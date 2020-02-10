Warning: The Pitfalls Of REIT CEFs

We discuss why investors should avoid REIT CEFs, unless available at deep discounts to NAV.

However, REIT CEFs suffer from many issues that have led to underperformance in the long run.

REIT CEFs are very popular because they commonly come with higher yield than REIT ETFs.

First off, I want to make it clear to everyone that I have nothing against CEFs in general. There are a lot of good investment opportunities in this segment of the market and I even subscribe to a Marketplace service called CEF/ETF Income Laboratory in my efforts to get the best insights on CEFs.

However, when it comes to REIT CEFs, I really struggle to see the appeal that many are seeing today.

Granted, at a sufficiently low price (discount to NAV), I also become a buyer of those, but paying a premium for a high fee, overleveraged, closet indexer is not particularly appealing to me. But unfortunately, this is the state of the REIT CEF market today.

Some outliers exist. For instance, the Cohen & Steers (RQI; RFI) family of closed-end funds have done quite well, but even here – not enough alpha was earned to cover the fees:

source

If this is the best REIT CEF and even they fail to beat benchmarks despite taking considerably more risk (concentration + leverage), why would you want to invest in REIT CEFs?

The reality is that the CEF structure has a lot of pitfalls that harm performance in the long run.

Excessive Size Forces Closest Indexing

Outperforming the REIT market is certainly possible. Since I became a professional REIT investor and launched my first separate brokerage account, I have been able to generate up to three times greater total returns than REIT indexes:

(*see relevant disclosures at the end of this article)

Research has shown that active REIT investors can outperform by being selective and capitalizing on underpriced opportunities.

However, the issue with CEFs is that they manage very large asset volumes, often in the billions, and this hurts their ability to be selective. When you invest billions, you lose flexibility and the liquidity of the market is often not sufficient to run a concentrated portfolio of your highest conviction positions.

Therefore, CEFs lose their potential to outperformance because of their size. As an example, RQI manages more than $2 billion and so it invests in 130 REITs, that’s nearly the entire universe.

When you look at their top holdings, you find many of the same companies that are owned by major REIT ETFs: Crown Caste (CCI), American Tower (AMT), Prologis (PLD) Equinix (EQIX), and Welltower (WELL).

Five out of the top 10 are the same companies. The other five are very similar. This is what closet indexing looks like: You pay high fees, but the holdings are not materially different from low-cost index funds. No wonder then that not enough alpha is being generated to cover the fees.

At High Yield Landlord, we only invest in 19 REITs. In other words, we reject nine out of 10 holdings owned by RQI. We are much more selective and only invest in our highest conviction holdings. It's not enough for us to “like” a REIT. We must really “love” it. And this is how we outperform.

Management Fees

You are not really getting the cherry-picked high conviction portfolio that you would expect from an active manager, but you are still paying the hefty fees for it.

A REIT ETF (VNQ) has very low fees at just 0.12% per year.

In comparison, REIT CEFs will commonly charge 1.5 – 2% per year.

This may not seem like much, but 2% per year makes a massive difference in the long run. During a 20-year period, you end up with ~40% more money if you saved this fee.

Paying a high fee makes sense if the manager is able to make up for it by producing alpha-rich returns. But this is unlikely to happen if you are closest indexing.

Doubling up on Leverage

In their efforts to make up for the higher fees, CEFs generally double up on leverage. This may work well during good years. In fact, it has worked very well for most CEFs during the past five-year period and allowed them to outperform indexes.

But this is not alpha. CEFs are taking higher risk to earn higher returns. This works when everything moves up, but once you enter a bear market, it all crashes down and you underperform again.

REITs already are leveraged at the company level. We believe that adding another layer of leverage at the CEF level is dangerous. It's the equivalent of buying highly-leveraged REITs.

We all know that REITs performed very poorly during the great financial crisis because of overleverage. As we enter the 11th year to the cycle, we do not think that it's prudent to leverage up. Opposite of that, we believe that alpha will be generated by focusing on REITs with conservative balance sheets and low leverage.

Bottom Line

REIT CEFs lure investors in with a high yield that they achieve thanks to leverage and higher yielding preferred shares. Unsophisticated investors fall for it, but unfortunately, this higher yield is achieved by taking higher risk – which is unlikely to result in better returns in the long run. Even arguably the best REIT CEF, RQI, has underperformed over the full cycle.

If you want to be passive, stick to a low-cost REIT ETF. Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) is one good option.

If you want to be active and seek better returns:

Do it yourself

Get the best research you can

Be very selective

Save the costly management fees

And do not use leverage.

This is what has driven our outperformance. We are the opposite of a CEF in that we are very selective, we focus on underpriced smaller and lesser known REITs, and we do not need overleverage to make up for fees. We are not managing billions and so we are not restricted in our approach.

Investing in smaller and lesser-known REITs is key here because these companies will commonly pay higher yields, trade at discounted valuations, offer better margin of safety and more long-term appreciation potential.

source

Currently, our portfolio yields 7.5% with a conservative 69% payout ratio. This is roughly the same yield of CEFs, but we achieve this without any leverage.

Moreover, our portfolio holdings trade at just 9.5x FFO and an estimated 15% discount to NAV. We believe that it sets us for further outperformance in the long run.

High Yield Landlord, #1 Service for Real Estate Investors and Retirees High Yield Landlord is the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with ~1,500 members on board. We have over 170 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our 8% yielding real estate portfolio. If you are still sitting on the sidelines, now is your time to act. We are currently running a Limited Time Sale. Start your 2-Week Free Trial TODAY and lock-in this 20% Discount! Want A Good Deal? Start Your Free Trial Today



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Relevant disclosure to presented performance: past performance is no indication of future results. Our portfolio may not be perfectly comparable to the relevant index. It is more concentrated, includes international REITs, and may at times invest in companies that are not typically included in REIT indexes. The performance of our portfolio is underrepresented because it is affected by withholding taxes on all dividends.