Lundin Petroleum: 2020 Growth Is In The Cards

However, the firm raised 2020 guidance and anticipates FCF to reach ~$1 billion on average in 2019-2026 in the $65/bbl scenario.

Lundin Petroleum delivered an 11.7% increase in total revenue thanks to the sale of a 2.6% stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field.

I have been bullish on the Swedish upstream company Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK: LUPEY, OTCPK: LNDNY, OTCPK: LNDNF) since late 2018. Its portfolio structure, organic growth prospects, exploration successes, scrupulous optimization of costs, and free cash flow have been instilling confidence the stock would deliver market-beating returns. The company experienced some difficulties in 2019 as Brent prices gyrated amid the trade war, but these temporary headwinds did not persuade me to turn bearish. I have been fairly confident the long-term growth story of LUPEY is secure.

Now, after 2019 results were announced, I am pleased to see LUPEY presented robust cash flow, beat on the Q4 EBITDA, and even raised its 2020 production guidance.

Yet despite stellar results and bright outlook, after the announcement the stock slid on Nasdaq Nordic, extending its late-January losses. Its early-February performance was also not buoyant. Unfortunately, the oil market jolt was the principal culprit; the coronavirus tanked Brent price and erased substantial part of 2019 gains.

Now let's take a more in-depth look at the year-end report.

The top line

In 2019, Lundin Petroleum officially entered the Johan Sverdrup era of its corporate history as the start-up of this prominent oil field was achieved in October, ahead of schedule. But, first and foremost, investors should not overlook that robust 2019 revenue and other income (an 11.6% increase YoY) and IFRS EPS (a 3.9x increase vs. prior year) of the company were primarily bolstered by accounting gain on the sale of a 2.6% interest in the Johan Sverdrup to Norwegian Equinor (EQNR), not by the initial performance of the asset itself. I had already touched upon that matter in my previous article in November when I analyzed the third quarter results of the company. That is why readers should pay more attention to revenue rather than revenue and other income on the consolidated income statement.

Due to lower realized commodity prices, full-year revenue decreased by 17.2%. Because of the ripple effects of the U.S.-China trade confrontation and despite the OPEC+ production curbs, the average price per barrel of crude slipped to $64.93 in Q4 ($65.16 during the year), while a year ago it was around $66.42. Besides, the average price for gas & NGL was especially depressed, as in 2019, it equaled to just $31.77 per barrel of oil equivalent, while in 2018, the firm received $52.74.

At the same time, the Johan Sverdrup secured the Q4 revenue surge of 14.8%, as average production in the quarter reached 135.1 kboepd (it was just 81.1 kboepd a year ago); so, abundant output in the quarter mostly offset the impact of the dropped selling price. What is more, the company mentioned that at year-end output reached 150 kboepd.

While in the Q4 the Johan Sverdrup start-up ultimately materialized Lundin's growth story, during most of 2019, the Edvard Grieg oil field remained the principal contributor to the top line. The asset, together with the Alvheim Area, buttressed full-year production of 93.3 kboepd.

Next, it is worth mentioning that in 2019, Lundin Petroleum delivered the highest IFRS net income in ten years that equaled $824.9 million. Is it a positive sign? Surely, that is somewhat beneficial, as the net margin improved drastically and jumped to 28%; besides, on Nasdaq Nordic, gargantuan IFRS P/E plummeted to just ~11.6x. Hence, investors who stick to simplified P/E-based investing strategies now perhaps consider it a value stock. At the same time, the adjusted P/E that is purified from the impact of the deal with Equinor is around ~39x, which makes it look more like a growth stock. Anyway, I do not think P/E is the best choice to value a company like Lundin Petroleum (partly because of the Norwegian petroleum tax burden and debt), and I will give more detailed comments on the company's multiples below.

So, despite surfeit IFRS profit, I believe the cash flow analysis that strips out the effect of accounting gain would be the aptest way to analyze Lundin's 2019 financial performance.

Adjusted for gain from the sale of assets, depreciation, depletion, other non-cash items, interest, and working capital movements, operating cash flow was considerably below the 2018 level and equaled only $1.38 billion, representing a 19.8% drop. What is more, the net CFFO margin (computed as net CFFO divided by revenue & other income) decreased to 46.7% from 65% a year ago, which is an apparent sign that revenue was artificially boosted by accounting benefits.

However, this amount was enough to fully cover 2019 investments in oil & gas properties and other fixed assets and show an organic free cash flow of $318.6 million ($156 million in Q4). As a reminder, in Q3, Lundin Petroleum had negative organic Free Cash Flow to Equity; it's quarterly operating cash flow, despite soared total revenue, was not sufficient enough to cover investments in oil & gas properties. So, it is inspiring to see the firm switched to positive FCF. Besides, the cash proceeds from the deal with Equinor amounted to $959 million, and inorganic free cash flow reached $1.27 billion.

Balance sheet

Unfortunately, the company again wrapped its fiscal year with a deeply negative net worth of $1.6 billion below zero, while total debt crept to $3.95 billion. That is somewhat a gnawing concern, as gargantuan debt makes an impression the company is on the brink of the precipice.

However, this impression is false. Total debt/EBITDA is only slightly above 2x. Also, I anticipate its capital structure to change fundamentally in the coming years, as a significant part of Lundin's cash flow from 2020 to 2026 will be allocated towards debt repayment, as it was assured during the Capital Markets Day (see page 10 of the presentation).

The firm also has a target to reduce gearing to 1x Net debt/EBITDA by the end of 2021 (it's better to say EBITDAX, as the firm also factors in exploration costs), and I believe there is no reason to question it, as the prolific Johan Sverdrup and industry-record opex of around $3.4/boe in 2020 and $3.2/boe in 2021 and onwards will secure cash flow.

Stellar prospects ahead

During the Capital Markets Day, Lundin Petroleum shed light on its long-term financial targets and capital allocation priorities.

First and foremost, production from the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 is inevitably creeping to the plateau level, which is anticipated to be reached by summer 2020. Also, the Edvard Grieg is performing flawlessly, while sanctioned infill drilling is set to increase its 2P reserves. As a result, the company forecasts its 2020 output to be between 145-165 kboepd. In the longer term (2021-2024), Lundin Petroleum can produce 160-170 kboepd (from 2P reserves) with the potential to reach 200 kboepd utilizing 2C resources.

This transforms into the free cash flow of ~$1 billion per year on average in the $65 Brent scenario in 2019-2026, which is abundant enough to more than adequately cover the generous dividend, which is proposed to be increased by 22% to $511 million in 2020.

Also, to cope with investors' growing ESG concerns amid hotly debated climate change issues, Lundin Petroleum initiated the Decarbonization Strategy and pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030, while also investing in renewable energy (e.g., in Metsälamminkangas (MLK) Windfarm and Leikanger Hydropower). It was also proposed to change the name to Lundin Energy AB.

As around half of the company's equity is in the hands of institutional investors, I believe the steps to address their concerns regarding the energy transition are reasonable.

Briefly on relative valuation

While IFRS P/E of Lundin Petroleum reduced drastically, I still do not think traditional earnings yield is a perfect gauge to measure if the market understands the company's prospects or not. Instead, we can compute EV/Adjusted EBITDA to receive deeper and more reliable insights. So, with this multiple approaching ~6.6x, the price does not look too inflated.

Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) is LUPEY's closest Scandinavian peer, but it has not published its 2019 report yet; it is due to present its Q4 results on February 11. So, I will update a more detailed peer analysis in the article on its 2019 report.

Conclusion

The Johan Sverdrup start-up was an inflection point in Lundin Petroleum's history. The double-digit revenue growth in 2020 and 2023-2024 bolstered by the two phases of the field looks entirely achievable. Shareholder-friendly capital allocation, growing free cash flow, and foray into renewable energy are other merits of the company, which make its equity worth considering.

Though the results were somewhat flattered by the sale of a stake in the Johan Sverdrup, even without the accounting gain, it delivered organic free cash flow, which is set to grow in the short term.

However, there are market-wide issues worth bearing in mind. The coronavirus has already received the black swan label from Moody's. For the oil market, the ramifications of the Wuhan virus look worrisome. OPEC pundits even voice that around one million barrels a day must be removed from the market to keep it balanced and ward off the oil-price slump amid reduced demand. In this sense, the Brent price trajectory in the coming weeks remains uncertain.

