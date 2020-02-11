Top 3 Highest-Yielding REITs: Opportunity Or Value Trap

REIT investors love dividends. Unfortunately, after the recent recovery in REIT share prices, it has become increasingly difficult to find high-yielding opportunities.

The average dividend yield of ETFs (VNQ, IYR) is now at just above 3% - down from 4.8% not long ago:

Data by YCharts

At High Yield Landlord, we are not satisfied with a 3% dividend yield. We recognize that real estate is an income investment first and we want to get paid like a proper landlord. We think of REITs as our rental properties and target a 8% dividend yield, on average. We also value safety and growth. Currently, we generate this high yield with a conservative 69% payout ratio and we expect our dividend income to grow by 3%-5% in 2020.

How do we achieve this?

We focus on smaller and lesser known REITs with solid fundamentals but opportunistic valuations. The key is to be able to differentiate opportunities from value traps.

There's a big difference between being a “value” investor and just being too cheap. You want to get a good deal, but you should not take excessive risks just to get a higher yield either.

From our experience, picking the 10% highest yielding REITs never worked out well. These are companies that are undergoing significant challenges and cheap can very quickly get even cheaper.

Today, we take a closer look at the three highest-yielding REITs and share our thoughts on whether now is a good time to be investing in them:

source

Washington Prime Group (WPG): 27.5% Dividend Yield

Technically, if WPG could maintain its dividend for just four years, you would recoup your entire investment. This seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity. Earn 27.5% per year, from dividends alone!

But haven’t we seen this already?

CBL (CBL), the closest peer to WPG, once also paid a 27% yield, but this yield of course wasn’t sustainable and as it was cut, the share price came crashing down when income investors lost hope. Note I have myself lost money on CBL and I like to think that I learned my lesson.

Today, I'm staying away from WPG precisely because of that. I do not believe that the dividend is sustainable and I see great similarities to the CBL of pre-dividend cuts.

Both WPG and CBL own Class B properties in secondary to tertiary markets with lower population density and poorer demographics:

source

Because they own inferior assets, they have been more affected by store closures from Sears, J.C Penney (JCP), and other struggling retailers. Cash flow is dropping rapidly, balance sheet quality is quickly deteriorating, and liquidity is desperately needed to redevelop and release properties.

The main difference between WPG and CBL is that WPG has most of its best properties unencumbered, which is positive, but as Adam Levine-Weinberg and Julian Lin have correctly pointed out, this won’t save WPG if it violates its debt covenant.

Right now, investors are getting a seemingly “incredibly good deal” in WPG as evidenced by its low valuation and high dividend yield. At the same time, investors are really playing with fire because debt covenants are just shy of a violation and a dividend cut is very likely in 2020. And if that happens, WPG will follow CBL in even deeper value territory:

Data by YCharts

At the end of the day, the best reason to stay away from WPG is that there exist better investment opportunities in the Class A mall sector. These higher quality companies have much lower risk, and yet, their valuations have been pulled down to very opportunistic levels too.

WPG may prove to be a good investment in the long haul, but the risk-to-reward is very unpredictable and unfavorable right now. It's a high-risk, high (potential) reward proposition that we have seen in the past, and it did not play out well for investors.

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI): 15.8% Dividend Yield

PEI is a higher quality mall peer of WPG – and there are much better reasons to be optimistic here.

First off, these are truly higher quality properties, and this is well reflected in the chart that we shared previously:

While WPG closely resembles CBL, PEI is much closer to Simon Property Group (SPG) in terms of asset quality, and this goes a very long way.

Owning Class A properties vs. Class B properties is day and night in an overbuilt retail market where Amazon (AMZN) is expected to steal market share for years to come. The Class B segment may survive and even thrive in the long run, but even bulls will agree that it will come with greater pain and difficulties in the near term.

The Class A properties owned by PEI are much more defensive and this is reflected in the results. Same-store NOI has shown resilience, and as the company continues to redevelop properties into mixed-use destinations, things will only get better over time.

The 16% dividend yield is actually fully covered here and cash flow is expected to the rise in 2020. Needless to say that risks are high, but the risk to reward appears much stronger than that of WPG.

Geo Group (GEO): 11.6% Dividend Yield

Finally, the third-highest yielding REIT is Geo Group (GEO) – a private prison REIT. So far, we have done well by entirely avoiding this sector, but it's becoming ever harder to resist the current opportunities that the sector has to offer.

Here of course the big issue is political. Some presidential candidates have called for the outright ban of the private prison sector. Now we understand that this topic is highly controversial, but the reality is that much of the prison system is at over capacity and the federal system alone is at around 130% capacity. Private properties are only a small fraction of the overall system.

There's a lot of uncertainty and political risks right now. However, unless you think that Warren or Sanders win the presidency, the current valuation levels appear to be insane. Prison REITs are now selling at even cheaper valuations than in mid 2016, when it appeared Hillary Clinton would win. They are priced at ~6-7x FFO and double-digit dividend yields despite posting above-average growth at the moment.

Again, we understand that this a controversial topic and we are not arguing that prison REITs are perfect - but they fill a void that's desperately needed right now. They provide mission-critical infrastructure that generate recession-resistant cash flow from high credit tenants and enjoy rapid growth. It's quite extraordinary for such investments to pay a nearly 12% dividend yield. We have not made our decision yet, but we are looking closely at the common equity and bonds of both CoreCivic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO). More specifically, we are trying to model what would happen to these companies in a worst-case scenario.

Bottom Line

We currently do not invest in any of the REITs presented in this article, but if we were to pick one, it would be Geo Group. Secondly, we would much rather invest in PEI than WPG.

In all three cases, a good argument can be made for buying the shares. They all look incredibly cheap on the surface, but there are clear differences in fundamentals. We believe that WPG is more likely to be the value-trap – whereas PEI and GEO appear quite opportunistic.

The main reason why we are not investing in them is because we believe that there exists even better REIT investment opportunities. As discussed in the introduction, it's generally a mistake to go after the highest-yielding REITs.

Granted, they offer enormous upside potential, but the risks are so significant that they rarely rise up to the occasion. Over time, we have found that our sweet spot is in quality companies undergoing temporary challenges that are solvable over time. They are not the cheapest in their peer group, but they are discounted relative to the average and provide good alpha-generation potential as they solve the issues and reprice closer to peers.

EPR Properties (EPR) is an ideal example of that today:

It pays a 6.3% dividend yield (closest peers yield 3.5%).

It grows at ~5-8% per year (closest peers grow at ~4%)

It trades at 12x FFO (closest peers trade at 24x FFO)

The company is feared due to its exposure to movie theaters. Yet, box office numbers hit new record highs in 2019. Moreover, EPR enjoys 13-year long leases and strong rent coverage. Fears are overblown and as EPR continues to diversify its portfolio year after year, we expect a repricing at a higher FFO multiple - rewarding investors with alpha-rich returns.

We invest primarily in this type of situations as we seek to outperform the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; CBL.E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.