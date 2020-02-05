Vinci SA (VCISF) CEO Xavier Huillard on 2019 Full Year Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF) 2019 Full Year Results Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2020 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Xavier Huillard - Chairman & CEO

Christian Labeyrie - CFO & EVP

Nicolas Notebaert - CEO, VINCI Concessions

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Xavier Huillard

Good morning to you one and all. Thank you for spending part of the morning with us. In spite of the fact that some competition in VINCI market now results. With Christian, the customary exercise, of course, you'll have an opportunity to ask all your questions, because we've got the entire executive committee with us, present in the room today, including Jocelyne, she's over there, Jocelyne, our new HR manager, who came on board exactly three weeks ago. First of all, since it's almost most fun this way, let's look at some pictures. This is Salvador Dubaya Airport, just to get you interested what your appetite and motivate you to go there, it's an airport we run this one, you'll remember, we upgraded it, extended it.

We raised environmental parameters in terms of waste processing, water processing in many different areas, improvements in a record time. This was emphasized by the Brazilian authorities for that matter. President Bolsonaro was to come to the inauguration, but unfortunately, he had a slight health problem, so the transport minister attended the inauguration instead. That was only possible because VINCI Airports were highly mobilized on subject of course, but also because they were supported by synergy with the Brazilian subsidiary that's very familiar with Brazil therefore, they cluster together with a builder from Portugal, making it possible to really hit the ground running and do the whole CapEx operation in a record time.

The second slide, we look at here is an illustration of one of the components, not the only component necessarily. The low carbon motorway concept which VINCI Autoroutes is rolling out now. You can see on the slide here, this is a car pool parking lots, so people can meet up in the parking lot, near the motorway before then carpooling it to their destinations.

Then we have a funny picture, interesting one. This is in Saskatchewan. There is a story about how Saskatchewan. When you lose your dog, you can follow it 48 hours; you can watch it 48 hours, because -- flat, you can watch it walking away. It was very cold; you can see how cold it was usually then tents and so forth. We got a speech and a language we weren't familiar with by the Native American Indian Chief had cigarette packet in his hand which was symbol of peace and he also latest some peace candles for this opening.

It was also very nice with the Prime Minister of Saskatchewan after the speeches and ribbon cutting then took the wheel of this attractive trailer truck you see at the front here, and he actually drove that truck himself, try to imagine that happening here. And he led the procession that way.

Next, an illustration of VINCI Energies involvement in the area of producing renewable energy. This is solar energy here we're seeing of course, interesting picture. This new and innovation next picture here. Innovation by Eurovia, it's robots and automated autonomous vehicle that can therefore very safely do horizontal markings, road marking on motorway or highway sections.

The next slide here, this picture I hope is meaningful to you. This is the end of the civil engineering work of the amazing ITR project in France. Very much international financed, internationally financed. This is the first stage in a very ambitious program designed to develop energy from nuclear fusion, which would mean on earth to reproduce the mechanism that's taking place on the face of the sun. This project ITER should begin producing generating power in 2025. If all works out, it would run for around 10 years. Then that perfect the first series more industrial type. There is a facility using the techniques based on Einstein's E equals MC square.

And the first series then could come online midway through the century, this century. If this works out, what we've seen in laboratory observations, then it would mean mankind would have energy available to it and there would be almost limitless using fusion, which means transforming material into energy. It's colossal. It's amazing. It is happening in France. It's an international cooperation, it's a real first in this area, and there are tens of billions involved here. We're going to get other European businesses here. And we've been involved in the civil engineering for this flagship project that we'll be hearing about in upcoming decades.

Another beautiful example here of VINCI Immobilier knows how. This is a project term near the Lafrance ring road, it's a buildings that we bought and we completely restructured refurbished it also revamp to the energy facilities here and then we sold it. So those are just a few illustrations of things we worked on in 2019.

2019 was a good year, a very good year in fact. First of all, we saw solid growth. We'll dwell into some detail. Growth in business and in order intake that gives us a good visibility at the beginning of 2020. We had good motorway traffic compared to your point, still very good airport traffic as well. All this leads to the following slide. Operating income and net income, which are up strongly and this is very good news in recent weeks of fiscal 2019. Excellent free cash flow up by around EUR 1 billion, compared to what we saw in free cash flow in 2018.

Christian, of course, we'll come back to the point in greater detail, as well as will commenting on the other figures. But beyond these economic results, we have to emphasize the major work that was done in all of our divisions and business lines throughout 2019 enabling us a few weeks ago to take the commitment to reduce by 40% our CO2 emissions, our scopes -- we're in control scopes 1 and 2. CO2 emissions will be cutting by 40% by 2030, which brings us right in line with COP 21 which means the trajectory whereby can reducing the increase the temperature by the end of the century by under two degrees.

All of our geographies are seeing growth that's fairly infrequent. You see Europe is doing well, especially France and -- France is almost all organic growth. It was boosted in France by activities in the region around Paris and the Greater Paris project plus all the other property more or less, thanks to Greater Paris. But also we said that once again we have a large number of towers, office towers being built and some being completed, particularly in the La Defense neighborhood.

Another highlight, a strong growth in North America. Of course, this is the full year effect of acquisitions that we made in 2018 especially Vinci Energy, time line and Eurovia taking over activities from plant and paving the lane construction company.

So I think we said to you a year ago, we can tell Africa was very much resilient growth. We saw this in order intakes in 2018. This is further confirmed activity on the African continent up by 20% -- almost 20% in 2019. Further detail, French motorways, heavy vehicle traffic resumed well in the last few weeks of the year. To some degree, this is expected, but some was unexpected but hasn't expected. We knew that baseline effect from December 2018 was extremely low and because there have been some social unrest that took place back then you can recall throughout the country and particularly in the motorway networks. It's something that was less expected was the carryover effect due to the railway strikes that led to more traffic, more users to the motorways and then we'd expected. So all in all, this is why we were able to come out with good 2019 and safe 2019, so to speak, but also been some other parameters that impacted the bad weather and then heat wave and so forth for many of the reasons up until the very last weeks of 2019, the year hadn't been on the trajectory of growth of 2.8%.

Another highlight in term VINCI Autoroutes, work on the Strasbourg bypass which is going forward to pace also explaining why Vinci Autoroutes CapEx for 2019 reaching EUR800 million. This includes the CapEx for these two major infrastructures, the Strasbourg bypass, which should be completed during 2021. And then our daily considerations Vinci Autoroutes, a lot of work have been done to prepare for new users for the infrastructure for that usage such as autonomous mobility, connected and shared mobility also infrastructures that are fostering carpooling, I alluded to that earlier plus working on developing AI basis and digital services such as the new lease concept that you all have on your iPhone's, such as the automotive comparator or the mobility assistant.

Vinci Autoroutes also launched a new concept, which is ABC low carbon motorway. The idea is to reduce the impact of the motorway for instance by using separate car pool lanes and transport lanes and also by developing whole offer of non-carbon recharging stations throughout the highway network by way of illustration, currently, we have our 250 recharging stations and throughout our Vinci Autoroutes network, that quickly as we've ramped up to 400 recharging stations. This will mean if you calculate this, there'll be recharge station for electric vehicles approximately every -- some 80 kilometers and this will help motivate people to actually using electric vehicles to decide whether it's cost effective for them to buy an electric vehicle. They will know that we'll be able to travel to other country and found a recharge station.

I wonder if you need one especially -- in the VINCI Autoroutes motorway system. This will also mean we able to produce our own electricity carbon free for the fueling of these stations. So we have programs projects to rollout solar panels to the various unused motorway spaces. This is land next to our motorway networks, but does not actually used as such for lanes and we can therefore place other things on that land such as installing facilities renewable energy.

Vinci Airports continues to be dynamic about going through all the percentages of growth. Just a couple of figures nonetheless, 6.9% growth in Portugal. In Portugal, we've manage 60 million passengers; 8% in France driven by good performance in Leon Nantes; 5% growth in Chile, that's good, over 7% growth in Japan. We're now managing via our airport platform to 50 million passengers in Japan, 9.2% growth in Belgrade, that's good news.

You'll remember that had been an airport we took over very recently. It's always great from the very start to see strong traffic growth driven of course by our pro activeness in developing some new routes and so forth. All in all, last year we've managed 255 million passengers on all of our airports, which mean that we're the number one airport operator. No doubt about it. We're the most diversified one, with 45 airports located in 12 different countries.

Furthermore, we've been very active at Vinci Airports to develop new routes. Last year, we opened 325 new air routes origin and destinations. This is one thing that's distinctive Vinci Airports versus other similar players. We're highly proactive to develop new air routes. We're -- we know their airlines very well. The interesting thing out of the 325 new routes, 61 of them, are long-haul routes, such as Osaka- London and Santiago, Barcelona that are very interesting for many different reasons. Managed revenue which means taking 100% of the airports where we are in control or joint control with some partners. So managed to revenue at Vinci Airports, EUR 4.9 billion. This is an important figure you have to compare that with the figure of VINCI Autoroutes, EUR 5.6 billion on the previous slides, so we're not quite there you had, but slowly but surely the proportion of Vinci Airports in terms of volumes managed starts to be comparable to the proportion we have in airports.

Now-- we've seen a big increase in the figures EUR 2.6 billion for consolidated revenue. We see the impact of various things in recent years, such as the AWW airport groups and the portfolio Belgrade, plus of course Gatwick, which is a big chunk of the increase in revenues there. So Vinci Airport continues to roll out its investments and innovation policy for all the stakeholders. There is also passengers, who improve passenger experience and ease of transiting through airports, also focusing on airlines hoping to be more productive and efficient, also focusing on the local governments and territories that's also distinctive for us. We've got the true ability to work hand in hand as partners with all the various governments, local governments through various arrangements such as in Leon where we're also fortunate to have various local governments that are at our side and jointly investing in capital.

Now other concessions, mainly VINCI Railways and VINCI Highways, but the concessions continue developing well, for instance, growth of 6% in traffic. This is basically our assets in Greece. Next, strong growth in Lima, Peru. Thanks to the opening of Section 2 of our motorway -- urban motorway concession. Also 8% growth, very interesting here, the first section of the Moscow-St Petersburg. It was opened a few years ago with a traffic risk, initially the start up was a little bit difficult, but now is on track.

And as you also know, we opened section 7 and 8 [indiscernible] terminals in St Petersburg side opened by President Putin, a few weeks ago. Another highlight, confirmation of the success of our high-speed lines, there had been a traffic risk near the high-speed rail line SCA. We fund the wager there. This is the second high-speed rail line and the most used in France. Last year it carried around 20 million passengers on that line.

Now to look more specifically, quickly, at contracting business starting with VINCI Energy. VINCI Energy gives us a record year. Solid organic growth, 6.5% in France and 4.5 % outside of France.

All in all, this is a full year acquisitions fairly numerous mid-2018 among others. The time line deal in United States plus the beginning of effects from the 34 small and medium-sized acquisitions carried out in 2019, which are always reflected for the full year 2019. Nevertheless, they brought an extra revenue order EUR 300 million extra that should continue in 2020 for the full year effect.

So no major operations such as you may have had in the US last year, but a large quantity -- we call bolt-on acquisitions, VINCI Energy has been doing the tough acquisition for a few years now. An important highlight renewed -- continued growth in operating margin VINCI Energies now going beyond 6% EBIT margin.

Another important point, international share VINCI Energy. International business is 55% now versus 45% French activity. 2020 is looking good. When we look at the quality and quantity of deals won in 2019 of it will be carried out in 2020. Now the clear point is VINCI Energy is very fortunate to be well positioned in the two major areas, i.e. the digital resolution and energy transition.

These are the main drivers, for the virtuous growth at VINCI energy and a 10-year period with the basically seen a 3-fold increases in the size of VINCI Energy and we're convinced that things aren't over with yet. Eurovia, wonderful performance strictly 8.5% organic growth in France. We'd expected -- we didn't expect to be quite a strong. We see the premiums for elections and the run-up period this is usual effect, regarding top line in revenue. It's a full-year effect of acquisitions made in 2018 specifically TNT in Canada, as well as the plant in painting division from Lane Construction that already mentioned earlier. Virtuous growth because at the same time Eurovia is improving its EBIT margin, now going well beyond the 4% mark. Eurovia continues to develop internationally, 46% of its activity is international. The remainder in France, like VINCI Energy, is it -- such good order intake in 2019 that we can feel 2020 should also be a very good year.

In France, our thinking is, it would be a great thing if things were flat. Just after the municipal elections usually does it sort of a downtick after municipal elections. That downtick this time shouldn't be a substantial as in previous election cycles. We think that things should remain fairly flat in France in 2020, which would be a good thing.

Internationally, we'll continue to see growth. My feeling, I'll talk about at the end of my talk, our feeling is that yes, we will continue to grow. But of course, not at the same growth rates, tangible growth rates as we had in 2019.

Vinci Construction now. Vinci Construction also side dynamic activity with good organic growth, we can see it on the slide. This strength -- other things is supported by a ramp-up of the Paris region job sites especially -- not only, but especially, thanks to the Greater Paris Express, also very good activity in Central Europe in the UK, in Asia, Oceania and especially in Africa, I touched upon this earlier. Africa were there, it's resumed growth.

Our Grand projects division, you remember, it was sort of in a trough last year. We've seen the completion of some major deals without having really secured new major deals and we have, we've secured; we've won some new great contracts in the US, in Canada, in New Zealand, in United Kingdom, which leads us to believe the Grand Project division will resume growth in the next few months and years.

Watch point to continues with the same one, oil and gas activity, oil is still very depressed, not much CapEx available in the oil market, much, much less than in previous years. Things are going fairly well-ish and gas may do, we won some pipeline deals in gas and liquefied natural gas, one in Canada and also a deal or two new cryogenic reservoir tanks, NOVATEK a year from here, we'd already built four cryogenic tanks o-- built on permit for us, we renegotiated directly the NOVATEK the client for two additional tanks, which will be a good thing in Entrepose contracting, but Entrepose contracting is in a fragile state, for well-known reasons that have been discussed for quite some time and the overall markets very depressed.

This is one of the explanations for the slight dip in our operating income for the entire construction division in 2019. The farthest of order intake VINCI Construction 2019 was very good, very good indeed. So we're confident in activity for 2020. Two things to keep an eye on. First of all, activity in France and we want to make sure we're very aware of this. There are two main regions in France, I mean types of regions, those are sort of overheating, and then other regions that are still lacking to some degree. So we mustn't just gauge France via the prism of Greater Paris region and the other regions activities somewhat fragile and they have to be right sized to take account the local markets, that's the first watch point. Second thing to keep an eye on, we're continue working to improve our margins further in Vinci Construction.

Now let's talk about property VINCI Immobilier very good year. VINCI Immobilier a year ago, I probably said our thinking was, we reached a peak in terms of reservations and sales of housing and the things that start to go down slightly. There was no dip. We're basically at the same level of renovations and sales as in 2018. This is because, firstly, housing needs remain high in France; furthermore, we are seeing continued low interest rates. Therefore, a lot of people seem to have problems with the stock exchange, and then decide to invest in property, good activity as well, if we look at business property, offices and hotels, especially in Paris and were focused in there but also other major cities, such as Leon.

Lastly, we talked about is probably already, VINCI Immobilier is finalized in January 2019, the first stage in acquisition of the company called URBAT which will position us in the south of the country and also in a segment of property development which includes controlled housing unit, the control price housing units, I'll hand over to Christian now.

Christian Labeyrie

Well, good morning to you all. So revenues, we said top the EUR 48 billion mark in 2019, that's a 10% increase, of which 5% in organic growth. It's the highest organic growth rate that we've achieved these past years allows time dates back to 2011, a 6.4%. It's the same order on the slide between concessions and contracting, M&A not talking leaving aside Vinci real estate, up 20% which consequence of apartment sales these past few years. There is a lag between the booking and the delivery of these apartments. M&A EUR 2 billion give or take additional revenue. It's about EUR 400 million the impact in 2019 of M&A in 2018 time line volume VINCI Energy, Belgrade AWW and some acquisitions by Eurovia, the first airport. The acquisitive 1.7 of the M&A deals in 2019 include a deal by Eurovia in the US 2019 that of lane for some EUR 600 million additional revenue.

Gatwick EUR 700 million consolidated since May 13 last year and some 30 deals that VINCI Energy for revenue on the year about EUR 300 million full year. Gatwick would have been close to EUR 1 billion and acquisitions by VINCI Energy about additional EUR 800 million will have those impacts going into 2020.

Forex slightly positive. The result of the slight decrease of the euro major currencies US dollar, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc or sterling. By geography, France, as you can see growth was essentially organic 6.1% out of a total of 6.2%. Very good formation financial goal our units VINCI Airport 8-8, Vinci Energy plus 6-6, VINCI Auto-route plus, 4-4 VINCI Construction, 4-6, VINCI real estate up 19.3 international, plus 16% M&A accounts for over 10%. Thanks to deal site at the moment ago. If we look by country -- countries that grew the most in 2019 are Belgium, Portugal, Czech Republic, Sweden, and Grand international the US, Canada, Africa, Australia, New Zealand. So the share of France in this context, in spite of sustained activity shrinks here after year was slightly below 55% in 2019.

And moving back up 50% which is a consequence of proactive expansion policy internationally needs to be flagged that outside Europe, we now achieve 18% of our revenues again 16% in 2018. That's EUR 8.6 billion, no mean feat and EUR 8.6 billion, EUR 2.2 billion achieved in the US, our third largest international country after UK and Germany, topping EUR 3 billion in Canada with EUR 1 billion EBIT. It's close on 15%, that's margin of 11.9% as again still 11.5% last year. Let me say because the question was put IFRS 16 barely impacts these numbers, this trends. So the Group's performance is remarkable, almost all business lines have improved their contribution is the case for Concessions. EUR 560 million, up 16% contracting EUR 101 million, up 12% in Concessions, the growth comes from VINCI Autoroutes up EUR 280 million, Vinci Airports up EUR 327 million, VINCI Autoroutes, the increase reflects the increase in revenue on track to good cost control, favorable baseline effect with industrial action at the end of 2018 and in insurance indemnity, I mentioned this when we disclose the quarterlies that we obtained to partially offset the impact to the yellow vest.

VINCI Airports, the increase in corporate Gatwick for some EUR 270 million, the consequence of the traffic increase in Portugal and France in rural. Margin rate of Vinci Airport dip slightly but that's fully due to the different mix because every airport has it own specific features and given applicable regulation margin rates vary from one airport to another from country to country, particular Gatwick has a margin rate of 38.3% in 2019 slightly below the previous rate of Vinci Airports, that doesn't incorporate value creation expected across the various airports, contracting VINCI Energy and Xavier said top 6%. That's an improvement if we calculate it down to the -- a 25 bp shows the ability of Vinci Energy to boost its profitability, not just in its historic units, but and that answers comments made by some of you, its ability to successfully integrate in France and overseas, new acquisitions and furthermore we had some M&A at VINCI Energy at EBIT rates above 6%, not to mention the value creation potential.

Eurovia margin improvement exceeds 4.2%, placing the unit at the high end of the industry improved performance in France, Europe and in America. The integration of Lane Plants & Paving is going very well in the US. We now achieve over EUR 1 billion in revenue on the West Coast for Eurovia, making it one of the leaders in the area. America account 70% of year-over-year in 2019 as against 11% previously.

Vinci Construction slight dip in the margin. I mean you say immediately. I mean you probably doubt this that this step was far more marked in the H1, so it recovered well going into H2, most of the units are posting good performance with the exception as Xavier said of oil and gas of on purpose, but we've seen that it's set to recover in terms of its order, but we've brought some fine orders and good performance in the UK, margin exceeds 2%, one of the best performance given the characteristics of the market over there. 3% Soletanche Freyssinet, up 4.4%, major projects were around 3% were the low point and that's going to correct in with the new deals coming in.

Only Vinci Construction France remains rather disappointing below 2%. But if we compare the two halves, that derivative is now positive and we hope that this year will improve its contribution in 2020.

All in all, the units on the right track in retrieving its economic performance and efforts undertaken should pay off as of this year. Decrease in the margin of Vinci real estate at 6% is due to the fact the scarcity of land in France. It's getting difficult to find land, that's the raw material, real estate, while at the same times works costs tend to rise.

Next slide gives you the income statement starting with recurring operating income, where we see the impact of volume for two share based payments reflect in the account, the impact of the incentive plans for our employees, share-based payments, performance shares or the savings plan. I think, Xavier, will speak to that in a moment. We did a special transaction in December, paying a top up EUR 400 to all our employees, so they become shareholders, they're all Vinci shareholders. It was EUR 400 million that accounts for part of the gap between the two years. We also need to mention in the positive, the upsides below the contribution of our equity accounted affiliates is increased in Japan, Kansai and Qatar, we booked some provisions last year, which didn't prove necessary once again this year.

And the nonrecurring items there are various bits and pieces, nothing major some goodwill impairments, but also -- some losses on disposals, but also some capital gains. Last year, we had some upside. We don't -- we had a positive impact to one-off on the consolidation of Gefyra of the bridge in Greece, now the financial so I don't see on my screen, I hope you got them. So the financial, it's been EUR 180 million, half is due to the increase in net financial expense. This increase in net financial expenses of course due to our M&A deals, they need to be financed and we incorporate in our numbers, those of the targets the case for Gatwick that has a debt of some 4 billion Sterling and Belgrade airport. So if we add all these effects, it weighs on financial expense fortunately we're able to optimize the cost of debt in euro continued to decline in '19 through the various bond issues, more about that in a moment. 1.7% down to 1.3% on a weighted average basis.

We have few financial expenses capitalize on our current investments, because the second section of the Lima Atari was delivered last year. So we don't capitalize the financial expand on that investment. We still do it on the Strasbourg ring road, purely non-cash on discounting provisions when rates decrease, provisions must be adjusted and that's an expense in the P&L.

Next, tax expense, taxes up from EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 1.6 billion, that says it should be given the hike in the bottom line, the rate has increased from 32 to 33 primarily due to the fact that in '18., we benefited still from the tax credit. The competitive and labor, tax credits. So tax credit is non-taxable by definition and the CIC was replaces the same amount by reduction of payroll taxes on low wages with subject to tax. So there is an increase both in the amount of the tax rate stemming from that all in out was stating, we sometimes tend to forget this. VINCI pays in France on the corporate tax EUR 1.2 billion to which we must add about the same amount in various taxes that are included in EBIT giving us about EUR 2.3 billion in taxes paid by VINCI. We could add VAT on our French activities, EUR 5.3 billion in payroll taxes, that's about EUR 8 billion that Vinci contributes to the economy and the finances of the French state.

Net income, close to EUR 3.3 billion, that's an increase of some 9% to be found fully in the EPS because we eliminated all dilution by buying shares on the par with those that we create. So it's a year, I think that's pretty commendable, if not very good.

Let's look at the free cash flow this chart that you know, explains the variation in the financial debt year-on -year of EUR 6.1 billion. The highlight this year, it's a level of free cash flow defined as being EBITDA corrected for changes in working capital requirement current provisions, financial expenses, tax, CapEx be the current to non-current for the first time, we exceed the EUR 4 billion mark. Last year I think we were at EUR 3.2 billion. So EUR 1 billion free cash flow over and above last year which was beyond what we had expected.

So EBITDA EUR 8.5 million, this star listing on the slide because we put a star next to CapEx, not next to EBITDA and EUR 8.5 million is an IFRS 16. The integration of leases in our accounts. We increased EBITDA and we have CapEx that offset that hike to the tune of EUR 575 million. If we correct that effect, the increase of EBITDA is close to 15% versus last year. And if we correct still further the Gatwick impact, integration of Gatwick in this figure, we have an EBITDA increased close on 10% which is pretty good with an EBITDA excluding IFRS16 that comes at 16.5% on revenue. Two-thirds of EBITDA generated by concessions that's EUR 5.8 billion. Vinci Autoroutes, EUR 4.2 million; Vinci Airport EUR 1.5 million and other concessions just under EUR 200 million.

Contracting and real estate contribute over EUR 2.5 billion Group EBITDA. Vinci Energy, EUR 1.1 billion Eurovia and Vinci Construction close on EUR 700 million each. Other good news is the change in working capital requirement, including current provisions which are income of over EUR 400 million, whereas last year we spent.

And so that's an improvement of the year of EUR 700 million. So it's improvement to be found above all in Contracting. Contracting approved at WCR by almost EUR 900 million, whereas Concession essentially real estate posted decrease real estate major land acquisitions undertaken in 2019 at the end of the year, we bought a building for EUR 100 million and building that we revamped and that we're going to resale immediately. Taxes financial expenses up for what disbursed by EUR 300 million in January 2018, we cashed in 120 on the partial reimbursement of the tax on dividends.

We receive part in '17, the balance in 2019. The figure was flat in 2018 that contributes to the gap EUR 300 million, CapEx EUR 2.9 billion. But if, for leases actually EUR 2.3 billion, up by EUR 350 million on that EUR 350 million increase, half stems from the integration of Gatwick CapEx.

Gatwick is not a concession, but full ownership the Gatwick CapEx fall into that item. Investments by our Concessions close on EUR 1.1 billion. EUR 800 million for Vinci Highways, the Strasberg ring road for over EUR 200 million that bounds VINCI Airports primarily in Brazil mentioned by Xavier and the new Salvador terminal, EUR 40 million Cambodia, EUR 40 million in Portugal, so free cash flow, EUR 4.2 billion, EUR 1 billion more than last year.

Next increase in free cash flow, EUR 1 billion VINCI had achieved EUR 300 million, Vinci Concessions, EUR 360 million. Good formation finish, explaining the increase in free cash flow. New acquisition, EUR 7.7 billion Gatwick out of EUR 8.3 billion is the balance actually deals by Vinci Energies that I mentioned earlier and then dividend, not much to add, share buybacks, I mentioned those all that leading to debt, plus and expect EUR 21.7 billion.

Next slide, we compare the net income Group share with free cash flow. We can talk about the way of doing crunching the numbers, not everyone does the same calculation, here we done it the same way over the past five years to show the trend. Good trend for the past three years and way above the 100% market.

Next slide, Balance sheet. So obviously major developments in 2019 reflected in capital employed pure coincidence of the number topping EUR 50 billion as against EUR 38.3 billion last year with a major impact by Gatwick, but also other investments made by Concessions units. Equity up by EUR 3 billion and debt as we saw up 6% is the split between debt of EUR 23 billion, up EUR 7.2 billion and manage cash of EUR 1.4 billion, up over last year and the EUR 6.8 billion, EUR 4.2 billion managed essentially at the holding company.

And there was cash in foreign affiliates at the end of December; they weren't pushed up to the holding, so the case at Vinci SA holding topped the EUR 4.2 billion marks. Next slide, the financial policy, we're extremely active in '19 in the first part of the year on the bond markets, raising EUR 4.6 billion new debt average maturity of 12 years longer than what we did previously. Average cost barely about 2% after hedging. So these funds benefited from very favorable market context facilitated by our credit rating shown on the left. Outlook positive at S&P one day they may decide to upgrade it, the upgrades we'll see the same time we reinvest longstanding loans costing as far more EUR 1.5 billion of 5%.

Next, optimization of average cost that we managed to reduce it year-after-year. This year is not quite the case, but almost in spite of the fact that on the one hand, we had to go into debt in currency for M&A deals in the US and the UK, but we integrated the cost of debt of our targets notably at a Gatwick. Gatwick was already borrowings 4 billion in sterling at a cost that was markedly higher that which Vinci can access. That's reflected in the chart below because up until the 2018 the bulk of our debt was in euros, it's only less than 60% in euros, obviously euro is a cheapest. Other currencies cost more. In spite of that we have a cost of debt that remains pretty almost flat. And lastly to end.

The fixed rates floating variable rates or where has the explanation that we give you which are this is how we've been able to drive down our cost of debt year-over-year. We keep some of our gross debt at floating rate. It's a little less marked at the end of '19 and previously is partly due to the fact that we set part of our debt, a one year debt. So, in fact it's fixed floating a short-term fixed rate but we stick to the principle that we said the part of our debt that matches our treasury-- cash surpluses, because they've invested in short-term. We also tried to have that floating rate equivalent of the year's EBITDA. That's how we arrive at these charts, which over time have proved to be a good strategy. Even if we challenge, nothing set in stone and we re-discuss it regularly amongst us with the financial teams. Thank you.

Xavier Huillard

Yes, that's good. Let me just wrap up and talk to you briefly about corporate, social and environmental responsibility. 2020 in Contracting, if you look at the order book, and we'll see here and it's also not customary fairly unusual increased in the order book by 10%. Thanks to 2019 harvest of order intake, this is true in all of our business lines and it's also true in all of our geographies.

Everything up. It's not like that every single year. Please look the slide again, look at slide again seeing uptick everywhere. The effect of this is growth in contracting business in 2020. Of course growth rates won't be as strong as those observed in 2019.

In Concessions. It's very difficult to predict. We think motorway traffic should grow in line with economic growth, assuming there aren't further unforeseen events that could disturb that correlation between economic growth and traffic growth for motorways. Also growth at Vinci Airports but the comparison base is now very high. So the growth will be less than in 2019.

There's a question mark of course, not as strong for us, as for others on the list there is a question mark, necessarily there will -- necessarily there will be an impact and I'm thinking of the impact of the Coronavirus, briefly to come in at that point. If we tally up the Chinese travelers, the transit through our airports, we're talking about a proportion of around 5.5%. 5.5% of our 255 million passengers are going to or coming from China.

It's important sizable figure, but on a smallish proportion, mainly these travelers are transiting through Cambodia where a large portion of Chinese travelers there and also Japan, a lot of Chinese tourists going to Japan. And when I say China, I must include Hong Kong and Macau. Since nobody can predict how the Coronavirus will evolve, so it would be early days now, too early to do any actual forecasting for the time being. Can't quantify anything except that in our business fairly a modest impact for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, we're almost not active at all in China in contracting business. We have very -- have very, very low dependence on China in terms of sourcing materials, supplies and the airport figures I've just given you for all these reasons. We believe that all in all, at Vinci in 2020, we should see growth in revenue again and growth in net income. With all this data in mind, the Board of Directors met yesterday and decided to submit to the next Shareholders' Meeting, a resolution on paying a dividend of EUR 3.05 per share. EUR 0.79 was already paid in November of 2019. You will observe, this is an increase and 14% versus the dividend last year and earlier because the payout ratio, which generally was around 50% has gone up slightly to reach 52.5%.

I wanted to make last couple of points. We all have to get accustomed to this, I want to wrap up by saying this, and our economic results aren't the only thing this is about. For quite some time, we felt we have to look at overall performance, comprehensive performance; we've got this outlined in our manifesto now, which summarized on this slide. This is contained it is to be seen in all of our offices and all our concessions, all of our production sites, in all geographies. This is a summary of what we feel is comprehensive overall performance.

The good news is we're making progress in all of these areas, in the area of safety. Currently, 72% of our business units did not have any accident with lost time in 2019. We've reduced which we've done for many years now the frequency rate, which is one way of measuring our efforts in the area of training, organization, design, enhancing job site safety. So we've made progress in safety. We've also made progress in the diversity especially gender diversity; our target is in the short term to bring up to 25% the proportion of female managers in our global geographies. The difficulty is we're starting from a very low proportion for various historic and cultural reasons in our various business lines. So it's not easy.

But I just, without having to detail, I wanted to say we are tackling this subject in a very determined fashion. We're also making progress in the area of sharing the benefits of our good performance. If you calculate everything we pay out, different products, different in terms of profit sharing, very different employee provisioning systems by having to undergo various collective profit sharing systems for employees and we also take into account everything propose to our employees via employees shareholder planned cash store, which has been rolled out -- and I mean 90% of our employees are eligible for this globally.

I think we can all that plus some additional type of pensions for some of our employees such as the low earners. We ended with a figure, which is significant, i.e. EUR 470 million. We fund one way or another through these various arrangements to employees.

We're also making progress in other area where we're already well established, well established in our corporate culture. Societal responsibility, we're proudest of 2019, it is the successful launch and this will be ongoing endeavor of an operation we're calling, Give Me Five every year -- Give Me Five enables us to welcome 5,000 youngsters, high schoolers all of them coming from priority education areas throughout France. We've focused on around 10 foreign education areas in France and each of these areas, every year we take 500 high-schoolers. And I think if you're getting one week internship, a strong focus on learning where they discover what's business world is all about and they discover business lines. We show them accountants, people communication, people production, workers, supervisors, managers and so forth to discover often for the very first time, this various points in the company.

As part of our societal responsibility, to go find these youngsters where they are in locations where they don't have a personal network and enable them to access to such information and gain these type experience, which will be fundamental for them to build their lives. This has been very successful. This year, we will reach our target of 5,000 youngsters that's an enormous figure. We're really rolling out this program for high-schoolers and low schoolers. Our target is to accommodate 5,000 of them every year. There are other components and this Give Me five program. There is one chapter which seems fairly simple, but isn't. And this is the idea that we're also bringing in for summer jobs, summer time jobs and internships.

At least 20% of these interns will be coming from these priority education areas is difficult neighborhoods. People who are studying and who live in these priorities education areas are people who don't have an actual network at their fingertips. So we initial assist these people, so that they can come into companies such as ours. Previously we hadn't done this --our summer jobs and interns are came by word-of- mouth, but, I mean, we tended to, in terms of bringing people from various other areas. Now we're setting aside some of our internships and summer jobs for these specific priority education areas. This underprivileged areas. In 2019, I mentioned this earlier we've worked really hard on environmental topics. Three important topics here we focused on. A couple of very important worked on a great deal pertaining to CO2 emissions. And then also the circular economy which central focus for us and then the third point is biodiversity, water and natural environment, to focus on the environment. This is the topic you could summarize most easily.

We've done in-depth work, in-depth work with all of our teams. Now we can take a commitment, we stated of this a few weeks ago to cut by 40% our CO2 emissions under the scopes we're in control of scopes one and two. The timeline here is 2030. The good news is if you just look at existing technology, today's technology. If we just set up the existing equipment that's available off-the-shelf from our suppliers today. If we implemented all of this in a very assertive way, very ambitious way between now and 2030, we'd already reduced CO2 emissions by 30%. We want to go even further. So we've taken it from event to bring it down by 40%.

We are convinced that our own R&D and R&D of our suppliers and partners will enable us to reach the target of reducing CO2 emissions by 40%, now 40% by 2030. Some of the trajectory that brings us to carbon neutrality by 2050. The trajectory of COP 21 which means limiting global warming by down to under two degrees by the end at the century. The other piece of good news. Once we achieved all of this, once we've done all these actions, enabling us to reach the minus 30 which now available today off-the-shelf from our suppliers and partners.

If we achieve this, we do these actual figures here, we're talking about significant CapEx, but we've first got the resources for this. Of course, there are winning lines or some losing lines. But all in all, it's win-win. This is very important. I'm convinced. The topic of the environment. We know this is gaining speed at a dizzying pace. We're going to have to be constantly thinking about global performance, overall performance is not just technical economic performance on one side and environmental societal, social performance on one side. We should have like comprehensive overall global performance or there is no performance at all. And we talk about the environment. We won't achieve this, if it's separated from economics.

So the good news in the sort of that we did in 2019 was that we've demonstrated that, yes, it is possible to pull together what we need, have environmental performance and economic performance going hand in hand. And that's not said often enough. We need to set -- there are far too many people who are convinced that saving the planet will mean negative growth. That's not true. Saving the planet will mean finding the resources to ensure that the concerns, environmental concerns and economic concerns go together hand in hand or focused on at the same time. Otherwise, we've seen episodes such as the Yellow Vests and there'll be social problems and unrest and that would to bring to the end our beautiful economies.

So it's very important. When we talk about this more and more, it's wonderful. We think it's a tremendous. This is been a starting opportunity to revisit the way we do things, our process, where we design things. Now, of course, we're not only focusing on the scope. We're in control of scope 1 and 2, but we're also very aware that due to our size and our strong presence throughout the value chain are such that we have to play a role as a leader in this area to bring along with others with us. Scope 3 upstream, our suppliers and also scope 3 downstream. And when VINCI Autoroutes rolls out networks of electric recharging stations, made the hydrogen in the future through our several scope 3 upstream, energy construction develops low carbon or ultra low carbon concrete formulas and also low carbon concrete means 64% CO2 emissions reduction versus usual concrete production.

We use a great deal of concrete. So we are a leader in this area. We can influence others. We can speed up factoring in this requirement to reduce CO2 emissions by the concrete manufacturers and cement makers. So we've got responsibility on scopes 1 and 2 in major responsibilities to be driving first on the scopes 3 and 4 up and downstream.

We love this. It is very exciting. It's opportunity to review all of our processes to reduce everything essentially Vinci for some people, I'm joking but since Vinci is mainly full of technical people, lots of engineers, as this is new subject, a major subject like this one is related to the environment. We think this is a blessing. We think it's very exciting to get down working on it.

We'll like to field your questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Thank you. So three questions. So first I like to return to slide 68 on the CapEx forecast for Vinci Highways. Second question of Vinci Airports, thirdly question on Vinci Construction France and Vinci Construction France, it was said that the operating margin was slightly below 2%. Is that reflects an improvement over last year? Does it incorporate the claims, proceeds and sensitive job sites that we're losing money? Where we are in the Greater Paris on the awards for '16 and '17? '15

ChristianLabeyrie

2015 and 2018 you mean.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

And the forecasts on slide 68 as compared to the slide showed last year by Vinci during the annual result. We had motorway CapEx forecasts that were slightly higher with the problems with the negotiation of the stimulus plan. Vinci Airports ANA contributed strongly to the growth of late. We are seeing asymptote on its EBITDA 65%, not very different of last year. Can we expect an improvement for Portuguese airports and possibly operating income for Vinci for ANA?

ChristianLabeyrie

You really is the cutting edge there, you really showcased of he has done his homework on this year's income 2019 is better than for than it was previous years, it's better and secured. So we're now well placed to begin to insured flourishes. These are problems of the past rather behind us doesn't mean they've all gone because in this business there are always some but the worst is behind us and that's built-in terms of performance and conditions that are more robust than in previous years. On the Greater Paris, Jerome. Do you want to add something on Vinci Construction France?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi. So on Greater Paris, so there were no significant awards of construction at Greater Paris in '19. In '18 award on Line 18 one that said to happen in the first half. We continue to respond to call for bids for the segment 18.2 and we're gearing up for the subsequent segments that will be up for bid this year for which we'll get a response in 21, 22, that are the first major lots of Line 15, west airports.

XavierHuillard

Yes, Nicolas.

NicolasNotebaert

Well, briefly, as you mentioned, the EBITDA margin has raised a lot these past few years, plus the volume effect -- there are two items. There is key item, an increase in a minimum wage, a general kind of sharing of a number of growth benefits hinging on subcontracts not shocking in a number of services that are up slightly.

More importantly, as you see, we're in a phase of modeling. There are also additional design survey cards for the two projects improving the capacity of the existing airport and preparing for the new Airport of Montijo which as we saw Xavier said was approved from the environmental standpoint and is now to be subject to the implementation of the MOU that we signed last year. It's no longer really a priority to continue this very significant growth phase. Notably, in Lisbon. I didn't understand the question on the auto rates on the highways, It says -- Mr. Huillard, did you understand the question?

XavierHuillard

You didn't understand but try and answer it nevertheless.

NicolasNotebaert

No, we've just had a study group on this. We didn't actually understand this because the three drivers of the level of motorway CapEx as presented last year and this year, it's the motorway stimulus plan for the Strasbourg by road and there are no changes at least -- no reduction. So I have to find last year's paper to answer you. So it's more a paid -- phasing of sequencing.

XavierHuillard

No further questions. Let's take questions over the phone.

Operator

The first question from JPMorgan. You have the floor.

XavierHuillard

Okay. We'll finish the questions in the room. WCR question, having a question, and then question on country you mentioned is more and more important to bigger for your US, with WCR first, positive flows this year, we hadn't had that in the last there.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

I understood construction activity; this had a positive impact on cash flow when it was growth. So two questions. Any non-recurring in 2019 or was it due to previous years that have been fairly atypical. How do you view things then in 2020 in this respect?

Second question has to do with United States. Energy Eurovia did fairly big-sized acquisitions in the US there, what about construction? Were there any meaningful? Secondly, you specified that your size, your America coverage is fairly good in southwest of the US, we talk a lot about opportunities for instance in Maryland, which you consider.

XavierHuillard

Remember, the EUR 38 billion in our contracting business, Construction makes of EUR 50 million. WCR versus growth phenomenon, because the other -- in another direction usually in other business lines, which is to say part Vinci Construction activity particularly general contracting has negative WCR requirements, so negative or positive WCR requirement. So when they grow, generally that improves WCR in theory but another portion of construction and Eurovia and Vinci Energy of course have genuine working capital requirements.

So you've got to look at -- you fine tuned to analysis of growth. United states now, there is no current project to do anything a significant size in the US for straightforward reason; the business is construction in the US is a local business. Furthermore, it can be a fairly hazardous business services not our intention to spend a great deal of money to acquire positions there. The plus would be maybe it's gaining route in a given state. We're not necessarily neighboring states, those ties in with the third question when we respond to concession deals in the United States. We absolutely have to be able to make sure that our contracting activities can be brought into the loop fairly active alone, but have to be active. It would be risky in the US to be fully dependent on outside constructor and that could be problematic.

When you're in a portion of the US, one quarter of the US you're not necessarily deems legitimate to be active elsewhere in the US. You don't necessarily have a full understanding of the local ecosystem of suppliers, subcontractors, are they unionized, are they non-unionized and so forth. The country is almost vague of regulations and business ecosystems that are quite different from each other. That brings me to the third point, your earlier strategy, last I'm correctly mistaken. Strategy is to really say that we win when we're going to more dense coverage, that's something to cover late activities. We'll present in that portion of the year, as is southeast. So we moved on that opportunity to add to our density of presence there, is may be counterintuitive.

The temptation of a lot of people is to plant their flags over which where in a country. It's not successful in this business line, it's better to get a more dense coverage where you already exist rather than given to the temptation to plant your flag all over the country. It's not always true in all business lines. Sorry, I'm not going to go into greater detail. One, Vinci Construction can see external growth -- it's not big figures involved, and they could develop everywhere. I'm thinking of the high added valued technical Vinci Construction or Soletanche-Freyssinet. Would you like to add a point, is that okay?

WFR? WCR? Microphone is on. On working capital requirements, to answer your question. There is no non-recurring item to point out specifically. It's just that we recovered some of the income that we lost, so to speak over time and with various previous fiscal periods and job sites in France, particularly. And then we got a negative impact of around, which is developing business in activity -- developing an activity you cross WCR, but it's good WCR, payment times take longer than ever kind of going elsewhere.

Operator

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hello, [indiscernible] I've got three questions. And the first one on Eurovia. Margin growing in 2019, it seems to me it's down in the second half versus second half of 2018. Can you explain that? Second question, I would like to know about the impact of China and Vinci Airports? I heard the percentage of Chinese passengers, is a different proportion in revenues. If you take to account the fact that Chinese spend more in retail. Last question payout, 52.5%. Can we consider this is now a normative? Can we expect an improvement or return to 50%?

UnidentifiedCompanyRepresentative

I'll let my colleagues respond to the first two points and the payout by Christian. We've always said that the payout rule of 50% introduced when we acquired ASF back in 2006, factored in the makeup of our business portfolio at the time, less concessions and more contracting than today. So as we develop Concessions business, it was natural to consider a slightly higher payout because people who are pure players in Concessions generally have payout ratios above 50%. We're beginning to make a step forward, so normally we shouldn't backtrack -- but if we continue to successfully deploy our Concessions business, it might not be the last step we take, right, Christian?

ChristianLabeyrie

Well you decide. Well, that's the explanation, right. Yes, I don't find your figures on Eurovia; I don't see deterioration in EBIT in H2. And if it was one it would be -- I mean there is nothing significant. That's not -- Eurovia H1 generally is disrupted by weather conditions.

I don't see any reason -- I mean these are things that I'll look, I'm bit surprised by the question. I don't see any material reason for any likes if only may be possible impact of weather conditions, but then it needs to be looked at by geography, because of course it varies.

UnidentifiedCompanyRepresentative

Christian says, no, we're talking about operating them, it's up in absolute terms and in percentage if you talk about net income, there may be other factors, goodwill impairments, disposal capital gains, but for the EBIT is up, we'll checks, says, Xavier look up. So Chinese passengers, the volume is only 5.5% in response to your question. We do calculate passengers without Japan 9 million passengers.

We have retention rate of only 40%, extra and they probably spend more. But in our accounts, it's less because only 40% rate and it's non consolidated in Cambodia. We have 4.5 million Chinese passengers the rate 70% higher but they spend less than the average. That's why detailed calculations are less significant represents about 5.5%, that it's long-term, good quality traffic because it grows faster than the average of the mid, long term. But one of part of that traffic that we don't know that duration will be perhaps more impacted this year, it's just over 5% of our total traffic level.

That's where it's interesting to really look at the long-term perspective and the crisis that we're experiencing today. There'll be others before the end of the concession. What's important is to manage them with great flexibility, whilst bearing in mind the once the crisis over, things go back to normal because we have this long time horizon. Next question.

Operator

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Thank you. Yes. I've got three quick questions. First of all, could you update us on possible negotiations on the Notre-Dame-des-Landes, the concession contract? And possible compensation that you might negotiate for your sales? Second question, last year you mentioned more difficult relations with your clients were pending concession contract and negotiating possible adjustments that would be required. I'd like to know that the relationships have things calm down now, or are you still observing tension with clients on these subjects. And then one last question. Third and last question, could you give us your feeling on changes in operating margin in all the contracting businesses in 2020?

XavierHuillard

Sure. I'll let Nicolas answer on that Notre-Dame-des-Landes.

NicolasNotebaert

I said that last year about clients relations with clients that maybe slightly more tense. I was thinking of contracting, if you recall, not Concessions, which you just mentioned, which isn't the same thing or using concessions, but that's sort of segment at the time after the contracting.. Let me put it this way though; I would say things haven't really improved or worsened. It's still sort of sporting event and we have to be very careful in managing the contracts. We're probably not the very best in France in the contract management. Some well-known competitors are a bit ahead of us. We probably need to be a little bit more clever in our contractual abilities. I'm not just talking about carefully reading the contracts and making best use of our clauses in contracts.

We're talking about having excellent traceability of any and all events that necessarily impact, disturbed in someway job site, but to keep track of everything, so that we can then have reasoning. And we also need to deal with the matters as they arise and not just postpone them, brush them under the carpet and await the end of the contract. So it's, we're learning as we move forward and we adapt.

Margins. Well, honestly speaking. And as we saw in charge of Vinci Energy, do you want me to ask for another increase in margin in the short term. No, maybe one day. I can see the beautiful effort we have implemented lately last year. So we'll let him have a little breathing space now. Eurovia, may be -- could be pressured slightly. Construction, yes, definitely. So overall margin at Vinci Construction should go up in 2020.

XavierHuillard

Regarding Notre-Dame-des-Landes, Nicolas briefly--

NicolasNotebaert

Over 9 years -- in 9 years, we worked very hard to execute the contract. No doubt about the traffic went from 3 million to 7.2 million passengers. This is a strongest traffic growth in France. We got surveys showing GDP. It wasn't a direct link with not Italy and Spain, there has been created this way. We continue cancellation at the earliest -- would be end of 2021, awarding a new contract, regarding ongoing investments smallish things, working areas and so forth.

With Eurovia, we're doing the extension at the Salvador Airport, which helps Airbus because their XL could land there now, and this has generated jobs as well. We're asking for dialog now. This is the right time to have discussions to calculate compensation for cancellation under administrative law in France. This depends on the value created, the lost amount and so forth. So fairly comfort calculation, 45 years worth of contracts that are removed from us -- so discussions are possible, they're not be -- they're not easy discussions. Can't think of figure the ways and means of discussing, you have to forecast growth and so forth. So we'd like to be actively involved in discussion with the government on this.

Operator

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. [Indiscernible] from MF Research. I was wondering, would it be possible to optimize cost of debt for Gatwick and what that might the timeline be to do those? Then I've got a second question. This has to do with the external growth, are there geographies or business lines. We have some knowledge already, but do you have any additional new information on possible external growth. I'm going to go to last question, Elections and roadways. Why in 2020, do you think there won't be as much of an impact from the municipal elections versus how things are unusual -- usually?

ChristianLabeyrie

First of all, Christian, Gatwick. It's shared interest to service JP and Vinci Airports optimized to the possible cost of debt and optimize everything else as well. We've got a great team. I'll be meeting with others next week such as people from the finance department they issued. I think for 30 years, that was July of 2019, not remember the rate, but it was pretty good under 3% further true tough professionals optimization will take place because rates will tend to remain low and very low as you refinance existing to will be able to optimize. We have joined discussions people from Gatwick, people for central treasury, but these are highly professional people, we can optimize the acquisition deck.

We've begun doing this; we will continue to do so. That's my answer. What about elections question on this? So it's difficult to forecast the future, but we do not expect major drop in public works activity in France during the municipal elections year of 2020. Usually it's counter cyclical during municipal elections and let me explain the reasons.

If you look at the long track record, things can fluctuate. In 2014, there was a double-digit drop. If you look back farther on average, it's less of a drop. There can be some very big drops and some lower drops during election years.

Now another point on election cycle, there is another cycle election, this will be good way around, next year will be departmental election, departmental and the proportion of public Contracting, public work is lower there than for local and municipal governments that can be an impact.

Then the third point. There are some more structural current effects. Firstly, local governments have fairly good finances right now boosted earlier by proceeds from property taxes.

Furthermore, and this is a real difference versus 2014, all these various shared structures that were being set up in 2014 shared by municipalities are up and running two fold effect in 2014.

Our clients were getting reorganized banding together and so forth during that period. They weren't longer projects not many. So that's the positive baseline effect. Furthermore, there are various projects in these urban areas; there are long term projects with structures that are less sensitive to political changes. There are various reasons about plus we're starting the year with great momentum. Thanks to the order book at Eurovia where business is very cyclical.

The beginning here is going to be quite active since they got a little orders on hand. External growth will vary from business line, but an overall answer would be in Contracting businesses, we're convinced if we can't just buy something because it's a beautiful company. We acquired, first of all, we've worked hard to get a full understanding of their corporate culture and the culture and habits as a country, and we're going to buy it. So we can't just develop every which where. So every business line has some priority geographies versus you've observed Eurovia really likes Canada and the US.

This could extend to further geographies in the future for the time being that's the focus trying to get greater density of our activities and those areas of the world. Eurovia won't be going to China or elsewhere in Asia; it has energy and make the same point. It is first significant development through in the United States. So time line, we're in the integration process. It might take a few more years, once that's complete; we can use time line to possibly rollout other Vinci Energy expertise in that area of the world. So we're doing this step by step.

Rationale, it's exactly the same as for Concessions. Concessions especially Airports, here our policy is -- study 360 degrees. We look at everything, we trying to be proactive, forward looking and we're then able to go to many geographies, assuming these geographies are secure in terms of legal and political stability and assuming the geographies that are ethically problematic.

Operator

We have a question over the phone, please.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Yes. Okay. So it's my turn. I have three quick ones, Cambodia, I understand there is a new airport being built and set to be completed in 2023. Is there going to be an overlap with your activities in Cambodia? Secondly, LAMSAC, is there a date on the dispute but thirdly you see more confident on Vinci Construction margins, when you're going to hit the 4% margin for Vinci Construction.

NicolasNotebaert

This Nicolas for Cambodia. Well, Cambodia is a country work for several years now, in several places. There are plans that are moving forward, they are evolving, the date that you mentioned, seems very soon. Next unfortunate, I'd say is what's happening today in Cambodia, is the stoppage discontinuation of relations with China difficulty to get engineers materials. So it's really another topic of the day, Cambodia, it's really just to address the situation for an economy that remains rather weak -- which at macro level could be quite significant. We're going to help it because the welcome at Cambodia airports, we have all necessary measures, technical help to ensure the activity loss. We don't know what's going to happen in the next few years. But there is nothing imminent or looming and in the meantime, we're facing up to a strong recent growth, we're extending the runway at Senovich with MENA and Vinci Construction network see airports grown over 100% last year.

On LAMSAC, it's going to be long-term effort that's to say this type of dispute that you're referring to, takes time. The good news is that the contract execution continues. It's our duty as a concessionaire the second section has been put in service. The traffic as they were playing of it's international arbitration that will take several years and for which we're obviously vigilant and we're following the case, but there is no particular worries aside from it takes time. But we continue to operate as concession. On the construction margin, it's going to have in a few years' time and answer your question. Thank you.

Operator

Next questions over the phone.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

My first question, if I may, on motorway traffic. You ended the year up 2.8% of Group level versus APRR at plus 1.1; can you explain what the reasons for this outperformance versus 2020 traffic? You say that you can slow rate growth; can we expect to have as much as the growth in France? Second question on airport traffic levels, given the limited capacity of ANA; can we expect a major slowdown in traffic levels in 2020, at Gatwick given the Brexit? And the growth level in 2019. Can you tell us what your outlook is for 2020? Final question here on the percentage of your order book going to the local government municipalities. Thanks,

UnidentifiedCompanyRepresentative

Traffic versus APRR, traffic versus APRR, I think we have a better baseline effect Yellow base that is the end of 2018 and early 2019 then APRR and so we're benefiting from that country to the baseline.

Secondly, as to the Franco Spanish trade is better than Franco German trade and ASF is better than an APRR, at least benefiting from that effect. And as the trend going into 2020 is that -- it's confidential, but I know they converge in line with the economic growth, barring any unforeseen event we can say the years off to a good start. On airports.

Yes, well, the Paradox, one-off paradox of airports not long-term is that very highly constrained Airports can have strong growth rates to facilitate, operational at not highly constrained 16.6% in 2019. Also in Lisbon, where we had over 7%, if I recall, and is a good trend. We're currently investing in the existing Lisbon airport on the runway to facilitate in conjunction with the Portuguese air traffic that's also invested to optimize the number of short-term flights.

I mean this additional capacity new routes opening, but not at the same level as the past sometimes very high double-digit, but there's still some scope. We're working the three years before the opening of a new airport to continue to optimize capacity. Question on the percentage of the municipality block, if I put the question to Pierre, he could perhaps respond phase question for shareholders. In your business what's the shares of Vinci Construction that comes from local government.

If you could give like a figure be what? 15% from the municipality, yes, a bit more 20% I'd say, and for you, Pierre. I said so there, in summary, since you now physically present year-over-year municipalities, that's about a third of French euro via business.

This year it represents 20% of the business of VCF at Vinci Energy, I think it's pretty modest. So all in all, if we do the exact calculation that we never do, we'd be at best at 15% of total contracting. That's for France.

End of Q&A

Xavier Huillard

No regrets. Time for refreshments. Thank you.