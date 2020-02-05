Condor Hospitality: Merger Delay (Again) Creates Short-Term Opportunity

While the deal has been pending, Condor has continued to pay dividends and is valued with a margin of safety built in if the deal does not go through.

Last summer, Condor Hospitality (CDOR) announced that the company had reached an agreement to "merge with" (actually be purchased by) Nepoint Hospitality Trust. I had accurately proposed such an outcome was possible in an earlier article on Condor, as the company was nearing the end of a major repositioning and capital recycling campaign and capital restructuring from the Supertel days. The offer was the outright purchase of all outstanding shares for $11.10 per share in cash, assumption of existing debt, and wasn't contingent on debt financing by NexPoint. The $11.10 offering price was 34% above the current share price, and the shares quickly jumped to the mid $10.90s. This is where I sold my shares instead of waiting for the closing price of trading and about $.15 of gain. This was mainly because my basis was much lower. At the time I felt this incremental gain was not significant with the remaining time before the deal closing.

Fast forward from July to today, and the deal has still not closed. Matter of fact, on Friday January 31st, Condor released news that the expected oft-postponed closing of the merger would be pushed back again. This time it was pushed back to March 16th, assuming undisclosed closing conditions would be met. Condor's share price immediately reacted and has dropped well below the previous tight range around $11.08 it has been in for weeks. This creates one fairly good arbitrage opportunity with a good bit of safety.

As of the close on February 3, Condor is trading at $10.76. It has traded below this price since the announcement, but those were short-lived dips. As the announcement last Friday didn't have any worsening conditions compared to previous ones, this drop is likely overdone, but the further dips seem unlikely. Buying today and holding to the new close date on March 16th would present a capital gain gross of trading costs of $.34, or 3.16%. So in just under six weeks, a 3% profit could be available. This profit is also paid in cash, so there is no risk to what might happen to NexPoint Hospitality in the intervening weeks.

I see this as a good opportunity-sure there are crazy outliers right now and large spiking stocks, but there are also big names like Alphanet dropping this amount overnight. I shy away from those type "investments" and like this trade, especially if there is undeployed cash. Unfortunately, right now I am nearly fully invested but may pivot some positions as my stock account trades commission-free.

What If The Merger Is Postponed Again?

Of course, there is the possibility the merger doesn't go through on the 16th of March as it hasn't since July. As the news release from Condor was very succinct, it simply restated previous conditions for the merger being met and didn't provide any detail. There is always the possibility the merger falls through, so there is some risk.

The main one is the perceived premium now in Condor's share price. As stated earlier, the stock price jumped to nearly $11 a share then slowly climbed a few pennies to close to the merger price of $11.10. This is 1/3 above where Condor had traded for months, but is not an excessive valuation. Yes, hospitality REITs are out of favor right now, but even with this premium, Condor is not over-valued. Many of the company's multiples are in-line with or below peers, the current management that engineered the repositioning and much more solid positioning is still in place, and dividends since the merger announcement have remained stable (more on this later). While the current dip is most likely caused by the merger delay again and a cancelling of the deal would likely cause a larger drop, this would then provide another suitor a lower point to accumulate shares. For those not following CDOR as I have, the board has been committed to exploring "strategic alternatives" for almost two years, and CDOR would remain a good merger or acquisition candidate if NexPoint didn't complete their deal. Quite honestly, I was surprised the offering price was only $11.10 a share to purchase an entire portfolio of well-performing hotels and potentially retain a strong management team. I doubt CDOR would drop too significantly and remain there long-term if the merger doesn't go through.

If the merger does go through on March 16th, it is unlikely a quarterly dividend will be paid. No dividend has been announced, as previously the deal was supposed to close on February 28. At the current price, CDOR yields 7.22% . This is an adequate if not excessive yield for a hospitality REIT. This provides another safety margin if the merger is postponed again for even just a few weeks, adding potentially 1.8% more to the return if another short postponement results in a dividend as it did last December. And if NexPoint backs out entirely, Condor remains a performing if small REIT with now re-established dividends from the disastrous Supertel days and it's bizarre capital structure. I was confident before in Condor's restructured management team, and while the main theme of this article is the short-term capital gain built in with a mid-March sale, if it fell through I don't see a shareholder being permanently impaired.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CDOR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial advisor or tax professional about your specific financial situation before implementing any strategy discussed herein.