The Markets Continue To Make Bullish Progress (Technically Speaking For 2/5)

Markit released the latest service sector data, which continued the expanding services/contracting manufacturing split:

China: 52.5-51.8: new orders and exports rose; employment was flat

EU Service: 52.8-52.5: new orders and employment rose

Japan: 49.4-51: new orders, exports, and employment rose

Australia: 49.8-50.6: production, exports, and employment rose

Russia: 53.1-54.1: new orders up; employment up marginally.

Since the service sector is responsible for a larger percentage of developed economies' growth, this explains why the manufacturing slowdown hasn't caused a recession. Not all is perfect; note that Australia and Japan's sectors contracted in the previous month.

The US is actually the world's great economic insurer. There's been a great deal of discussion about the trade deficit over the last 3-4 years. But this discussion has been incomplete because it doesn't take into account that the US is still one of the most attractive places to invest. Economic research highlighted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve notes the following (emphasis added):

That is, in exchange for collecting positive net returns during normal times, the United States transfers resources to the rest of the world during global downturns and crises. Collecting positive returns in normal times and paying out during bad times is what an insurance company does. During global crises the market value of most assets, including U.S.-owned foreign equity and FDI, falls relative to the value of U.S. Treasury bonds. Moreover, during global crises, investments "fly to quality," typically leading to an appreciation of the U.S. dollar. As a result, during a crisis the value of the U.S. international investment position (IIP)falls; that is, the amount of U.S. resources owned by foreigners increases. Net of the balance in the current account of the period, these changes in the U.S. IIP represent a transfer of resources between the United States and the rest of the world.

This process makes the US economy the net insurer for the world.

The ISM Services number was 55.5, with the production, employment, and new orders numbers all showing expansion. 12 of 18 industries were expanding. Here's a look at the anecdotal comments, which were mostly positive (emphasis added):

“Outlook remains favorable for growth in 2020. Pricing on goods and services [are] stable, with little to no pricing escalations expected for the remainder of the first quarter, except for seasonal- and trade/tariff-related impacts on food products.” (Accommodation & Food Services)



“Q1 sales are improving, which makes us more optimistic.” (Construction)



“Cautious start to 2020. Looking forward with optimism and encouragement. Conditions are favorable.” (Finance & Insurance)



“Closely monitoring China’s coronavirus and its potential impact on medical supplies like surgical masks and protective goggles.” (Health Care & Social Assistance)



“The labor market continues to be a challenge, impacting capacity and pushing up costs. Despite this, overall business volume remains positive, with growth in key sectors for our business.” (Management of Companies & Support Services)



“The oil and gas industry is off to a slow start in 2020, as oil prices dropped slightly to start the year. Companies continue to be highly disciplined about hiring direct employees or contractors and making capital investments that drive hiring. Several notable oil and gas companies announced layoffs in the first week of January 2020.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)



“Customer inquiries are strong to start the new year.” (Real Estate, Rental & Leasing)



“Activity is fair overall, but with regional ups and downs. The West in general has been favorable due to snowfall increasing sales activity, while the East has been down due to warmer weather in key winter tire markets. Optimism for the month, however, is good.” (Wholesale Trade)

The sector has grown in importance as its percentage of the economy has grown.

Let's turn to today's performance tables. The markets continue to make strong progress back to rally mode. Micro and small-caps are the second and third best performers today, followed by transports and mid-caps. This is a strong, risk-on orientation. Larger-cap indexes also performed well. All sectors rose, with aggressive sectors accounting for four of the top five. Defensive sectors are interspersed in the bottom half of the chart.

Today, let's take a macro-view of the markets, looking at the 2-month charts.

The best chart is the QQQ (lower left). It's at a high and will be the average that pulls the other averages higher. The SPY (lower right) is on the cusp of making a new high. However, the small-caps indexes are still trying to make up lost ground and remain below key levels. This isn't fatal; last year, larger-cap indexes were the primary market movers at the expense of small-caps.

Let's next look at the 2-month charts for defensive sector ETFs: Most of these charts are bullish; the only weak chart is healthcare (far right). It sold off with the broader market but is making strong moves to regain highs.

Finally, here are the charts for aggressive sectors:

Tech (lower middle) is once again making highs. This is positive since this sector is the largest for both the SPY and QQQ. Financials (upper right) is also near highs. Consumer discretionary (lower right) is also strong moves.

After a strong sell-off, the market is making strong moves to return to rally mode. We still have a bit to go, but we're continuing to move in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.