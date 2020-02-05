Take-Two Is One Of The Most Attractive High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks From The Video Gaming Industry

Take-Two (TTWO) has been one of the best-performing stocks of my portfolio since July 2016. Over the years I have covered the company’s major developments many times, constantly reiterating and explaining my bullish thesis. Currently, Take-Two trades relatively close to its all-time high price, but its P/E ratio of 40.58x suggests that the company is overvalued relative to its peers that have an average P/E ratio of 24.75x.

Nevertheless, I do see a number of catalysts for growth that justify owning the stock. However, at the current market price, I consider Take-Two to be a high-risk, high-reward play. While the stock has a great potential to create additional shareholder value in the long-term, there’s also a chance that it will depreciate in value first before reaching up to new heights. Overall, I’m bullish on the company, but all the new potential investors need to be cautious when acquiring the company’s shares at this point in time.

In my latest article about the company, I said that Take-Two doesn’t need to constantly release new titles in order to create additional shareholder value. In the last 10 years, the management of Take-Two has been consistently working on creating an efficient business model goal of which is to generate massive amounts of income without the need to constantly release new titles. Unlike its competitors, Take-Two doesn’t have a need to launch new triple-A IPs every single year in order to drive growth. Its GTA Online project, which was released way back in 2013, continues to generate revenue to this day and December has been the largest month so far for the game in terms of player numbers. By creating the highest-quality entertainment in the video gaming industry, Take-Two is able to cut down its expenses as it doesn’t have a need to constantly spend large amounts of money on R&D and marketing.

If we take a closer look at the competitive landscape, we’ll see that Take-Two’s stock has been the best performing stock among its competitors in the last five years. Since the summer of 2017, Take-Two’s stock started to surge, as its recurrent revenue started to grow mostly thanks to the overwhelming success of GTA Online. The only reason why Ubisoft (UBSFY)(UBSFF) shares had better performance in 2018 is due to the fact that the company was in the middle of a hostile takeover that pushed its stock higher. But when the takeover bid failed and earnings started to tumble, Ubisoft started to quickly depreciate in value and it’s unlikely that its stock will recover sometimes soon.

Take-Two without a doubt has greatly rewarded its shareholders in recent years. However, at the current price, the stock should be considered a risky investment that still has a great potential to appreciate in value from the current levels in the upcoming months. My table below clearly shows that with a P/E ratio of 40.58x, Take-Two is overvalued relative to its peers that have an average P/E ratio of 24.75x. Nevertheless, as a longtime shareholder of Take-Two, I’m hesitant to fully close my position at the current price, as I see a number of catalysts that make the company an attractive investment even at the current levels.

Are the Rewards Worth the Risks?

Currently, I see a number of drivers for growth that justify owning Take-Two’s stock, while I’m also aware of at least a few major risks that could destroy value in the foreseeable future.

The first driver for growth is the company’s strong portfolio of already existing IPs. As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, the management of the company has created an efficient business model and now is able to continuously monetize the content without the need to develop new titles. By investing massive resources into franchises like GTA, Red Dead, Borderlands, NBA2K, and WWE2K, in the last decade, Take-Two was able to build strong brand equity that already creates additional shareholder value. In Q2, by releasing Borderlands 3, NBA 2K20 and WWE 2K20, Take-Two was able to increase its revenues to $857.8M, up 74% year-over-year. At the same time, income per share was $0.63, also up 186% year-over-year and the company has enough cash and its equivalents on its balance sheet in order to stay debt free for a long time. Take-Two expects to make from $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion in bookings for the whole fiscal year and I’m certain that the management will be able to meet its goals, considering the stellar performance in the past.

The second driver for growth is Grand Theft Auto 6. In my previous article, I noted that it’s very unlikely that we’ll see even an announcement of the new installment from the GTA series sometimes soon since GTA Online continues to break new records and stay popular. However, considering the fact that GTA 5 has been the most profitable entertainment product ever released and was sold more than 115 million times, it would be very wise from a business perspective to release a successor in the future. As long as Take-Two continues to own the GTA franchise, I will always consider the company to be a worthy investment. Even a single announcement from the company about the game being developed will be enough to push Take-Two stock upwards.

The third driver for growth is the senior management of Take-Two. Strauss Zelnick, who has been the CEO of Take-Two for more than a decade, is the architect of the company’s success in the last decade. Unlike a great number of other executives from other companies, Strauss Zelnick himself has skin in the game, as his investment fund Zelnick Media Capital owns a sizable portion of Take-Two. As long as Strauss Zelnick stays in charge, Take-Two is in great hands and it has all the resources to dominate its core business and continue to outperform its rivals.

When it comes to risks, there are a few of them. First of all, the company’s current business model heavily relies on recurrent consumer spending. In the last quarter, 37% of total revenues came from microtransactions. The problem is that the release of an additional premium in-game content doesn’t always guarantee that consumers will spend their money to buy it. While Take-Two’s NBA 2K20 had a great launch, players were disgraced after finding out that they need to constantly buy more of the game’s virtual currency in order to progress through the storyline. If Take-Two decides to take the use of microtransactions to the extreme in the future, then all of that brand equity could be diminished really quick and the stock will suffer.

Lack of diversification is also something that investors need to be aware of. It’s true that strong brand equity helps Take-Two to optimize its expenses by not spending a large amount of money on the development and subsequent marketing of new titles. However, if some titles from its portfolio start to underperform and lose its traction, then the company will not be able to quickly hedge those potential losses and as a result, it will lead to the depreciation of its stock. While I have no doubt that Take-Two will meet its fiscal year goals, the management will need to somehow reassure shareholders that the current business model will be able to continue to generate cash in 2020 and beyond.

The third problem with acquiring the company’s stock is its current market price. The table above clearly showed that Take-Two is overvalued to its peers. While I’m certain that those drivers for growth that I’ve described in this article will be able to push the company’s stock to new heights in the long-term, there is a big risk that the stock might depreciate in value first. That’s why I consider buying Take-Two at the current price a risky endeavor that could potentially yield high rewards in the future and it all comes down to how much risk you can tolerate.

Takeaway

Take-Two is a great company with a strong portfolio of already established IPs, which generate recurrent revenue on a constant basis. The company also has a top-notch management team that knows how to create shareholder value and I’m confident that its stock will be able to reach new heights in the foreseeable future. However, acquiring Take-Two’s stock at this stage is risky and it’s probably better to wait for a pullback before building a position in a company. But as a person, who has already established a sizable position in Take-Two, I’m not worried about the possible depreciation of the stock in the short-term and I continue to hold my long position in the company.

