SIVR Weekly: Expect A Strong Rebound This Month

Against this backdrop, our Feb-20 target for SIVR is at $19 per share, marking a 9% upside from here.

However, we believe that SIVR should enjoy a strong performance in February, reflecting our view that base metals should rebound on abating macro fears.

We attribute the weakness to the increasing sensitivity of silver prices to the base metals, which experienced a sharp sell-off in the second half of January.

SIVR proved weaker than our expectations in January, as the silver spot price returned a monthly loss of roughly 1% last month.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR proved weaker than our expectations in January, as the silver spot price made a loss of roughly 1%, underperforming gold, which enjoyed a gain of nearly 4%.

We attribute its weakness to the increasing sensitivity of silver prices to the base metals, which experienced a sharp sell-off in the first month of 2020 (LMEX: -8%) as a result of heightened macro fears over the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, we believe that SIVR should enjoy a strong performance in February and rise as much as 9% this month, reflecting our view that base metals should rebound on abating macro fears. In addition to a friendly seasonality for February, silver benefits from a light spec positioning, meaning that there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side in case of a positive swing in sentiment.

Against this backdrop, our Feb-20 target for SIVR is at $19 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make a profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long position in Comex silver in the week to January 28, marking the first decline in three weeks. The Comex silver spot price dropped by 1.4% over the corresponding period.

In line with our expectations, speculative buying pressure in silver has been muted because silver has behaved increasingly more like a base metal and the current macro backdrop for the industrial metals has been negative as a result of fears over the economic impact of the Coronavirus outbreak.

That said, contrary to gold, the spec positioning in silver is relatively light, with a net spec length at just 27% of open interest, compared to a historical high of 59% of OI. This means that there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side once sentiment swings positively.

Given our view that macro fears should abate in February, we expect non-commercials to resume their buying in favor of silver, which should push prices higher.

Implications for SIVR: In its current trading regime, silver is increasingly influenced by the fluctuations in base metals prices. Given our view that the base metals space should experience a rebound in the course of February, on the back of abating macro fears, we expect silver's spec buying pressure to resume. This should, in turn, push SIVR higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a healthy pace of 85 tonnes in the week to January 31, marking a second straight week of inflows.

ETF investors continued to react to the risk-off sentiment caused by uncertainty surrounding the economic impact of the Coronavirus in China and the negative spillover effects in the rest of the world.

Silver ETF investors, who are mostly retail investors (in contrast with gold ETF investors who are mostly professional investors) tend to have a longer-term horizon. As a result, silver ETF holdings tend to be stickier than gold ETF holdings.

We expect positive silver ETF inflows from retail investors in 2020.

Implications for SIVR: Positive ETF flows for silver should contribute positively to silver spot prices in 2020, which, in turn, will lend support to SIVR.

Seasonality

The seasonality of silver prices is positive in the first quarter, especially in January and February.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Over 2002-2019, the silver spot price averaged a gain of 4.2% in January and 3.7% in February.

In January 2020, the silver spot price returned a loss of roughly 1%. Silver's seasonal patterns were hindered by the sharp sell-off in the base metals space (LMEX: -8%).

In February, we expect silver prices to play some catch-up with its seasonal patterns, especially if our bullish view on base metals proves correct.

Implications for SIVR: We expect the positive seasonality of silver prices to play out in February, which will be supportive of SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

After a relatively weak performance in January, we expect SIVR to rebound strongly in the course of February. Given the increasing sensitivity of silver prices to the industrial metals and given our view that base metals should rebound solidly this month on abating macro fears, we think that silver is likely to enjoy positive spillover effects.

Also, silver's seasonality is friendly in February and silver's spec positioning is relatively light, suggesting that a positive swing in sentiment could trigger a lot of speculative buying pressure in the silver futures markets.

Our Feb-20 target for SIVR is at $19 per share, marking a 9% gain from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.