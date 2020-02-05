Avoiding Falling Knives Like Tanger

The same screens that identified it as a falling knife then flag it as a continuing risk today, as I explicate here.

Tanger: Falling Knife

If you bought Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) over the last few years, you caught a falling knife. I argue that investors would be better off using my system's two preliminary screens to avoid stocks like Tanger.

Our Two Screens To Avoid Bad Investments

There's no way to screen out all bad investments ahead of time, but two screens I use for my Marketplace service would have kept you from catching falling knives like SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) in 2015 and would have kept you out of Tanger for the last few years. I'll illustrate the two screens using current data on Tanger first, and then, I'll show why this isn't just using the benefit of hindsight.

Screen #1: Short-Term Performance Vs. Long Term

The first screen is one you can easily do yourself. I look at how the ticker performed over the most recent six months and compare that to the average six-month performance of the security over the long term. ("Long term" means ten years, if a stock has been around that long; if not, I use the long-term returns of an industry competitor as a proxy; for exchange-traded products, I use since-inception returns if it hasn't been around for ten years.) I reject any security with a negative return over the last six months unless the average six-month return of the security over the long term is greater than the absolute value of the most recent six months return. When I talk about returns here, I mean total returns, taking into account dividends.

In the screen capture below, from my system's admin panel, "Long-Term Return" refers to SKT's average 6-month return over the last 10 years, and "Short-Term Return" refers to its most recent 6-month return.

Because the mean of the Long-Term Return (0.68%) and the Short-Term Return (-4.24%) is negative (-1.78%), Tanger fails our first screen. The way our system works, if a security fails the first screen, it doesn't apply the second screen; failing the first is sufficient to eliminate the security from our consideration. But for illustrative purposes, I'll apply a version of our second screen to SKT here.

Screen #2: Gauging Options Market Sentiment

Our second screen is a gauge of options market sentiment. We attempt to find an optimal, or least-expensive, collar to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months, using the mean of the Short-Term and Long-Term returns from our admin panel as an upside cap. This screen requires a positive number to use as a cap though, and the mean figure from our admin panel is negative. So, I'll derive a 6-month positive potential return from Wall Street's 12-month price target for SKT (via Nasdaq, below).

Screen capture via Nasdaq.

That 12-month price target of $15 implies a potential return of about 2.7% over the next 6 months. So, I start by using 2.7% as a cap when scanning for an optimal collar.

For there to be an optimal collar at these parameters, the net cost of the hedge - the cost of the put options, minus the credit generated from selling the call options - must be less than 9%. It wouldn't be optimal to pay more than 9% of your position value to hedge if you are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 9% since you would have incurred a >9% decline by paying to hedge.

As you can see below, it wasn't possible to find an optimal collar for SKT against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months while capping your possible upside at 2.7%.

When this happens, my system lowers the cap by 1% increments until it finds an optimal collar or hits 1% without finding one. If it finds an optimal collar at or before it hits 1%, the security has passed our second screen. SKT failed it as there was still no optimal collar with a 1%, as you can see below.

So, even if SKT had passed our first screen on Tuesday, it would have failed our second screen.

More On The Second Screen

What's neat about the second screen is that, while risk and volatility are often used interchangeably, it's a measure of risk without being a measure of volatility. Tanger is actually a low volatility stock, as measured by its 24-month beta, which is 0.57, per Seeking Alpha data, and it fails the second screen. In contrast, Tesla (TSLA) is a high volatility stock, with a 24-month beta of 1.4, per Seeking Alpha data. As I mentioned in a recent article, Tesla is expensive to hedge with optimal puts, but it passed the second screen with a cap of 26% on Tuesday, as you can see below.

What options market sentiment is saying about TSLA versus SKT via this gauge - that is, what options market participants are saying - is that both are risky, but only TSLA is likely to make a strong move either up or down over the next several months. SKT isn't likely to make a strong move up but is likely to make a move down.

Hindsight Is 20/20

Readers may be thinking that now. After all, it's easy to beat up on a stock trading near a 5-year low. So, let's go back to August of 2017 when I first called Tanger a falling knife. Since then, the stock is down about 42%.

Data by YCharts

And you could go back even further. As I noted in that August 2017 article, Tanger failed my system's first screen back on January 15th of 2017 when the first of several bullish SKT articles on it that year was published (Tanger: Undervalued, Recession Resistant). Since then, SKT is down nearly 60%.

Data by YCharts

Why These Screens Work

Although these two screens don't eliminate all poor-performers, they work to eliminate some of the worst performers. They both employ what New Yorker columnist James Surowiecki termed the wisdom of crowds:

Large groups of people are "smarter" than an elite few, no matter how brilliant -- better at solving problems, fostering innovation, coming to wise decisions, even predicting the future.

The large group of people in screen #1 is the stock market, and the large group of people in screen #2 is the options market; the elite few are the analysts who have been recommending SKT on the way down.

In short, the market is mostly efficient, most of the time. If a stock keeps dropping, especially during a broad bull market, there's probably a good reason for that.

Wrapping Up

A lot of investors are attracted to the relatively high yields of beaten-down REITs, but I'd advise thinking more about total returns, and using our two screens to avoid falling knives. In January of 2017 SKT was touted for its yield. Anyone who bought based on that paid a steep price. Something to remember as it's being touted for its (much higher) yield now.

How To Get Better Returns With Less Risk

