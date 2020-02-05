Illumina: Reasons To Be Bullish

I've rated it as a buy because Illumina is a leader that has captured 70% of market share and is operating in a market that has started booming.

Though the stock is very expensive at $290 (as of Jan 31, 2020) and has been rated as bearish by many analysts, it still looks like an attractive stock.

Eventually, we'll be able to sequence the human genome and replicate how nature did intelligence in a carbon-based system. - Bill Gates

Illumina (ILMN) had taken a whack immediately after its Q4 2019 results and the general market volatility that followed. Despite that, I am bullish on the stock for the long term and consider it as a buy in a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan).

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

There are valid reasons for my bullishness, and here's my analysis.

Illumina and the Future of the Genome-Sequencing Industry

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% because of declining costs, improving reimbursements, and advancements in technology.

Image Source: Markets & Markets

Markets and Markets, which provides quantified B2B research, opines that ILMN is the leader in the next-generation sequencing market. The company's platform operates on SBS (Sequencing by Synthesis) technology, which has the largest share of the market.

Morning Star's analysts believe that ILMN operates within a strong economic moat, has captured 70% of the sequencing market share, and has enabled scientists to generate over 90% of the world's sequencing data since 2007.

It is also common knowledge that genomic sequencing is swiftly transitioning into clinical practice, and that genome medicine programs are being called the drivers of transformational change. Costs too are reducing and the future of this business is extremely bright.

Markets and Prospects

ILMN's revenue in the Americas grew 5% in Q4 2019 over Q4 2018. Europe, China, and APJ delivered 19%, 21%, and 4% growth, respectively, for the same period.

There's a special mention to be made about the UK market. By the middle of 2020, genome testing will become a standard of care for more than 20 genetic diseases and four different types of cancers in the UK. Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in the UK, is urging the NHS to be more ambitious with the use of technology. This is great news for the company's prospects.

On revenue - it is important to note that of the $953 million revenue for Q4 2019, $812 million pertained to product sales. Of the total product revenue, consumables revenue was $572 million - which is 70.44% of the total sales. An increase in the sale of sequencing equipment will make the demand for consumables rise exponentially.

Image Source: Illumina Website

The recent outbreak of coronavirus in China can be a short-term negative for the company. The management estimates that if the epidemic grows, Chinese patients may avoid going to hospitals for health screening. The situation is being watched and it is too early to conclude. However, it is something that should be tracked by investors.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

On the flipside, Illumina's sequencers are being used to identify and publish the genomic profile of coronavirus into public databases. This is an important first step that can help pharmaceutical companies develop diagnostic tests and vaccines. A successful outcome will boost Illumina's brand and sales globally. The company expects NGS to play a critical role in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

On Jan 14, 2020, ILMN entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Though financial details were not disclosed, the deal includes granting Roche the rights to develop and distribute IVD tests on Illumina's existing and future sequencing equipment. This deal will further consolidate Illumina's position.

Illumina also fosters start-ups (in San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK) through Illumina Accelerator, which has been in existence since 2014. Illumina Accelerator appraises applications from early-stage genomics companies, funds the qualifiers, provides them with lab and office space, and helps them with additional fundraising on graduation. As of Q4 2019, 39 startups had gotten over $190M in VC funding.

Another venture of the company, Illumina Ventures, invests in areas like life science tools, clinical diagnostics, therapeutics, etc.

Risks

In Nov. 2018, ILMN announced that it would buy out a competitor, Pacific Biosciences (PACB), for $1.2 billion. However, the deal was called off in early 2020 because antitrust authorities resisted as they felt that it would reduce competition. PACB makes third-generation genome sequencers that operate on SMRT (Single-Molecule, Real-Time) technology. Scientists who have compared PACB's versus ILMN's genome sequencers on certain tests concluded that PACB sequencers performed better. PACB has developed a new genome sequencer - Sequel II - which has been recognized as faster, more accurate, and capable of generating longer reads. Though ILMN is an established player with deep pockets, investors must keep an eagle eye on developments related to PACB's sequencers. Another risk to Illumina is its high valuations, which you'll read about in the next section. This is an expensive stock that is being chased for its growth potential. Any sharp market downturn, for whatever reason, can drag it down. Genomic data is private and any data security breaches can hurt the company's reputation. It hasn't happened so far, but it can. Also, any slacking of data management practices can leak confidential information of clients. Again, this too hasn't happened yet, but it can.

ILMN Valuations

ILMN's EPS for 2020 is estimated at $6.90, giving it a forward PE of 42.9, which is extremely high. The company does not pay a dividend - it is a stock for investors looking for growth, and dividend chasers must keep out.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Its TTM Price-to-Sales ratio is massively high at 13.32 and the TTM Price-to-Book is also obnoxiously elevated at 10.38.

So, yeah, it's a very expensive stock that's being chased for its growth story - there's no doubt about that.

Cost Per Genome Data

Image Source: NIH

The cost per genome data has dropped dramatically since the last 2 decades. For example, in 2010, the data cost was $100,000 per genome, but, in 2019, it had dropped by almost 99%.

The company, being a leader in the industry, is up-to-speed with technology and has reduced costs whenever possible.

Reducing costs may make new players think twice before opening the shop, thereby yielding the space to ILMN.

Summing Up

An increase in data processed by Illumina's sequencers, the fact that genome sequencing will become the standard of care, the recent deal with Roche, increasing sales of consumables, and a 70% market share - all these factors spell bullish news for ILMN in the medium to long term. Plus, the company has also established a venture that enables start-ups and another that invests in genomic companies with potential.

The major risk factor to be watched out for is how PACB (Pacific Biosciences) shapes up. If PACB's sequencers get a major boost from a big player or otherwise, then competition can heat up.

Despite ILMN being a very expensive stock and markets being volatile as they are now, I would still stick my neck out and hold a bullish view on ILMN as a long-term investment. I would consider buying it in a SIP.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.