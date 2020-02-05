Post-Brexit Divergence In U.K. And Eurozone Manufacturing

U.K. PLC is, by this evidence - and as I've been saying - a buy after Brexit.

The manufacturing PMI is, for example, well above the eurozone one. There's a great deal more confidence among those going from the EU than those staying.

As the new statistics come in, the first collected post-Brexit decision, we see that confidence is returning strongly to the British economy.

Brexit and confidence, uncertainty

As I've been saying for quite some time now, my belief is that there's not much wrong with the UK economy other than uncertainty. This lack of knowledge of the future was caused by two things - would the country elect a socialist again? And, was Brexit going to happen, and if it did, how?

Both of these uncertainties have now been collapsed down, given the election result. Sure, we've also just had Brexit itself, but we've no economic statistics collected between last Friday and now. What we do have though is the purchasing managers indices. These are a good indication of confidence - the lack of uncertainty if we wish - and the data for these has all been collected post-election. That is, after it was obvious what the Brexit answer was going to be even if it hadn't quite as yet happened.

UK manufacturing PMI

The results here are, by current global standards, pretty good:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) rose to a nine-month high of 50.0 in January, identical to its no-change mark and above December's reading of 47.5. The PMI last posted a reading above its neutral 50.0 level in April 2019.

Or:

(UK manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Certainly, that's not a boom, but it is significantly better. Exporters are complaining about low growth in the eurozone - as they should be - but domestic demand is considered to be much stronger than it was.

The thing is, though, this needs to be seen in context with the same measurements elsewhere.

Eurozone manufacturing PMI

The eurozone similar numbers are rather less appealing:

Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 47.9 in January (Flash: 47.8, December Final: 46.3)

Or, across the economies being measured:

(Eurozone manufacturing PMIs from IHS Markit)

Yes, it's getting better, but do note that the getting better is just declining at a slower rate. Whereas the UK sector is - just about - growing.

We can also compare more widely.

Global manufacturing PMI

We've also got the global number:

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI – a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM – rose to a nine-month high of 50.4 in January, a reading only slightly above the stagnation mark of 50.0.

We need to be slightly careful here, who is it that is growing?

(Country by country manufacturing PMIs from IHS Markit)

Note the concentration of the large developing economies at the top there. The larger (absent France which is an oddity at present) European economies to the bottom. By this standard, Britain is doing rather well in fact.

British outperformance

This being rather the point I want to make, British outperformance. I am not insisting that the UK is in the middle of a boom. The economy is growing better than it has recently as a result of the lifting of those dual uncertainties, which is nice. But in manufacturing at least - and I expect the same to be true of the services numbers in a couple of days - the UK is outperforming the eurozone. And among the rich nations, even if still behind the US, the UK is outperforming the global average.

That makes the UK domestic economy a better place to invest than those other rich world economies. Given the global slowness of manufacturing, export companies aren't perhaps indicated. But those serving the domestic economy should do well.

Of course, this sort of macroeconomic analysis cannot state which exact companies will be those good investments. We can manage to identify a sector in a national economy though this method, no more.

My view

I've long said that the lifting of the twin uncertainties will lead to a boost to the British economy. The performance of it while facing that uncertainty was OK, not great but OK. This the lifting should lead to outperformance. This is exactly what we are seeing in these first post-Brexit statistics. Well, OK, it's nice to be right.

But it's the next step, the action, which is useful information.

The investor view

The UK domestic economy is going to outperform most of the eurozone ones in this near future. Thus, companies serving that domestic market should outperform. Some 75% of FTSE100 revenues are from outside the UK. With the FTSE250, it's some 50%. It's therefore difficult to gain exposure to the purely domestic economy through such indices.

Given this macroeconomic analysis can only take us so far. We can really only say that the place to start looking is in the domestic UK companies, those serving the domestic market. That at least shortens the list of choices even if it's not the complete answer we're looking for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.