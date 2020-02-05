Varonis Systems, Inc.: An Appealing Profit-Gaining Opportunity

At the same time it can help heighten understanding about data security and information technology [IT] sometimes not at the forefront of equity investing.

Want to have a good chance to make +15% or more in a couple of months? Varonis Systems, Inc. is now odds-on to provide that kind of payoff.

Investment Thesis

Objective: Wealth-building of an always fully-invested portfolio via repeated near-term (weeks or months) capital gains from careful, diversified, odds-on issue selection and timely price opportunity capture. This article deals with risk notions by comparisons with Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), with opposing market-price questions currently being raised in the market at large.

What is Varonis Systems, Inc.'s business?

"Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology [IT] personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York."

Recognition of the role of Information in stock valuations

Regular readers of our articles know that every market day we evaluate the coming-price-range expectations by the market-making [MM] community for over 2,500 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs. Their forecasts are derived from the way they seek to protect their firm's capital while it is necessarily exposed to price-change risks.

What lies in the future? Uncertainty

Investment RISK lies in the actual loss of capital, not in the worry over what might happen. The calibration of potential risk depends on actual experiences, which have been demonstrated to be quite variable through and across time, not static as an average over great lengths of time.

Being able to anticipate investing risk depends on having a sense of the size of the loss and the likelihood (odds) of its incurrence. By splitting the future uncertainty of price change into upside [Reward] and downside [Risk] proportions on a day by day basis we have the ability to examine what has subsequently happened in actual markets following different proportions of expected reward and risk. Then scores can be kept on size and odds of profitability.

Using VRNS as a subject, Figure 1 pictures in vertical lines the forecast range of its likely/possible stock price on a daily basis during the past 6 months. In a row of data below the picture the MM's current forecast is contrasted with prior forecasts of the past 5 years when upside to downside proportions to today's were present. Such scores tell us how well the MM community anticipates coming risks and rewards.

Figure 1

Please note the upside Sell Target (to top of Forecast from Current Price) and the %Payoff average (15.1%) achieved by prior similar Range Indexes. The holding periods (38 market days) of just under 2 months push that up to an annual CAGR of +157% rate.

As a contrast, here is what MM forecasts for the "market-index" ETF of SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) look like at this time. Please note not only the smaller size of the upside forecast, but the %Payoff (1.4%) failure to capture those hopes, given current Range Index [RI] proportions of 40 downside to 60 upside. A heavy credibility price paid (0.2) vs. VRNS' 1.0.

Figure 2

How effective the MMs have been in forecasting for these stocks is a matter of market records, when conditions of uncertainty similar to today's are examined. That was done in the row of data between the graphics of Figures 1-2. For ease of comparison, they are repeated and slightly expanded in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Real risk evaluation

So much for the "good side" of a buy proposition; what about the "bad side"?

As we condition the credibility of the upside price change forecast by comparison with actual experience, so too do we look to see how bad the downside might get. But with concern only during those periods of "long" holdings when committed capital would be at risk under the TERMD discipline. All other periods are irrelevant, shocking as they may be.

Figure 1's data row tells what the worst case price drawdowns have been (an average of them), -5.6%, during all of each actual exposure period when they were to be held. What matters is how bad a fear of loss may get induced any time, not just whether or not it existed at the end of the holding. Investors will have varied reactions to the exposures, so there is no way to evaluate potential risk impact by historic outcomes. But some useful guidance may be provided by having knowledge of the maximum degree of intensity possibly becoming present.

Integrating the Good and Bad

One logically-simplified way to address the combination of stock price risk and reward is to weight each part by its probability and combine the two. The "Win Odds" of profitable position odds here for VRNS of 38 out of 39, or 97 out of 100 offer such a probability. One minus those odds, or 100 - 97 provides the loss probability weight. Thus .97 times +14.6% plus 0.03 times -5.6% produces a weighted net payoff of +14.2%.

To make this style of evaluation more comparable between varied investment opportunity situations, an integration of the likely holding periods used in the calculation is helpful. For VRNS the average number of market days required by all 39 positions of the sample was only 39 out of the maximum 63 possible, because of the high proportion of upside target prices reached.

A standard evaluation measure used in many capital planning decision situations is the expected net payoff stated in "basis points" of 1/100ths 1%, per day of capital involvement. On a 365-day calendar year +19 bp/day when sustained for a year doubles the original capital, or a CAGR of +100%. When a smaller-count of 252 market days makes up a relevant year, the fewer days are each proportionally more powerful, so only 14 bp/mkt day does the 100% equivalent.

The VRNS prior performances with expectations like those of today created results at a rate of 35 bp/day, very high and attractive.

Comparing Investment Alternatives

Comparison is the essence of evaluation. If the investing objective is to make capital as productive of future spend-able amounts as possible, using an odds-weighted bp/d yardstick can be helpful.

To that end Figure 3 includes the relevant MM forecasts and their prior outcomes for VRNS and the market-index proxy of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF. Also, the average of some 2,700 current-day MM price-range forecast issues, and the averages of a ranked set of the day's likely 20 best of those near-term wealth-building stocks under TERMD portfolio discipline.

All of these comparisons in Figure 3 have the same basic data as included in the row of Figure 1 for VRNS. That is expanded by the columns [O] through [R] to provide for odds-weighted bp/day price-prospect evaluation comparisons.

Competition from the market-index alternative SPY at this point in time is rather limited because of an unenthusiastic upside target outlook of only +6.1% at a CAGR of only +6% and an Odds-Weighted net prospect [Q] of -0.8%. That is better though, than the overall population of 2,711 where MM forecasts are a less modest net decline (-2.2%).

Conclusion

Varonis Systems, Inc. offers outstanding prospects for capital gains with strong odds for achievement in short periods of holding. Payoff potentials in basis points per day are exceptional. For further information please check my blog here on Seeking Alpha.

