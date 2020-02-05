Huge Short Position On Chegg Ahead Of Earnings

The stock is up 50% in the last four months but is in overbought territory now.

The company has seen strong earnings and revenue growth in the last few years.

Chegg (CHGG) is an online education company that operates a learning platform designed to help students pass tests, classes, and save money on required materials. The company is scheduled to report fourth quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Monday, February 10.

Chegg has seen tremendous earnings growth over the last few years and analysts expect earnings to grow in the fourth quarter. The current consensus estimate is for earnings of $0.29 per share and that is 16% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings grow at a rate of 96% per year. Earnings increased a whopping 157% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier. For 2019 as a whole, earnings are expected to show an increase of 55%.

On the revenue side, analysts expect the company to report $122.97 million for the quarter and that is an increase of 28.5% from the $95.68 million in 2018. Over the last three years, Chegg's revenue has grown at a rate of 15% per year. Revenue increased by 27% in the third quarter.

In addition to the strong earnings and revenue growth, the company boasts solid management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is at 17.2% currently and the profit margin is 21.9%.

Chegg is still very much a growth-oriented stock and doesn't pay a dividend at this time. It's currently trading at a P/E ratio of 53 with a forward P/E of 43.5.

Chegg is Up Approximately 50% in Four Months

Chegg has been on my radar for some time now, and I wrote a bullish piece about the company for another publisher back at the end of October. I was a little late in terms of not getting in at the bottom of the cycle, but the stock has rallied sharply never the less. Since closing at a low of $28.46 on October 2, the stock has rallied 50% through the close on February 4.

The rally in the stock caused the overbought/oversold indicators to move from oversold territory into overbought territory. The stock has stalled a little after hitting overbought territory.

Looking back over the last three and a half years, the weekly stochastic readings have only reached oversold territory on two occasions - this past October and in October of 2018. The 10-week RSI shows similar results with only two instances where the stock was oversold or even close to oversold territory.

When Chegg has hit the overbought territory in the past, there have been instances where the stock remained in overbought territory for extended periods. In the more recent past, the stock has stalled when the indicators have reached overbought territory and that is a minor concern I have for the stock.

We could see a sideways grind like we saw in the second quarter of '19 and that would allow the stock to move out of the overbought territory and allow the moving averages to catch up to the stock. But I don't expect a big pullback in the stock that moves it out of the overbought territory. If it does pull back, I will be looking for an entry point.

The Short Interest Ratio is Extremely High

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Chegg, we see a bit of a mixed picture for the stock. There are 14 analysts covering the stock currently with 12 "buy" ratings and two "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 85.7% and that is higher than the average stock. Looking at the table below from the Wall Street Journal, it shows that analysts have become mover bullish in the last three months.

While analysts are skewed to the bullish camp, the short interest ratio paints a completely different picture. The current reading is 14.9 and that is extremely high and points to extreme pessimism from this indicator. There are 18.83 million shares sold short and the company averages just over 1.2 million shares of trading volume each day. If the stock continues to rally, the short sellers could add fuel to the rally as they add buying pressure.

Chegg doesn't see a great deal of option activity, but the put/call ratio for the stock is at 0.70 at this time. There are 3,334 puts open and 4,761 calls open currently. If we add the call open interest and the put open interest together, the total only represents about 800,000 shares of stock-less than the average daily trading volume.

My Overall Take on Chegg

I am still bullish on Chegg and think the stock can continue moving higher well into the future. My biggest concern for the stock currently is the fact that it has rallied 50% in four months and that has put the stock in overbought territory based on the weekly indicators.

The fundamentals for the company are strong with great earnings and revenue growth in recent years. The management efficiency measurements are solid and that should help the company as it continues to grow.

I love the fact that the short interest ratio is so high as it indicates that not everyone is bullish on the stock. As a contrarian, I prefer to have some sense of bearish sentiment that can shift to the bullish camp and help push the stock higher and higher.

Chegg has beaten its EPS estimate in each of the last eight quarters. The stock hasn't always gapped higher after the earnings reports and in fact, it has gapped lower a few times.

The one time period that concerns me the most was last July. The stock peaked on July 30 after the company reported strong earnings on July 29. Chegg would end up drifting lower for several months and the stock would end up falling over 40% from its high to its low. While I don't expect a similar move this time, I am a big believer in being cautious.

If you own the stock already, I certainly wouldn't advocate for selling the stock at this time. However, if you are looking to buy the stock, I think you would be better served in waiting until after the earnings report in order to enter a trade. In fact, I would suggest waiting a week or two after earnings to enter a trade. Even when the stock has gapped higher after earnings, many times it has settled back a little in the following week.

I can see entering a trade if the stock moves down to its 52-week moving average. That is approximately 10% below the current price and a move down to the moving average would move the oscillators out of the overbought territory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.