Snap: Finding Positives In Q4 2019 Results

Ultimately, this stock is overvalued, and investors will struggle to be positively rewarded anywhere near this valuation - despite the after-hours sell-off.

Investment Thesis

Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) Q4 2019 results came in mixed.

Figures point to the continued high growth adoption of the platform, while at the same time, GAAP losses worsen. Given the lack of clear visibility to GAAP profitability together with an irrationally priced stock, investors would do well to take profits and sidestep this investment. Here's why:

Revenue Comes In Strong; Guidance is Solid

The avenue that Snap had to deliver, it performed very well - revenue growth rates remain strong. It showed to bearish investors (myself included) that its growth rates are not showing any signs of slowing down:

Source: author's calculations

As always the devil is in the detail, and we can see that, in Q4 2019, North America revenue was up 42% Y/Y, with growth similarly distributed throughout Europe and the Rest of the World. This is a markedly different position for Snap compared with this time a year ago, where North America was clearly underperforming. Why is this important?

Because we can see that North America Daily Active Users (DAUs) were up 9% year-over-year compared with down 1% in Q4 2018. Accordingly, this goes to the heart of the bullish thesis. It depicts in clear terms that North America's 42% year-over-year growth is not being driven solely through a rise in ARPUs - North America's ARPUs increased 31% year over year.

Again, this is crucial, if North America's numbers show that Snap is not losing appeal amongst its key demographic, then Snap will be able to continue to increase its ARPU and this would, later on, allow for sales to positively leverage its cost structure.

Path to Profitability?

As an investor, personally, I'm less obsessed over revenue growth rates. Although, obviously, without strong revenues, the business model is doomed. Nevertheless, revenues are vanity and profits reality.

Hence, if Snap is not able to show a realistic path to profits, I will continue to be bearish. You may retort, surely profits come later?

Here's the thing, thus far, I find no tangible reasons to believe that the business model is sound. Note, this is not the same to say that the app doesn't have any value. The difference is subtle, but there some. In the case of Snap, even while growing its top line by 44% Y/Y, its bottom line remains negative, thus making its operations uneconomical.

Specifically, if we add-back the $100 million legal settlement surrounding its IPO, on a GAAP basis its EPS would still have come in at negative $0.10 in Q4 2019.

Does Non-GAAP EPS Matter?

Snap's $0.03 non-GAAP EPS essentially adds back its main costs, which is management's stock-based compensation. Thus, without considering its main costs of doing business, I have difficulty with affording this figure any weight.

What about cash flows? Again, the stock-based compensation is not factored in Snap's cash flow from operations calculations. Not to mention that the number of diluted shares outstanding is up 7% Y/Y, meaning that shareholders continue to get diluted out. In other words, Snap's top line is not yet showing signs of inflecting its earnings, and benefiting from increased revenues.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

Looking at the table above and we see that Snap is being priced at 14x trailing sales. Implying that even with the after-hours sell-off, this does not leave much room for shareholders to buy into the stock.

In 2020, many business models are being valued at approximately 15x sales. However, the bulk of those business models are based on recurring sales. The same cannot be said about Snap's business model.

Of course, investors are eyeing Pinterest (PINS) with interest and comparing the two stocks to see which one of the two should be afforded the higher premium. This, I believe, is faulty reasoning.

Just because one is overvalued does not automatically make the other one a bargain. In my mind, both stocks ill afford the investors any significant upside potential.

The Bottom Line

It is never easy to read about your stock falling.

Admittedly, I had expected Snap's revenue growth rate to rapidly taper off into 2020, but its Q1 2020 guidance shows that not the case, yet. Nevertheless, given Snap's valuation is so extremely overvalued, don't wait for more bad news to act, sidestep this investment now.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Snap is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.