HYG: Spreads Are Tight, But High Yield Corporates Have Less Relative Duration Risk

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) as an investment option at its current market price. During my last review of HYG, I highlighted some key risks facing the high yield corporate bond market, many of which remain in place today. However, I continued to see value in the space as well, as the income stream remains attractive, given that central banks around the world are keeping interest rates at extremely low levels. While yields have been on the decline, driven by investor demand, this story is true across most fixed-income sectors. Therefore, HYG's relative yield, compared to alternative investments, should continue to pique investor interest. Further, for investors concerned with duration risk, the high yield sector actually has less risk than investment grade, for corporate bonds. Of course, credit risk is certainly higher in the below investment grade sector, and now may not be the best time for investors to begin taking on more risk in that regard. However, given domestic and foreign demand for yield, I see limited downside to HYG in the short term.

Background

First, a little about HYG. The fund is managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and its objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds". Currently, the fund is trading at $87.58/share and has a current yield of 5.01%. When I last covered HYG, I gave the fund a neutral rating, and focused the review on some of the broad risks facing the high yield sector. In hindsight, this outlook was appropriate. While HYG has seen a modest, positive gain since then, the broader market has been performing quite well in comparison, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With 2020 underway, I wanted to take the opportunity to re-evaluate HYG, to see if I should change my outlook for the new year. While I believe downside risk is fairly minimal going forward, I still view declining yield spreads as a reason upside will be limited. Therefore, I will reiterate my "neutral" rating on the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Yields Are Down, But That Is True Across Fixed-Income

To start, I want to take a look at a key reason why my outlook is "neutral", as opposed to bullish or bearish. This has to do with current yields which, as investors are likely aware, have been on the decline for quite a while. On this point, investors may be looking at high yield bonds and figure yields are not high enough to justify the risk. This is a valid concern, as we can see that BB-rated corporate bonds are sitting near decade lows, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, investors will be earning a lower yield on this type of debt than they would be used to historically. Further, the graph shows that yields have dropped sharply in the short-term, so the risk-reward proposition may not entice some investors. This is relevant because HYG holds a good chunk of bonds with a BB-rating, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, yields are down, although underlying asset prices have been rising, so investors have been sitting on fairly strong total returns from the high yield sector. Therefore, while current yields may be a concern, the current climate suggests that investors will continue looking for income streams, so I do not see a scenario where yields rise markedly any time soon.

On this note, while the decline in yields for BB-rated bonds may cause some investors to look elsewhere, they are going to find that yields are down across alternative options as well. For example, if we move up the credit ladder to BBB-rated bonds, or into municipal bonds, we will see a similar story. Similar to BB-rated bond yields, current yields for those sectors is also sitting at decade-lows, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that declining yields are a concern across fixed income as a whole, so it is not necessarily a reason to avoid one sector over the other for that reason alone. While the dramatic move downward in BB-rated yields tells me HYG may not see too much price appreciation going forward, the relative yields in other sectors also indicate to me that there will not be a major investor flight from this asset class either. Therefore, I see this yield story as justification for a "neutral" rating for now.

Duration Risk: High Yield Has The Advantage

My second point has a more positive slant, for high yield corporate bonds, in particular. While central banks, both in the U.S. and in Europe, have not given much indication there will be increases to interest rates any time soon, we have to consider that possibility if economic growth beats expectations. With interest rates at such low levels here and abroad, it appears there is more risk of them rising in the future, then falling more. Of course, the latest action out of the Fed last year was to lower rates, but investors are likely not wanting to lock themselves in to bonds yielding such low absolute amounts for an extended period. This is because the greater a fund's duration, the greater the interest rate risk, as the fund will see bigger moves (in either direction) based on interest rate movements.

With this in mind, high yield bonds right now have a bit of an advantage over their investment grade counterparts, when it comes to duration risk. While this is generally the case, as investment grade companies tend to issue bonds with longer-dated maturities, current trends have amplified this divergence. In fact, in 2019, investment grade bonds began to see their effective duration levels rise markedly, while high yield bonds saw a sharp reduction in effective duration, as shown below:

Source: Wall Street Journal

As you can see, this is a trend that has been accelerating, with the average investment grade bond duration sitting above eight years, while the average speculative grade bond duration has dropped to three years.

My takeaway here is this is an important development, and it is being played out in practice among the iShares ETFs. For example, when looking at the underlying data, we see that HYG has bonds with maturities on the shorter end of the scale, while its investment grade counterpart the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) holds bonds with maturities much further out, as shown below, respectively:

Source: iShares

My point here is not to suggest that a higher duration is "good" or "bad", because it all depends on economic conditions, interest rate movements, and an individual investor's risk tolerance. However, having a higher average duration does exposure investors to more interest rate risk, and also puts capital at risk for longer if economic conditions deteriorate. Intuitively, the farther in to the future the bonds are going to mature, the more time there is that an investor will be holding those bonds during times of economic stress.

My takeaway here is that while HYG, and high yield corporates as a whole, may not be yielding a lot, when we consider that the sector offers less duration risk, that could be another reason why investors want the exposure to this asset class in their portfolio.

Defaults Still Low, But Expected To Increase

My final point again reverts back to my more cautious, neutral stance. Specifically, I will look at current and expected default rates for high yield bonds. Fortunately, this is an area that has seen dramatic improvement post-recession, with defaults only slightly above pre-recession lows. Clearly, positive economic growth has helped keep a lid on defaults, and low interest rates have made loan payments less of a burden on borrowers.

While this has been good news, the bad news is the default rate for below investment grade debt has been climbing a bit in the short term. Although this has mainly been driven by the Oil and Gas sector, the default rate is expected to continue broadly rising through 2020. In fact, according to a forecast from S&P Global, only under the most optimistic conditions will the current default rate stay stable. Their baseline forecast is to see the default rate rise to 4%, with the potential to move higher from there if economic conditions deteriorate, as shown in the chart below:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is this is a metric investors need to monitor carefully going forward. If defaults do pick up, as forecasted, total returns are going to be limited in funds like HYG, and may even be negative. While continued economic growth will likely prevent the pessimistic scenario from playing out, credit risk is very real in speculative grade debt. While HYG, and funds like it, may have the duration advantage over investment grade bonds, as I discussed earlier, these products have considerably more credit risk. Therefore, it is up to each individual investors to weigh their risk tolerance, and determine if buying in now for the income stream makes sense for them.

Bottom Line

HYG continues to deliver positive returns, but the gains have been tempered while the broader market pushes higher. With rising equity prices and declining bond yields, there is a fairly large amount of inherent risk across the market right now. While low interest rates and economic growth will help HYG perform relatively well going forward, I believe a neutral outlook on this product is appropriate because of the risks facing the sector. Defaults are expected to climb in the year ahead, and current yields are sitting at twenty year lows. While HYG has less interest rate risk than its investment grade counterparts, that is just one piece of the puzzle, the other risks also need to be considered. Therefore, while I believe HYG will trend modestly higher in the year ahead, I expect volatility to be forthcoming as well, and suggest investors approach new positions with caution at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.