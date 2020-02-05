Texas Roadhouse: Aggressive Valuation Constrains Upside Potential, Magnifies Downside Risk

Operational Performance and Guidance

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is a stellar industry operator, but current valuation implies a growth multiple in a structurally challenged industry rendering the investment opportunity unattractive, although no observable catalysts exist to force valuation to re-rate. Texas Roadhouse has successfully sustained strong top line revenue growth (high single digits-low double digits) in previous years, led by 4-5% comparable restaurant sales growth, and new store locations. The company has opened roughly 25-30 new locations per year (while keeping closures to a minimum), and it is expected the company can operate ~700-800 Texas Roadhouse locations domestically prior to reaching its market saturation point (excluding the Bubba’s 33 restaurants). While international expansion potential exists, it is much more challenging to assess potential for expansion abroad given differences in cultures, and consumer preferences. It is reasonable to assume continued expansion of Texas Roadhouse base of restaurants at same rate as current expansion could last at least another 3-5 years. As such, the company’s growth runway for sustaining high single digit topline growth via new restaurant openings is quite substantial. However, this growth cannot continue without additional CAPEX spending to fund new restaurant locations.

The main growth catalyst for Texas Roadhouse is continued successful expansion of the Bubba’s 33 restaurant base. Bubba’s 33 restaurants primarily focus on the pizza, burgers, and fries category and serve very different target markets as compared to the existing base of Texas Roadhouse locations. As such, the potential for cannibalization would be judged as quite limited. However, this category is substantially more crowded than the steak category and with such a higher degree of competition there is a natural limitation on the ability for the concept to expand rapidly domestically without taking share from competitors. This probably creates an upper limit to expansion of ~200 locations domestically before Texas Roadhouse faces intensified competition in this category. Additional catalysts for margin expansion remain relatively limited, and it is reasonable to estimate potential for margin expansion is limited to ~200bps in the long-term in the most optimistic of scenarios. This would bring Texas Roadhouse close to ~10% operating margins. Assuming Texas Roadhouse can sustain current rates of comparable restaurant traffic growth and continues to open 27-30 Texas Roadhouse locations annually (growth of ~5% of the restaurant base annually), the intrinsic DCF estimate of ~$35 comes in well below current stock price of ~$55, and supports the conclusion the stock is overvalued. Despite low price target if unit economics do not suffer as expansion continues, costs are kept in control, and comparable sales continues to grow at a strong clip, there are no observable catalysts to force the stock to re-rate to a more reasonable valuation.

Texas Roadhouse’s Ability to Grow its Restaurant Base

Since 2015, Texas Roadhouse developed a new concept for its line of Bubba’s 33 restaurants, a sports bar based concept, and has 30 successfully in operation today. The concept would primarily focus on pizza, burgers, and fries, and have a substantially larger proportion of alcohol sales. While the company does not separately break out sales between its Texas Roadhouse restaurants and Bubba’s 33 restaurants, there is strong evidence to indicate the concept is substantially more profitable than the existing restaurant base of Texas Roadhouse locations. Given that the current Texas Roadhouse base primarily targets working class/middle class families, and the new Bubba’s 33 restaurants will likely be targeting a younger demographic (likely adults in their teens and 20’s), the risk for cannibalization is relatively limited. With respect to the existing Texas Roadhouse restaurant base, there are a significant number of geographical areas where the geographical concentration of locations relative to the amount of available land mass remains relatively low (see image below). These represent potential markets to consider locating future restaurants in. Looking at this graphic, locations in the Northeast are quite geographically concentrated relative to the South, Midwest, Western parts of the country. These all remain potential areas for future growth in locations. There is also the prospect for international expansion opportunities to consider. However, consumer preferences in non-US markets may not align well with the Texas Roadhouse brand. It is expected that Texas Roadhouse restaurants can support a base of ~700-800 restaurants prior to approaching market saturation. Given that the new Bubba’s 33 concept is still in its initial growth phase and that the target markets of the 2 concepts are not similar, considerable growth potential exists from the rapid expansion of Bubba’s 33 restaurants in terms of driving topline growth by opening new locations. Market saturation estimates will depend upon numerous factors that are difficult to judge for such an early stage restaurant, however expansion potential is expected to have an upper bound of ~200 locations prior to facing intensified competition for traffic, and attractive locations. Over time, Bubba’s 33 restaurants will be forced to increasingly locate in major cities and closer to industry rivals, which will no doubt provoke intensified competition.

Source: Image created by author with data from Census.gov and company filings.

*The relative concentration ratio is a metric that calculates a landmass ratio for each state which sizes each state’s landmass relative to that of the average state. Next, the number of locations in each state is sized against the average number of Texas Roadhouse location’s in each state which produces a location concentration ratio. Finally, the relative concentration ratio is calculated as the landmass ratio divided by location concentration ratio, and the states where relative concentration ratio is <1 are highlighted as areas that are likely under-penetrated relative to their Total Addressable Market.

Texas Roadhouse Ability to Continue Superior Comparable Restaurant Growth

In a 2007 Investor Day presentation, management identified its largest competitors as Applebee’s, Chilis, Outback Steakhouse, and Longhorn Steakhouse, based upon its target demographic. While the information is from 2007, and as such, is not likely to be exact, research indicates there is no reason to expect substantial changes in either key target demographics, main competitors, or guest satisfaction. This is primarily evidenced by the fact that TXRH comparable restaurant growth is well in excess of its peer group indicating it has continued to take share from its rivals, and consumer satisfaction/guest frequency is very likely to be superior to its main competitors. According to the presentation, much of the company’s current success has been built on repeat business with guests who visitor more than 2x per month contributing approximately 71% of all visits, and 70% of all spending. Furthermore, 89% of all visitors say they intend to return (highest guest satisfaction in peer group), and 56% name Texas Roadhouse as their favorite restaurant. It is expected that Texas Roadhouse will continue delivering strong restaurant comparable sales given its substantial brand loyalty, and ability to successfully drive repeat business. It has a unique differentiated concept focused on steak which is a significantly less crowded category than more traditional fast casual restaurants which focus heavily on burgers and fries.

Both graphics taken from 2007 Investor Day Presentation. No reason to believe consumer satisfaction statistics have substantially changed. Source: 2007 Texas Roadhouse InvestorDay Presentation

Texas Roadhouse also has an advantage over many of its peers, which outside of Outback Steakhouse are owned by larger national chains that own many restaurants. This gives Texas Roadhouse a greater level of focus and agility in its operations, than its competition as it is more difficult to successfully monitor and manage operations for a group of chain restaurants rather than a single chain. Moreover, Texas Roadhouse does not have to deal with inter-company rivalries to ensure an adequate budget to support operating efforts, unlike its competition. These types of rivalries increase the probability of misallocation of capital. Texas Roadhouse does not have a national advertising budget, and has succeeded in growing comparable restaurant traffic at annual rates significantly greater than both its peer group and the overall industry (an indication of taking market share from its peers), many of whom maintain large national advertising budgets. It has done this primarily through a combination of local marketing and word of mouth advertising. Its capacity to achieve this is indicative of the success of its word of mouth advertising efforts, and recent operational decisions indicate the company retains the long-term vision to prioritize this going forward, and resist short-term temptations for window dressing performance if required to do so. For example, recent decisions to increase staffing levels, and compensation resulted in a short-term hit to operating margins and the stock price, but management has indicated it resulted in greater labor productivity, and substantially lower managerial turnover (slightly lower non-managerial turnover).

We've been really seeing management turnover come down for quite some time now. A lot of it has to do with some of the things we did on compensation about two years ago, some other things we're doing from a quality-of-life standpoint. So we continue to see that be -- just be impact which is really good, so overall from a turnover perspective, I mean we would always like to see those turnover numbers come down. We really work hard on making sure we're hiring right. We're doing the right things by our employees. We're paying correctly. Just all those things being flexible with schedule is another huge one to retaining employees so we talked about that quite a bit with the operators." Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Call

It is expected that lower turnover rates, and ensuring sufficient staffing will help improve the quality and consistency of customer service, thereby continuing to drive the success of the company’s word of mouth advertising.

Texas Roadhouse Ability to Improve Operating Margins

Texas Roadhouse appears to have slightly lower operating margins than its direct competitors. This is largely a result of its ‘value’ oriented positioning in the marketplace, and its longer-term focus on word of mouth advertising and ensuring appropriate investment to drive this going forward. Primary catalysts for margin expansion include continued growth in Bubba’s 33 restaurant base, and potential for operating leverage as the business successfully scales. Substantial evidence supports the conclusion that there is limited potential for margin expansion, and such potentially is optimistically limited to ~200bps in the long-term. Evidence indicates that the potential for operating leverage is relatively limited and fixed costs are confined to ~12-15% of the operating cost base (see appendix IV below). Majority of operating leverage is embedded in both labor costs and G&A expenses. Texas Roadhouse has executed quite well in terms of containing G&A costs in the last few years, but not quite as well on containing labor costs. The next largest opportunity for margin expansion is related to continued growth in higher margin Bubba’s 33 restaurants, however evidence also indicates this impact is likely to be relatively limited. Analyzing the food costs of peers for each of these various specialties in the restaurant industry reveals an estimated gross margin difference of ~6-8% between peers in this category and Texas Roadhouse. Preliminary primary research to research product mix of new Bubba’s 33 restaurants indicates the potential for Bubba’s 33 restaurants to experience 300bps margin improvement over existing Texas Roadhouse locations. Assuming both Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 restaurants grow in line with historical data, this would lead to ~30-50bps of margin expansion for the consolidated Texas Roadhouse business over the next 5 years.

*Source: Image created by author using information from annual SEC filings

*Source: Image created by author using financial information from comparable restaurants gathered from annual SEC filings, and independent primary research conducted by the author

*Source: Image created by author using information using annual SEC filings

Texas Roadhouse Unit Economics, Peer Comps, and Valuation

Source: Table constructed using data from data from annual filings for TXRH, Darden Restaurants, Brinker International, and Blooming Brands

*Source: DCF Output and Sensitivity analysis table above created by the author using data from annual filings and the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Major Risk Factors to Investment Thesis and Guidance

Downside Risks:

Operating margin compression due to cost inflation and inability to pass through costs

Macroeconomic headwinds due to slowdown in economic growth and consumer spending

Deterioration in unit economics and/or new unit ROIs due to a scarcity of suitable potential locations and/or potential for cannibalization

Deceleration in comparable restaurant traffic growth due to failure to take share from other industry operators

Upside Risks:

Successful execution on international expansion efforts

Continued successful execution in growing Bubba’s 33 restaurant base, leading to margin expansion; concept is much more successful than initially believed and can support restaurant base > ~200 restaurants

Substantial improvements in labor productivity leading to potential operating leverage that is unaccounted for in current growth forecasts

Forward Guidance and Conclusions

TXRH is expected to continue strong comparable restaurant growth in excess of industry trend, and ~5% growth in restaurant unit base. Substantial upside exists if Bubba's 33 restaurant expansion is successful, quite early stage to assess expansion potential beyond noting the category is considerably more crowded than current Steak category. There is rising downside risk as the Texas Roadhouse restaurant base approaches saturation point, and business becomes more dependent on successful execution on expansion opportunities for the Bubba's 33 restaurant base. Expectation for operating margins to remain relatively stagnant, or experience slight expansion. Investors are advised to monitor all of these indicators discussed above. Current valuation is aggressive and investors should await opportunity to enter at market multiple closer to ~18-20x TTM earnings, which would represent a slight but not substantial premium to market valuation. This is a much more favorable risk-reward profile for an investment.

