 50% discount to NAV even if we assume their best properties deserve the same cap-rate as the lower quality properties they have successfully sold.

2: Leasing Spreads Improving

One concern that Mr. Market might have had with CDR was some low leasing spreads in the first half of 2019.

Source: CDR Supplement

In our last article, we discussed that the primary reason was several anchor leases that were renewed at flat or lower rents. In an environment where a lot of large anchor space is becoming available, CDR made the proactive decision to lock their most crucial anchors into extended leases, even if it meant taking a hit on the rate.

While it's never fun to see a step backward, a healthy, high-quality anchor can be the difference between a thriving center and a "dead" one. In the long run, it will improve traffic and allow for higher rents on the in-line tenants.

Another factor that likely had a negative impact on share price was a 1.2% decline in SSNOI in Q1. This started trending up and was positive in Q3. Management has stated they expect SSNOI to be "flat" for 2019.

The struggles in 2019 SSNOI were primarily due to increased vacancies, specifically three anchors. CDR was successful in releasing the properties and their "leased" level is back to where it was in 2018. When those leased stores open and start paying rent, that will be a positive driver for SSNOI.

Source: CDR Supplement

In addition to backfilling vacant stores, CDR will be experiencing some positive momentum from redevelopments.

3: Profitable Redevelopments

One of the most compelling things about CDR is that they are in the process of several redevelopments that will generate significant new revenues relative to their size. One we looked at in our last article is Fishtown Crossing.

Source: CDR Presentation

Fishtown Crossing is one example of a value-add project that CDR has started. They have upgraded the IGA (a grocery store). They recently broke ground on the new strip in Q3 which will be anchored by Starbucks (SBUX) and Nifty Fifty's. These types of projects will add incremental value to CDR.

CDR already has started to benefit prior to the redevelopment, rents were in the low $20's per square foot. After they started the redevelopment, they have been renegotiating expiring leases in the low to mid-$40s. By the end of 2020, CDR will be seeing significant new revenues from this project.

CDR also has more ambitious projects:

Source: CDR Presentation

South Quarter Crossing in Philadelphia combines two already successful centers, South Philadelphia Shopping Center and Quartermaster Plaza. The end result will be more than 800,000 square feet of retail space, along with 270 residential apartment units.

Since the last time we discussed it, CDR received zoning approval in July 2019 to add the residential units, and they have only one more review to be approved before they receive their final entitlements. This is a massive project that CDR will be able to start construction in 2020.

Here's an overview of the area:

Source: CDR Presentation

We like the location, being close to the interstate and easy driving distance from employment centers. This makes it a convenient location for commuters, and also will make the residential section more appealing as being close to employment is often a priority when choosing a location to live.

CDR continues to make progress pre-leasing the development.

Source: CDR Leasing

By leasing space before the construction starts, CDR ensures that they will not be speculating and that they will get a return on their investment.

Realistically, it will be late 2020 and into 2021 before the new rent starts making an impact on their financial statements. The full project likely will not be complete until 2022 or even 2023. However, in the meantime, CDR will enjoy incremental new rents as portions are completed and they will be able to bump up rents on current tenants. CDR anticipates rent increasing from the current $13.98 to nearly $20.

Mr. Market often gets impatient with these kinds of redevelopments as there's a large lag between when expenses are incurred and when rent starts coming in. By recognizing the potential, we can buy when the share prices are low rather than try to chase them up when the rent starts coming in.

CDR has a strong plan and obtaining leases is the hardest part of development. By ensuring they have leases in advance, CDR has substantially reduced their risk. Now it's just a question of the actual construction.

G&A

One potential concern that investors might have looking at the income statements is the relatively large G&A expenses relative to revenue.

Source: CDR 10-Q

Anytime an expense goes up nearly 19% year-over-year, that's definitely a potential source of concern. If expenses are growing at 20% yearly, while revenue is flat to down, that's a problem! It's important to dig deeper to understand why there is such a large difference from the prior year.

The easiest source to find out why something changed year-over-year is to look up "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 10-Q/K. There will be a summary of major changes.

Source: CDR 10-Q

CDR's G&A expense is up $2.35 million year over year, and this explains $2.2 million of that increase. The largest is $1.8 million in direct leasing costs. This issue has impacted a large number of REITs and it makes 2019 numbers not comparable to prior years because direct leasing expenses used to be amortized over the life of the lease.

Historically, if they had $100,000 in leasing expenses on a 10-year lease, the expense would be amortized and $10,000 would be taken each year. As of 2019, they have to take the whole $100,000 expense the first year. The amount of money and the timing of it being spent is the same, but the way it's reported has changed.

If we remove the impact of that change, instead of G&A being up nearly 19%, it's up a more reasonable 4.4% year-over-year. The bulk of that increase is higher professional fees and new employees.

We do not see this as a negative. As discussed above, CDR is in the process of some ambitious developments, and that means their leasing staff is working hard and therefore generating more leasing expense. The expense spent on leasing is directly related to increases in future cash flow. We want leasing expenses to be high, that means they are getting new leases which is a great thing for a landlord.

CDR has not been a growing company for years. They have slowly sold off properties and bought higher quality ones. They have managed to keep revenues roughly stable, but there has been not real growth. For REITs, that kind of activity tends to be a negative for share price.

Now that CDR is slowing down dispositions and increasing their development activity, CDR is poised to start growing again. Far from being a "problem," rising G&A expenses indicates that CDR is leasing up more properties and hiring the staff they need to manage their growth. As their new developments come online and start paying rent, CDR will benefit from economies of scale and become more efficient.

Where The Common Is Now

We believe the common shares are trading at well over a 50% discount. The common shares are yielding over 7.6%. Leasing spreads and SSNOI are improving, and redevelopments will start benefiting the top and bottom lines by next year. All of that should be bullish for the common share price.

Historically, CDR has consistently issued shares above NAV and bought back shares below NAV.

Source: CDR Presentation

Since CDR is going to need capital for their redevelopments, we expect that they will avoid buying back more shares for now, redirecting cash toward developments. On the other hand, we are confident that CDR will not issue common equity at these prices.

We expect that CDR will continue to pay for their redevelopments through dispositions from the bottom half of their portfolio, and we will not be surprised if CDR opts to bring on a JV partner.

Previously, we were cautious toward common shares because of the amount of time before progress would be realized. With the benefits of redevelopment likely to start coming by the end of the year, right now is a great time to take advantage of CDR's discount.

Debt Considerations

Source: CDR Presentation

CDR also is going to have to start rolling some of their debt, which at current interest rates, it's generally a positive time to do that. CDR is leveraged at 8.1x Debt/EBITDA, and we expect it to stay in that ballpark as growing EBITDA will be offset by additional debt to fund redevelopments.

Here are CDR's coverage ratios in Q3 2019:

CDR primarily uses unsecured term loans. We do not anticipate that CDR will have any difficulty with refinancing, with solid interest and fixed-charge coverage, combined with a good property base. Most of their properties are unencumbered so using property level mortgages would be an option if the banks do give them trouble.

Conclusion

CDR common equity has been beaten down by a market that's generally bearish on retail. We were hesitant to invest last year because we did not see a clear bottom.

Today, CDR common is clearly trading at a huge discount to NAV, has an attractive yield of 7.6%, is seeing improvement in their leasing and CDR is making good progress on their redevelopment efforts.

We have seen signs in the fundamentals that the "retail apocalypse" is finally leveling out. 2020 is the first time in several years that the year started with announced retail openings exceeding announced closings. CDR has high-quality centers that are anchored by companies like grocers, home improvement stores and pharmacies.

The combination of backfilling 2019 vacancies and the addition of new space through their redevelopments will put CDR on track to see growth. Now is the time to take advantage of this discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDR.PC, CDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.