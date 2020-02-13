The 2008 REIT Disaster Won't Happen Again

We believe that the 2008-2009 REIT disaster is unlikely to ever happen again. We explain why.

Still a decade later, investors continue to fear how REITs will perform in the next recession.

REITs (VNQ; IYR) did very poorly during the great recession. They lost 37.3% on average in 2008 – with some property sectors doing even worse than that. Hotels, malls, and industrial REITs dropped all by ~60% on average:

Source: NAREIT, courtesy of Hoya Capital Real Estate

The volatility was of course short lived as REITs quickly recovered most of the losses in 2009 and more in the coming years. Unfortunately, it caused many to panic and sell at the worst possible time.

Today, this roller-coaster ride is still deep in investor’s minds as they fear another bear market.

Recessions come and go. And volatility generally intensifies during these periods. We do not expect that to ever change. However, we believe that it's very unlikely that we experience the same kind of disastrous volatility again anytime soon.

Each Recession Is Different

The great financial crisis was the result of overleverage, a bursting bubble, a subprime and a banking crisis. It led to the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded in human history, and not surprisingly, REIT investors were in for a wild ride.

However, each recession is different and it appears very unlikely that we are hit with another subprime crisis.

Back in the years leading up to the 2008-2009 debacle, everyone was given mortgages, no questions asked, regardless of their credit profile. Obviously, this could not go on forever and eventually the defaults caught up the banks and as a wave of properties hit the market, prices dropped, which then led to even more defaults – a virtuous cycle. Everybody was over-leverage, and this was the main cause for the disastrous results.

Today, the situation is very different as measures have been put in place to prevent this from reoccurring again. The lending regulations are now much stricter and better enforced. Banks have learned their lesson and are much more careful with whom they lend to.

Unless you have a good credit profile (job, income, assets, history) you won’t be able to borrow much in 2020. And therefore, we are today in a much safer position.

Strongest Balance Sheets, Ever

Banks learned their lesson, and so did REITs. Until 2008-2009, REITs would commonly use up to 60%-70% loan to value to finance properties. And they would not greatly worry about maturities as they assumed that refinancing wouldn’t be an issue.

Today, REIT balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been. Loan to values are down to just around 30%-40%, which is very conservative in comparison to the last recession. Each property investment has much more equity which serves as margin of safety in times of economic distress:

source

The lower leverage also is reflected in how interest expense relative to NOI has been nearly cut in half. REITs are today less exposed to interest rate movements:

Debt maturities also have been extended and maturities are now better staggered to avoid another liquidity crisis:

All in all, balance sheets are stronger than ever before. REITs achieved this sound financial position by raising significant amounts of equity capital, paying down debt and restricting their capital structures.

The disastrous volatility of the financial crisis was primarily the result of leverage. Since leverage is today at a two-decade low, we are unlikely to experience the same volatility in the next recession.

Increased Use of Index Funds

The popularity of index funds and ETFs has greatly increased since the great financial crisis. Morningstar recently announced a startling insight:

“U.S. stock index funds and ETFs, often called passive funds, now hold more assets than the more traditional mutual funds that are actively managed by a fund manager. Passive funds made up 50.2% of the U.S. stock mutual-fund pie, while actively managed funds made up 49.8%.”

Investors have realized that they are not able to outperform by picking individual stocks and have decide to become more passive.

When you invest in ETFs and index funds, you are not trying to beat the market. You are not trading for quick profits. You seek to take emotions out of investing and hold on tightly for decades to become. In a bear market, you are instructed to just keep buying more and more.

With more and more passive investors, we believe that investors are less prone to panic selling and will behave better in the coming bear market. Therefore, the overall volatility also is expected to be lower.

Better Education Goes a Long Way

The Internet has changed a lot of things, including how investors make investment decisions. Today, investors can get an enormous amount of investment research and advice from experts by simply logging into their Seeking Alpha account, reading investment blogs, or even watching YouTube videos.

There are today 100s of YouTube channels educating investors to load up on stocks when prices are low. These videos are gaining millions and millions of views, and it's reasonable to think that many investors are becoming better, less emotional, investors.

If this is the case, the future bear markets won’t be as sharp as the previous ones. This is especially true for REITs, which are stable property investments. Clearly, the volatility caused by 2008 was way overblown and selling at the lowest level was a big mistake. REITs quickly recovered because fundamentals remained resilient to the most part. Maybe we are too optimistic, but we like to think that at least some investors learned their lesson and won’t panic sell their REITs investments when volatility returns.

Day and Night

The great financial crisis was rough for all leveraged vehicles. REITs in particular because they were caught in the mid of a subprime crisis which led to a lot of property defaults and a very pessimistic market sentiment.

Today, the situation is completely different and comparing 2020 to the period leading up to 2008 is day and night.

Lending regulation is today much stricter.

Subprime lending issues are unlikely to reoccur.

REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever.

Passive investment strategies are enormously popular.

And overall investor education is at an all-time high.

Combined together, all these factors should lead to lower volatility and better downside protection. Therefore, we highly doubt that the next recession will cause another 40% drop in REIT share prices.

REITs have actually performed very well during your average recession and greatly outperformed the broader stock market, according to Cohen & Steers (CNS).

“REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 7% annually in late-cycle periods since 1991 and have offered meaningful downside protection in recessions, underscoring the potential value of defensive, lease-based revenues and high dividend yields in an environment of heightened uncertainty.”

source

Today, with strong balance sheets, healthy fundamentals, growing dividends, and reasonable valuations – we believe that REITs are set for strong outperformance in the next recession.

However, You Need to be Selective

It's important to remember that not all REITs are created equal. In this article, we only discuss the "average" of the REIT sector. There exists however still many REITs that are overleveraged, poorly managed, and outright dangerous to own in a late cycle economy.

At High Yield Landlord, we believe that the ideal REIT investment opportunity has six characteristics:

It owns properties that generate recession-resistant cash flow. It has the balance sheet and pipeline to grow its asset base. It has a unique strategy that is alpha rich. It has a track record of significant outperformance. It pays a superior yield that that's well covered. It trades at a valuation that is significantly below average.

Everything does not need to be perfect, but if the REIT enjoys many of these characteristics, it's very likely to be a big winner in the long run. Most importantly, this type of REIT also will survive another bear market with lower volatility and sustainable cash flow.

The best example of such opportunity is perhaps EPR Properties (EPR). In today's market, we have identified 19 such opportunities. This represents less than 10% of the investment universe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.