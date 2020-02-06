Ferrari: Expanded Model Lineup Is The Theme To Watch In 2020

We take a cautious view on shares of RACE, balancing a favorable view of the company with valuation concerns as the shares appear pricey.

We expect the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in China to pressure growth in the region for the current quarter that may require a revision lower to full-year estimates.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has been a big winner over the past year and up over 70% from its lows in 2018. The company just reported its latest quarterly result, which was highlighted by continued growth momentum, with strong demand globally supported by an expanded car lineup and firming profitability. New models set to launch in the coming years will represent a strategy shift, with a greater mix of plug-in hybrids that will define the next generation of high-performance Ferrari vehicles. That being said, we take a more cautious view on the stock based on valuation concerns that we highlight below.

(Source: finviz.com)

RACE Q4 Earnings Recap

Ferrari reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 4th with non-GAAP EPS of €0.90 which missed expectations by €0.08. Revenue on the quarter at €927 million was up 9.7% year over year and similarly exceed estimates by €10.3 million, implying a 1% surprise to the upside. Highlights for the fiscal year 2019 include:

Shipments, up 9.5% to 10,131 units (vehicles), a record.

Net revenues for the year at € 3.766 billion, up 10.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA at €1.269 billion, up 14% year over year and a 33.7% margin compared to 32.6% in 2018.

"Industrial free cash flow", a measure only considering income from automobile production, €675 million, up 80% year over year.

(Source: company IR)

Overall, this was a positive report despite the miss to EPS based on a slightly lower than expected margins. One of the trends in 2019 was an acceleration of shipments in anticipation of higher luxury taxes imposed in greater China and Hong Kong. A similar measure by the Canadian government was mentioned in the conference call as pressuring demand at the margin.

The company noted how it views 2019 as a transition year while 2020 is set to consolidate the market position. The company launched 5 new models in 2019 although deliveries for those orders are set to occur through the second and third quarters of 2020. From the conference call:

While we view 2019 is very much a transition year, 2020 will be a year of consolidation. I say this for several reasons. While we unveiled five key models during the course of 2019, actual in market deliveries for most of those models will occur over the second to third quarter as we ramp up production.

During the Q&A session of the latest conference call, management was asked about the challenges in China and Hong Kong, including the emergence of the Coronavirus outbreak. In this regard, the company has thus far seen more weakness in Hong Kong and thinks the operating environment can normalize in China over the next few months.

Well, that's the beauty of this company. We can offset it geographically. I have to say I'm more worried about Hong Kong than I am about China. Because Hong Kong clearly is a bit of an issue. And business there is very soft. I think in terms of the business in China when Stradale hits the market, because you do get a tax benefit, because it's a hybrid product, that we believe should be doing quite well and the orders are quite strong. So, to answer your question, yes, I think we can offset weaknesses in China if it's for a few months. Hong Kong will be more of a problem. But in any event, the first half for Greater China will be a bit weak because of the difficulty in terms of comparing to '19 where we deliberately pushed our volumes to clients given the situation there.

The answer alluded to the company's ability to shift its deliveries geographically as offsetting any temporary weaknesses. The interesting point here is, the comment on the "beauty of the business" is essentially the idea that the order backlog and high demand for new models allow Ferrari to shift production and shipments as necessary in response to market conditions. By this measure, if one region or car model appears to be lagging, the company can move resources towards a better-performing segment.

The company is looking ahead to its expanded product lineup and introduction of next-generation hybrid models, including the ramp-up in production of the Stradale launched in 2019. The company estimates that hybrids will represent 60% of the vehicles by 2022, supporting an increase in the average retail price, given the expected product mix.

(Source: Company IR)

RACE 2020 Full-Year Guidance

(Source: company IR)

Management upgraded guidance across its key financial metrics for the full year ahead, beyond the previously announced "2020 plan". The company now sees net revenues above €4.1 billion, representing an 8.5% increase compared to the full-year 2019 revenues of €3.776 billion result.

On the other hand, the growth estimate for the year ahead is lower compared to consensus expectations for revenue growth of 10% in 2020. Considering a current FX rate of USD 1.10 per EUR, Ferrari's 2020 EPS guidance at the midpoint implies earnings of USD 4.32 per share for 2020. This measure is also below the current market consensus at $4.42 for 2020.

Indeed, the market is thus more bullish on the 2020 growth and earnings outlook than management's estimates. One reasoning is a sense that Ferrari is simply being conservative by underpromising to eventually overdeliver.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Ferrari benefits from its unique aspects beyond a luxury sports-car manufacturer and recognized more for its brand history and perception of quality. The company is one of the few that can blur the lines between the actual product and an aspirational lifestyle. In this regard, shares should trade at a premium beyond the fundamentals.

We are more cautious at the current stock price level based on a combination of valuation concerns and some skepticism regarding the company's ambitious growth outlook over the next decade. Ferrari has embarked on a strategic shift by betting on the plug-in hybrids along with the introduction of various new models in its car lineup.

While we are sure that they will indeed sell, down the line, it becomes a question of diluting the brand image and potential oversaturation in the super-luxury sports car segment. We think there is a fine line between the exclusivity that the Ferrari brand is known for and the company's need to sell more and more vehicles. While this is admittedly just conjecture, what is objective is the current share price that is trading at the higher range of valuation multiples since RACE became a publicly-traded company in 2015.

Considering measures like a current P/E of 38.5x and EV to EBITDA at 31.1x, the stock has become more expensive over the past year in part based on the enthusiasm of the hybrid direction and guidance for an expectation of higher average selling prices. Our point is that the stock has a higher risk here and more exposed to potentially fragile trends in market demand, given the rich valuation that has a smaller room for error.

(Source: data by YCharts\ table by author)

For context, RACE currently trading at an EV to Revenues (sales) multiple of 10.4x compares to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) at only 6.9x. Indeed, the important difference is that RACE is currently profitable with positive free cash flow, but the point here is to highlight what may still be an extreme premium for the Ferrari brand even compared to a related car manufacturer that also benefits from strong market enthusiasm.

Data by YCharts

The immediate concern we see are the implications to Ferrari's growth outlook from the ongoing turmoil in the China region, including Hong Kong protests along with the recent emergence of the Coronavirus. The Asia-Pacific region was previously seen as a growth driver that was underpenetrated compared to Europe and North America. Notably, Tesla has warned on delivery delays in the Chinese market citing the Coronavirus, and we think Ferrari would face similar operating pressures.

The setup here is for sales to underperform expectations in the current quarter that may require revisions lower to full-year estimates. Acknowledging the company's ability to shift deliveries to different markets and the existing backlog of orders, the stock could be pressured by weaker growth sentiment. The possibility of a global cyclical slowdown remains a risk that has bearish implications for RACE.

Takeaway

Balancing a deep admiration of Ferrari cars and the brand history, we think the stock is a bit too expensive and already pricing in much of the positive near-term outlook. We see the company as challenged to significantly exceed expectations, while the new direction in strategy betting on plug-in hybrids along with expanded model lineup introduces some uncertainty. We expect Q1 results to be pressured by the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in China that may undermine full-year forecasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.