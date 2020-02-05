Simon Property Group: Risk Worth Taking

For potential stakeholders who are looking to invest on mall REITs with strong financial foundation, Simon is the best to buy given its cheap valuation.

With the rise of the retail apocalypse, it is a question if shopping mall giants like Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) are immune in this conundrum. But with an occupancy rate of 95% ending September 2019, dividend yield of 6%, a premier-offering business model and a diverse property investment, Simon has been able to withstand the shift in consumer taste and continues to be a good balance to a higher risk portfolio.

The Retail bankruptcies and its effect on the Realty Sector

2019 has been a tough year in the retail sector as consumers switch from brick-and-mortar chains to e-commerce platforms. Forever 21, Diesel, Barneys, and Payless Shoesource are just some of the companies that filed for bankruptcy last year. With this, the results of the holiday trading period remain crucial to the surviving mall-based retailers. Unfortunately, the biggest names in the industry have reported a decline in their sales. Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) reported a like-for-like drop in sales of 0.2% and 7-8%, respectively; at the same time, Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported a decline in sales and has set out plans to shut almost 30 stores. And although consumer spending remains strong, the trading results of the mall-based clothing outlets and departments still show a decreasing trend as the retail sector continuously struggles.

Investors fear that the Realty sector will decline in line with the retail failures, especially those who hold mostly malls in their portfolio. Simon, which owns enclosed malls and factory outlet centers, is not an exception to this. Simon closed at $146.01 per share last January 22, 2020, and recorded a 52-week low of $141.63 per share as per this writing; share price fell about 56% since it hit a high of $227.6 per share in August 2016. Shares are expected to drop further as the market perceives Simon negatively, given that it is mostly tied to the retail sector and the majority of its revenue is derived from lease income.

Source: S&P Capital IQ - Simon Property Group, Inc.

Third Quarter Financial Results

However, Q3 September 2019 results generated sales and EBITDA of $3.9 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively (against FYE 2018 sales and EBITDA of $7.2 billion and $5.3 billion). Despite the Q3 ending occupancy dropping to 94.7% from Q3 2018’s 95.5%, Simon was able to sustain revenue with an increased average base minimum rent per square foot from $53.88 to $54.55 generating sales per square foot of $680. During the nine months ended September 2019, Simon signed 780 new leases and 796 renewal leases comprising approximately $5.3 million square feet.

Source: Simon Property Group, Inc. - 10Q

Although Simon’s dividend yield of 6% is lower compared to its competitors, including Taubman Centers' (NYSE: TCO)’s 9.5% and The Macerich Company's (NYSE: MAC)’s 12.6%, Simon is the least gearing as seen below. Simon recorded a financial debt to equity of 0.585 with EBITDA interest coverage of 4.5% for Q3 2018; available borrowing capacity is at $6.1 billion under its credit facility and operating partnership’s $3.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. No wonder why Simon is S&P rated A, with a stable outlook. Also, the cash position increased to $3.6 billion from $514 thousand due to issuance of 3 senior unsecured notes. These, overall, give Simon additional headroom in its liquidity to fund improvements and reinvestments on its assets; especially now that its way to combat the volatility in the retail sector is by incorporating non-retail elements into its portfolio. Simon is investing in “mixed-use” centers like office space, hotels, and the like. Last September 2019, Simon acquired the remaining 50% interest in a hotel adjacent to one of its properties for a cash consideration of $12.8 million. Simon is the perfect stock for dividend investors who prefer financially strong companies.

Source: The Motley Fool - Industry Leading Financial Debt to Equity

The fact as well that Simon offers a premier shopping experience explains why it was able to defend itself from the volatility in the retail sector. The physical stores of these luxurious brands provide a captivating high-end experience that digital platforms can’t offer. Given also that there is a significant monetary value associated with these luxury items, the market will prefer to see the product physically. The consumers will not compromise quality for convenience, unlike the mentality towards low-cost products. Simon’s well-located assets in prime markets, situated close to extremely wealthy families, is what sets it apart. This gives a positive outlook on the profitability of Simon.

Dividend Analysis

Simon increased its dividend payout for the quarter to $2.1 per share, from Q1 2019’s $2.05 per share, and is known to increase its dividends over the years. Dividend payout coverage against its funds from operations (FFO) is at circa 59%; this takes a toll on its equity position given that a portion of the dividends is taken from its retained earnings. Nevertheless, Simon’s capitalization remains strong given its $9.7 billion capital in excess of par value. Simon has been consistently paying out dividends since 2004, which gives comfort to dividend investors that this trend will continue going forward. Currently, Simon’s stock is cheap with a market cap of $43 billion (using the closing price on January 28, 2020) against a total enterprise value of $67 billion.

Source: Simon Property Group, Inc. Dividend data by YCharts

Summary

For the global economy, which many economists believe to be heading into recessionary headwinds, investors with capital to invest may find it difficult to find favorable investment possibilities. Putting your cash in banks and other financial institutions gains you a risk-free return of 2-3% - safe but uninspiring. Taking a look at the equity markets and the volatility associated with them would leave even the most bullish investor to think twice, with index funds dropping hundreds of basis points overnight and insolvencies at an all-time high.

Properties (and to a lesser degree, hard commodities) remain in the spotlight in an otherwise uncertain market, where your position is hedged by an asset that history dictates will retain its inherent value. It is no surprise that in the event of hyperinflation, property and land is what central banks use to hedge the nation’s currency.

But investing in properties is expensive, and will require capital to a minimum of six figures. As such, enter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT’s), which was an idea created to solve the high capital requirements for property investment while offering the same benefits of a secured position with historically stable returns. Simon represents the pinnacle of REIT managers from volatility as well as a return perspective.

With Simon’s industry-leading balance sheet strength, consistent dividend payout, and resilience to the retail industry headwinds, its current low market valuation is a good opportunity for dividend investors who can bear with the uncertainty

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.